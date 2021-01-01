« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Offline RedSince86

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 06:55:53 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 06:49:51 pm
it because it costs in wage. They wont get the same amount of playing times. Also it more a project then sure thing, not everybody works out from there.
Basically it either buy the finished project or by for very little when young, see Doak, Gordon, Elliott, Carvalho.
I wish we have the Conjones of Real Madrid in raiding South America.

Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo and Valverde all worked out for them.

Brighton have done well from it as well with Mac Callister and Caicedo.
Offline Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:07:18 pm
I find it startling to read things like 'Klopp has the support of the owners' and 'Klopp not thinking about resigning'. Madness.
Offline plura

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:14:38 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:07:18 pm
I find it startling to read things like 'Klopp has the support of the owners' and 'Klopp not thinking about resigning'. Madness.

Well I guess most football journalists spends a lot of time on Twitter and are probably met daily with idiots on there mentioning it.
Offline red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:25:38 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:07:18 pm
I find it startling to read things like 'Klopp has the support of the owners' and 'Klopp not thinking about resigning'. Madness.

I'm cautiously optimistic that he understands that only fuckheads have those kind of thoughts, but I wish he didn't have to hear them.
Online WanderlustRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:28:09 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 06:55:53 pm
I wish we have the Conjones of Real Madrid in raiding South America.

Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo and Valverde all worked out for them.

Brighton have done well from it as well with Mac Callister and Caicedo.

Real doesn't have to deal with the same restrictions. And RM is the first choice for most South American players.
Offline RideTheWalrus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:30:37 pm
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Yesterday at 07:28:09 pm
Real doesn't have to deal with the same restrictions. And RM is the first choice for most South American players.

Vinicius, when he signed for Madrid was not high in demand or anything, he had barely played a game of professional football. That's just good scouting and connections, any top team in the world could come in for someone like that snap them up.

Someone like Neymar is a different one, he was already massively established in South America and for Brazil, but Vinicius and Rodrygo were nobodies
Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:33:05 pm
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Yesterday at 07:28:09 pm
Real doesn't have to deal with the same restrictions. And RM is the first choice for most South American players.
They actually do. They only have three non EU spots to register players in their squad and they have the wage cap in Spain, meaning they have to show their accounts for the league that they actually make money otherwise they won't register their signings, which is also why Barca sold their assets as levers this past summer.

Real's scouting department has been top notch in identifying the team's weaknesses and strengthening accordingly while not spending over the top at all, renovating their stadium to be the best in Europe while doing so too.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:48:34 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:07:18 pm
I find it startling to read things like 'Klopp has the support of the owners' and 'Klopp not thinking about resigning'. Madness.

Yep, its shit. It shouldnt even be a thing.
Offline Bergersleftpeg

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:48:57 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 03:11:22 pm
The issue now is, were in a position where we cant spend £40m on a flop. Those sort of fees and more mean we havent the margin for error other sides have with expensive purchases.

But in the same instance, we hear the line that Liverpool like the player but want to wait to see how they do in a better league etc, thus £20m players become £60m players. Isnt the margin for error greater and the upside greater if you sign two £20m players and one does become what you hope, a £60m+ player, even if the other doesnt?

We need to take more early risks. Players like Enzo Fernandez etc become less of a financial risk - albeit more of a playing risk - if you take that chance early. Theres players like Luka Sucic, Riedle Baku, Tyrhys Dolan, Chotard etc etc are all affordable at present and none would constitute a marquee signing or fee that tips the balance too far, yet all (Baku the likely exception) will probably be mistrusted until theyve had their next move. We need to take a few more risks at this end of the market.

We could do what Chelsea and to a lesser extent City do. Buy for £20m. Loan to a better league and a year later sell them if they dont look as if they will be good enough. Basically what happened with Grujic but on a shorter time scale.
Offline Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:52:56 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 07:25:38 pm
I'm cautiously optimistic that he understands that only fuckheads have those kind of thoughts, but I wish he didn't have to hear them.

