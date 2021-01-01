« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1135 1136 1137 1138 1139 [1140]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2264885 times)

Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,646
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45560 on: Yesterday at 11:11:02 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:01:04 pm
Yup, I would absolutely love if we can get Diaby, on top of Bellingham ...


Yup watching him I honestly dont know if hes left or right footed, seems sooo comfortable on both
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,761
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45561 on: Yesterday at 11:19:43 pm »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 11:11:02 pm
Yup watching him I honestly dont know if hes left or right footed, seems sooo comfortable on both

https://youtu.be/EykFnE4CO84
Logged

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,030
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45562 on: Yesterday at 11:58:18 pm »
Those are some seriously tasty Youtubes of Diaby. He looks very strong in addition to his crazy pace.

What are his pressing and defensive numbers like?
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,791
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45563 on: Today at 12:00:50 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:19:43 pm
https://youtu.be/EykFnE4CO84

He can shoot with both but his control and instinct is mainly on the left. Fantastic technique and more importantly he looks so hungry to win the ball of opposition players rather then just feeding of his own teams work.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,373
  • 11,053ft up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45564 on: Today at 01:05:27 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:26:22 am
What is Thiagos press resistance and progression ability worth compared to, say, Hendersons equivilant ability? Its got to be a lot of millions. Likewise what is world class athleticism (pace, strength, robustness, aerobic capacity) worth relative to Keita? Again its got to be a lot of millions. And both Henderson and Keita at their best were, what, £50 million players? I dont know whether any midfielder is worth £100 million if youre comparing value added with other positions. But I do know if you want certain skill sets at a world class level, skill sets which make a meaningful difference to the way we play and how effective we are, youve got to pay for it. And when you cant improve other positions (Im hopeful that is still true in defence and attack) you pay what you need to in order to actually upgrade what you can improve.

I'm not really sure what you're arguing but I'm assuming you're disputing my point, correct?

The best response I have to this is what I wrote back then is if you were to replay Norwich's season last year once with Thiago and once with Salah would Norwich's results be any different? I'd posit that the season with Thiago they'd still get easily relegated. I'd also guess that the season with Salah they would avoid relegation. Why is that? Because for all the press resistance, athleticism and fancy passing at the end of the day goals win games. Norwich couldn't score. Put Salah on Norwich and they'd probably have a fighting chance. Put Thiago on Norwich and what changes? Nothing. They still wouldn't score.

So generally you have a point that if you are at 99% effectiveness, have a shit load of money and feel that one player would get you to 100% effectiveness then why wouldn't you spend that money to get to 100%? That's not really ever been true in the history of the sport though as if you were so good that you could just spend an infinite amount of money on a marginal upgrade then you'd never willingly choose to do it as why would you? You're already winning every game and every trophy, right? Mostly people think that player costing all that money will be a clear upgrade which is kind of what I'm getting at. And for the current moment for LFC if we had at least mediocre midfield play that wouldn't be true at all. Maybe Bellingham would add a couple more goals from midfield than what otherwise we would have but aside from that there would be no different in how LFC play if the rest of the midfield was up to snuff. Is that couple of goals extra worth £100m?
Logged

Offline markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,114
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45565 on: Today at 05:24:33 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 01:05:27 am
I'm not really sure what you're arguing but I'm assuming you're disputing my point, correct?

The best response I have to this is what I wrote back then is if you were to replay Norwich's season last year once with Thiago and once with Salah would Norwich's results be any different? I'd posit that the season with Thiago they'd still get easily relegated. I'd also guess that the season with Salah they would avoid relegation. Why is that? Because for all the press resistance, athleticism and fancy passing at the end of the day goals win games. Norwich couldn't score. Put Salah on Norwich and they'd probably have a fighting chance. Put Thiago on Norwich and what changes? Nothing. They still wouldn't score.

So generally you have a point that if you are at 99% effectiveness, have a shit load of money and feel that one player would get you to 100% effectiveness then why wouldn't you spend that money to get to 100%? That's not really ever been true in the history of the sport though as if you were so good that you could just spend an infinite amount of money on a marginal upgrade then you'd never willingly choose to do it as why would you? You're already winning every game and every trophy, right? Mostly people think that player costing all that money will be a clear upgrade which is kind of what I'm getting at. And for the current moment for LFC if we had at least mediocre midfield play that wouldn't be true at all. Maybe Bellingham would add a couple more goals from midfield than what otherwise we would have but aside from that there would be no different in how LFC play if the rest of the midfield was up to snuff. Is that couple of goals extra worth £100m?

We seem to be undermining the importance of top quality midfield's because we were successful with our brexit midfield.  We wouldn't be saying this in 2010 - 2012 when spain were dominating world football without a top quality forward

As for salah as Norwich, he seemed to amble around toothlessly for egypt getting 2 goals from 7 games at the last African nation tournament and that was in a team that was the 2nd best in the tournament, don't forget 4 of egypt's games went to extra time, so he got 2 goals in 8.5 games against moderate opposition. How many more PL goals would he get for norwich ahead of Puuki, probably as many as Bellingham would get over elliot/hendo.

Anyway both salah and bellingham would provide more than just goals ahead of puuki and hendo anyway.  Klopp probably values the vocal leadership aspects just as highly based on the 4 yr contract extensions we offered to milner and henderson when they were already 31.  Nobody else under klopp seemed to be offered 4 yr deals at that age, beside those 2
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,496
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45566 on: Today at 08:49:43 am »
Some crazy posts above.

