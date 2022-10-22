« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Egyptian36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 08:20:37 am

I rate Declan Rice highly, he is great at anticipating danger and a leader too which we need since Milner is leaving and Hendo I guess won't be starting many games as before but we want to play a very high line so if we don't put two dynamic players who are good defensively next to him I don't see us improving that much and will need someone quicker. It's all depends on our plan with the RCM position.
Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 08:24:40 am
Rice has clearly got a lot of potential. But a great player at this moment in time, he is not. He may well go on to become a great player at another club in the future though.
Aldo1988

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 08:47:59 am
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:24:40 am
Rice has clearly got a lot of potential. But a great player at this moment in time, he is not. He may well go on to become a great player at another club in the future though.

Haven't seen much of Declan Rice, but when I have, he doesn't seem as mobile as a young Hendo.  Is he slower than Fab (or as Fab was when he was around the same age)?
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 08:55:56 am
I think Declan Rice would make sense if we were thinking of going with a midfield two. There is nothing major about us signing lots more attackers however, which is what we would need if we went with 4 forwards, therefore you would think most of our changes to the formation are short term tweaks.
Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:09:26 am
Never rated Rice that highly but everyone's been telling me I'm wrong, so I'm all in. He'd cost a Bellingham level fee though.
amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:12:51 am
Rice has taken developmental leaps year on year. I do agree with Lobo that as things currently stand, he's definitely not in the 'great' category. And when you consider the money likely required to get him, we can acquire someone with similar qualities for a fraction of the cost.

amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:14:58 am
Would love us to get another wide forward but it doesn't make sense if they play from the left. We're well stocked in that position. Need to look at someone who can provide competition for Salah as well as be a viable option if we play Salah up top as we have done recently.
tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:16:30 am
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 08:47:59 am
Haven't seen much of Declan Rice, but when I have, he doesn't seem as mobile as a young Hendo.  Is he slower than Fab (or as Fab was when he was around the same age)?

He's quicker than Fabinho (not many who aren't), but I think Henderson is, or at least was, more explosive over short distances.  Rice isn't slow, but he's one of those players who is quick once he gets moving.
Jayo10

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:19:50 am
Anyone have any good suggestions of right sided attackers (cutting in on their left foot) either established or emerging talent? Seems to be a dearth of talent in this position, if we are signing a forward this is where we should be looking.
fowlermagic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:34:39 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:16:30 am
He's quicker than Fabinho (not many who aren't), but I think Henderson is, or at least was, more explosive over short distances.  Rice isn't slow, but he's one of those players who is quick once he gets moving.

Which should be a huge issue even if he's one step ahead by reading danger before most. Thing is when he does not see it he cannot rely on his pace to bridge the gaps and when you want your defensive midfielder in a high line chasing shadows as the breaking midfielders are usually the quickest you are pissing against the wind.

I see Rice in the Grealish, Maguire bracket... Looks good surrounded by midtable team mates very bloody average when you are challenging the best in CL and title races
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:35:35 am
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:19:18 am
Now, now, he's allowed an opinion without being told to shut the fuck up. I agree with him. At this moment I wouldn't call Declan Rice a great player.

The point is it was not obvious to anyone other than Roy Hendo how good Robertson was/could be- Rice is better than Henderson today and will only get better under a manager like Klopp, his game is limited by the tactics & instructions he has from Moyes/Southgate

His major downside is hes english, plays for west ham so he must be crap right? if you watch his performance against us, Man City and Chelsea this season he dominated his duels, he is a very good talent obscured by a shithouse manager

[new username under construction]

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:36:44 am
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 09:19:50 am
Anyone have any good suggestions of right sided attackers (cutting in on their left foot) either established or emerging talent? Seems to be a dearth of talent in this position, if we are signing a forward this is where we should be looking.

Kaide Gordon, Ben Doak :D Get them started now and in a couple of years when Salah starts to slow down, they'll be in a great position and not much expense
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:37:39 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:14:58 am
Would love us to get another wide forward but it doesn't make sense if they play from the left. We're well stocked in that position. Need to look at someone who can provide competition for Salah as well as be a viable option if we play Salah up top as we have done recently.

