« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1139 1140 1141 1142 1143 [1144]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2270589 times)

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,124
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45720 on: Yesterday at 09:25:46 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 08:55:47 pm
You put an athletic midfielder into this team and we'd be unbelievable, perhaps even unplayable.

Also, Diaz will crush it again when he gets back.

Whatever we do, I'm afraid Henderson's minutes need to be minimised now; evidenced on tonight's "showing".

Henderson's physical decline has hurt us and we've not replaced what he gave to the side, along with losing Wijnaldum.

In the title winning season he was the best midfielder in the league along with De Bruyne and up there in the seasons prior.

I'd say the two players we're still looking for are the athleticism and energy of Henderson in his 20s and the calmness and technical proficiency of Wijnaldum.

Belliingham I think we've earmarked for a while as Henderson's long term replacement but Henderson's legs have gone, and more prone to injury, a bit before we'd have planned and he'll take the Milner role next season if we strengthen properly.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,242
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45721 on: Yesterday at 09:39:55 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:25:24 pm
Still think Laimer is the most likely January addition.

Its been inevitable for some time for those of us in the know
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,791
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45722 on: Yesterday at 09:42:43 pm »
I wonder what the likelihood is of us selling Keita in January and replacing him with someone else? At the end of the day, his injury record isn't the greatest and unlike Oxlade-Chamberlain (who also has an expiring contract), I think he'd have more suitors willing to pay a fee in January.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,785
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45723 on: Yesterday at 09:43:31 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 09:42:43 pm
I wonder what the likelihood is of us selling Keita in January and replacing him with someone else? At the end of the day, his injury record isn't the greatest and unlike Oxlade-Chamberlain (who also has an expiring contract), I think he'd have more suitors willing to pay a fee in January.

High, IMO. Whether we get a fee or not I dont know but my guess is hes not here at the end of Jan.
Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,350
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45724 on: Yesterday at 10:15:43 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 09:42:43 pm
I wonder what the likelihood is of us selling Keita in January and replacing him with someone else? At the end of the day, his injury record isn't the greatest and unlike Oxlade-Chamberlain (who also has an expiring contract), I think he'd have more suitors willing to pay a fee in January.

Chance of a swap with Laimer with both out of contract in the summer?
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,791
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45725 on: Yesterday at 10:18:28 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 10:15:43 pm
Chance of a swap with Laimer with both out of contract in the summer?

Guess a lot of that depends on whether Keita would want to re-join them. I think if Laimer was going to Bayern on a free, surely a pre-contract would probably have been strongly intimated by now
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,381
  • 11,053ft up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45726 on: Yesterday at 10:20:34 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 09:39:55 pm
Its been inevitable for some time for those of us in the know

Wouldnt be an LFC team without a perennially injured or at risk of injury CM so of course. Maybe we can entice Jack Wilshire out of retirement while we are at it.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,235
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45727 on: Yesterday at 10:26:23 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:38:49 pm
The second one is from the PSV Sporting Director. No one talks like how he has without there being smoke.

Or was Marcel Brands specifically praising Liverpool som firm of petty wind up for our Blue neighbours? :D
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,785
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45728 on: Yesterday at 10:30:26 pm »
Caicedo, Bellingham, Gakpo. That should do the trick.
Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,350
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45729 on: Yesterday at 11:59:32 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:30:26 pm
Caicedo, Bellingham, Gakpo. That should do the trick.

Caicedo and Laimer in Jan, Bellingham and Mudryk in the summer please
Logged

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,967
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45730 on: Yesterday at 11:59:54 pm »
what about Correa for Atletico? looks quality but always left on the bench.

Atletico just hoard players for the sake of it. Dont know why any skillful attacker would go there.
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,385
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45731 on: Today at 12:08:41 am »

Id like to see two coming in this January, there is absolutely no point in waiting until the summer, we need to give ourselves the best chance to get top 4 this season or win the champions league If thats the only available route left

Caicedo in January + a deal to sign Moukoko from Dortmund in January rather than waiting until the summer would be ideal to give both time to get up to speed with our style of play.
Next summer wed then need another midfielder and a defender, if we cant get Moukoko (at al) then sulemana

Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,810
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45732 on: Today at 12:40:08 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 12:08:41 am
Id like to see two coming in this January, there is absolutely no point in waiting until the summer, we need to give ourselves the best chance to get top 4 this season or win the champions league If thats the only available route left

Caicedo in January + a deal to sign Moukoko from Dortmund in January rather than waiting until the summer would be ideal to give both time to get up to speed with our style of play.
Next summer wed then need another midfielder and a defender, if we cant get Moukoko (at al) then sulemana

To be fair we'd be pretty pissed if a kid we nurtured didn't renew his contract with us and leave on a free. I reckon he signs a new deal with the customary BvB buy-out clause so that the club can get some funds for the work they put into him.

Quote
However, whether they will get the chance to recruit Moukoko on a free remains to be seen as the teenager has suggested he is in no rush to walk away from Dortmund.

"I've been here for seven years," he told Sport1. "I have Edin [Terzic]'s trust and know the environment very well.

