« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1124 1125 1126 1127 1128 [1129]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2245370 times)

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,791
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45120 on: Today at 12:57:53 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:55:25 pm
'I dont know anything about this lads physicality but he might not be quick so I'm going to make up that he's not quick and then say we shouldn't sign him cos he's not quick'
He was compared to Thiago & Verrati both players who are slow.
So i would guess he isnt a quick player. If so he isnt  suitable for us
Logged

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,887
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45121 on: Today at 12:58:47 pm »
I was going to chip in but I think you can handle this one on your own Lobo.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,461
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45122 on: Today at 01:01:00 pm »
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,573
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45123 on: Today at 01:02:05 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:57:53 pm
He was compared to Thiago & Verrati both players who are slow.
So i would guess he isnt a quick player. If so he isnt  suitable for us

Verrati is slow? :D

Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,981
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45124 on: Today at 01:04:53 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:23:02 am
Joao Gomes
already have one, thanks.
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,435
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45125 on: Today at 01:25:08 pm »
I like the look of Kouadio Kone, although that's based on 2 matches and some YouTube scouting. He seems like the type of midfielder that would flourish in our side, and the profile that Klopp is trying to mould Jones in to.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,651
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45126 on: Today at 01:26:17 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:54:42 pm
I think if we're going for a highly rated English international, it's much more likely at this stage to be Rice than Bellingham. Think he's going to cost a chunk less than Jude, although still very very expensive.

Do think Szoboszlai is someone we are likely to look at, to play a bit further forward. Wouldn't be surprised if Caqueret is on our list either.
 
Luka Sucic was named in the summer as someone we think is potentially elite, so wonder if we make a move for him in winter - Salzburg do love a winter sale. Don't think he'd have a massive impact right away though.

Sucic is one we'll wait to see go to a Dortmund or somewhere to see if he can do it in a 'better league' and completely shoot ourselves in the foot over because his next team will be able to ask for 100 million for him.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45127 on: Today at 01:31:45 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 09:07:52 pm
Work permit rules now apply to non-EU (and now non-UK), but there's no nationality requirement.  The La Liga rule is on expedited permit for Latin American countries (< 2 years), so they don't have to count as Non-EU (as at least it's also how it works in FM haha).

But for the PL, outside of squad registration rules, you can sign players from abroad as long as you meet a points system.  If we don't have enough spots in squad registration, it's moot, but if we did, we could sign those players Real signed as long as they're meeting the criteria:

The GBE will operate a points-based system, where points are scored for senior and talented young players based on:
 Senior and youth international appearances
 Quality of the selling club, based on the league they are in, league position and progression in continental competition
 Club appearances, based on domestic league and continental competition minutes
Players accumulating the requisite amount of points will earn a GBE automatically, while players just below the threshold may be considered for a GBE by an Exceptions Panel.

I think the British Prem league will have to start developing players at younger age and bringing then and family over to UK (via parents gettign a job) to get around the strict BREXIt situation. the Brit Premium is only going to go up on the short term
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,657
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45128 on: Today at 01:41:22 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 01:02:05 pm
Verrati is slow? :D

Not at all especially over the first few yards.
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,144
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45129 on: Today at 02:03:49 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 01:02:05 pm
Verrati is slow? :D



I have now gone from thinking he has never seen Le Fee play to never seen Veratti either.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,502
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45130 on: Today at 02:27:58 pm »
What would Le Fee's le fee be
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,573
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45131 on: Today at 02:32:34 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 02:03:49 pm
I have now gone from thinking he has never seen Le Fee play to never seen Veratti either.

I'm sometimes not sure if he's seen anyone play
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Pages: 1 ... 1124 1125 1126 1127 1128 [1129]   Go Up
« previous next »
 