LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Anyone know what kind of qualifications one needs to be a sports journo? They literally have fuck all to say of any substance and then jump on the bandwagon when the news breaks.

Articles and headlines always have a similar vague bullshit theme.
Football team likes player with legs
Said team likes player with legs but also has interest in other players with legs
Management of team may or may not make a move, could be a busy transfer window, watch this space but then again dont expect much to happen.
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:32:14 pm
https://twitter.com/JanAageFjortoft/status/1587758210697551872


From the replies:

https://twitter.com/theMadridZone/status/1587789170742796288

Quote
🚨| Real Madrid have already started their operation for Jude Bellingham & bring him to the Bernabéu as a new star signing. They view Man City as the most serious competitors for his signing.
@MelissaReddy_
 #rmalive

https://twitter.com/Chels_HQ/status/1587808496619180043

Quote
Jude Bellingham's 150million price tag is considered realistic and #Chelsea would be willing to pay the fee to bring him to Stamford Bridge. Todd Boehly has already spoken to his father and agent.(@BILD_Sport)

I think everyone thinks it's their club, and to be honest any club interested in him probably is putting in the groundwork.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Not sure we should even bother. He's a rising star and everything, but we can get three very good players for that amount of money and fix a major problem in our squad. Let them fight it out for him and nick some gems under their noses.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:40:01 pm
If someone came in with a decent offer for Thiago in the summer, I'd take it.

No thanks. He's our best midfielder and one of the best of his generation.
Whoever we bring in can mould around him and/or allow him to be rotated heavily.

Not much financial sense in this either.

Would sooner see Fabinho go, if it appears his legs are nearly gone (it does) and
we can replace with a youngster like Kone.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
I'm not sure we need to write obituaries for the entire midfield. Thiago, Hendo and Fab have plenty left in the tank as long as there's younger models doing the legwork
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 04:40:32 pm
Would sooner see Fabinho go, if it appears his legs are nearly gone (it does) and we can replace with a youngster like Kone.
If Fab has lost the legs to do the job in midfield, I'd be happy to see if we could convert him into a backup CB.  Matip is only 2 years older but he won't last forever, unfortunately. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
I know there's loads wanting three midfielders - myself included - but I reckon it'll just be two. Think there'll be a desire to reduce the headcount in midfield and having eight senior midfielders (as we have had in the last couple of seasons) is probably one too many when compared with other teams.

If we can get two elite or potentially elite midfielders who are robust, then I think you can get away with that. Especially if they think Morton and/or Bajcetic can get involved.

Although hopefully they take the view to go for three good to great midfielders who can be here long term, knowing they can naturally reduce the headcount with Thiago potentially departing the following year and Henderson maybe the year after.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: leinad on Today at 03:35:36 pm
bet its Real Madrid/Chelsea/Man City/United

Missed off Newcastle.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:34:59 pm
;D

Considering BILD have come out and said we're going all in on Bellingham and Jan is in and around the Bundesliga scene safe bet he's saying it's us without saying it's us.
It is either City or Madrid.
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
all the above can be true .... us, the (3) Oil twats, RM, Barca, Chelsea, MU ... everyone and his parrot might be going hard after Jude.

but the Oil Twats will just keep moving the decimal point to the right until everyone else drops out.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Its also in Dortmund's interest for everyone to think there are loads of clubs in the running to drive the price. However, pretty sure its usually decided by the player where they want to go and then only one club actually negotiates on price.

I just don't see him going for 150m, think it will be around £100m/120m
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:40:01 pm
If someone came in with a decent offer for Thiago in the summer, I'd take it.
Bizarre suggestion.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
With Bellingham, there are a few things that are clear, we want him and so do a bunch of other top clubs.

We'll offer him a very competitive package, our wage bill attests to that, if he decides Anfield is where he wants to play and have his game honed by Klopp then he'll be wearing red come next season, from what I've seen of him he seems remarkably mature for his age and the type of character that just might value what he would gain here rather than what he would financially from an oil state.

I'm quietly confident but we shall see, I'm very bored of the saga though, a January announcement so this board can move on would be ideal.
Quote from: Skagger on August 23, 2012, 08:40:22 pm
...Henderson has been very good in patches and if he had the confidence of Shelvey he would be some player.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
With Bellingham, Ive seen a lot of fans saying we should put our resources elsewhere and I do get that. But I think the real issue people have is theyre just scared of being embarrassed. Theyd rather we walk away than make a serious play for him and fail, seeing him rock up at the Etihad instead. For me, if we think we can get him, think we have the money and think we can do other business on top of him, then we should go for it.

I do hope though, as the above post says, that whatever happens its resolved relatively early so if we do fail then we know whats what. Its not going to be a bidding war with Dortmund though, think itll be a case of Jude deciding exactly where he wants to go then that club coughing up a price that Dortmund can shake hands on.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:36:39 pm
Dont like the diamond formation at all.


              Beckenbauer
Gullitt                             Zidane
                   Pele


Id give it a go
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:42:27 pm
With Bellingham, Ive seen a lot of fans saying we should put our resources elsewhere and I do get that. But I think the real issue people have is theyre just scared of being embarrassed. Theyd rather we walk away than make a serious play for him and fail, seeing him rock up at the Etihad instead. For me, if we think we can get him, think we have the money and think we can do other business on top of him, then we should go for it.


I think it would be quite lazy to try and dismiss people's opinions as a fear of missing out on a particular player when the reality is that we need 3 high energy players to get our midfield working the way it has in the past and subsequently helping both our defence and attack perform in the manner we would expect to see from them too.

