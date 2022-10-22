« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1129 1130 1131 1132 1133 [1134]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2254728 times)

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,634
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45320 on: Today at 03:24:52 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 03:15:05 pm
Whats Rice particularly good at? Genuine question as Ive not really paid much attention to him, not a goalscorer or creative midfielder, I know that much. So what is he? I wouldnt pay what they would want for a guy that essentially breaks up play and runs around a lot. Again happy to be shot down as Ive not seen too much of him compared to some of the West Ham aficionados on here.

Careful
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,028
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45321 on: Today at 03:33:49 pm »
Rice is good with curry.
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,314
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45322 on: Today at 03:43:17 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:33:49 pm
Rice is good with curry.

Prefer Tilda myself personally
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,271
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45323 on: Today at 03:44:30 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 03:15:05 pm
Whats Rice particularly good at? Genuine question as Ive not really paid much attention to him, not a goalscorer or creative midfielder, I know that much. So what is he? I wouldnt pay what they would want for a guy that essentially breaks up play and runs around a lot. Again happy to be shot down as Ive not seen too much of him compared to some of the West Ham aficionados on here.

I think he was a CB when he was younger and moved to MF. Beyond his physical attributes of being quite tenacious and being a good ball carrier, I'm not entirely sure what sort of player he is and how he would fit in to different tactical setups. Plays in a 2 alongside Soucek at West Ham and Phillips for England. Both those teams sit much deaper than ours so I wonder with his size if he might be a bit cumbersome for a team playing a high line and breaking down low blocks. Unless he has Fabinho type timing (prior to this year) and is playing as the 6.
Logged

Offline Skagger

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 69
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45324 on: Today at 03:49:32 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:29:29 am
Waiting for him, given our problems in midfield, was always an awful idea. If they now realise where our midfield is actually at and want to pivot to 3 22-25 year old CMs and need the 'Bellingham money' to do that, it'd be very sensible. That said, I'd much rather we got Bellingham, got another on a free (there seems to be a few options), bought someone for £40-50 million and sold Fabinho in order to fund it.

Assuming that Fab is truly cooked and this isn't long covid or some other issue we're not aware of the second option is my ideal scenario too
« Last Edit: Today at 03:53:56 pm by Skagger »
Logged
Quote from: Skagger on August 23, 2012, 08:40:22 pm
...Henderson has been very good in patches and if he had the confidence of Shelvey he would be some player.

Online WanderlustRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 216
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45325 on: Today at 03:54:52 pm »
Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,144
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45326 on: Today at 04:18:41 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:33:49 pm
Rice is good with curry.

And pea.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,028
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45327 on: Today at 04:20:57 pm »
Aye, we've sorted what;s good with Rice mate.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,037
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45328 on: Today at 04:52:48 pm »
Rice perhaps a younger Henderson and would be a long term replacement. He's a good player and would improve the midfield at the moment (not a huge statement) but is very overpriced given he's a Londoner, starts for England, plays for West Ham etc etc. Seems like something United or Chelsea would do. Not a player worthy of breaking our transfer record for example.

Rice is someone who on the face of it i'd be happy to sign next year but only alongside someone of at least equal ability (preferably in January).
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online WanderlustRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 216
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45329 on: Today at 05:21:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:20:57 pm
Aye, we've sorted what;s good with Rice mate.

Mandarin orange chicken is good with rice. With ginger sauce.

Butter. Butter and rice is good.

Red beans.

Seaweed, your choice of meat and kimchi, and a fried egg. That's good with rice, too.
Logged

Online fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,842
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45330 on: Today at 05:23:44 pm »
The professional scouts here would know a lot more than me but surely there is a similar player in the mould of Rice who is available in Europe, Africa or South America for half the price. He's a decent defensive midfielder in a very defensive setup at West Ham and England who rarely has to ever attempt to assist in breaking down teams if they park the bus. In fact he's ideal for a team who parks a bus. Imagine if Roy Keane was 23 today as he would be worth 250m including the wages. Crazy times when a young Henderson type player who has yet won anything is now worth 100m plus.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,028
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45331 on: Today at 05:31:52 pm »
Quote
Atletico Madrid have placed four players on the market and they need at least 2 to leave this January so they can balance the books.

