« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1115 1116 1117 1118 1119 [1120]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2231481 times)

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,512
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44760 on: Yesterday at 12:23:27 pm »
Quote from: James... on Yesterday at 10:37:38 am
What do you think happens with Curtis Jones next summer? His 4th season now of being a proper first team player and still  nothing really. Hell be 22 by next summer. Its young but it isnt REALLY young anymore. The top CMs have usually shown something by that point.

I was just thinking about how everyone agrees we need a midfield revamp and, would he be one youd sacrifice if you got a £25m+ offer? I dont see it with him. And if we were to bring in another 3, which I would say is what we need (and a 4th in 2024) then Jones would be well down the pecking order for me.

Id be fine with him as our 6th choice options but, if we needed funds id sell.

Getting him consistently fit so we can actually see what he can do given a run in the side would be a good start.

He's not shown nothing so it's a bit strange to suggest by 22 top players have 'shown something' as if he hasn't
Logged

Offline James...

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 180
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44761 on: Yesterday at 12:33:56 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 12:00:53 pm
Just feels like we'd be giving ourselves more work to do in the market. But we've got a real problem in that we need to replace Milner, Ox and Naby (either with two or three midfielders) without getting a penny for them. Obviously some chunky wages will be freed up, and that matters, but I agree that Jones is in a position of being the most saleable asset we have in midfield.

Personally I'd persevere, and not sure who's bidding £25m+ for him, but I don't think it's absolutely out the realms of possibility that we'd consider selling.

My thinking on it was that we have not much else to sell, and a £25m 6th choice CM might be worth thinking about. Give his minutes to Bacjetic. Although, if the midfield recruitment is right, and we sign lads who arent crocks, will there be that many minutes for him?

Say Thiago, Henderson, Elliott, and two new number 8s. Thats a fair amount of lads ahead of him.

Like you say it is more work, but if were already doing a lot of work, why not properly do it and do all the work? Like if we were just doing a little one in one out thing then yeah why make more work, but if were already in a complete midfield rebuild with 3 out and 3 in then may as well really gut it.

Ideally for me id loan Curtis out for a season to a PL side and get him a full season of minutes and then see if he sinks or swims.
Logged

Offline James...

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 180
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44762 on: Yesterday at 12:40:07 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 12:23:27 pm
Getting him consistently fit so we can actually see what he can do given a run in the side would be a good start.

He's not shown nothing so it's a bit strange to suggest by 22 top players have 'shown something' as if he hasn't

When I say nothing Im referring to nothing to suggest hell be world class. Which he hasnt.

As for staying fit well thats another issue isnt it. Are we going to carry another injury prone player? And if he cant get fit then how does he develop? And even if he is fit, is he going to get the games to develop?

Im not saying absolutely sell him because I think he is good enough to be a 6th choice CM but I dont think hes a starter or even a first off the bench level midfielder.

If we had to sell someone to fund another midfielder though id be open to selling him. The other thing is his fitness. If he cant stay fit id absolutely sell him because ive had enough of us carrying lads who are injured 30/40/50% of the season. I can just about stomach it with Thiago but unless you are THAT good, then no.
Logged

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,162
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44763 on: Yesterday at 12:49:33 pm »
Quote from: James... on Yesterday at 10:37:38 am
What do you think happens with Curtis Jones next summer? His 4th season now of being a proper first team player and still  nothing really. Hell be 22 by next summer. Its young but it isnt REALLY young anymore. The top CMs have usually shown something by that point.

I was just thinking about how everyone agrees we need a midfield revamp and, would he be one youd sacrifice if you got a £25m+ offer? I dont see it with him. And if we were to bring in another 3, which I would say is what we need (and a 4th in 2024) then Jones would be well down the pecking order for me.

Id be fine with him as our 6th choice options but, if we needed funds id sell.

How about supporting a young player and give him time to develop?
Here's my prediction, Klopp will support Jones and help him to become one of the top players in the league.

You are a complete bellend by the way.