If spending 100+ on a single player hampers the overall rebuild then it is perfectly reasonable for people to prefer another approach, although obviously Bellingham in the summer with two others having joined this January would be fine too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:42:27 pm
With Bellingham, Ive seen a lot of fans saying we should put our resources elsewhere and I do get that. But I think the real issue people have is theyre just scared of being embarrassed. Theyd rather we walk away than make a serious play for him and fail, seeing him rock up at the Etihad instead. For me, if we think we can get him, think we have the money and think we can do other business on top of him, then we should go for it.

I do hope though, as the above post says, that whatever happens its resolved relatively early so if we do fail then we know whats what. Its not going to be a bidding war with Dortmund though, think itll be a case of Jude deciding exactly where he wants to go then that club coughing up a price that Dortmund can shake hands on.

The argument against signing Bellingham is whether one major signing is a good strategy for
Liverpool. I think most supporters feel like we should continue to focus on finding the next Jota/Konate so we can sign 2 or 3 per window and increase the rate at which the squad is refreshed. Bellingham will not solve our problems in midfield on his own, signing him is great when the rest of the team is in place but its far from it, it would be akin to United signing Sancho a few seasons back when everyone could see they needed a centre back and central midfielder.





Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:36:39 pm
Dont like the diamond formation at all.
We may go back to the very very early days of 4-2-3-1.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:42:27 pm
I think the real issue people have is theyre just scared of being embarrassed. Theyd rather we walk away than make a serious play for him and fail, seeing him rock up at the Etihad instead.
I don't think anyone would care? If anything, it would show up what kind of a player/person they were - interested in $$ under the guise of supporting the 'project'.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Signing Bellingham without at least another young, strong midfielder makes little sense. Playing him with Fabinho and Hendo or even Fabinho and Elliot would present a similar set of problems to our current midfield ones and doesn't get the best use of him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 08:30:01 pm
I don't think anyone would care? If anything, it would show up what kind of a player/person they were - interested in $$ under the guise of supporting the 'project'.

Personally think there's loads of fans these days who are worried about being the subject of opposition fan 'banter' - so they'd rather we walk away with our heads held high rather than publicly go for him and have the fans of the rival who gets him lord it over us.

Anyway, wasn't an important point. I did say I get it when it comes to concern over putting too much financial resource on Bellingham when we have so much to do in midfield. I'd tend to agree with that actually, I'd rather we went and got say Caicedo, Laimer and Fernandez than just Bellingham and reckon most would feel that way.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 03:53:23 pm
From the replies:

https://twitter.com/theMadridZone/status/1587789170742796288

https://twitter.com/Chels_HQ/status/1587808496619180043

I think everyone thinks it's their club, and to be honest any club interested in him probably is putting in the groundwork.

They should just pay 1 billion for him, fucking c*nts.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:42:27 pm
With Bellingham, Ive seen a lot of fans saying we should put our resources elsewhere and I do get that. But I think the real issue people have is theyre just scared of being embarrassed. Theyd rather we walk away than make a serious play for him and fail, seeing him rock up at the Etihad instead. For me, if we think we can get him, think we have the money and think we can do other business on top of him, then we should go for it.

I do hope though, as the above post says, that whatever happens its resolved relatively early so if we do fail then we know whats what. Its not going to be a bidding war with Dortmund though, think itll be a case of Jude deciding exactly where he wants to go then that club coughing up a price that Dortmund can shake hands on.

It's about wasting time. We've done enough of that waiting for this lad. You can always picture a summer long transfer saga followed by the inevitable briefing with the excuses of why we missed out.

Not that we shouldn't go for him. If the club feel they can get him then try and get him. It doesn't change the fact we need someone in January.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Its hard to know without the having any idea of the budget isn't it? Before this summer we wanted both Bellingham and Tchouameni over the two summer windows so guess its got to be around £150m for "midfielders".

Would you rather get 3 £50m players or Bellingham, a £50m player and a Laimer-esque free transfer?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
I think its not really a question of 3 x 50m or 1 x 150m. Its more whether getting Bellingham undermines transfer plans over the next two years or so. So, if they only got Bellingham at Xmas, by way of an example, that would be fine, as the season is a write off anyway. But if getting Bellingham means come the summer LFC are scrabbling in the bargain bucket again, then that is useless. Thats why I dont think LFC will get Bellingham, because it would screw up the transfer plans.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Was chatting to a mate of mine earlier and hes a big Sheffield United fan. Mentioned Sander Berge and he reckons our interest was genuine in the summer. Would be a possible cheap addition if we want to spend big on a couple of others. Hes 24 so good age although I cant admit to knowing anything about how good he is.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Chiesa is back, sign him immediately, I dont care where he plays
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Roony Bardghji is one to watch, a 16 year old right winger started in the champions league tonight against Dortmund, he was really good for Copenhagen in the league last season. I just checked and his contract runs out next year, hopefully we are doing our famous monitoring.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:33:28 pm
Come on...someone say 'bet its Real Madrid/Chelsea/Man City/United'

bet its Scunthorpe United.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: leinad on Today at 10:10:36 pm
Roony Bardghji is one to watch, a 16 year old right winger started in the champions league tonight against Dortmund, he was really good for Copenhagen in the league last season. I just checked and his contract runs out next year, hopefully we are doing our famous monitoring.

I read in The Onion that we've been linked
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:44:52 pm
I'm not sure we need to write obituaries for the entire midfield. Thiago, Hendo and Fab have plenty left in the tank as long as there's younger models doing the legwork

Yeah but we can't carry 3 players who rely on others to run for them (I realise you're not saying this) so it's understandable that people are looking for ways we can move on at least one of them, and it doesn't really matter who.
