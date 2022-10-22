You put an athletic midfielder into this team and we'd be unbelievable, perhaps even unplayable.



Also, Diaz will crush it again when he gets back.



Whatever we do, I'm afraid Henderson's minutes need to be minimised now; evidenced on tonight's "showing".



Henderson's physical decline has hurt us and we've not replaced what he gave to the side, along with losing Wijnaldum.In the title winning season he was the best midfielder in the league along with De Bruyne and up there in the seasons prior.I'd say the two players we're still looking for are the athleticism and energy of Henderson in his 20s and the calmness and technical proficiency of Wijnaldum.Belliingham I think we've earmarked for a while as Henderson's long term replacement but Henderson's legs have gone, and more prone to injury, a bit before we'd have planned and he'll take the Milner role next season if we strengthen properly.