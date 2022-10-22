'I dont know anything about this lads physicality but he might not be quick so I'm going to make up that he's not quick and then say we shouldn't sign him cos he's not quick'
He was compared to Thiago & Verrati both players who are slow.So i would guess he isnt a quick player. If so he isnt suitable for us
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Joao Gomes
I think if we're going for a highly rated English international, it's much more likely at this stage to be Rice than Bellingham. Think he's going to cost a chunk less than Jude, although still very very expensive.Do think Szoboszlai is someone we are likely to look at, to play a bit further forward. Wouldn't be surprised if Caqueret is on our list either. Luka Sucic was named in the summer as someone we think is potentially elite, so wonder if we make a move for him in winter - Salzburg do love a winter sale. Don't think he'd have a massive impact right away though.
Work permit rules now apply to non-EU (and now non-UK), but there's no nationality requirement. The La Liga rule is on expedited permit for Latin American countries (< 2 years), so they don't have to count as Non-EU (as at least it's also how it works in FM haha).But for the PL, outside of squad registration rules, you can sign players from abroad as long as you meet a points system. If we don't have enough spots in squad registration, it's moot, but if we did, we could sign those players Real signed as long as they're meeting the criteria:The GBE will operate a points-based system, where points are scored for senior and talented young players based on: Senior and youth international appearances Quality of the selling club, based on the league they are in, league position and progression in continental competition Club appearances, based on domestic league and continental competition minutesPlayers accumulating the requisite amount of points will earn a GBE automatically, while players just below the threshold may be considered for a GBE by an Exceptions Panel.
Verrati is slow?
I have now gone from thinking he has never seen Le Fee play to never seen Veratti either.
