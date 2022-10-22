With Bellingham, Ive seen a lot of fans saying we should put our resources elsewhere and I do get that. But I think the real issue people have is theyre just scared of being embarrassed. Theyd rather we walk away than make a serious play for him and fail, seeing him rock up at the Etihad instead. For me, if we think we can get him, think we have the money and think we can do other business on top of him, then we should go for it.



I do hope though, as the above post says, that whatever happens its resolved relatively early so if we do fail then we know whats what. Its not going to be a bidding war with Dortmund though, think itll be a case of Jude deciding exactly where he wants to go then that club coughing up a price that Dortmund can shake hands on.