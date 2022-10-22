« previous next »
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45200 on: Today at 12:31:31 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:26:48 pm
I can get on board with 2 midfielders but is Laimer defensively sound? Think we definitely need someone who is strong at that part of the game.

In terms of Moukoko, I thought he very much looked like a striker. I think we need a winger a lot more.

Think Laimer is regarded as a pressing monster, but don't think he's one who's going to sit at the base of midfield - and would agree that's something we could do with especially if Fabinho is struggling to recapture his best form. Or we've maybe got plans to use Bajcetic there.
frag

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45201 on: Today at 12:32:18 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:15:51 pm
I'm choosing to believe that Bellingham has given assurances he'll come here regardless of CL status (though I still think we get top four).

Just on his teammate Moukoko, was thinking about it and I'm fairly sure that he'd eventually count as homegrown. And, in fact, would count as club-trained in the CL eventually too. So wouldn't be surprising if we're all over him on a free.

Would people be happy putting all the money on Bellingham and doing Laimer and Moukoko on frees? Think lots would argue it's one short in midfield, with Milner, Ox and Keita all leaving. But wouldn't surprise me if something like that was the plan.

Having midfield options below, i think would be suitable. However, another attacking player to compliment would be useful so we didn't have to use likes of Jones/Elliot as attacking subs.

Fabinho
Thiago
Henderson
Jones
Laimer
Bellingham
Elliot
Bajcetic
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45202 on: Today at 12:32:37 pm
I can just imagine in their transfer office they're all patting themselves on the backs, thinking they're gonna spring Bellingham on us next summer and everyones gonna go wild about signing a generational CM, and then they check the forums....and no-one wants us to sign Bellingham.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45203 on: Today at 12:39:56 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:26:48 pm
I can get on board with 2 midfielders but is Laimer defensively sound? Think we definitely need someone who is strong at that part of the game.

In terms of Moukoko, I thought he very much looked like a striker. I think we need a winger a lot more.

Nkunku. Head off Chelsea at the pass. He's not signed anything
Zee_26

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45204 on: Today at 12:41:02 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:32:37 pm
I can just imagine in their transfer office they're all patting themselves on the backs, thinking they're gonna spring Bellingham on us next summer and everyones gonna go wild about signing a generational CM, and then they check the forums....and no-one wants us to sign Bellingham.

Can imagine the maths boffins plugging in RAWK's transfer thread into their algorithm. Probably more interesting than working on the Hadron Collider!
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45205 on: Today at 12:41:37 pm
Quote from: Zee_26 on Today at 12:41:02 pm
Can imagine the maths boffins plugging in RAWK's transfer thread into their algorithm. Probably more interesting than working on the Hadron Collider!

'Bellingham is about middle of their list. Top seems to be Jay Spearing'
Zee_26

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45206 on: Today at 12:48:57 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:41:37 pm
'Bellingham is about middle of their list. Top seems to be Jay Spearing'

'There's this bloke Peter who has squad lists 12 layers deep. John, Jurgen, Julian we're beyond what science is capable of measuring.'
Magix

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45207 on: Today at 12:50:37 pm
I reckon Bellingham's ideal position for us is in Bobby's. Dream and completely unrealistic midfield lineup based off recent murmurings

          Bellingham

Laimer                  Enzo

          Caicedo
Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45208 on: Today at 01:03:53 pm
Let the government and state owned twats fight it out for Bellingham. Football is fucked and I don't want to us to be a part of this bollocks.

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11899/12736191/jude-bellingham-will-real-madrid-or-premier-league-club-win-race-for-borussia-dortmund-midfielder
HeartAndSoul

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45209 on: Today at 01:04:05 pm
Quote from: Magix on Today at 12:50:37 pm
I reckon Bellingham's ideal position for us is in Bobby's. Dream and completely unrealistic midfield lineup based off recent murmurings

          Bellingham

Laimer                  Enzo

          Caicedo

To be fair I can see us signing 3 midfielders between now and the summer. Milner Ox Keita will all be leaving then you have question marks over Fabinho. Would we maybe let him leave too to maybe a slower league like Serie A or La Liga if his form doesnt pick up before the end of the season.

Wonder if well try and use January as a potentially last window to be able to offer players the chance of CL football until summer 24. We need to try and get a few players in to stand a chance of winning the CL and climb up the table. Would hope well see at least 2 new faces come January.
Smudge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45210 on: Today at 01:08:28 pm
Can see a lot in here like to play Football Manager  :wanker
red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45211 on: Today at 01:15:47 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:15:51 pm
Would people be happy putting all the money on Bellingham and doing Laimer and Moukoko on frees? Think lots would argue it's one short in midfield, with Milner, Ox and Keita all leaving. But wouldn't surprise me if something like that was the plan.

If Morton is doing as well at Blackburn as has been reported, I think we have to pencil him in there. I could see a scenario where Morton comes back and Curtis goes out, via loan or sale. In that scenario it does feel one short. (I don't think we can rely on Curtis that much either way, if I'm being honest - if we have to be ruthless, and I think we do, we need to ask hard questions about him maybe more than any other player.) A lot depends on Fabinho and whether he rediscovers his form. Some depends on whether or not the boss can figure out the best positions for Harvey and Carvalho the rest of this season, and how that will effect who and what we need. Some depends on the development of Bajcetic.

If we can set aside our dread about our current league form, it's pretty exciting to think about what we could do.
Persephone

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45212 on: Today at 01:18:15 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 01:04:05 pm
To be fair I can see us signing 3 midfielders between now and the summer. Milner Ox Keita will all be leaving then you have question marks over Fabinho. Would we maybe let him leave too to maybe a slower league like Serie A or La Liga if his form doesnt pick up before the end of the season.
If we can get a decent fee for Fabinho I think we should take it. Keep Thiago and Hendo as the senior midfielders but we absolutely need a new mobile DM and two number 8's. The lack of mobility and speed in our midfield is severely hampering us.

We can all see the need for rejuvenation of the team, and for once Jurgen needs to be cold blooded and sell players even if they don't really want to go.
