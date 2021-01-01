« previous next »
  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Reply #45600 on: Today at 11:24:24 am
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 10:51:27 am
Everybody seems to be forgetting Tyler Morton when looking at our midfield options next season. Not seen anything of him at Blackburn but some reports have him has the standout performer in a team at the top of the championship. Surely he can be one of our options next season.

I could see Klopp going with one of Bacjetic and Morton after assessing them next pre-season, but between them, Elliott and Jones it's a lot of youth and inexperience , when on the other hand next season you've got 33 year old Henderson, 32 year old Thiago and Fabinho turns 30 (maybe even 38 year old Milner if he did get another year). You need more in between.
Reply #45601 on: Today at 11:28:54 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:10:30 am
Don't think we need any midfielders, personally. Hopefully get Ox and Naby's contracts sorted and we'll be going into the season with 10 midfielders.

Reply #45602 on: Today at 11:37:01 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:20:19 am
Here's a squad list with just midfielders for next season.

Jones
Ox
Thiago
Milner
Henderson
Fabinho
Jones
Firmino
Carvalho
Bajcetic
Elliott
Trent
Morton
Naby
Jones

Edit: Actually that's 15 midfielders so we should be fine. Don't know why everyone is so worried.

Is it any wonder the mods hate transfer threads when they are cluttered with fucking shit post like this. Yes I get it, you are taking the piss, slapping your thighs at your wit, tears running down your cheeks, but please fuck off with trash like this.
