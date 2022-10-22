Would people be happy putting all the money on Bellingham and doing Laimer and Moukoko on frees? Think lots would argue it's one short in midfield, with Milner, Ox and Keita all leaving. But wouldn't surprise me if something like that was the plan.



If Morton is doing as well at Blackburn as has been reported, I think we have to pencil him in there. I could see a scenario where Morton comes back and Curtis goes out, via loan or sale. In that scenario it does feel one short. (I don't think we can rely on Curtis that much either way, if I'm being honest - if we have to be ruthless, and I think we do, we need to ask hard questions about him maybe more than any other player.) A lot depends on Fabinho and whether he rediscovers his form. Some depends on whether or not the boss can figure out the best positions for Harvey and Carvalho the rest of this season, and how that will effect who and what we need. Some depends on the development of Bajcetic.If we can set aside our dread about our current league form, it's pretty exciting to think about what we could do.