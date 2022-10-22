« previous next »
When Klopp goes we will be back to the days of Gerrard texting Kroos to ask him would he like to join . We are wasting Klopp time here.
Quote from: lukeb1981 on Today at 09:55:53 am
When Klopp goes we will be back to the days of Gerrard texting Kroos to ask him would he like to join . We are wasting Klopp time here.

Yeah he is the man holding us together.

He cant do it all though and needs help ie fresh players.

2023 needs to be like 2018, a lot of investment on the team, but whether that can happen without a Coutinho sale (and CL income) is another matter under such conservative owners.

We need big backing in January to give ourselves a chance of a top 4 finish. If the owners throw it again and we don't sign players (or have another Arthur/Kabak nonsense on deadline day) and the results are still shit, then the mood will very much turn against the owners and not just on social media. The fans won't turn on Klopp (and nor should they) so they'll look higher up.

It was all perfectly avoidable had we refreshed the squad properly, but these owners rest on their laurels and allow problems to pile up before having to act in crisis mode.
I'll be pleasantly surprised if we sign a player or two in January.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:03:44 am
2023 needs to be like 2018, a lot of investment on the team, but whether that can happen without a Coutinho sale (and CL income) is another matter under such conservative owners.

We need big backing in January to give ourselves a chance of a top 4 finish. If the owners throw it again and we don't sign players (or have another Arthur/Kabak nonsense on deadline day) and the results are still shit, then the mood will very much turn against the owners and not just on social media.

It was all perfectly avoidable had we refreshed the squad properly, but these owners rest on their laurels and allow problems to pile up before having to act in crisis mode.

Nothing would give me greater pleasure than to go all in on these owners because its easy to blame one person/entity and they are a bunch of hedge fund c*nts, so automatically i hardly want to fight their corner. But blaming them is just a cop out and the reality is that everyone, from our manager to our coaching staff to Ward and the rest of the transfer nerds have got skin in this game.

We have become complacent and arrogant. Humility should be part of everything and we have shown zero of that these past two summers. Stating that there are only a couple of players that could improve us, waiting seasons for supposedly the right player, giving presentations about how great we are and how transfers are bad etc. Klopp goes from ripping a journalists head off to then saying we desperately need a player with two weeks of the window left.

Then you have the arrogance of buying 3 projects this summer. Nobody ready to go, to start from day one. No, lets buy three projects just because life is too easy.

Nothing is irretrievable. We still have an amazing manager, amazing players and are a fantastic club and at least amongst all of that we have the memories. I am sure they will turn it around but it will involve a lot in the club eating a cement mixer full of humble pie.
It does raise a smile seeing people talk about Edwards leaving because he saw this coming when hes been front and center in building this squad
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:15:06 am
It does raise a smile seeing people talk about Edwards leaving because he saw this coming when hes been front and center in building this squad

Tbf you dont know what conversations have been had behind closed doors. Edwards may well have argued that we needed to be investing more for the past two years. Who knows.

So the question is obviously now which clubs do we think will be willing to part with good quality players mid season? Do we perhaps look to some of those that have fallen out of the CL?
Are people really expecting us to buy anyone in january? Wtf.

We will have keita back, melo will be close. Fsg will say we are good till the summer.
If you could sign two players in January, what are you going for?
I think we are overreacting a little bit. The backline and attack are as good as any team it's the midfield where we are struggling and when your midfield is struggling nothing will work. If we can get an RCM who is really good defensively this January we will look way better as it restore balance and Fabinho will look different than now then next summer we can add other new midfielders.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:13:36 am
Nothing would give me greater pleasure than to go all in on these owners because its easy to blame one person/entity and they are a bunch of hedge fund c*nts, so automatically i hardly want to fight their corner. But blaming them is just a cop out and the reality is that everyone, from our manager to our coaching staff to Ward and the rest of the transfer nerds have got skin in this game.

We have become complacent and arrogant. Humility should be part of everything and we have shown zero of that these past two summers. Stating that there are only a couple of players that could improve us, waiting seasons for supposedly the right player, giving presentations about how great we are and how transfers are bad etc. Klopp goes from ripping a journalists head off to then saying we desperately need a player with two weeks of the window left.

