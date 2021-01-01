On Diaby, wonder if he's a bit too diminutive to be a Klopp forward. Good few inches smaller than the likes of Mane, Jota etc.



And it sounds strange considering our obsession with signing right-footed players who like playing off the left, but I struggle to see us signing a potentially elite left-footed player who plays off the right. One of those where he'd need to be flexible considering Mo will still be playing almost every week for the next couple of years, and you'd question whether he's got the size to be in the middle and whether we'd want a lefty playing on the left (even though we're happy with a righty on the right!).



I think Gakpo would be a likelier target than Diaby, personally.