I am not sure if we need a Salah sort of winger if we are going to commit to Nunez up front.
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:40:02 am
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 09:19:50 am
Anyone have any good suggestions of right sided attackers (cutting in on their left foot) either established or emerging talent? Seems to be a dearth of talent in this position, if we are signing a forward this is where we should be looking.

We might not need this if Doak continues to improve, Gordon will hopefully be back fit in a few months, one player to look out for is Kamaldeen Sulemana, we were rumoured to be interested before he joined Rennes as hes been definitely an exciting talent, i also really like Kudus at Ajax although his position is different
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:44:10 am
Liverpool in pole position for Bellingham according to the Daily Fail and ESPN. Madrid are keen to beat us off, which isnt very appropriate.
amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:48:24 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:44:10 am
Liverpool in pole position for Bellingham according to the Daily Fail and ESPN. Madrid are keen to beat us off, which isnt very appropriate.

Hopefully has an absolutely terrible World Cup otherwise you can probably add another £20m onto an already mad price tag. And considering who he's managed by, it's not beyond the realms of possibility that he doesn't get a look in.
Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:49:35 am
Quote from: Asam on Today at 09:35:35 am
The point is it was not obvious to anyone other than Roy Hendo how good Robertson was/could be- Rice is better than Henderson today and will only get better under a manager like Klopp, his game is limited by the tactics & instructions he has from Moyes/Southgate


He didn't say anything about him not going on to be a great player under a manager like Klopp though. Think most can see the potential there with Rice. He just said he isn't a great player yet. So there was no need to tell him to shut the fuck up.
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:55:23 am
I like Rice but he'd be insanely expensive so it's not even a starter unless we're going to get him on a free in a couple of years time.
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:59:38 am
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:14:47 am
Did you think Andy Robertson was a great left back at Hull? stfu then

Well no Asam, because he wasn't a great player at Hull. You understand the difference between saying someone is a great player and could become a great player, right? I also don't think Diego Maradona was a great player when he was 4. As ever though mate, always welcome to jump in and make yourself look foolish :)
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:11:39 am
I feel like I should clarify my 'great' comment. I wasn't referring to him as a great of the game or anything, just a throw away 'he's a great player' as in, one of the best the League has to offer in midfield. Not KDB levels but can rub shoulders with the rest of them. There is a really poor offering of good CMs in the Premier League at the minute, most of them do feel functional in a good system (see Arsenal, Brighton, Newcastle, Spurs), struggling (Liverpool, maybe Chelsea) and the rest are meh (United, Leicester etc...). He is not a great of the game, just a really, really good player with (IMO) all of the abilities to be world class in the right side, under the right coach.
Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:14:31 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:44:10 am
Liverpool in pole position for Bellingham according to the Daily Fail and ESPN. Madrid are keen to beat us off, which isnt very appropriate.

Liverpool are viewed as the favourites to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund, multiple sources told ESPN, and are leading the chase despite Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Real Madrid also tracking the 19-year-old.

One source connected to a rival bidding club believes Liverpool are forging a close relationship with the player's camp which could prove a significant factor. Another source said the broad framework of a deal to take Bellingham to Anfield may even be advancing, although both the player and his father, Mark, have previously publicly dismissed the idea a decision on his next club has been made.

https://www.espn.com/soccer/soccer-transfers/story/4788658/the-battle-for-bellingham-liverpool-close-in-as-real-madrid-lurk
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:22:56 am
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 08:21:49 pm
Tell me you haven't seen a minute of him playing without telling me you haven't seen a minute of him playing.

Tielemens is the new Thiago according to some  :lmao
amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:22:58 am
If we do end up getting Bellingham, I hope people can embrace the fact we've signed a huge talent and someone who could be a mainstay in the team for a very long time rather than moan about transfer fee/wages etc.

Appreciate the fact the squad needs a few positions strengthening, and if it was a case of Bellingham or 4 good players then clearly, we need more numbers, but I'd be shocked if Klopp hasn't already identified it needs more than just Bellingham to fix what's gone wrong. A talent like Bellingham doesn't come around often and if he wants to join us, and Jurgen wants him then everyone should be buzzing.
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:23:24 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:14:31 am
Liverpool are viewed as the favourites to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund, multiple sources told ESPN, and are leading the chase despite Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Real Madrid also tracking the 19-year-old.