Here is an every touch compilation from a CL away game against Porto, especially for James https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XpXpntTaY_Y
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:37:35 pm by mickeydocs »
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,006
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44764 on: Yesterday at 02:12:25 pm »
Quote from: pathetic on Yesterday at 12:13:31 pm
We've reached a stage were to compete with the big boys we need to be spending like the big boys and unfortunately we just can't compete with the oil clubs. For me the only way to compete currently is for FSG to buy a "feeder club" in Spain or Portugal and buy cheap players from South America and train them there. Even average players from small clubs cost an arm and a foot nowadays so that for me is the only way to combat this or else it's gonna be real hard. Loaning out players would also be a good option but we don't seem to believe that much in loans and to be honest I can see the reasoning behind that.

RedBird Capital has become something of a meme on here, and I understand why, but they bought Toulouse in France. I don't know how European regulations effect them, or our ability to bring South Americans to France (i.e. rather than Spain or Portugal), but I keep thinking that could be a connection we use to try to bring in some of these less expensive punts - meaning a Caicedo from Ecuador, etc. - and give them that experience they lack. The costs are so minimal that there isn't a lot of risk. We could also use Toulouse as a sort of Boot Room to develop a promising, young-ish managerial group.

This sounds kind of fanciful, but in the absence of FFP we could try to exploit this connection to make FSG's financial model function a little better.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,469
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44765 on: Yesterday at 02:15:16 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 02:12:25 pm
RedBird Capital has become something of a meme on here, and I understand why, but they bought Toulouse in France. I don't know how European regulations effect them, or our ability to bring South Americans to France (i.e. rather than Spain or Portugal), but I keep thinking that could be a connection we use to try to bring in some of these less expensive punts - meaning a Caicedo from Ecuador, etc. - and give them that experience they lack. The costs are so minimal that there isn't a lot of risk. We could also use Toulouse as a sort of Boot Room to develop a promising, young-ish managerial group.

This sounds kind of fanciful, but in the absence of FFP we could try to exploit this connection to make FSG's financial model function a little better.

Ac Milan too....
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,588
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44766 on: Yesterday at 02:55:42 pm »
Quote from: James... on Yesterday at 10:37:38 am
What do you think happens with Curtis Jones next summer? His 4th season now of being a proper first team player and still  nothing really. Hell be 22 by next summer. Its young but it isnt REALLY young anymore. The top CMs have usually shown something by that point.

I was just thinking about how everyone agrees we need a midfield revamp and, would he be one youd sacrifice if you got a £25m+ offer? I dont see it with him. And if we were to bring in another 3, which I would say is what we need (and a 4th in 2024) then Jones would be well down the pecking order for me.

Id be fine with him as our 6th choice options but, if we needed funds id sell.

How much would we get for him? I'd guess not a lot.  He's okay as back up and if homegrown.

I see Arthur is 100% staying. I think that rules out signing a midfielder in Jan.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,535
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44767 on: Yesterday at 02:55:47 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 02:15:16 pm
Ac Milan too....

Reminds me just seen some extremely tenuous links to Tonali,bs propably but a good player at least.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,452
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44768 on: Yesterday at 03:05:23 pm »
"I see Arthur is 100% staying. I think that rules out signing a midfielder in Jan."

You must be joking, he'll only be staying as you probably can't rescind a loan while the player is injured. Strong chance he never sets foot on a field for us again, in an actual game.

And this should have nothing to do with us signing a midfielder in January.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,588
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44769 on: Yesterday at 03:06:28 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 03:05:23 pm
"I see Arthur is 100% staying. I think that rules out signing a midfielder in Jan."

You must be joking, he'll only be staying as you probably can't rescind a loan while the player is injured. Strong chance he never sets foot on a field for us again, in an actual game.

And this should have nothing to do with us signing a midfielder in January.

It shouldn't but it will.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,469
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44770 on: Yesterday at 03:07:43 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 03:05:23 pm
"I see Arthur is 100% staying. I think that rules out signing a midfielder in Jan."

You must be joking, he'll only be staying as you probably can't rescind a loan while the player is injured. Strong chance he never sets foot on a field for us again, in an actual game.

And this should have nothing to do with us signing a midfielder in January.

I was about to say who on earth said that :D

Now I see and yeah thats a pretty cast iron source. Disappointing.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,452
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44771 on: Yesterday at 03:10:34 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:07:43 pm
I was about to say who on earth said that :D

Now I see and yeah thats a pretty cast iron source. Disappointing.

