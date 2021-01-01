I'm not really sure what you're arguing but I'm assuming you're disputing my point, correct?
The best response I have to this is what I wrote back then is if you were to replay Norwich's season last year once with Thiago and once with Salah would Norwich's results be any different? I'd posit that the season with Thiago they'd still get easily relegated. I'd also guess that the season with Salah they would avoid relegation. Why is that? Because for all the press resistance, athleticism and fancy passing at the end of the day goals win games. Norwich couldn't score. Put Salah on Norwich and they'd probably have a fighting chance. Put Thiago on Norwich and what changes? Nothing. They still wouldn't score.
So generally you have a point that if you are at 99% effectiveness, have a shit load of money and feel that one player would get you to 100% effectiveness then why wouldn't you spend that money to get to 100%? That's not really ever been true in the history of the sport though as if you were so good that you could just spend an infinite amount of money on a marginal upgrade then you'd never willingly choose to do it as why would you? You're already winning every game and every trophy, right? Mostly people think that player costing all that money will be a clear upgrade which is kind of what I'm getting at. And for the current moment for LFC if we had at least mediocre midfield play that wouldn't be true at all. Maybe Bellingham would add a couple more goals from midfield than what otherwise we would have but aside from that there would be no different in how LFC play if the rest of the midfield was up to snuff. Is that couple of goals extra worth £100m?
We seem to be undermining the importance of top quality midfield's because we were successful with our brexit midfield. We wouldn't be saying this in 2010 - 2012 when spain were dominating world football without a top quality forward
As for salah as Norwich, he seemed to amble around toothlessly for egypt getting 2 goals from 7 games at the last African nation tournament and that was in a team that was the 2nd best in the tournament, don't forget 4 of egypt's games went to extra time, so he got 2 goals in 8.5 games against moderate opposition. How many more PL goals would he get for norwich ahead of Puuki, probably as many as Bellingham would get over elliot/hendo.
Anyway both salah and bellingham would provide more than just goals ahead of puuki and hendo anyway. Klopp probably values the vocal leadership aspects just as highly based on the 4 yr contract extensions we offered to milner and henderson when they were already 31. Nobody else under klopp seemed to be offered 4 yr deals at that age, beside those 2