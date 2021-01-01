« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1130 1131 1132 1133 1134 [1135]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2256467 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,034
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45360 on: Yesterday at 08:14:19 pm »
I know why Kloppo was hyping the lad up now.  ;D

Quote
Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is attracting interest from Liverpool and Chelsea and he could cost the Premier League club's as much as £86m. [@EveningStandard]
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,112
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45361 on: Yesterday at 08:19:01 pm »
We need to sign the likes of Kvaratskhelia before Napoli get their hands on them. Mind you our net spend would still be lower than Sheffield United's over the past few years if that were the case so yeah, it's probably better to wait until we have to pay 10 times more.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,554
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45362 on: Yesterday at 08:20:10 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 07:25:00 pm
I didn't want to post both of your recent posts as quite a read and appreciate your input. You say Rice has all the attributes to be world class and maybe he does but at the rumoured prices bandied about i would argue he have to be world class now and he's far from that. I have rarely seen him dominant a midfield battle in the same way a Kante, Fernandinho did at their best. Again maybe he has in it in his locker but as you said we don't have time to see how he develops and we definitely don't have the luxury to spend 100m plus on him maturing into a world class player.

I have to believe we need two or three players to freshen up things in our team as we do look leggy when the aging spine have to play three games in a week or so. We also need a cutting edge in our team as the forward line has pulled us out of the fire a lot lately as we seem to be unable to dominate games. Anyway let's see what happens as we were crying out for additions the past 12-18 months. We missed an opportunity to do that and now our midfield look a little long in the tooth when they are asked to play too many games in a row.

FWIW I am not even sure we have 100% concrete interest in Rice, it just seems to be rumours from less than credible sources from what I can see but it feels peoples main issue would be the fee. I can see why that would be the case as we have had success built on being somewhat frugal and relying on the transfer committee to pick a gem. Its scary thinking we only have X amount of money and we are talking about spending 75% of it on one player, especially when the risk feels really high at the moment compared to previous years because the players we rely on are performing well below standard, and the longer than continues the longer we might feel it is irreversible.

Nunez isnt world class and we were prepared to drop serious money on him. I think if the player is right, we will do it - see VVD, Ali before him.

I dont know who we will sign or who the right player is - I think it depends on how Klopp sees the midfield evolving. Maybe we are just 1-2 mid priced players away from where he wants us to be. It feels bigger than that. I agree with the poster who said our midified has always been just functional, enabling fullbacks and forwards - maybe thats those mid-priced players. Who they are - I have no idea. I do think those types of players - system players - are quite underrated, and end up being underrated outside of their clubs.

Its not Rices fault his price tag is so high - West Ham wont have another player as good as him IMO. That Ferdinand, Carrick, Cole, Lampard era - he is a better player than they were at this stage. They will want to rinse any club who comes calling. His performances help dictate the fee too and it doesnt help people like Guardiola publicly fluttering his eyelashes at him. If price wasnt an issue, I do think his attributes would mean he would be on our radar.

When you talk about dominating games like a Kante or Fernandinho, I do think we need to keep in mind who he players for and with. He definitely has games where he dominates in the sense that West Ham will have a lot of the ball and their good play with go through him whilst he offers sufficient protection to the defence. Hes not like a Gerrard or Vieira or Keane in that sense. We dont talk about Rodri dominating games because City have 85% possession most games (being flippant on that % but Im sure its high!) and he keeps things ticking over. What I will say, is that last season I felt one way he could stand out more and improve are in those games against top 6 sides, go and make his mark on the game. Young Gerrard played in an average side and whilst wouldnt necessarily be on the winning side v Arsenal or United, hed make sure people knew he was there. Rice has been very good away against Chelsea, Liverpool and United this season. Had West Ham pinched a draw against us, the chat would be about Rices second half performance, albeit against a side in a bad moment. Same at Old Trafford and Chelsea - West Ham were so, so close to drawing all of those games. Hes playing in a side that wont impose themselves in those games, but being their best player in them.
Logged
JFT96.

Offline leinad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 548
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45363 on: Yesterday at 08:20:43 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:19:01 pm
We need to sign the likes of Kvaratskhelia before Napoli get their hands on them. Mind you our net spend would still be lower than Sheffield United's over the past few years if that were the case so yeah, it's probably better to wait until we have to pay 10 times more.