I was accused of being mean to Arthur but I'm guessing 3-4 months injury rehab was not quite what we had in mind with him. And missing a Klopp pre-season AND mid-season break is probably curtains for him.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,741
  • Legacy fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44772 on: Yesterday at 03:25:09 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:07:43 pm
I was about to say who on earth said that :D

Now I see and yeah thats a pretty cast iron source. Disappointing.
Who did say it?
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,469
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44773 on: Yesterday at 03:27:38 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 03:25:09 pm
Who did say it?

A poster on RAWK called clinical
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,732
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44774 on: Yesterday at 03:28:29 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 03:25:09 pm
Who did say it?

Klopp confirmed he won't be going back to Italy in January.

Personally don't think it really matters. He's not going to be back until February and is incredibly unlikely to be signed permanently. So I'd be stunned if he saw much if any gametime, and it would be short sighted for Arthur's presence to put us off making a long-term signing in Jan. That's not to say that we will sign someone in Jan, just that Arthur being here shouldn't be a relevant factor in the decision to recruit or not.
Logged

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,741
  • Legacy fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44775 on: Yesterday at 03:29:41 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:27:38 pm
A poster on RAWK called clinical
Legit as they come
Logged

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,741
  • Legacy fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44776 on: Yesterday at 03:30:16 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 03:28:29 pm
Klopp confirmed he won't be going back to Italy in January.

Personally don't think it really matters. He's not going to be back until February and is incredibly unlikely to be signed permanently. So I'd be stunned if he saw much if any gametime, and it would be short sighted for Arthur's presence to put us off making a long-term signing in Jan. That's not to say that we will sign someone in Jan, just that Arthur being here shouldn't be a relevant factor in the decision to recruit or not.

Agree with you BFD
Logged

Offline Goalposts for Jumpers

  • Mon Ranager's Alter-Ego.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,760
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44777 on: Yesterday at 05:06:24 pm »
I've just Youtube scouted Salisf Abdul Samed for Lens, looks a great prospect as a 6 or 8 who can also add some presence immediately. How do I put in a request?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,919
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44778 on: Yesterday at 05:22:29 pm »
Need to see Mac Red first mate.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,938
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44779 on: Yesterday at 05:28:23 pm »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Yesterday at 05:06:24 pm
I've just Youtube scouted Salisf Abdul Samed for Lens, looks a great prospect as a 6 or 8 who can also add some presence immediately. How do I put in a request?
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:22:29 pm
Need to see Mac Red first mate.

He plays for Lens? What's to see?
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,074
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44780 on: Yesterday at 06:22:24 pm »
Curtis Jones isnt untouchable, but he is way down the list of midfield issues we would be looking to resolve. He has just got fit and is playing quite well. To my mind he is well worth a place in the squad. If he kicks on - and seeing more action is the only way we will know - he might even cement a place in the side. Over to you Curtis, lad, and best of luck!



Logged

Online Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,841
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44781 on: Yesterday at 06:59:15 pm »
I dont think hell stay fit. Maybe Im just scarred by the other injury issues but Curtis just seems to have that unfortunate knack of getting injuries and then little things keeping him out longer than they should.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,732
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44782 on: Yesterday at 07:18:27 pm »
Not too important, but by my reckoning we'd need to unregister a few players from our CL squad if we wanted to make a January signing.

Issue is that the current squad doesn't include Ox and Keita, who'll presumably be added back in.

Once they're back in, you're looking at needing to remove three players to free up space to add one more. Think the likely candidates would be Arthur, Phillips, Bajcetic and Ramsay - all of whom who'll count as part of the non-homegrown senior squad in the second half of the season.

Not as big an issue in the PL, as Bajcetic and Ramsay count as youth there and Phillips is one of the homegrown players. Different rules in the CL though.

Should have loads of leeway come next season though - potential/likely departures of Adrian, Arthur, Keita, Firmino from the non-homegrown list and Milner, Ox and Phillips from the homegrown pile.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:36:40 pm by Barefoot Doctor »
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,333
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44783 on: Yesterday at 08:20:44 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 07:18:27 pm
Not too important, but by my reckoning we'd need to unregister a few players from our CL squad if we wanted to make a January signing.

Issue is that the current squad doesn't include Ox and Keita, who'll presumably be added back in.

Once they're back in, you're looking at needing to remove three players to free up space to add one more. Think the likely candidates would be Arthur, Phillips, Bajcetic and Ramsay - all of whom who'll count as part of the non-homegrown senior squad in the second half of the season.

