The professional scouts here would know a lot more than me but surely there is a similar player in the mould of Rice who is available in Europe, Africa or South America for half the price. He's a decent defensive midfielder in a very defensive setup at West Ham and England who rarely has to ever attempt to assist in breaking down teams if they park the bus. In fact he's ideal for a team who parks a bus. Imagine if Roy Keane was 23 today as he would be worth 250m including the wages. Crazy times when a young Henderson type player who has yet won anything is now worth 100m plus.



For 2.5 seasons now he has performed at a really high level consistently.People see him as a defensive midfielder because of his positional sense, his interceptions and being able to win a tackle but there's a lot more to his game than that. I'd say because it doesn't often lead to many goals/assists it gets overlooked. One of the most impressive parts of his game is how he has developed being able to ball carry from deep for West Ham, he is able to drive them up the pitch. People who don't watch the guy very often will make lazy comments about him being a sideways only passer or having a lack of mobility, but neither are true - he is a very good passer of the ball and he is very athletic, able to get about the pitch very well. He has all the attributes to be world class.I have never really touted him for LFC because we had that Gini/Fabinho/Henderson trio and then Thiago/Fabinho/Henderson which didn't play enough last season, and I struggle to see where a big signing would break into that. Now, I am torn between remembering those great midfields and trying to understand what a future midfield looks like - and that's the key for me in this instance. Do you buy him to play in a 2? Or a 3? What does Klopp see our system as in 12 months time?Thomas Soucek has been horribly out of form for a long time now - carried on from last season. He had that period when he was scoring goals, good in both boxes, but anyone watching West Ham in any way regularly will tell you he has been a passenger for too longer in that side. His levels have dropped off a lot. People are very keen to say Rice is set up to play in a defensive team to detract from his abilities, but he has been a one man show in that midfield for a while now. I personally don't think he started the season very well at all, Rice, it has taken him a bit of time to get into this season and now we are seeing him approach his highest levels.There have not been many PL midfielders who have performed as well as him consistently over the last few years - Fabinho, Rodri, Kante when fit maybe, Henderson - who else? Over the last year I have seen people saying they would prefer a Caceido, Bissouma, Kalvin Phillips, Tielemans instead. MacAllister and Guimaires now seem to be the buzz players in PL terms when talking about midfielders but none of those have performed consistently at Rice's level for as long as he has.But I said above I have never touted him for Liverpool but a year ago I do remember thinking out loud on these forums if he had ever played into Klopp/Edwards' thoughts as a possible Henderson replacement - that's where my thinking was then. I haven't been shy about saying how much I watch West Ham or rate Declan Rice. My thought last season was very much he will need to move to a bigger side to get a better idea of just how good he will be, against better players. How Moyes sets up against the top 6, to sit in and counter, we will never really get to see Rice in a side good enough to go toe-to-toe with the best. But we have already seen him put in three impressive performances at Stamford Bridge, Anfield and Old Trafford this season. I am not really sure how much more we can expect from him in this West Ham side. They have brought in Paqueta in an attempt to try and move from a 2, to a 3 but he has had a stop/start impact on his PL career. Downes has been given the Europa games and looked very good - I think a lot of people expect him to feature more in the PL. He started against us when Paqueta got injured - I am not sure if Moyes is ready to throw him in completely, he still seems determined to get every last bit out of Soucek. In terms of his West Ham ceiling, I don't see how that gets any higher for him. He has performed in Europe, for England and for a mid-top half PL side.There is a strange narrative around Rice from some quarters - some of it on these boards, where they don't like the fact that he is English or plays for West Ham or has ousted Henderson from the England side or all of the above. There is no-one who can watch Rice consistently (CONSISTENTLY) and conclude that he isn't one of the best in the League. You know when you watch a player and he is just head and shoulders above everyone else around him, and destined for better things? That is Declan Rice. That's why he has a big price tag on his head, because bigger clubs will want him. Of course there is a premium because he is English and his contract situation but if you want a quality footballer then you need to pay the prices.I don't know if it's the Henderson affect, where people don't watch him enough to see how good he is consistently. I don't watch enough European football to know if there are other players out there as good as him, similar age for less money. But what I do know is that there is no-one in the PL who is attainable at his level. If we were playing in an FA Cup final tomorrow, or a Champions League semi-final in Madrid or Munich, I wouldn't be worried about him. A top coach would take him and help him develop further, but where he is right now... yes please, I'd quite like to see him in a better team with better players around him.I do like his character - rarely injured, doesn't seem to cause trouble, has a good relationship with opposing players (especially English teammates) and always gives good value for money post match. All of that won't be lost on those interested. And he is captain his of Club at just 23.