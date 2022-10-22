Great is being thrown around an awful lot. Apart from Kante and maybe Casemiro (for his past), I dont think any team apart from us and City have any players who could even be considered to be great. (oh and Ronaldo obviously but thats many moons ago)



If you just solely looked at his numbers in terms of what we'd want from a CM I'd suspect there's even more than that. I find it very hard to believe he'd be anywhere near our radar, particularly if its 'him or Bellingham'. That to me is a bit like saying 'its either Stewart Downing or David Silva' and that one didn't turn out 'great'.



I generally agree with you - my use of the word great in this instance just doesn't match up with yours. Your interpretation of great seems to be the world class bracket, or people considered greats of their positions and mine isn't. I just mean he is really, really good and in the current climate, there are not many better than him in the League.I really don't agree with that though. I think you have that really wrong in terms of your comparisons based on his level - that's a little bit insulting to the guy, who has been one of the League's best and most consistent performers for a long time time. And a lot of wedge stuck on Jude Bellingham, who has never played in this League, as David Silva levels. I think I understand what you are trying to say here but it is quite extreme.The 'Rice or Bellingham' narrative is strange for me because they're two different players first and foremost. I am not even convinced we are seriously looking at Rice, but perhaps that's me hoping we haven't given up on Fabinho/Henderson but there does need to be some succession planning. I am just not sure we have the money to do it on this kind of level. So a cheaper mid-priced option makes the most sense imminently, then going all out in the summer for Bellingham feels logical, if we can get him. Bellingham has the star quality, in terms of goals and assists and his age, maybe the sense that he can win games on his own because of that. But don't let that detract from how good Declan Rice is. We all know the important of players like Henderson and Wijnaldum who rarely got the credit/attention they deserved when the fullbacks and the forwards lapped up all the praise elsewhere. All of the cogs in the machine are important - remove one or two and the wheels can very easily fall off, which we are seeing right now.