Not as big an issue in the PL, as Bajcetic and Ramsay count as youth there and Phillips is one of the homegrown players. Different rules in the CL though.

Should have loads of leeway come next season though - potential/likely departures of Adrian, Arthur, Keita, Firmino from the non-homegrown list and Milner, Ox and Phillips from the homegrown pile.

So you wouldn't sign a midfielder because it might mean not registering Oxlade for the champions league, are you feeling alright? Oxlade is toast, he's done, whether he plays or not in the champions league is irrelvant, his minutes should go to Bajectic or Doak if we don't sign anyone
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,748
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44784 on: Yesterday at 09:23:36 pm »
This thread will be a very boring place until June, when we will announce Bellingham ...
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,732
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44785 on: Yesterday at 09:27:09 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 08:20:44 pm
So you wouldn't sign a midfielder because it might mean not registering Oxlade for the champions league, are you feeling alright? Oxlade is toast, he's done, whether he plays or not in the champions league is irrelvant, his minutes should go to Bajectic or Doak if we don't sign anyone

Where did I say we shouldnt sign a midfielder?! We absolutely should. But if we do, Id say theres zero chance that Ox is left out the squad in favour of someone like Bajcetic.
Logged

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,130
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44786 on: Yesterday at 10:09:12 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:23:36 pm
This thread will be a very boring place until June, when we will announce Bellingham ...
Before or after we announce Mbappe?
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,995
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44787 on: Yesterday at 10:50:58 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 12:00:39 pm
When we were peak Klopp, our best days came with the so called Brexit midfield; Hendo, Wij, Milner and Fab. There were often cries for a little more creativity which came sporadically in the form of Shaq or Keita. It could be argued that now, in the shape of Elliott and Carvalho, weve got the Shaq type (maybe not to his quality yet) but we miss the Brexit type. Fortunately for us, this type of midfielder is not massively pricey. If we could unearth a couple soon, then we can get back to those gritty, nasty midfield performances that allowed the front 3 and the full backs so much freedom. Now, who those hard workers are, I dont know but there will be some out there in that 23-26 age bracket wholl give us their three best years. Despite the rumours around Bellingham, Klopp sides from way back when, have never really been successful with a stand out midfielder like Gerrard, KDB, Scholes etc. This isnt demeaning what Hendo, Wij and formerly Bender and his pals at Dortmund could do, its just that you dont need to be an all round elite player to be integral to a Klopp midfield.

I'd argue despite that perception, that was an incredible accomplished midfield. I am not necessarily thinking we need creative super exciting players, but we still need a certain high quality. Hendo, Gini, and Fab were never flair players but they were all excellent at that they did, with Fab arguably being the best in the world in his role. Despite not being players like Thiago, none of them were 7/10 players either.

I am all for a midfield of hardworking engines, we were very effective at our best, but that doesn't necessarily mean they were poor players.

So I am all for Brexit players so to speak, but I would still want us to go for a certain standard of that.

For example I don't think someone like a McGinn or a  Ward-Prowse, or a Højbjerg like would be a standard we can aim for despite being generally average midtable PL players. Even for someone industrious, we need someone who is excellent at those dirty jobs.

Also with how the set up is changing with Nunez now in place I do think we need at least one player who is a more creative player of a pretty high standard - a 10 or a box to box who can help find Nunez a bit more
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,333
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44788 on: Yesterday at 11:15:33 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:27:09 pm
Where did I say we shouldnt sign a midfielder?! We absolutely should. But if we do, Id say theres zero chance that Ox is left out the squad in favour of someone like Bajcetic.

why because Oxlade is more likely to stay fit? or is oxlade more likely to be part of our future plans? if it come down to a straight choice then how would you feel if he was out in the squad instead of another player and then picked up a season ending injury whilst tying his shoelaces? it would be madness to include him when Keita & Thiago are also just as likely to get injured in the same part of the squad and we have an over worker Fabinho and Henderson being run ragged 3 games week
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,748
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44789 on: Yesterday at 11:17:15 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 10:09:12 pm
Before or after we announce Mbappe?

We have already signed Nunez instead of Mbappe ...
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,333
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44790 on: Yesterday at 11:17:39 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:23:36 pm
This thread will be a very boring place until June, when we will announce Bellingham ...