He was getting offered around Europe as well. Leeds chose to sign Dan James instead and Spurs were linked to him.
Logged

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,465
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45364 on: Yesterday at 08:21:49 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 08:02:24 pm
Any thread where someone labels Declan Rice as a great player is alright by me, just for hilarity sake
Tell me you haven't seen a minute of him playing without telling me you haven't seen a minute of him playing.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Offline WanderlustRed

  • Not Really Caring That Much For 25 Years & Counting.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 229
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45365 on: Yesterday at 08:22:52 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 06:32:42 pm
Literally rolling my eyes at anyone who doesn't rate Rice. He is a great player who is very smart, moves the ball well and makes more interceptions per game in the league and more tackles per game this year than Hendo, Thiago and Fabinho, most of which ends up as goals for West Ham.


Again, most similar player = Nemanja Matic.
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,146
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45366 on: Yesterday at 08:23:37 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:14:19 pm
I know why Kloppo was hyping the lad up now.  ;D


Fuck sake. Is there a player Chelsea aren't interested in signing?
Logged

Offline WanderlustRed

  • Not Really Caring That Much For 25 Years & Counting.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 229
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45367 on: Yesterday at 08:25:08 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:19:01 pm
We need to sign the likes of Kvaratskhelia before Napoli get their hands on them. Mind you our net spend would still be lower than Sheffield United's over the past few years if that were the case so yeah, it's probably better to wait until we have to pay 10 times more.

So which of Diaz and Jota would you give up for him?
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,637
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45368 on: Yesterday at 08:26:02 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 06:59:31 pm
I have had similar thoughts and I honestly think its because we dont have time to waste. We dont have time to bring in 1-2 players and give them the chance to settle and feel their way into Liverpool and PL life. There is a nucleus of players at their peak or approaching it. Some past it. The health of the squad is not good overall in that sense.

We have always said, and Klopp too, that it is very difficult to improve our side. Thats why we were after Tchouameni - he seems ready made. Bellingham looks unbelievable but after Sancho, I have some minor fears and Rice is ready to go. Thats why they are expensive. And maybe thats what we need right now - players to come in and be at the level we need.

Its clear we have made mistakes not going after the younger versions of these players so they would be available to us now but now we are in the mud, I think its going to be expensive to fix unless we can unearth some absolute gems .

We have shown time and again we can unearth gems, and given that we've been so successful with midfielders that aren't considered particularly exciting or sought after, it should in theory be even easier to reinforce that area of the pitch. It didn't cost us much to build a title-winning midfield yet somehow we apparently now need to spend £100 million+ on each player to improve it, when our midfield is arguably the worst it has ever been under Klopp.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,034
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45369 on: Yesterday at 08:26:21 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 08:23:37 pm
Fuck sake. Is there a player Chelsea aren't interested in signing?

That new owner mate is spending like FFP doesn't matter or he's just won the lottery. Take your pick.  :D
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,146
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45370 on: Yesterday at 08:35:58 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:26:21 pm
That new owner mate is spending like FFP doesn't matter or he's just won the lottery. Take your pick.  :D

Ridiculous how much they're spending and are planning to spend. We can't compete with that with our owners. FFP is finished.
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,272
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45371 on: Yesterday at 08:42:44 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 06:19:10 pm
Have you watched any game he played in, in the last four years?

Yep. Last year when we went to Madrid he gave us the round around. Looked pretty damn good in that game.
Logged

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,465
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45372 on: Yesterday at 08:43:44 pm »
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Yesterday at 08:22:52 pm
Again, most similar player = Nemanja Matic.
Very different, but whatever floats your mind.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,112
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45373 on: Yesterday at 08:45:01 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 08:43:44 pm
Very different, but whatever floats your mind.

Fellaini?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:32:42 pm by Hazell »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,771
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45374 on: Yesterday at 08:45:08 pm »
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Yesterday at 08:22:52 pm
Again, most similar player = Nemanja Matic.