One source connected to a rival bidding club believes Liverpool are forging a close relationship with the player's camp which could prove a significant factor. Another source said the broad framework of a deal to take Bellingham to Anfield may even be advancing, although both the player and his father, Mark, have previously publicly dismissed the idea a decision on his next club has been made.

https://www.espn.com/soccer/soccer-transfers/story/4788658/the-battle-for-bellingham-liverpool-close-in-as-real-madrid-lurk

He's definitely not signing for us then
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:27:16 am
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 10:11:39 am
I feel like I should clarify my 'great' comment. I wasn't referring to him as a great of the game or anything, just a throw away 'he's a great player' as in, one of the best the League has to offer in midfield. Not KDB levels but can rub shoulders with the rest of them. There is a really poor offering of good CMs in the Premier League at the minute, most of them do feel functional in a good system (see Arsenal, Brighton, Newcastle, Spurs), struggling (Liverpool, maybe Chelsea) and the rest are meh (United, Leicester etc...). He is not a great of the game, just a really, really good player with (IMO) all of the abilities to be world class in the right side, under the right coach.

Great is being thrown around an awful lot. Apart from Kante and maybe Casemiro (for his past), I dont think any team apart from us and City have any players who could even be considered to be great. (oh and Ronaldo obviously but thats many moons ago)

De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan, Thiago, Kante are ones off the top of my head who are undeniably, unarguably better midfielders but there's then an absolute plethora of ones who are either in a bad run of form but have shown they're better, players who seem to have greater potential, or players who are just similarly 'pretty good' (Partey, Xhaka, Hendo, Fab, Naby, Jorginho, Kovacic, Ndidi, Tielemans, Casemiro, Caicedo, Guimaeres, Hojberg, Bentancur, Macallister, Neves, Eze, Olise, Matheus, Ramsay, Adams, Moutinho, Paqueta, Bissouma and probably more).

If you just solely looked at his numbers in terms of what we'd want from a CM I'd suspect there's even more than that. I find it very hard to believe he'd be anywhere near our radar, particularly if its 'him or Bellingham'. That to me is a bit like saying 'its either Stewart Downing or David Silva' and that one didn't turn out 'great'.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:36:33 am
Caicedo in January, Bellingham in the summer. Lovely stuff.
Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:37:19 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:44:10 am
Liverpool in pole position for Bellingham according to the Daily Fail and ESPN. Madrid are keen to beat us off, which isnt very appropriate.
Madrid should be satisfied with their current options in midfield and stop getting in our way all the time.

Or give us Valverde instead.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:42:30 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:37:19 am
Madrid should be satisfied with their current options in midfield and stop getting in our way all the time.

Or give us Valverde instead.

Maybe we can trade then Bellingham for Valverde and so not to be greedy, one of Camavinga or the guy from Monaco.
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:42:39 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:37:19 am
Madrid should be satisfied with their current options in midfield and stop getting in our way all the time.

Or give us Valverde instead.

I'd actually be pretty surprised (famous last words) if they were in for him.

They've got Valverde, Tchouameni and Camavinga in terms of young CMs and then Kroos. You'd think up front and full back is where they'll be going big.
Aldo1988

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:43:01 am
Quote from: Asam on Today at 09:35:35 am
The point is it was not obvious to anyone other than Roy Hendo how good Robertson was/could be- Rice is better than Henderson today and will only get better under a manager like Klopp, his game is limited by the tactics & instructions he has from Moyes/Southgate

His major downside is hes english, plays for west ham so he must be crap right? if you watch his performance against us, Man City and Chelsea this season he dominated his duels, he is a very good talent obscured by a shithouse manager

I don't think people have an issue because he plays for West Ham, I think the issue is that he will cost a bomb.  If he's a very good player now, Jurgen could make him into a great player (like you have mentioned), but it'll be a risk with the amount of money he'll cost due to the 'English' tax on players.  Wouldn't be much of a risk if we were owned by a Gulf state, as we could just chuck him on the bench or sell him off cheaper.
amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:44:23 am
There's some chat about Kroos potentially retiring at the end of the season and I don't suspect Modric is much further behind despite his current high level.
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:45:44 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:44:23 am
There's some chat about Kroos potentially retiring at the end of the season and I don't suspect Modric is much further behind despite his current high level.

