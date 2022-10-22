« previous next »
Online AndyMuller

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45440 on: Today at 11:15:44 am »
Ciara loves West Ham pass it on.




(and Taylor Swift)
Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45441 on: Today at 11:26:28 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 11:15:44 am
Ciara loves Declan Rice pass it on.




(and Taylor Swift)

A girl of fine taste, clearly! :D
Online Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45442 on: Today at 11:40:25 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:36:33 am
Caicedo in January, Bellingham in the summer. Lovely stuff.
Who we selling to fund this?
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:49:14 am
Doesn't scream of somebody who's committed to the long term. At best I reckon Madrid get 1 more season out of him. He retired very early from internationals too. Says his family deserve him being at home more.
Footballers really don't live in the real world do they?
Online El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45443 on: Today at 11:42:53 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 11:40:25 am
Who we selling to fund this?

clinical is gonna be pretty annoyed that you've got in there first, but I can also confirm from the horses mouth (clinicals) that....it'll be Alisson.
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45444 on: Today at 11:47:45 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 11:40:25 am
Who we selling to fund this?

If the owners can't realise now is the time they might need to put some of their own money into the club, I feel they will lose support of fans and it'll get toxic. Lots of fans are already questioning them.
Online cdav

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45445 on: Today at 12:01:45 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 11:40:25 am
Who we selling to fund this?

I'll point out again that since we sold Coutinho our revenues have increased by appoximately £150m. We (the club/ owners) have chosen over the last few years to spend that on wages and infrastructure (training facilities and Annie Road)

Trim the wage bill this summer (Ox, Naby, Milner and Bobby to be let go) , end of the spending on infrastructure and try to structure the transfer fees accordingly we should have a sizeable kitty from the clubs own funds
Online lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45446 on: Today at 01:08:55 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 11:40:25 am
Who we selling to fund this?Footballers really don't live in the real world do they?

We are selling 50% of Rawk. Removing half of the whingers and nah sayers has been estimated to be worth £200-235 million to the club in gained positivity.
Online Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45447 on: Today at 01:19:34 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 01:08:55 pm
We are selling 50% of Rawk. Removing half of the whingers and nah sayers has been estimated to be worth £200-235 million to the club in gained positivity.

Musk's buying them all,Twitter needs more angry edgy tweets.
Online lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45448 on: Today at 01:20:24 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:01:40 am
:D

Sorry for not really responding to a longer post but its just....hyperbole really, you've obviously got a bit of a soft spot for West Ham players because you see them more regularly than everyone else. But to say he's been one of the leagues best performers for a long time is honestly laughable, it really is.

An opinion different to your own does not make it "laughable" does it? It is quite plausible Declan Rice has been one of the league's better performers in that area, many people have rated him highly for a while and he is the kind of player who is not flashy with assists and goals.

People should probably stop guessing at our financial intent also, we simply don't know how FSG will view the next two windows, it might be we are primed to make some decent investments as it has been understood it is now or never.....under Klopp anyway, as coming into 2023 he will have 3 clear years (at least) at the helm left.
Online SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45449 on: Today at 01:26:24 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 11:40:25 am
Who we selling to fund this?
the Annie Road End I imagine.
Offline Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45450 on: Today at 02:25:49 pm »
Quote from: leinad on Yesterday at 06:38:59 pm
Great writeup that mate. I'd love him here, I think people do get a bit precious about him being English and not a fancy European name. He would cost a lot but not as much as Bellingham.

I think some people are still set on the player of a few years ago who was clearly overhyped and overrated, he's definitely matured into a quality player over recent seasons though.
Online El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45451 on: Today at 02:29:27 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 01:08:55 pm
We are selling 50% of Rawk. Removing half of the whingers and nah sayers has been estimated to be worth £200-235 million to the club in gained positivity.

Putting yourself up for transfer eh?! The Mario Balotelli of RAWK :D

Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 01:20:24 pm
An opinion different to your own does not make it "laughable" does it? It is quite plausible Declan Rice has been one of the league's better performers in that area, many people have rated him highly for a while and he is the kind of player who is not flashy with assists and goals.

People should probably stop guessing at our financial intent also, we simply don't know how FSG will view the next two windows, it might be we are primed to make some decent investments as it has been understood it is now or never.....under Klopp anyway, as coming into 2023 he will have 3 clear years (at least) at the helm left.