Yeah same. It just hit me because I hadn't even entertained the idea and am not on social media (and there's not been any talk of it on here bar a couple of loons) so it hasn't been in my line of sight so to speak. And it's FSG getting most of the blame for this season from what I've seen.
Offline RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:53:41 pm
Quote from: RideTheWalrus on Yesterday at 07:30:37 pm
Vinicius, when he signed for Madrid was not high in demand or anything, he had barely played a game of professional football. That's just good scouting and connections, any top team in the world could come in for someone like that snap them up.

Someone like Neymar is a different one, he was already massively established in South America and for Brazil, but Vinicius and Rodrygo were nobodies
Both Rodrygo and Vinicius played over 30 top flights games and both went for transfer over 30 mil euros they where known and super highly rated coming out of Brazil. They where not nobodies.
Vinicius is the 2nd highest transfer from the Brazilian league ever
Offline leinad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:01:18 pm
Offline RedSince86

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:31:46 pm
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 07:33:05 pm
They actually do. They only have three non EU spots to register players in their squad and they have the wage cap in Spain, meaning they have to show their accounts for the league that they actually make money otherwise they won't register their signings, which is also why Barca sold their assets as levers this past summer.

Real's scouting department has been top notch in identifying the team's weaknesses and strengthening accordingly while not spending over the top at all, renovating their stadium to be the best in Europe while doing so too.
Vinciuis, Rodrygo just got Spanish nationality.

Militao who's been at Madrid for less than 18 months also got his last week.

That would never happen in the UK so quickly.
Offline skipper757

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:07:52 pm
Work permit rules now apply to non-EU (and now non-UK), but there's no nationality requirement.  The La Liga rule is on expedited permit for Latin American countries (< 2 years), so they don't have to count as Non-EU (as at least it's also how it works in FM haha).

But for the PL, outside of squad registration rules, you can sign players from abroad as long as you meet a points system.  If we don't have enough spots in squad registration, it's moot, but if we did, we could sign those players Real signed as long as they're meeting the criteria:

The GBE will operate a points-based system, where points are scored for senior and talented young players based on:
 Senior and youth international appearances
 Quality of the selling club, based on the league they are in, league position and progression in continental competition
 Club appearances, based on domestic league and continental competition minutes
Players accumulating the requisite amount of points will earn a GBE automatically, while players just below the threshold may be considered for a GBE by an Exceptions Panel.
Offline HeartAndSoul

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:31:37 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 06:30:44 pm
https://twitter.com/Plettigoal/status/1587145885015760899?t=zC0dick1z5hCykoGF8DB2w&s=19

"We'll go big next summer".

Here we go. Its started early :lmao

Just wait for The budget will be affected with no CL now
Offline lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:55:11 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 01:32:33 pm
Yeah I am not sure about a player like De Jong. A player on high wages, forced out from the club of his dreams. How hungry for success is he actually going to be.

Remains to be seen. Barca may have been club of his dreams but they forced him to defer salary (then signed a bunch of really expensive players on high wages like Lewandowski), then tried to flog him to Man United. Now he hasn't played all that much and they have crashed out of the Champions League.

I reckon at least a couple of years with Jurgen Klopp could be sold to Frenkie. If we want him...
Offline Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:24:57 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 05:33:19 pm
Really good discussion on the Anfield Wrap about how our biggest strength has potentially become our biggest weakness. Namely, we have such a strong sense of unity in the squad, built on this everyone in it together approach, that almost nobody wants to leave. There's no risk of anyone being frozen out like at other clubs (a good thing) but ultimately that results in less squad turnover and ultimately loads of players leaving on a free because it's the only real way to move people on. So then you have less money coming in, and less space to recruit.
I do wish Klopp would start blasting specific players after games like Conte and Mourinho. Seems to work well for them and then they would want to leave. Unity is overrated.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:07:22 pm
He might be playing in Holland, but these numbers for Ibrahim Sangare look cracking:

https://fbref.com/en/players/bced0375/Ibrahim-Sangare
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:22:16 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:07:22 pm
He might be playing in Holland, but these numbers for Ibrahim Sangare look cracking:

https://fbref.com/en/players/bced0375/Ibrahim-Sangare

Sign all the Ibrahims.
Online Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:30:07 pm
Quote from: Samie on October 29, 2022, 06:01:12 pm
The fact that you're calling him "Bruno G" means you've been twitterized.  Not surprising with the amount of crap you come out with.