You only have to look at the long list of players Klopp has moulded
and improved in his career to realise the upside on Bellingham is mind-blowing.

And imagine Jude breaking forward, with Salah running to his right and Darwin Nunez breaks left.

Chaos, havoc, broken minds.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,672
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45567 on: Today at 09:06:12 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 06:57:48 pm
Of course that Henderson, Thiago and Fabinho will need replacing at some point, only not this summer. And of course, it is too much to expect that all of Elliott, Carvalho, Jones and Bajcetic will become top class players, but at least a couple of them will. Therefore, I am in favour of buying a single future Ballon d'Or contender for our midfield, instead of buying 2 solid midfielders for the same price. I wouldn't mind going into the next season with:

Bellingham
Fabinho
Thiago
Henderson
Elliott
Carvalho
Jones
Bajcetic

as our midfield options. I'm sure you will disagree, but I don't care. Have a good evening ...

There is no proof that will happen. That's just hope.

One quality midfielder is not enough to add to the midfield we already have, in my opinion. We need more. We're already falling behind because of lack of investment and we can't afford to be wasting time hoping the likes of Jones, Elliot, Carvalho and Bajcetic will make the step up. Elliot and Carvalho aren't CM's anyway. Their natural positions are further forward.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:08:24 am by Lycan »
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,161
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45568 on: Today at 09:28:16 am »
As I said yesterday, Bellingham alone wouldn't be enough. We need more. This Jurgen Klopp team desperately needs some athleticism in midfield. Jude would help with that, but what if he picked up an injury keeping him out for months? We'd be back to square one again. The problem is, how much is it all going to cost? Two top midfielders(Bellingham being one of them) and perhaps another forward would possibly take us over the £200 mill mark. And I don't believe FSG has the stomach to spend that amount of money.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,791
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45569 on: Today at 09:38:47 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 09:28:16 am
As I said yesterday, Bellingham alone wouldn't be enough. We need more. This Jurgen Klopp team desperately needs some athleticism in midfield. Jude would help with that, but what if he picked up an injury keeping him out for months? We'd be back to square one again. The problem is, how much is it all going to cost? Two top midfielders(Bellingham being one of them) and perhaps another forward would possibly take us over the £200 mill mark. And I don't believe FSG has the stomach to spend that amount of money.

Has to be at least 2 midfielders. Bellingham would be an addition to our squad. We need someone to fill in the minutes that Keita hasn't been able to do, thereby allowing for more rotation and to fill in for injuries.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,161
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45570 on: Today at 09:39:49 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:38:47 am
Has to be at least 2 midfielders. Bellingham would be an addition to our squad. We need someone to fill in the minutes that Keita hasn't been able to do, thereby allowing for more rotation and to fill in for injuries.

Yep. I agree with that.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,761
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45571 on: Today at 09:41:31 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 09:06:12 am
There is no proof that will happen. That's just hope.

One quality midfielder is not enough to add to the midfield we already have, in my opinion. We need more. We're already falling behind because of lack of investment and we can't afford to be wasting time hoping the likes of Jones, Elliot, Carvalho and Bajcetic will make the step up. Elliot and Carvalho aren't CM's anyway. Their natural positions are further forward.

And what proof do you have the next £50 million midfielder we sign won't turn into the next Keita?
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,761
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45572 on: Today at 09:44:08 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:38:47 am
Has to be at least 2 midfielders. Bellingham would be an addition to our squad. We need someone to fill in the minutes that Keita hasn't been able to do, thereby allowing for more rotation and to fill in for injuries.

Nope, Bellingham would be one of the main building blocks, who will push Thiago and Henderson to the backup roles ...
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,672
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45573 on: Today at 09:44:40 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:41:31 am
And what proof do you have the next £50 million midfielder we sign won't turn into the next Keita?

So let's not even attempt to strengthen the squad in midfield then. Let's just all sit here and hope a bunch of kids are all of a sudden going to take it up a good few levels so that we don't have to spend any money at all. Great stuff.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,161
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45574 on: Today at 09:47:31 am »
Don't take him on any further. He's too stubborn.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,761
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45575 on: Today at 09:57:37 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 09:44:40 am
So let's not even attempt to strengthen the squad in midfield then. Let's just all sit here and hope a bunch of kids are all of a sudden going to take it up a good few levels so that we don't have to spend any money at all. Great stuff.

Signing a £100-million midfielder who is very likely going to be a Ballon d'Or contender is stregthening the midfield. And this is not a bunch of kids:

Bellingham
Fabinho
Thiago
Henderson
Elliott
Carvalho
Jones
Morton
Bajcetic

You are obsessed with adding numbers and not top quality, and can't think out of the 4-3-3 dogma. I have already explained my idea:

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:00:03 pm
It also gives us the flexibility to use the 4-3-3, the 4-2-3-1 or the 4-4-2, with several very versatile players ...

Alisson/Kelleher/Davies

TAA/Ramsay/Bradley
Konate/Gomez/Van den Berg
Van Dijk/Matip/Williams
Robertson/Tsimikas

Diaby/Elliott/Gordon
Fabinho/Henderson/Bajcetic
Bellingham/Thiago/Morton
Diaz/Carvalho/Jones

Salah/Firmino
Nunez/Jota

A squad that is capable of playing the 4-3-3, but also the 4-2-3-1, the flat 4-4-2, or the diamond 4-4-2. With Bellingham as our main building block in midfield, all of that becomes possible ...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1135 1136 1137 1138 1139 [1140]   Go Up
« previous next »
 