Joao Felix, Rodrigo de Paul, Thomas Lemar and Yannick Carrasco. [@La_SER]
Logged

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,228
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45332 on: Today at 05:34:22 pm »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,514
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45333 on: Today at 05:37:42 pm »
Thomas Lemar would be decent for a cheap fee.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,413
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45334 on: Today at 05:41:08 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:37:42 pm
Thomas Lemar would be decent for a cheap fee.

Terrible footballer.
Logged

Online WanderlustRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 216
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45335 on: Today at 06:00:40 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 05:23:44 pm
The professional scouts here would know a lot more than me but surely there is a similar player in the mould of Rice who is available in Europe, Africa or South America for half the price. He's a decent defensive midfielder in a very defensive setup at West Ham and England who rarely has to ever attempt to assist in breaking down teams if they park the bus. In fact he's ideal for a team who parks a bus. Imagine if Roy Keane was 23 today as he would be worth 250m including the wages. Crazy times when a young Henderson type player who has yet won anything is now worth 100m plus.

Tielemans is available in the Premier League for free.
Logged

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,022
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45336 on: Today at 06:07:50 pm »
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Today at 06:00:40 pm
Tielemans is available in the Premier League for free.

He's not worth that price.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,553
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45337 on: Today at 06:15:05 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 05:23:44 pm
The professional scouts here would know a lot more than me but surely there is a similar player in the mould of Rice who is available in Europe, Africa or South America for half the price. He's a decent defensive midfielder in a very defensive setup at West Ham and England who rarely has to ever attempt to assist in breaking down teams if they park the bus. In fact he's ideal for a team who parks a bus. Imagine if Roy Keane was 23 today as he would be worth 250m including the wages. Crazy times when a young Henderson type player who has yet won anything is now worth 100m plus.

For 2.5 seasons now he has performed at a really high level consistently.

People see him as a defensive midfielder because of his positional sense, his interceptions and being able to win a tackle but there's a lot more to his game than that. I'd say because it doesn't often lead to many goals/assists it gets overlooked. One of the most impressive parts of his game is how he has developed being able to ball carry from deep for West Ham, he is able to drive them up the pitch. People who don't watch the guy very often will make lazy comments about him being a sideways only passer or having a lack of mobility, but neither are true - he is a very good passer of the ball and he is very athletic, able to get about the pitch very well. He has all the attributes to be world class.

I have never really touted him for LFC because we had that Gini/Fabinho/Henderson trio and then Thiago/Fabinho/Henderson which didn't play enough last season, and I struggle to see where a big signing would break into that. Now, I am torn between remembering those great midfields and trying to understand what a future midfield looks like - and that's the key for me in this instance. Do you buy him to play in a 2? Or a 3? What does Klopp see our system as in 12 months time?

Thomas Soucek has been horribly out of form for a long time now - carried on from last season. He had that period when he was scoring goals, good in both boxes, but anyone watching West Ham in any way regularly will tell you he has been a passenger for too longer in that side. His levels have dropped off a lot. People are very keen to say Rice is set up to play in a defensive team to detract from his abilities, but he has been a one man show in that midfield for a while now. I personally don't think he started the season very well at all, Rice, it has taken him a bit of time to get into this season and now we are seeing him approach his highest levels.

There have not been many PL midfielders who have performed as well as him consistently over the last few years - Fabinho, Rodri, Kante when fit maybe, Henderson - who else? Over the last year I have seen people saying they would prefer a Caceido, Bissouma, Kalvin Phillips, Tielemans instead. MacAllister and Guimaires now seem to be the buzz players in PL terms when talking about midfielders but none of those have performed consistently at Rice's level for as long as he has.