Then you have the arrogance of buying 3 projects this summer. Nobody ready to go, to start from day one. No, lets buy three projects just because life is too easy.

Nothing is irretrievable. We still have an amazing manager, amazing players and are a fantastic club and at least amongst all of that we have the memories. I am sure they will turn it around but it will involve a lot in the club eating a cement mixer full of humble pie.

I wouldn't disagree with any of that. I thought there was a lot of that around 2019/2020 as well and pride comes before a fall. We turned it around again last season, helped by the novelty of returning crowds and fresh from that the same complacency/arrogance has kicked in, along with the grave hangover of the end of the season.

Klopp has made a bit of a dogs dinner of the season so far himself, whether it be things going wrong with the conditioning of the players, not refreshing the midfield with the delusion it was fine as it was and a failure to react tactically to the squad's shortcomings (which also happened in 20/21). Plus whatever is going on with the medical staff and a demoralised/ageing squad of footballers.

However, Klopp is always operating with a hand tied behind his back. Guardiola would never have lasted this long here. He can't just buy when he wants to. He admitted his mistake regarding midfield (fixating on two unachievable targets) and then the owners wouldn't back him through August. The same thing happened in January 2021 and again we've panicked in the final days and hours of the window getting a substandard loan player.
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 11:24:10 am
I think we are overreacting a little bit. The backline and attack are as good as any team it's the midfield where we are struggling and when your midfield is struggling nothing will work. If we can get an RCM who is really good defensively this January we will look way better as it restore balance and Fabinho will look different than now then next summer we can add other new midfielders.
The attack isnt as good as any team. Not individually or collectively. Granted, there are some very good players there, but its not a functioning unit. We havent really got an identity in how we play going forward at the moment and injuries havent helped.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:23:02 am
If you could sign two players in January, what are you going for?

Dont know. Its hard to identify specific players. I think we have to look at the defence and attack next summer but right now every pound has to go on the midfield. Thats despite the fact that if we sign two midfielders then we will be in the frankly ludicrous position of having 11 senior first team midfielders.

All I know is we need young, aggressive, defensively competent players.
Like pigs in shit.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:38:35 am
Dont know. Its hard to identify specific players. I think we have to look at the defence and attack next summer but right now every pound has to go on the midfield. Thats despite the fact that if we sign two midfielders then we will be in the frankly ludicrous position of having 11 senior first team midfielders.

All I know is we need young, aggressive, defensively competent players.

Even if we went out and made two Momo Sissoko type signings in January it'd make a big difference. Even just one.

There's lots of things we can do if the money is available.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:41:58 am
Even if we went out and made two Momo Sissoko type signings in January it'd make a big difference. Even just one.

There's lots of things we can do if the money is available.

It's going to take quite a bit of money to sort us out. Money we either don't have or the owners not wanting to spend it. I don't see a way back for a long time sadly.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:23:02 am
If you could sign two players in January, what are you going for?

Bennacer, brilliant, excellent defensively and with the ball, a lot of similarities to Thiago, perfect age, 50m clause i'd usually worry about the pace of the league coming from there but he's mobile and intense so don't see an issue and will have some knowledge from his short time at Arsenal when he was younger, 20/21 was a bit of a worry injury wise though but been pretty fine since. I'd also try Guimaraes, obviously put it down as hugely unlikely given the finances and they'll be above us in the league in Jan to make it even worse but did think their answer recently of "he's not for sale but...." was really interesting. Perhaps not impossible.

If not I'm all in on big Dec Rice too but he's a Chelsea fan so maybe has his heart set on them as their midfield situation is the same as ours, perhaps even worse!
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:02:29 pm
It's going to take quite a bit of money to sort us out. Money we either don't have or the owners not wanting to spend it. I don't see a way back for a long time sadly.

They never want to spend though. When we've really spent it's been with the windfalls we've had for the likes of Torres, Suarez and Coutinho which means selling your best player.

I think they'll reluctantly sanction a signing in January but then it affects what we can spend in the summer, with or without CL football.