Kroos?! He's only 32, that'd be a big shock.
Aldo1988

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:46:27 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:42:39 am
I'd actually be pretty surprised (famous last words) if they were in for him.

They've got Valverde, Tchouameni and Camavinga in terms of young CMs and then Kroos. You'd think up front and full back is where they'll be going big.

Add Toni Kroos to that list as he said a few days ago that he is going to retire at Real, he's 'only' 32, but the way he has played over the last few (possibly more) years, he could go on for maybe 2 or 3 more years.
Aldo1988

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:46:50 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:44:23 am
There's some chat about Kroos potentially retiring at the end of the season and I don't suspect Modric is much further behind despite his current high level.

Damn, beat me to it!!  Anyway, here's what he said...

Im very relaxed about my [contract] renewal.

I dont even know myself what will happen. Well decide before March, so that you dont all get too nervous.

Im going to retire here, what I dont know is when. Theres nothing new to tell.
Gerry Attrick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:49:14 am
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 10:46:50 am
Damn, beat me to it!!  Anyway, here's what he said...

Im very relaxed about my [contract] renewal.

I dont even know myself what will happen. Well decide before March, so that you dont all get too nervous.

Im going to retire here, what I dont know is when. Theres nothing new to tell.

Doesn't scream of somebody who's committed to the long term. At best I reckon Madrid get 1 more season out of him. He retired very early from internationals too. Says his family deserve him being at home more.
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:49:56 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:27:16 am
Great is being thrown around an awful lot. Apart from Kante and maybe Casemiro (for his past), I dont think any team apart from us and City have any players who could even be considered to be great. (oh and Ronaldo obviously but thats many moons ago)

I generally agree with you - my use of the word great in this instance just doesn't match up with yours. Your interpretation of great seems to be the world class bracket, or people considered greats of their positions and mine isn't. I just mean he is really, really good and in the current climate, there are not many better than him in the League.

Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:27:16 am
If you just solely looked at his numbers in terms of what we'd want from a CM I'd suspect there's even more than that. I find it very hard to believe he'd be anywhere near our radar, particularly if its 'him or Bellingham'. That to me is a bit like saying 'its either Stewart Downing or David Silva' and that one didn't turn out 'great'.

I really don't agree with that though. I think you have that really wrong in terms of your comparisons based on his level - that's a little bit insulting to the guy, who has been one of the League's best and most consistent performers for a long time time. And a lot of wedge stuck on Jude Bellingham, who has never played in this League, as David Silva levels. I think I understand what you are trying to say here but it is quite extreme.

The 'Rice or Bellingham' narrative is strange for me because they're two different players first and foremost. I am not even convinced we are seriously looking at Rice, but perhaps that's me hoping we haven't given up on Fabinho/Henderson but there does need to be some succession planning. I am just not sure we have the money to do it on this kind of level. So a cheaper mid-priced option makes the most sense imminently, then going all out in the summer for Bellingham feels logical, if we can get him. Bellingham has the star quality, in terms of goals and assists and his age, maybe the sense that he can win games on his own because of that. But don't let that detract from how good Declan Rice is. We all know the important of players like Henderson and Wijnaldum who rarely got the credit/attention they deserved when the fullbacks and the forwards lapped up all the praise elsewhere. All of the cogs in the machine are important - remove one or two and the wheels can very easily fall off, which we are seeing right now.
amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:55:04 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:49:14 am
Doesn't scream of somebody who's committed to the long term. At best I reckon Madrid get 1 more season out of him. He retired very early from internationals too. Says his family deserve him being at home more.

I just think he just wants to end things on his terms.

He's always been in Kroos control. (sorry)
Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:56:41 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:36:33 am
Caicedo in January, Bellingham in the summer. Lovely stuff.

I could actually see this happening.

Depends how much FSG will open their wallets, they surely know we need a big spend to fix our issues.
[new username under construction]

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:57:52 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:36:33 am
Caicedo in January, Bellingham in the summer. Lovely stuff.

Someone running contract down in January, Bellingham in Summer. Probably :D