But I said above I have never touted him for Liverpool but a year ago I do remember thinking out loud on these forums if he had ever played into Klopp/Edwards' thoughts as a possible Henderson replacement - that's where my thinking was then. I haven't been shy about saying how much I watch West Ham or rate Declan Rice. My thought last season was very much he will need to move to a bigger side to get a better idea of just how good he will be, against better players. How Moyes sets up against the top 6, to sit in and counter, we will never really get to see Rice in a side good enough to go toe-to-toe with the best. But we have already seen him put in three impressive performances at Stamford Bridge, Anfield and Old Trafford this season. I am not really sure how much more we can expect from him in this West Ham side. They have brought in Paqueta in an attempt to try and move from a 2, to a 3 but he has had a stop/start impact on his PL career. Downes has been given the Europa games and looked very good - I think a lot of people expect him to feature more in the PL. He started against us when Paqueta got injured - I am not sure if Moyes is ready to throw him in completely, he still seems determined to get every last bit out of Soucek. In terms of his West Ham ceiling, I don't see how that gets any higher for him. He has performed in Europe, for England and for a mid-top half PL side.

There is a strange narrative around Rice from some quarters - some of it on these boards, where they don't like the fact that he is English or plays for West Ham or has ousted Henderson from the England side or all of the above. There is no-one who can watch Rice consistently (CONSISTENTLY) and conclude that he isn't one of the best in the League. You know when you watch a player and he is just head and shoulders above everyone else around him, and destined for better things? That is Declan Rice. That's why he has a big price tag on his head, because bigger clubs will want him. Of course there is a premium because he is English and his contract situation but if you want a quality footballer then you need to pay the prices.

I don't know if it's the Henderson affect, where people don't watch him enough to see how good he is consistently. I don't watch enough European football to know if there are other players out there as good as him, similar age for less money. But what I do know is that there is no-one in the PL who is attainable at his level. If we were playing in an FA Cup final tomorrow, or a Champions League semi-final in Madrid or Munich, I wouldn't be worried about him. A top coach would take him and help him develop further, but where he is right now... yes please, I'd quite like to see him in a better team with better players around him.

I do like his character - rarely injured, doesn't seem to cause trouble, has a good relationship with opposing players (especially English teammates) and always gives good value for money post match. All of that won't be lost on those interested. And he is captain his of Club at just 23.
Logged
JFT96.

Online please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,461
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45338 on: Today at 06:19:10 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:37:42 pm
Thomas Lemar would be decent for a cheap fee.
Have you watched any game he played in, in the last four years?
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Online WanderlustRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 216
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45339 on: Today at 06:22:03 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 06:07:50 pm
He's not worth that price.

LOL but people talking about 100M Rice.

Tielemans is basically the same guy.
Logged

Offline Skagger

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 69
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45340 on: Today at 06:22:08 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Skagger on August 23, 2012, 08:40:22 pm
...Henderson has been very good in patches and if he had the confidence of Shelvey he would be some player.

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,636
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45341 on: Today at 06:30:44 pm »
The biggest issue with Rice is that he'll cost at least double what he's worth, West Ham will look at the fees paid/discussed for the likes of Maguire, Sancho and Bellingham and expect even more to sell to a "competitor". When you start paying those kinds of fees you also then end up having to pay massive wages too. These types of players seem to end up dicking the interested teams around too, I could easily see us spending all summer vying for the attention of Bellingham/Rice and coming out of it with nothing.

We've done such an incredible job of identifying players who aren't the subject of these ridiculous dick-swinging contests and convincing them to join us. I don't see why we insist on getting involved in deals like Rice/Bellingham/Tchouameni, it's not like our midfield is near perfect and difficult to upgrade on, and our recent success was built on fairly functional players.
Logged

Online please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,461
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45342 on: Today at 06:32:42 pm »
Literally rolling my eyes at anyone who doesn't rate Rice. He is a great player who is very smart, moves the ball well and makes more interceptions per game in the league and more tackles per game this year than Hendo, Thiago and Fabinho, most of which ends up as goals for West Ham.

He's the kind of transfer that Ferguson would have bought for United if he was still in charge and I am 100% sure Pep will be in for him one way or the other, if we are making the groundwork to sign him, I would be more than chuffed.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Online please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,461
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45343 on: Today at 06:33:12 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 06:30:44 pm
The biggest issue with Rice is that he'll cost at least double what he's worth, West Ham will look at the fees paid/discussed for the likes of Maguire, Sancho and Bellingham and expect even more to sell to a "competitor". When you start paying those kinds of fees you also then end up having to pay massive wages too. These types of players seem to end up dicking the interested teams around too, I could easily see us spending all summer vying for the attention of Bellingham/Rice and coming out of it with nothing.

