I think if we're going for a highly rated English international, it's much more likely at this stage to be Rice than Bellingham. Think he's going to cost a chunk less than Jude, although still very very expensive.



Do think Szoboszlai is someone we are likely to look at, to play a bit further forward. Wouldn't be surprised if Caqueret is on our list either.



Luka Sucic was named in the summer as someone we think is potentially elite, so wonder if we make a move for him in winter - Salzburg do love a winter sale. Don't think he'd have a massive impact right away though.



Sucic is one we'll wait to see go to a Dortmund or somewhere to see if he can do it in a 'better league' and completely shoot ourselves in the foot over because his next team will be able to ask for 100 million for him.