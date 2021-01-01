Everybody seems to be forgetting Tyler Morton when looking at our midfield options next season. Not seen anything of him at Blackburn but some reports have him has the standout performer in a team at the top of the championship. Surely he can be one of our options next season.



I could see Klopp going with one of Bacjetic and Morton after assessing them next pre-season, but between them, Elliott and Jones it's a lot of youth and inexperience , when on the other hand next season you've got 33 year old Henderson, 32 year old Thiago and Fabinho turns 30 (maybe even 38 year old Milner if he did get another year). You need more in between.