Good christ the 'its just an opinion' defence really has taken off recently! If you say (well, post) matter of factly that 'he has been one of the best performers in the PL for a long time' then its out there to be labelled as laughable, sorry. Just as mine are, for sure.

https://fbref.com/en/players/1c7012b8/scout/1889/Declan-Rice-Scouting-Report

https://fbref.com/en/players/1c7012b8/scout/3232/Declan-Rice-Scouting-Report

https://fbref.com/en/players/1c7012b8/scout/10728/Declan-Rice-Scouting-Report

https://fbref.com/en/players/1c7012b8/scout/11160/Declan-Rice-Scouting-Report

They are not the stats of someone who has been one of the best players in the league for a long time. There's no twisting of words, no reading something that isn't there. Dyou know what they're the stats of? They're the stats of someone who was predominantly a centre-back but passes the ball pretty well, so was moved to midfield. In a defensive team, under a defensive manager. Someone who has benefitted reputation wise massively because he's English and because there's a dearth of good English DMs. I couldnt care less how flashy he is, fortunately we're in a world now where there are so many stats about that we dont need to judge players on goals, assists and clean sheets. Kantes scored 13 goals in eight seasons in England but is a phenomenal footballer. Someone mentioned he profiles very similarly to how Matic is currently profiling in Roma, at 34. Annoyingly it was the same dipshit who waded into the Klopp thread and started saying he doesnt care about the freedom of Liverpool (just, like, his opinion) but alas....he was right about Rice. He is going to cost undoubtedly close to £100 million, maybe even more. One hundred million pounds. For Declan Rice. His ceiling isn't Gerrard or Vieira, its a better Gareth Barry. Its actually mental that he's even being discussed in here, even those who think he's really good are talking about him costing far too much.
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45452 on: Today at 02:31:02 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 10:43:01 am
I don't think people have an issue because he plays for West Ham, I think the issue is that he will cost a bomb.  If he's a very good player now, Jurgen could make him into a great player (like you have mentioned), but it'll be a risk with the amount of money he'll cost due to the 'English' tax on players.  Wouldn't be much of a risk if we were owned by a Gulf state, as we could just chuck him on the bench or sell him off cheaper.

mate, the issue is Henderson / Milner / Oxlade / Phillips will be leaving in the not too distant future so we do need some options
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45453 on: Today at 02:44:35 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 02:31:02 pm
mate, the issue is Henderson / Milner / Oxlade / Phillips will be leaving in the not too distant future so we do need some options

Nothing wrong with targeting homegrown players, but we've a nice group of them beyond the ones you mentioned there. Kelleher, Trent, Gomez, Jones, Elliott, Carvalho. Ramsay and Bajcetic will count as homegrown in due course too.
Offline Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45454 on: Today at 02:49:57 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 09:23:01 pm
The midfield didn't need to be expensive under Klopp because we had the best front 3 in world football at the time, we don't have that today, so is the plan to build another killer front 3 and then have a containing midfield to smother the opposition and win/retain the ball or is there a different set of requirements now?

None of our front 3 were the best in the world when we bought them though, clearly with our signings we are trying to build another quality front three and it is not unreasonable to think that we would be looking for a similar style of play from our starting midfield, albeit with having more options than that too in the squad.
Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45455 on: Today at 03:06:20 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 07:17:32 am
Great

.Great

If you think Declan Rice is a great player then fuck knows how youd label actual great players. Hes a good player, thats it.
So by your definition Luka Modric wasn't a great player while at Spurs.

You don't like him so he mustn't be great, great logic you have there.
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Online El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45456 on: Today at 03:10:03 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 03:06:20 pm
So by your definition Luka Modric wasn't a great player while at Spurs.

You don't like him so he mustn't be great, great logic you have there.

:D
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45457 on: Today at 03:14:07 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 10:22:56 am
Tielemens is the new Thiago according to some one :lmao

Just to be precise . ;D
Offline clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45458 on: Today at 04:01:18 pm »
No one is believing the Bellingham news are they?

They just want your clicks.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45459 on: Today at 04:02:21 pm »
Mate, for a sec I read that as "They want your dicks".  ;D
Offline amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45460 on: Today at 04:03:46 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:01:18 pm
No one is believing the Bellingham news are they?