And the sixth most similar player to Rice is Tchouameni, and the most similar player to Tchouameni is Thiago so, long story short, Rice could be our new Thiago.
Logged

Offline WanderlustRed

  • Not Really Caring That Much For 25 Years & Counting.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 229
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45375 on: Yesterday at 08:49:56 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 08:43:44 pm
Very different, but whatever floats your mind.

Tell fbref.
Logged

Offline WanderlustRed

  • Not Really Caring That Much For 25 Years & Counting.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 229
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45376 on: Yesterday at 08:50:40 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 08:45:08 pm
And the sixth most similar player to Rice is Tchouameni, and the most similar player to Tchouameni is Thiago so, long story short, Rice could be our new Thiago.

Well that explains why we wanted Tchouameni. Not so much why we would want Rice.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,749
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45377 on: Yesterday at 08:54:37 pm »
I remember the summer of 2008, when a lot of posters in the Transfer Forum liked the idea of selling Xabi Alonso (who's just had an average season) and replacing him with Gareth Barry. I see the same thing happening with Fabinho at the moment, even though he's just been voted in the top 15 of the Ballon d'Or ranking. So, a certain portion of the fans have always reacted in the same way. Should the club listen to these fans, and give up on top class players at the first sign of some poor form? I am not really in favor of such knee-jerk reactions. A lot of problems are resolved at the training pitch, not in the transfer market. Of course, we should be thinking about signing another quality midfielder since Keita, Milner and Ox (a total of 626 minutes in 19 games this season) are on their way out, but thinking about replacing Fabinho or Thiago is pure nonsense ...
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,488
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45378 on: Yesterday at 08:59:39 pm »
Ciara - really great post.

I haven't watched enough of DR but I can see he is a really good footballer.

As long as we're in for some of those, I'm happy.

Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,548
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45379 on: Yesterday at 09:13:02 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:45:01 pm
Fellini?
You remember that movie?!
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,366
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45380 on: Yesterday at 09:16:50 pm »

Rice is a far more talented footballer than most people think on here, if you've ever seen him play consistently you would know he would be in our side ahead of Henderson and Elliott, he would be the perfect foil for Fabinho & Thiago, he would add skill, drive, competitiveness and leadership in the midfield, exactly the qualities we are looking for, the major issue is how much would he cost?






Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,366
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45381 on: Yesterday at 09:23:01 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 08:26:02 pm
We have shown time and again we can unearth gems, and given that we've been so successful with midfielders that aren't considered particularly exciting or sought after, it should in theory be even easier to reinforce that area of the pitch. It didn't cost us much to build a title-winning midfield yet somehow we apparently now need to spend £100 million+ on each player to improve it, when our midfield is arguably the worst it has ever been under Klopp.

The midfield didn't need to be expensive under Klopp because we had the best front 3 in world football at the time, we don't have that today, so is the plan to build another killer front 3 and then have a containing midfield to smother the opposition and win/retain the ball or is there a different set of requirements now? 
Logged

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,079
  • RedOrDead
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45382 on: Yesterday at 09:29:52 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 09:16:50 pm
Rice is a far more talented footballer than most people think on here, if you've ever seen him play consistently you would know he would be in our side ahead of Henderson and Elliott, he would be the perfect foil for Fabinho & Thiago, he would add skill, drive, competitiveness and leadership in the midfield, exactly the qualities we are looking for, the major issue is how much would he cost?

They would be looking for grealish/ maguire type money. Theres a reason why we seem to focus more on buying the best British players when theyre in the 16-19 age bracket as once they break through, theyre out of the price range.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,112
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45383 on: Yesterday at 09:33:23 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 09:13:02 pm
You remember that movie?!

Damn, bloody autocorrect!
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,012
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45384 on: Yesterday at 09:36:56 pm »
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Yesterday at 06:22:03 pm
LOL but people talking about 100M Rice.

Tielemans is basically the same guy.
they are both professional footballers who play in the PL, in midfield positions.

other than that .... are you serious??  they couldn't be less alike if they tried.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,112
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45385 on: Yesterday at 09:38:18 pm »
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Yesterday at 08:25:08 pm
So which of Diaz and Jota would you give up for him?