We've done such an incredible job of identifying players who aren't the subject of these ridiculous dick-swinging contests and convincing them to join us. I don't see why we insist on getting involved in deals like Rice/Bellingham/Tchouameni, it's not like our midfield is near perfect and difficult to upgrade on, and our recent success was built on fairly functional players.
He is entering his final year with West Ham in June and said he won't renew.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,636
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45344 on: Today at 06:35:10 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 06:33:12 pm
He is entering his final year with West Ham in June and said he won't renew.

Transfermarkt says they have an option for another year, however contract length is less relevant the more suitors a player has.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:37:27 pm by Schmidt »
Logged

Online leinad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 545
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45345 on: Today at 06:38:59 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 06:15:05 pm
For 2.5 seasons now he has performed at a really high level consistently.

Great writeup that mate. I'd love him here, I think people do get a bit precious about him being English and not a fancy European name. He would cost a lot but not as much as Bellingham.
Logged

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,022
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45346 on: Today at 06:41:30 pm »
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Today at 06:22:03 pm
LOL but people talking about 100M Rice.

Tielemans is basically the same guy.

You'll notice that I didn't say anything about Rice. Either way, I wasn't being entirely serious. What hasn't been mentioned when signing Tielemans for free, though, is the opportunity cost of plugging him in at the expense of someone better suited for the way we play.  I could understand it if we sign Bellingham and have nothing left to spend on the rest of the midfield, and are forced to shop from the free bin, but I don't think that will be the case. I think John Henry's wallet is going to creak open. We'll see.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,461
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45347 on: Today at 06:48:44 pm »
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Today at 06:22:03 pm
LOL but people talking about 100M Rice.

Tielemans is basically the same guy.
Completely different profiles who for the most part do different things

https://www.sofascore.com/player/youri-tielemans/331737

https://www.sofascore.com/player/declan-rice/856714

Rice is much better defensively and at progressing the ball, Tielemans is more dangerous in the final third.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,553
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45348 on: Today at 06:59:31 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 06:30:44 pm
I don't see why we insist on getting involved in deals like Rice/Bellingham/Tchouameni, it's not like our midfield is near perfect and difficult to upgrade on, and our recent success was built on fairly functional players.

I have had similar thoughts and I honestly think its because we dont have time to waste. We dont have time to bring in 1-2 players and give them the chance to settle and feel their way into Liverpool and PL life. There is a nucleus of players at their peak or approaching it. Some past it. The health of the squad is not good overall in that sense.

We have always said, and Klopp too, that it is very difficult to improve our side. Thats why we were after Tchouameni - he seems ready made. Bellingham looks unbelievable but after Sancho, I have some minor fears and Rice is ready to go. Thats why they are expensive. And maybe thats what we need right now - players to come in and be at the level we need.

Its clear we have made mistakes not going after the younger versions of these players so they would be available to us now but now we are in the mud, I think its going to be expensive to fix unless we can unearth some absolute gems .

Logged
JFT96.

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,315
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45349 on: Today at 07:02:53 pm »
I really enjoyed the Anfield Wrap Napoli Review show where they were talking about deciding the type of team we want to be going forward, with the pros and cons of both.

I fall on the "pressure cooker" side of the argument and want to see us recruit some technically good but powerful and athletic players to dominate teams again. We need a couple of big bastard 6ft midfielders is pretty much where I am at- I can kind of see too why Bellingham is seens as the one as he has the unique mix of physicality and technical ability (plus nationality)
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,037
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45350 on: Today at 07:13:53 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 06:30:44 pm
The biggest issue with Rice is that he'll cost at least double what he's worth, West Ham will look at the fees paid/discussed for the likes of Maguire, Sancho and Bellingham and expect even more to sell to a "competitor". When you start paying those kinds of fees you also then end up having to pay massive wages too. These types of players seem to end up dicking the interested teams around too, I could easily see us spending all summer vying for the attention of Bellingham/Rice and coming out of it with nothing.