They just want your clicks.

The C and the L look very close together when you're tired.

Offline amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45461 on: Today at 04:04:07 pm »
Samie ;D
Online El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45462 on: Today at 04:05:41 pm »
clinical you dark horse :D
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45463 on: Today at 04:10:09 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 04:04:07 pm
Samie ;D

 :D

Been a long week mate.
Offline amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45464 on: Today at 04:13:12 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:10:09 pm
:D

Been a long week mate.

If great minds think a like what's the phrase for two pervert minds?
Offline newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45465 on: Today at 04:14:19 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 04:13:12 pm
If great minds think a like what's the phrase for two pervert minds?
great minds think of dikes?


(or I guess dicks - as the case may be)
Offline JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45466 on: Today at 04:23:12 pm »
Excited to hear we're signing Bellingham and Rice this summer.
250 million and a new engine room acquired simple
Offline Henry Gale

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45467 on: Today at 04:24:07 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:01:18 pm
No one is believing the Bellingham news are they?

They just want your clicks.

Only certain people.

It's like Mbappe all over again  ;D
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45468 on: Today at 04:35:41 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 02:49:57 pm
None of our front 3 were the best in the world when we bought them though, clearly with our signings we are trying to build another quality front three and it is not unreasonable to think that we would be looking for a similar style of play from our starting midfield, albeit with having more options than that too in the squad.

if thats the case then Rice is a good fit, whether hes affordable or realistic is another question
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45469 on: Today at 04:37:35 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:44:35 pm
Nothing wrong with targeting homegrown players, but we've a nice group of them beyond the ones you mentioned there. Kelleher, Trent, Gomez, Jones, Elliott, Carvalho. Ramsay and Bajcetic will count as homegrown in due course too.

Yes but we need to can deliver since the exodus starts in the summer
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45470 on: Today at 04:50:23 pm »
There's a weird set of Liverpool "Fans" that seem to hate all English/ British players but don't seem to realise you need to have homegrown players in your squad. Very stupid bunch.  ;D
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45471 on: Today at 05:13:05 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:50:23 pm
There's a weird set of Liverpool "Fans" that seem to hate all English/ British players but don't seem to realise you need to have homegrown players in your squad. Very stupid bunch.  ;D

I don't hate all English/British players. I like the likes of Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Milner, Elliott, Henderson and Carvalho (he's 'homegrown' right?)
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45472 on: Today at 05:19:36 pm »
Oh I meant on social media mate not RAWK.  ;D
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45473 on: Today at 05:27:45 pm »
It's true though. I sometimes ask myself, 'do I not rate this player because he's crap or because he's English?'. I usually don't have a clear answer unless the player in question is Harry Maguire.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45474 on: Today at 05:29:53 pm »
I'll just repeat what I said in the summer in that there's no midfielder that's worth £100m. Not that they may not be as good a player as a £100m attacker or defender. It's just what midfielders actually do for us and most other clubs it's almost impossible to be that much better than everybody else to justify being double or triple the cost of everybody else.

That's not to say the club shouldn't spend £100m+ on Rice or Bellingham, it's their money and they can do whatever. But the only reason it would make an appreciable difference is because all of our midfielders outside Thiago have been either absent or poor to bad this year and any competent midfield play would be an upgrade. If Fabinho, Henderson and Keita were actually able to play or play to their best level then you'd probably notice no appreciable difference if Rice or Bellingham were to be on the field instead. Is that really worth £100m in transfer fees plus the associated wages and agent fees? That's probably going to be near a £200m total cost.

Can any player justify that type of expense outside of a Gerrard or Rush or Dalglish? What are the odds of a midfielder in these times where Roy of the Rover type play is tampered if not outright discouraged that a player could ever get to that level? I'd hazard no as if KdB is the epitome then even he isn't getting to that level because of the way the game is played these days.
Online Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45475 on: Today at 06:22:06 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:29:53 pm
I'll just repeat what I said in the summer in that there's no midfielder that's worth £100m.
Online El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45476 on: Today at 06:24:13 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45477 on: Today at 06:24:19 pm »
;D

I think there were people right up until his final days at Man Utd trying convince everyone he was an elite footballer.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45478 on: Today at 06:30:55 pm »
