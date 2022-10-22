« previous next »
When Klopp goes we will be back to the days of Gerrard texting Kroos to ask him would he like to join . We are wasting Klopp time here.
When Klopp goes we will be back to the days of Gerrard texting Kroos to ask him would he like to join . We are wasting Klopp time here.

Yeah he is the man holding us together.

He cant do it all though and needs help ie fresh players.

2023 needs to be like 2018, a lot of investment on the team, but whether that can happen without a Coutinho sale (and CL income) is another matter under such conservative owners.

We need big backing in January to give ourselves a chance of a top 4 finish. If the owners throw it again and we don't sign players (or have another Arthur/Kabak nonsense on deadline day) and the results are still shit, then the mood will very much turn against the owners and not just on social media. The fans won't turn on Klopp (and nor should they) so they'll look higher up.

It was all perfectly avoidable had we refreshed the squad properly, but these owners rest on their laurels and allow problems to pile up before having to act in crisis mode.
I'll be pleasantly surprised if we sign a player or two in January.
2023 needs to be like 2018, a lot of investment on the team, but whether that can happen without a Coutinho sale (and CL income) is another matter under such conservative owners.

We need big backing in January to give ourselves a chance of a top 4 finish. If the owners throw it again and we don't sign players (or have another Arthur/Kabak nonsense on deadline day) and the results are still shit, then the mood will very much turn against the owners and not just on social media.

It was all perfectly avoidable had we refreshed the squad properly, but these owners rest on their laurels and allow problems to pile up before having to act in crisis mode.

Nothing would give me greater pleasure than to go all in on these owners because its easy to blame one person/entity and they are a bunch of hedge fund c*nts, so automatically i hardly want to fight their corner. But blaming them is just a cop out and the reality is that everyone, from our manager to our coaching staff to Ward and the rest of the transfer nerds have got skin in this game.

We have become complacent and arrogant. Humility should be part of everything and we have shown zero of that these past two summers. Stating that there are only a couple of players that could improve us, waiting seasons for supposedly the right player, giving presentations about how great we are and how transfers are bad etc. Klopp goes from ripping a journalists head off to then saying we desperately need a player with two weeks of the window left.

Then you have the arrogance of buying 3 projects this summer. Nobody ready to go, to start from day one. No, lets buy three projects just because life is too easy.

Nothing is irretrievable. We still have an amazing manager, amazing players and are a fantastic club and at least amongst all of that we have the memories. I am sure they will turn it around but it will involve a lot in the club eating a cement mixer full of humble pie.
It does raise a smile seeing people talk about Edwards leaving because he saw this coming when hes been front and center in building this squad
It does raise a smile seeing people talk about Edwards leaving because he saw this coming when hes been front and center in building this squad

Tbf you dont know what conversations have been had behind closed doors. Edwards may well have argued that we needed to be investing more for the past two years. Who knows.

So the question is obviously now which clubs do we think will be willing to part with good quality players mid season? Do we perhaps look to some of those that have fallen out of the CL?