We've done such an incredible job of identifying players who aren't the subject of these ridiculous dick-swinging contests and convincing them to join us. I don't see why we insist on getting involved in deals like Rice/Bellingham/Tchouameni, it's not like our midfield is near perfect and difficult to upgrade on, and our recent success was built on fairly functional players.

We're capable of smart buys without breaking the bank (Jota, Konate, Diaz). A lot of our problems are down to not buying 2 or 3 more players of that calibre over the last couple of years and particularly in midfield. The squad would be in a very healthy place then. Nobody has been saying we've got to spend 100 million on this player or that player, just to buy smart like we have been.

The age to buy English players for us is in their teens (Carvalho, Elliott, Gordon etc) before their price explodes because we just don't have the carefree largesse in the market of a City, United or Chelsea to buy them at peak, premium pricing that the likes of Rice and Bellingham will go for. Bellingham at least has that elite player potential, he's going to be a star for someone. Rice is just a good player.

Over recent seasons have our scouts really not been able to unearth a midfield version of Konate or Diaz in terms of ability and price? Or have we just had that arrogance of we're so great only Tchouameni could improve us? Or is it purely down to money and the attack needing to take priority (Nunez and Diaz)? Plenty of other clubs have done good business in signing midfielders in recent seasons while we've stood still and let it stagnate and get old (and leave in Wijnaldum).
« Last Edit: Today at 07:21:01 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,842
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45351 on: Today at 07:25:00 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 06:59:31 pm
I have had similar thoughts and I honestly think its because we dont have time to waste. We dont have time to bring in 1-2 players and give them the chance to settle and feel their way into Liverpool and PL life. There is a nucleus of players at their peak or approaching it. Some past it. The health of the squad is not good overall in that sense.

We have always said, and Klopp too, that it is very difficult to improve our side. Thats why we were after Tchouameni - he seems ready made. Bellingham looks unbelievable but after Sancho, I have some minor fears and Rice is ready to go. Thats why they are expensive. And maybe thats what we need right now - players to come in and be at the level we need.

Its clear we have made mistakes not going after the younger versions of these players so they would be available to us now but now we are in the mud, I think its going to be expensive to fix unless we can unearth some absolute gems .



I didn't want to post both of your recent posts as quite a read and appreciate your input. You say Rice has all the attributes to be world class and maybe he does but at the rumoured prices bandied about i would argue he have to be world class now and he's far from that. I have rarely seen him dominant a midfield battle in the same way a Kante, Fernandinho did at their best. Again maybe he has in it in his locker but as you said we don't have time to see how he develops and we definitely don't have the luxury to spend 100m plus on him maturing into a world class player.

I have to believe we need two or three players to freshen up things in our team as we do look leggy when the aging spine have to play three games in a week or so. We also need a cutting edge in our team as the forward line has pulled us out of the fire a lot lately as we seem to be unable to dominate games. Anyway let's see what happens as we were crying out for additions the past 12-18 months. We missed an opportunity to do that and now our midfield look a little long in the tooth when they are asked to play too many games in a row.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:33:09 pm by fowlermagic »
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Online lolowalsh

  • Wants us to accept the reality that Liverpool will never sign another player.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 569
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45352 on: Today at 07:33:50 pm »
De Paul is available in the winter transfer market.  What is your opinion about him?
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,348
  • 11,053ft up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45353 on: Today at 07:40:45 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 06:15:05 pm
For 2.5 seasons now he has performed at a really high level consistently.

People see him as a defensive midfielder because of his positional sense, his interceptions and being able to win a tackle but there's a lot more to his game than that. I'd say because it doesn't often lead to many goals/assists it gets overlooked. One of the most impressive parts of his game is how he has developed being able to ball carry from deep for West Ham, he is able to drive them up the pitch. People who don't watch the guy very often will make lazy comments about him being a sideways only passer or having a lack of mobility, but neither are true - he is a very good passer of the ball and he is very athletic, able to get about the pitch very well. He has all the attributes to be world class.

