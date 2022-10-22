Just feels like we'd be giving ourselves more work to do in the market. But we've got a real problem in that we need to replace Milner, Ox and Naby (either with two or three midfielders) without getting a penny for them. Obviously some chunky wages will be freed up, and that matters, but I agree that Jones is in a position of being the most saleable asset we have in midfield.
Personally I'd persevere, and not sure who's bidding £25m+ for him, but I don't think it's absolutely out the realms of possibility that we'd consider selling.
My thinking on it was that we have not much else to sell, and a £25m 6th choice CM might be worth thinking about. Give his minutes to Bacjetic. Although, if the midfield recruitment is right, and we sign lads who arent crocks, will there be that many minutes for him?
Say Thiago, Henderson, Elliott, and two new number 8s. Thats a fair amount of lads ahead of him.
Like you say it is more work, but if were already doing a lot of work, why not properly do it and do all the work? Like if we were just doing a little one in one out thing then yeah why make more work, but if were already in a complete midfield rebuild with 3 out and 3 in then may as well really gut it.
Ideally for me id loan Curtis out for a season to a PL side and get him a full season of minutes and then see if he sinks or swims.