Agreed, we might sign his brother

Logged

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,741
  • Legacy fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44791 on: Yesterday at 11:51:45 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:50:58 pm
I'd argue despite that perception, that was an incredible accomplished midfield. I am not necessarily thinking we need creative super exciting players, but we still need a certain high quality. Hendo, Gini, and Fab were never flair players but they were all excellent at that they did, with Fab arguably being the best in the world in his role. Despite not being players like Thiago, none of them were 7/10 players either.

I am all for a midfield of hardworking engines, we were very effective at our best, but that doesn't necessarily mean they were poor players.

So I am all for Brexit players so to speak, but I would still want us to go for a certain standard of that.

For example I don't think someone like a McGinn or a  Ward-Prowse, or a Højbjerg like would be a standard we can aim for despite being generally average midtable PL players. Even for someone industrious, we need someone who is excellent at those dirty jobs.

Also with how the set up is changing with Nunez now in place I do think we need at least one player who is a more creative player of a pretty high standard - a 10 or a box to box who can help find Nunez a bit more
I agree, as a unit they were completely brilliant at what they did. Hugely accomplished like you say and able to go toe to toe with any midfield in Europe at the time. Your point about McGinn and Ward Prowse is an interesting one because I firmly believe that Hendo, Wij and Milner, became the midfield players they did because of Jurgen Klopp. Fabinho as you alluded to, was arguably a wonderful player before he arrived. If Mc Ginn and Ward Prowse arrived at Liverpool at circa 24, Ive no doubt Jurgen would have moulded them effectively to what he wants from a midfielder. Thats not to say theyd emulate the lads Ive mentioned but theyd be much better players, able to fit into our system.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,732
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44792 on: Yesterday at 11:54:36 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 11:15:33 pm
why because Oxlade is more likely to stay fit? or is oxlade more likely to be part of our future plans? if it come down to a straight choice then how would you feel if he was out in the squad instead of another player and then picked up a season ending injury whilst tying his shoelaces? it would be madness to include him when Keita & Thiago are also just as likely to get injured in the same part of the squad and we have an over worker Fabinho and Henderson being run ragged 3 games week

It doesnt matter what Id do. Do you think Klopp will leave Ox out of the CL squad and keep Bajcetic in? I dont see it. Hell go with the senior squad member, even if hes injury prone and in his final season there.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,535
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44793 on: Today at 01:18:02 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:54:36 pm
It doesnt matter what Id do. Do you think Klopp will leave Ox out of the CL squad and keep Bajcetic in? I dont see it. Hell go with the senior squad member, even if hes injury prone and in his final season there.
Are Ox and Bajcetic really competing for a CL spot? Ox is a senior player, but doesn't Bajcetic count as under-age, whatever the term?
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,458
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44794 on: Today at 04:22:42 am »
In this hypothetical world, I'd take Ox over Bajcetic every day of the week. Winning the CL has to be our priority now, and despite the injury risk with Ox - and ignoring that we know nothing of how robust Baj is at this level - you have to ask who is more likely to turn a tie in our favour, and Ox is the clear winner in this regard. There's plenty of domestic football - more than ever before if our league campaign continues to flounder - with which to develop the young talent.
Logged

Online Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,841
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44795 on: Today at 06:33:13 am »
The Ox who was in any sense likely to turn a CL knockout tie in our favour hasnt played for Liverpool in quite some time. Which isnt to say Bacjetic is likely too. But Ox was missing from plenty of squads in the backend of last season despite being fit. Thats where hes at these days.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,954
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44796 on: Today at 06:40:49 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:33:13 am
The Ox who was in any sense likely to turn a CL knockout tie in our favour hasnt played for Liverpool in quite some time. Which isnt to say Bacjetic is likely too. But Ox was missing from plenty of squads in the backend of last season despite being fit. Thats where hes at these days.

We had Mane, Origi and Minamino last season though, in addition to Diaz signing in January, Ox wasn't going to get a look in once we had pretty much everyone available.

Ox played plenty while Mane and Salah were at the AFCON and we've got Diaz and Jota recovering from months out injured. I don't think Ox has a lot to offer anymore but we're a forward light.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Pages: 1 ... 1115 1116 1117 1118 1119 [1120]   Go Up
« previous next »
 