I have never really touted him for LFC because we had that Gini/Fabinho/Henderson trio and then Thiago/Fabinho/Henderson which didn't play enough last season, and I struggle to see where a big signing would break into that. Now, I am torn between remembering those great midfields and trying to understand what a future midfield looks like - and that's the key for me in this instance. Do you buy him to play in a 2? Or a 3? What does Klopp see our system as in 12 months time?

Thomas Soucek has been horribly out of form for a long time now - carried on from last season. He had that period when he was scoring goals, good in both boxes, but anyone watching West Ham in any way regularly will tell you he has been a passenger for too longer in that side. His levels have dropped off a lot. People are very keen to say Rice is set up to play in a defensive team to detract from his abilities, but he has been a one man show in that midfield for a while now. I personally don't think he started the season very well at all, Rice, it has taken him a bit of time to get into this season and now we are seeing him approach his highest levels.

There have not been many PL midfielders who have performed as well as him consistently over the last few years - Fabinho, Rodri, Kante when fit maybe, Henderson - who else? Over the last year I have seen people saying they would prefer a Caceido, Bissouma, Kalvin Phillips, Tielemans instead. MacAllister and Guimaires now seem to be the buzz players in PL terms when talking about midfielders but none of those have performed consistently at Rice's level for as long as he has.

But I said above I have never touted him for Liverpool but a year ago I do remember thinking out loud on these forums if he had ever played into Klopp/Edwards' thoughts as a possible Henderson replacement - that's where my thinking was then. I haven't been shy about saying how much I watch West Ham or rate Declan Rice. My thought last season was very much he will need to move to a bigger side to get a better idea of just how good he will be, against better players. How Moyes sets up against the top 6, to sit in and counter, we will never really get to see Rice in a side good enough to go toe-to-toe with the best. But we have already seen him put in three impressive performances at Stamford Bridge, Anfield and Old Trafford this season. I am not really sure how much more we can expect from him in this West Ham side. They have brought in Paqueta in an attempt to try and move from a 2, to a 3 but he has had a stop/start impact on his PL career. Downes has been given the Europa games and looked very good - I think a lot of people expect him to feature more in the PL. He started against us when Paqueta got injured - I am not sure if Moyes is ready to throw him in completely, he still seems determined to get every last bit out of Soucek. In terms of his West Ham ceiling, I don't see how that gets any higher for him. He has performed in Europe, for England and for a mid-top half PL side.

There is a strange narrative around Rice from some quarters - some of it on these boards, where they don't like the fact that he is English or plays for West Ham or has ousted Henderson from the England side or all of the above. There is no-one who can watch Rice consistently (CONSISTENTLY) and conclude that he isn't one of the best in the League. You know when you watch a player and he is just head and shoulders above everyone else around him, and destined for better things? That is Declan Rice. That's why he has a big price tag on his head, because bigger clubs will want him. Of course there is a premium because he is English and his contract situation but if you want a quality footballer then you need to pay the prices.

I don't know if it's the Henderson affect, where people don't watch him enough to see how good he is consistently. I don't watch enough European football to know if there are other players out there as good as him, similar age for less money. But what I do know is that there is no-one in the PL who is attainable at his level. If we were playing in an FA Cup final tomorrow, or a Champions League semi-final in Madrid or Munich, I wouldn't be worried about him. A top coach would take him and help him develop further, but where he is right now... yes please, I'd quite like to see him in a better team with better players around him.

I do like his character - rarely injured, doesn't seem to cause trouble, has a good relationship with opposing players (especially English teammates) and always gives good value for money post match. All of that won't be lost on those interested. And he is captain his of Club at just 23.



Hahaha
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,028
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45354 on: Today at 07:41:45 pm »
She went through all that effort to give a response and your reply is a gif and "Ha ha"?  ::)
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,278
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45355 on: Today at 07:42:02 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 07:33:50 pm
De Paul is available in the winter transfer market.  What is your opinion about him?

Can't add someone in his late 20s to this midfield regardless of how good they are.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,348
  • 11,053ft up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45356 on: Today at 07:47:39 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:41:45 pm
She went through all that effort to give a response and your reply is a gif and "Ha ha"?  ::)

It's a bit of an inside joke. She'll know.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1129 1130 1131 1132 1133 [1134]   Go Up
« previous next »
 