Just feels like we'd be giving ourselves more work to do in the market. But we've got a real problem in that we need to replace Milner, Ox and Naby (either with two or three midfielders) without getting a penny for them. Obviously some chunky wages will be freed up, and that matters, but I agree that Jones is in a position of being the most saleable asset we have in midfield.



Personally I'd persevere, and not sure who's bidding £25m+ for him, but I don't think it's absolutely out the realms of possibility that we'd consider selling.



My thinking on it was that we have not much else to sell, and a £25m 6th choice CM might be worth thinking about. Give his minutes to Bacjetic. Although, if the midfield recruitment is right, and we sign lads who arent crocks, will there be that many minutes for him?Say Thiago, Henderson, Elliott, and two new number 8s. Thats a fair amount of lads ahead of him.Like you say it is more work, but if were already doing a lot of work, why not properly do it and do all the work? Like if we were just doing a little one in one out thing then yeah why make more work, but if were already in a complete midfield rebuild with 3 out and 3 in then may as well really gut it.Ideally for me id loan Curtis out for a season to a PL side and get him a full season of minutes and then see if he sinks or swims.