Or he simply has zero confidence in his ability to spell the player's surname perhaps?
Online Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:46:57 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on October 30, 2022, 12:06:59 am
Lets hope so. Mad that even until now you still have people saying Firmino should get a new deal.

It all depends on how flexible he is willing to be really, a short term deal (1 year or 1 year plus an optional 2nd) at much lower terms and he would be a useful squad member. The focus in January and the subsequent summer has to be on overhauling the midfield rather than adding to the attack that will still have 4 starters in Salah, Jota, Diaz and Nunez plus Carvalho and Elliott as backups.

Bobby might be uninterested in lowering his terms to a level that would work for us, but it seems shortsighted to think that there isn't a scenario where it makes more sense for him to still be here next season.
Online WanderlustRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:54:10 pm
Quote from: RideTheWalrus on Yesterday at 07:30:37 pm
Vinicius, when he signed for Madrid was not high in demand or anything, he had barely played a game of professional football. That's just good scouting and connections, any top team in the world could come in for someone like that snap them up.

Someone like Neymar is a different one, he was already massively established in South America and for Brazil, but Vinicius and Rodrygo were nobodies

Yeah, that's just not true. In fact, it's silly. Vini Jr. scored 7 league goals as a 17 year old for one of the top clubs on the continent. He scored nearly a goal per game at youth level for Brazil.

There's a reason his buyout clause was 45M euros, and that RM paid it. Was the 2nd highest price ever paid for a Brazilian player (no points for guessing the 1st).

Rodrygo scored 8 league goals in his age 17/18 year for Santos, and 17 in all competitions for them before leaving in 2019 at 18.

I mean really, did you think RM paid 45M just because they could? That they agreed a fee months in advance for that much just for nobodies?

Come on.
Online WanderlustRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:08:04 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 08:31:46 pm
Vinciuis, Rodrygo just got Spanish nationality.

Militao who's been at Madrid for less than 18 months also got his last week.

That would never happen in the UK so quickly.

Beat me to it. It's not the same at all. They don't have a Brexit, and they don't have a work permit system. It's up to the players who they want to make their 3 non-EU signings, and as you point out, it usually doesn't take long for them to become domestic players and then they can make up to 3 more.

Even if Liverpool did beat RM, barca, etc for a top Brazilian teenager (say, Endrick), they still have to qualify for a work permit, which basically means he has to be at Brazil national team level or be a major player for Palmeiras in the Copa Libertadores.

It's a pretty big hurdle.
Online WanderlustRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:09:28 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:07:22 pm
He might be playing in Holland, but these numbers for Ibrahim Sangare look cracking:

https://fbref.com/en/players/bced0375/Ibrahim-Sangare

Not exactly an impressive list of comparables there.
Online WanderlustRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:13:32 am
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 09:07:52 pm

But for the PL, outside of squad registration rules, you can sign players from abroad as long as you meet a points system.  If we don't have enough spots in squad registration, it's moot, but if we did, we could sign those players Real signed as long as they're meeting the criteria:

The GBE will operate a points-based system, where points are scored for senior and talented young players based on:
 Senior and youth international appearances
 Quality of the selling club, based on the league they are in, league position and progression in continental competition
 Club appearances, based on domestic league and continental competition minutes
Players accumulating the requisite amount of points will earn a GBE automatically, while players just below the threshold may be considered for a GBE by an Exceptions Panel.

Basically a South American player either needs to be a regular for their national team, or have played a significant role for their team in the Copa Libertadores. There may be exceptions to that based on edge cases, but in general, that's what you need.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:23:02 am
Joao Gomes, who I keep seeing linked to us on Twitter, has an interesting set of stats:

https://fbref.com/en/players/8b57ad2c/Joao-Gomes