"I really feel at home here."
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,131
  • JFT96.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45733 on: Today at 01:15:19 am »
Moukoko is a real talent but we don't really need him. Our priority is the midfield.
Logged

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,718
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45734 on: Today at 04:26:56 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 01:15:19 am
Moukoko is a real talent but we don't really need him. Our priority is the midfield.

If he's available on a free I don't see the harm in going for him as well.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,668
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45735 on: Today at 06:28:53 am »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 11:59:32 pm
Caicedo and Laimer in Jan, Bellingham and Mudryk in the summer please
Have we gotten new owners? Because the ones we currently have would never splurge on that many players. Mudryk is rumoured to be 60m+, Bellingham 100m+ and Im sure Caicedo would be around 40m with Premier League tax attached. I'd love to see it but doubt we will.
Logged

Offline Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,128
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45736 on: Today at 06:41:14 am »
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,785
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45737 on: Today at 08:03:26 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 06:28:53 am
Have we gotten new owners? Because the ones we currently have would never splurge on that many players. Mudryk is rumoured to be 60m+, Bellingham 100m+ and Im sure Caicedo would be around 40m with Premier League tax attached. I'd love to see it but doubt we will.

Caicedo would be a lot more than £40m, I think.

Quote from: Caston on Today at 06:41:14 am
If Indy is saying it, it must be true

https://twitter.com/indykaila/status/1589447220902129664?s=46&t=0lSC98auLL8xziXp9c8vpQ

IMO, if we're going to get Bellingham this is what we need - for him to commit to us in a similar fashion as Van Dijk did. Basically tell Dortmund there's only one club he's willing to move to, to try and force them to set a price we can afford (would still be £100m like).
« Last Edit: Today at 09:05:52 am by Barefoot Doctor »
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,507
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45738 on: Today at 09:04:44 am »
The group therapy session that is this thread!

Suddenly, people seem a lot more positive 😀

It's good, I feel we will get two players in January. Now, I've said it. 
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,707
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45739 on: Today at 09:11:04 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:03:26 am
Caicedo would be a lot more than £40m, I think.

I think people are maybe reading too much into Cucurellas fee with this. He cost that much because Brighton saw Chelsea coming and they were chucking money around like a drunken sailor. But....he's also 24, more proven and over 100 top flight games in England and Spain. Caicedo has played the equivalent of 20 top flight games in his entire career. If anyone is willing to pay a lot more than £40 million for him then fair play, but I'd be surprised. And I'd also be surprised if Brighton turned their noses up at a £35 million profit over 18 months.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,385
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45740 on: Today at 09:12:22 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 04:26:56 am
If he's available on a free I don't see the harm in going for him as well.

its the right time to move Firmino on, let him have a great year so he can cash in next summer, we bring in a world class talent with 15 years ahead of him on a free
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,385
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45741 on: Today at 09:13:02 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:40:08 am
To be fair we'd be pretty pissed if a kid we nurtured didn't renew his contract with us and leave on a free. I reckon he signs a new deal with the customary BvB buy-out clause so that the club can get some funds for the work they put into him.

they can take Naby off us on a free  ;D
Logged

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,241
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45742 on: Today at 09:30:51 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 06:41:14 am
If Indy is saying it, it must be true

https://twitter.com/indykaila/status/1589447220902129664?s=46&t=0lSC98auLL8xziXp9c8vpQ

True or not, its the only way we get Dortmund to climb down from their ridiculous, current, price. They're not going to lose out financially, they got him for free, they're only losing out on the sporting side but considering they're usually nowhere in the league, or bend over for Bayern, it makes no difference.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,707
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45743 on: Today at 09:40:10 am »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 09:30:51 am
True or not, its the only way we get Dortmund to climb down from their ridiculous, current, price. They're not going to lose out financially, they got him for free, they're only losing out on the sporting side but considering they're usually nowhere in the league, or bend over for Bayern, it makes no difference.

Bellingham? He was £30 million odd wasnt he?
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,785
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45744 on: Today at 09:47:53 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:40:10 am
Bellingham? He was £30 million odd wasnt he?

Yeah, £25-30m or so.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,810
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45745 on: Today at 09:51:20 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:40:10 am
Bellingham? He was £30 million odd wasnt he?

£22.75m according to the Guardian which was a lot of money for a 17 year old moving from the Championship to the Bundesliga.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,688
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45746 on: Today at 09:52:05 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:40:10 am
Bellingham? He was £30 million odd wasnt he?

I have the figure of £26m in my head and sounds like it was around there https://www.skysports.com/amp/football/news/11899/12029949/jude-bellingham-the-story-behind-the-record-breaking-move-to-borussia-dortmund.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,785
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45747 on: Today at 09:56:38 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:11:04 am
I think people are maybe reading too much into Cucurellas fee with this. He cost that much because Brighton saw Chelsea coming and they were chucking money around like a drunken sailor. But....he's also 24, more proven and over 100 top flight games in England and Spain. Caicedo has played the equivalent of 20 top flight games in his entire career. If anyone is willing to pay a lot more than £40 million for him then fair play, but I'd be surprised. And I'd also be surprised if Brighton turned their noses up at a £35 million profit over 18 months.

