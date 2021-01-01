Work permit rules now apply to non-EU (and now non-UK), but there's no nationality requirement. The La Liga rule is on expedited permit for Latin American countries (< 2 years), so they don't have to count as Non-EU (as at least it's also how it works in FM haha).



But for the PL, outside of squad registration rules, you can sign players from abroad as long as you meet a points system. If we don't have enough spots in squad registration, it's moot, but if we did, we could sign those players Real signed as long as they're meeting the criteria:



The GBE will operate a points-based system, where points are scored for senior and talented young players based on:

 Senior and youth international appearances

 Quality of the selling club, based on the league they are in, league position and progression in continental competition

 Club appearances, based on domestic league and continental competition minutes

Players accumulating the requisite amount of points will earn a GBE automatically, while players just below the threshold may be considered for a GBE by an Exceptions Panel.