I feel like I should clarify my 'great' comment. I wasn't referring to him as a great of the game or anything, just a throw away 'he's a great player' as in, one of the best the League has to offer in midfield. Not KDB levels but can rub shoulders with the rest of them. There is a really poor offering of good CMs in the Premier League at the minute, most of them do feel functional in a good system (see Arsenal, Brighton, Newcastle, Spurs), struggling (Liverpool, maybe Chelsea) and the rest are meh (United, Leicester etc...). He is not a great of the game, just a really, really good player with (IMO) all of the abilities to be world class in the right side, under the right coach.
Great is being thrown around an awful lot. Apart from Kante and maybe Casemiro (for his past), I dont think any team apart from us and City have any players who could even be considered to be great. (oh and Ronaldo obviously but thats many moons ago)
De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan, Thiago, Kante are ones off the top of my head who are undeniably, unarguably better midfielders but there's then an absolute plethora of ones who are either in a bad run of form but have shown they're better, players who seem to have greater potential, or players who are just similarly 'pretty good' (Partey, Xhaka, Hendo, Fab, Naby, Jorginho, Kovacic, Ndidi, Tielemans, Casemiro, Caicedo, Guimaeres, Hojberg, Bentancur, Macallister, Neves, Eze, Olise, Matheus, Ramsay, Adams, Moutinho, Paqueta, Bissouma and probably more).
If you just solely looked at his numbers in terms of what we'd want from a CM I'd suspect there's even more than that. I find it very hard to believe he'd be anywhere near our radar, particularly if its 'him or Bellingham'. That to me is a bit like saying 'its either Stewart Downing or David Silva' and that one didn't turn out 'great'.