Yeah, you could be right. That lack of experience is why I'm still not convinced we go for Caicedo, although again this could be the point that Klopp was making around 'risk'. And when I say lack of experience, I really mean a lack of reliable data for Ward and co to evaluate. But by all accounts he's been tremendous for Brighton this season, including in the game against City.
Logged

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,241
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45748 on: Today at 09:58:17 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:40:10 am
Bellingham? He was £30 million odd wasnt he?

Oh really?? Thought he was another freebie like Sancho. My bad. Still doesn't justify 150m
Logged

Online paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,302
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45749 on: Today at 10:27:11 am »
Rather than Caicedo, I think he is overpriced for what he achieved so far. And Laimer who I don't see as the athletic midfielder people crave for. He looks quite laboured to me.

The player I would like to see as our midfield anchor man would be the very athletic versatile Justin Timber from AJAX. Very similar to Fabinho who played at Centre-back, ‎right-back for Monaco. At 21 years of age, he could have the perfect profile.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,984
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45750 on: Today at 10:35:28 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:50:16 am
Of course we will need more than Bellingham in midfield. We just don't need more this summer. Once Thiago and Henderson come to the end of their contracts (2024 and 2025), and we see how Elliott, Carvalho, Jones, Morton and Bajcetic have developed, we will address the issue in the summer of 2024 and the summer of 2025 ...

In a sense you are right about this summer, but only because we actually needed one last summer and could have then done with another one this winter as well as the summer.

With no disrespect to those youngsters, we can't sit around waiting to see how they develop as our midfield needs a complete overhaul now and those of them that make it (assuming any do) wil lbe a bonus rather than a requirement for a functional midfield.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,235
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45751 on: Today at 10:37:31 am »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 10:27:11 am
Rather than Caicedo, I think he is overpriced for what he achieved so far. And Laimer who I don't see as the athletic midfielder people crave for. He looks quite laboured to me.

The player I would like to see as our midfield anchor man would be the very athletic versatile Justin Timber from AJAX. Very similar to Fabinho who played at Centre-back, ‎right-back for Monaco. At 21 years of age, he could have the perfect profile.

I only saw him against us but he was impressive. Wont be cheap though.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,785
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45752 on: Today at 10:37:36 am »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 10:27:11 am
Rather than Caicedo, I think he is overpriced for what he achieved so far. And Laimer who I don't see as the athletic midfielder people crave for. He looks quite laboured to me.

The player I would like to see as our midfield anchor man would be the very athletic versatile Justin Timber from AJAX. Very similar to Fabinho who played at Centre-back, ‎right-back for Monaco. At 21 years of age, he could have the perfect profile.

Has he ever played in midfield?
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,984
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45753 on: Today at 10:54:17 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 02:09:02 pm
At the moment, we have the best set of talented young midfielders in decades (Elliott, Carvalho, Jones, Morton and Bajcetic), and all of them home-grown. Yet, people are willing to throw away that, just so they can get the excitement of one additional signing. Than again, this is the Transfer Thread, where only the Twitter logic applies, so I shouldn't be surprised and arguing otherwise ...

Oh get away with your strawmanning and this endless twitter line you keep trotting out even though it has been neither accurate nor funny from the outset, people are not willing to throw them away, they are simply able to recognise the reality that some or all of them are not going to make it at the club and we need to fix our midfield now rather than in a couple of seasons when they might all be ready.

Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45754 on: Today at 11:30:21 am »
Nice tie potentially for any new midfielder! Was vital anyway but probably just got a tiny bit more important as even if a new guy didn't play v them he'd certainly be needed in the games around it for rotation.
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,507
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45755 on: Today at 11:31:57 am »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 10:27:11 am
Rather than Caicedo, I think he is overpriced for what he achieved so far. And Laimer who I don't see as the athletic midfielder people crave for. He looks quite laboured to me.

The player I would like to see as our midfield anchor man would be the very athletic versatile Justin Timber from AJAX. Very similar to Fabinho who played at Centre-back, ‎right-back for Monaco. At 21 years of age, he could have the perfect profile.

Sorry, what was Caicedo's price when you spoke to their MD or owner?
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,302
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45756 on: Today at 11:38:35 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:37:36 am
Has he ever played in midfield?

Looks to me like a Steve Nicholl he could play anywhere. As the midfield goes defensively, he is first class. So athletic versatile and quick.  And would make the perfect player for Jurgen to mould into our anchor man.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,779
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45757 on: Today at 11:40:30 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:25:24 pm
Still think Laimer is the most likely January addition.

Laimer won't be even back on the pitch until January ...
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,144
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45758 on: Today at 11:50:53 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:40:30 am
Laimer won't be even back on the pitch until January ...

We need him in January and onwards, so that's perfect timing.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,688
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45759 on: Today at 11:51:23 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:40:30 am
Laimer won't be even back on the pitch until January ...

Good thing the window only opens then...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1139 1140 1141 1142 1143 [1144]   Go Up
« previous next »
 