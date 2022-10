Over the next two summers we need:



LB.

CB x2.

DM.

CM x4.

RW.

CF.



The defensive mid is clear. We need 3 CMs right now plus another in 2024 when Thiago leaves. Which he should be. Fuck hanging on to players over 30.



Matip deal up in 2024. Let him leave. Gomez needs to replaced.



Robbo turns 29 this season. By 2024 summer heís 30 with 1 year left on his deal. Get a younger player in. Donít make the same mistakes we have in other areas.



Firmino leaving next summer. We need a new CF to replace him.



SalahÖ we need a RW to either replace him or to be getting developed and ready to take over for when he leaves in 2025.