Would it necessarily have been an either/or if we bought him in thr summer?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Johnny Foreigner

  • King of the Trabbies. Major Mod Thruster.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,692
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45386 on: Yesterday at 09:40:45 pm »
20182022   Brighton & Hove Albion   0   (0)
20192020   → FC St. Pauli (loan)          28   (1)
20202021   → Coventry City (loan)     39   (2)
2021   → Stoke City (loan)                        13   (1)
2022   → Genoa (loan)                                15   (0)
2022   Napoli                                  2   (0)

Would have been matchwinner and man of the match yesterday without VAR..

would have done ok in liverpool as well.
Logged
Its not even about individuality, its about the team. Our game was based on his controlling of the tempo. Squeeze the life out of the opposition and then strike. That is our game. Like a pack of pythons.

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,366
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45387 on: Yesterday at 10:33:41 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 09:29:52 pm
They would be looking for grealish/ maguire type money. Theres a reason why we seem to focus more on buying the best British players when theyre in the 16-19 age bracket as once they break through, theyre out of the price range.

West Ham dont have him in a long term contract, he will leave in 2 years for nothing and he will still only be 25 then so he can sit it out, hes not a 29 year old watching his best years for by.

its fantastic that we are signing the best british players we can at 16-19 but we are losing 2/3 of our first choice midfield in 2 seasons time, we need to sign players who can dominate games for us against the best teams in europe now
Logged

Offline WanderlustRed

  • Not Really Caring That Much For 25 Years & Counting.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 229
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45388 on: Yesterday at 10:53:36 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:36:56 pm
they are both professional footballers who play in the PL, in midfield positions.

other than that .... are you serious??  they couldn't be less alike if they tried.

I'll just say I disagree and invite you to check out the numbers. If you don't, don't bother telling me you didn't bc there won't be anything more to discuss.

Someone is going to get a good player on a free with Tielemans. Sounds like Arsenal is pretty interested.
Logged

Offline WanderlustRed

  • Not Really Caring That Much For 25 Years & Counting.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 229
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45389 on: Yesterday at 10:54:06 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:38:18 pm
Would it necessarily have been an either/or if we bought him in thr summer?

Pretty much.
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45390 on: Today at 12:08:34 am »
Some people in here are really attacking Rice with chopsticks
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,465
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45391 on: Today at 12:18:26 am »
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Yesterday at 10:53:36 pm
I'll just say I disagree and invite you to check out the numbers. If you don't, don't bother telling me you didn't bc there won't be anything more to discuss.

Someone is going to get a good player on a free with Tielemans. Sounds like Arsenal is pretty interested.
I checked the numbers, I replied to you with them which also included their heatmaps. They're nothing alike and you don't know much about football really if you think Tielemans is like Rice.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,465
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45392 on: Today at 12:18:58 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 12:08:34 am
Some people in here are really attacking Rice with chopsticks
They're forking it in mate.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,988
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45393 on: Today at 01:23:49 am »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 12:18:26 am
I checked the numbers, I replied to you with them which also included their heatmaps. They're nothing alike and you don't know much about football really if you think Tielemans is like Rice.

Just a note - the poster you are arguing with is a clown. You won't get much traction there when you call him out and prove him wrong. Goalposts will move.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,518
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45394 on: Today at 07:03:48 am »
Some links to Mudryk.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,636
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45395 on: Today at 07:17:32 am »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 08:21:49 pm
Tell me you haven't seen a minute of him playing without telling me you haven't seen a minute of him playing.

Great

.Great

If you think Declan Rice is a great player then fuck knows how youd label actual great players. Hes a good player, thats it.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,771
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45396 on: Today at 07:26:15 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:03:48 am
Some links to Mudryk.

He feels nailed on for Arsenal, and think he's predominantly a LW which - when people are fit - is a position we're well stocked in. But looks really, really exciting and think a goalscoring wide man with pace and skill is always welcome.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,518
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45397 on: Today at 07:52:23 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:26:15 am
He feels nailed on for Arsenal, and think he's predominantly a LW which - when people are fit - is a position we're well stocked in. But looks really, really exciting and think a goalscoring wide man with pace and skill is always welcome.

Are they selling Martinelli?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1130 1131 1132 1133 1134 [1135]   Go Up
« previous next »
 