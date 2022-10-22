We are selling 50% of Rawk. Removing half of the whingers and nah sayers has been estimated to be worth £200-235 million to the club in gained positivity.



An opinion different to your own does not make it "laughable" does it? It is quite plausible Declan Rice has been one of the league's better performers in that area, many people have rated him highly for a while and he is the kind of player who is not flashy with assists and goals.



People should probably stop guessing at our financial intent also, we simply don't know how FSG will view the next two windows, it might be we are primed to make some decent investments as it has been understood it is now or never.....under Klopp anyway, as coming into 2023 he will have 3 clear years (at least) at the helm left.



Putting yourself up for transfer eh?! The Mario Balotelli of RAWKGood christ the 'its just an opinion' defence really has taken off recently! If you say (well, post) matter of factly that 'he has been one of the best performers in the PL for a long time' then its out there to be labelled as laughable, sorry. Just as mine are, for sure.They are not the stats of someone who has been one of the best players in the league for a long time. There's no twisting of words, no reading something that isn't there. Dyou know what they're the stats of? They're the stats of someone who was predominantly a centre-back but passes the ball pretty well, so was moved to midfield. In a defensive team, under a defensive manager. Someone who has benefitted reputation wise massively because he's English and because there's a dearth of good English DMs. I couldnt care less how flashy he is, fortunately we're in a world now where there are so many stats about that we dont need to judge players on goals, assists and clean sheets. Kantes scored 13 goals in eight seasons in England but is a phenomenal footballer. Someone mentioned he profiles very similarly to how Matic is currently profiling in Roma, at 34. Annoyingly it was the same dipshit who waded into the Klopp thread and started saying he doesnt care about the freedom of Liverpool (just, like, his opinion) but alas....he was right about Rice. He is going to cost undoubtedly close to £100 million, maybe even more. One hundred million pounds. For Declan Rice. His ceiling isn't Gerrard or Vieira, its a better Gareth Barry. Its actually mental that he's even being discussed in here, even those who think he's really good are talking about him costing far too much.