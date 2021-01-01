« previous next »
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45840 on: Yesterday at 07:36:34 pm »
On Diaby, wonder if he's a bit too diminutive to be a Klopp forward. Good few inches smaller than the likes of Mane, Jota etc.

And it sounds strange considering our obsession with signing right-footed players who like playing off the left, but I struggle to see us signing a potentially elite left-footed player who plays off the right. One of those where he'd need to be flexible considering Mo will still be playing almost every week for the next couple of years, and you'd question whether he's got the size to be in the middle and whether we'd want a lefty playing on the left (even though we're happy with a righty on the right!).

I think Gakpo would be a likelier target than Diaby, personally.
Offline cdav

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45841 on: Yesterday at 08:10:57 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:40:20 pm
Maybe one of the accounting nerds can help but would it make a difference to them? They don't put their own money in so what, we'd have another asset (the player) on the books but also a creditor (the club we buy them from)? That wouldn't make much of a difference to the balance sheet would it? And even if it did, it's relatively small in comparison to the value of the club.

Yeah the plans won't change as we aren't reliant on owner financing and also the people who manage the football side (Klopp, Ward) will be continuing with their strategy.

I think the noises from Klopp at the end of window will mean they have been working on a deal for a midfielder in January
Offline Legs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45842 on: Yesterday at 08:41:35 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 06:27:19 pm
With the club up for sale, does anyone think they'll use this as an excuse to not sign anyone in January?

I guess if and its a big if we get new owners im sure they'd want us to be stronger.

Think there might be a few signings in Jan for a few clubs some players might wanted to sit tight at a "smaller" club to make sure they play and give themselves a WC chance.

That is my feeling anyway.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45843 on: Yesterday at 09:15:12 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 08:41:35 pm
I guess if and its a big if we get new owners im sure they'd want us to be stronger.

Think there might be a few signings in Jan for a few clubs some players might wanted to sit tight at a "smaller" club to make sure they play and give themselves a WC chance.

That is my feeling anyway.
The World Cup is before January
Offline Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45844 on: Yesterday at 09:37:41 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 08:10:57 pm
Yeah the plans won't change as we aren't reliant on owner financing and also the people who manage the football side (Klopp, Ward) will be continuing with their strategy.

I think the noises from Klopp at the end of window will mean they have been working on a deal for a midfielder in January

Yeah, I don't think any plans for January will change, unless a sale would be imminent.
Offline Legs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45845 on: Yesterday at 09:47:34 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:15:12 pm
The World Cup is before January

Exactly players wouldnt move in summer 2022 to make sure they got in their WC squads well some anyway
Offline quasimodo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45846 on: Yesterday at 09:54:25 pm »
Another forward and eventual replacement for Bobby is Joao Pedro. Hard worker, intelligent, skillful, goal scorer.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45847 on: Yesterday at 10:17:22 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 04:27:19 pm
Yeah, that's just wrong. If that was truly the issue then Salah's new contract would have never happened.

Nor would we have spent £65m+ on Nunez
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45848 on: Yesterday at 10:55:51 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 07:36:34 pm
On Diaby, wonder if he's a bit too diminutive to be a Klopp forward. Good few inches smaller than the likes of Mane, Jota etc.

And it sounds strange considering our obsession with signing right-footed players who like playing off the left, but I struggle to see us signing a potentially elite left-footed player who plays off the right. One of those where he'd need to be flexible considering Mo will still be playing almost every week for the next couple of years, and you'd question whether he's got the size to be in the middle and whether we'd want a lefty playing on the left (even though we're happy with a righty on the right!).

I think Gakpo would be a likelier target than Diaby, personally.

Offline Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45849 on: Yesterday at 11:02:30 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:40:20 pm
Maybe one of the accounting nerds can help but would it make a difference to them? They don't put their own money in so what, we'd have another asset (the player) on the books but also a creditor (the club we buy them from)? That wouldn't make much of a difference to the balance sheet would it? And even if it did, it's relatively small in comparison to the value of the club.

More or less - the asset itself is the players registration (as opposed to the player himself) so at the time of purchase not much changes to the balance sheet. However, signing a player increases the wage bill in the future periods and also adds to the amortisation hit (as the cost of acquiring the players registration is amortised over the length of contract) so it impacts the P/L. Of course, people would then argue that signing a very popular English player who is set to be a star for a decade may lead to an increase in commercial revenue. Either way, such a transaction wouldnt have a major impact on our attractiveness to  potential buyers.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45850 on: Today at 12:17:19 am »
Lets all move on now.

https://twitter.com/MikeKeegan_DM/status/1590127718657822720

Quote
Those with knowledge of the situation reckon Jude Bellingham ends up at Manchester City. Relations between both clubs very strong post-Haaland & told initial conversations have been held. A great World Cup may price him out this summer but hes not seeing out his contract.
Online Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45851 on: Today at 06:21:27 am »
