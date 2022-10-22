« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #44760 on: Today at 12:23:27 pm
Quote from: James... on Today at 10:37:38 am
What do you think happens with Curtis Jones next summer? His 4th season now of being a proper first team player and still  nothing really. Hell be 22 by next summer. Its young but it isnt REALLY young anymore. The top CMs have usually shown something by that point.

I was just thinking about how everyone agrees we need a midfield revamp and, would he be one youd sacrifice if you got a £25m+ offer? I dont see it with him. And if we were to bring in another 3, which I would say is what we need (and a 4th in 2024) then Jones would be well down the pecking order for me.

Id be fine with him as our 6th choice options but, if we needed funds id sell.

Getting him consistently fit so we can actually see what he can do given a run in the side would be a good start.

He's not shown nothing so it's a bit strange to suggest by 22 top players have 'shown something' as if he hasn't
James...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #44761 on: Today at 12:33:56 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:00:53 pm
Just feels like we'd be giving ourselves more work to do in the market. But we've got a real problem in that we need to replace Milner, Ox and Naby (either with two or three midfielders) without getting a penny for them. Obviously some chunky wages will be freed up, and that matters, but I agree that Jones is in a position of being the most saleable asset we have in midfield.

Personally I'd persevere, and not sure who's bidding £25m+ for him, but I don't think it's absolutely out the realms of possibility that we'd consider selling.

My thinking on it was that we have not much else to sell, and a £25m 6th choice CM might be worth thinking about. Give his minutes to Bacjetic. Although, if the midfield recruitment is right, and we sign lads who arent crocks, will there be that many minutes for him?

Say Thiago, Henderson, Elliott, and two new number 8s. Thats a fair amount of lads ahead of him.

Like you say it is more work, but if were already doing a lot of work, why not properly do it and do all the work? Like if we were just doing a little one in one out thing then yeah why make more work, but if were already in a complete midfield rebuild with 3 out and 3 in then may as well really gut it.

Ideally for me id loan Curtis out for a season to a PL side and get him a full season of minutes and then see if he sinks or swims.
James...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #44762 on: Today at 12:40:07 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:23:27 pm
Getting him consistently fit so we can actually see what he can do given a run in the side would be a good start.

He's not shown nothing so it's a bit strange to suggest by 22 top players have 'shown something' as if he hasn't

When I say nothing Im referring to nothing to suggest hell be world class. Which he hasnt.

As for staying fit well thats another issue isnt it. Are we going to carry another injury prone player? And if he cant get fit then how does he develop? And even if he is fit, is he going to get the games to develop?

Im not saying absolutely sell him because I think he is good enough to be a 6th choice CM but I dont think hes a starter or even a first off the bench level midfielder.

If we had to sell someone to fund another midfielder though id be open to selling him. The other thing is his fitness. If he cant stay fit id absolutely sell him because ive had enough of us carrying lads who are injured 30/40/50% of the season. I can just about stomach it with Thiago but unless you are THAT good, then no.
mickeydocs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #44763 on: Today at 12:49:33 pm
Quote from: James... on Today at 10:37:38 am
What do you think happens with Curtis Jones next summer? His 4th season now of being a proper first team player and still  nothing really. Hell be 22 by next summer. Its young but it isnt REALLY young anymore. The top CMs have usually shown something by that point.

I was just thinking about how everyone agrees we need a midfield revamp and, would he be one youd sacrifice if you got a £25m+ offer? I dont see it with him. And if we were to bring in another 3, which I would say is what we need (and a 4th in 2024) then Jones would be well down the pecking order for me.

Id be fine with him as our 6th choice options but, if we needed funds id sell.

How about supporting a young player and give him time to develop?
Here's my prediction, Klopp will support Jones and help him to become one of the top players in the league.

You are a complete bellend by the way.

Here is an every touch compilation from a CL away game against Porto, especially for James https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XpXpntTaY_Y
red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #44764 on: Today at 02:12:25 pm
Quote from: pathetic on Today at 12:13:31 pm
We've reached a stage were to compete with the big boys we need to be spending like the big boys and unfortunately we just can't compete with the oil clubs. For me the only way to compete currently is for FSG to buy a "feeder club" in Spain or Portugal and buy cheap players from South America and train them there. Even average players from small clubs cost an arm and a foot nowadays so that for me is the only way to combat this or else it's gonna be real hard. Loaning out players would also be a good option but we don't seem to believe that much in loans and to be honest I can see the reasoning behind that.

RedBird Capital has become something of a meme on here, and I understand why, but they bought Toulouse in France. I don't know how European regulations effect them, or our ability to bring South Americans to France (i.e. rather than Spain or Portugal), but I keep thinking that could be a connection we use to try to bring in some of these less expensive punts - meaning a Caicedo from Ecuador, etc. - and give them that experience they lack. The costs are so minimal that there isn't a lot of risk. We could also use Toulouse as a sort of Boot Room to develop a promising, young-ish managerial group.

This sounds kind of fanciful, but in the absence of FFP we could try to exploit this connection to make FSG's financial model function a little better.
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #44765 on: Today at 02:15:16 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 02:12:25 pm
RedBird Capital has become something of a meme on here, and I understand why, but they bought Toulouse in France. I don't know how European regulations effect them, or our ability to bring South Americans to France (i.e. rather than Spain or Portugal), but I keep thinking that could be a connection we use to try to bring in some of these less expensive punts - meaning a Caicedo from Ecuador, etc. - and give them that experience they lack. The costs are so minimal that there isn't a lot of risk. We could also use Toulouse as a sort of Boot Room to develop a promising, young-ish managerial group.

This sounds kind of fanciful, but in the absence of FFP we could try to exploit this connection to make FSG's financial model function a little better.

Ac Milan too....
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #44766 on: Today at 02:55:42 pm
Quote from: James... on Today at 10:37:38 am
What do you think happens with Curtis Jones next summer? His 4th season now of being a proper first team player and still  nothing really. Hell be 22 by next summer. Its young but it isnt REALLY young anymore. The top CMs have usually shown something by that point.

I was just thinking about how everyone agrees we need a midfield revamp and, would he be one youd sacrifice if you got a £25m+ offer? I dont see it with him. And if we were to bring in another 3, which I would say is what we need (and a 4th in 2024) then Jones would be well down the pecking order for me.

Id be fine with him as our 6th choice options but, if we needed funds id sell.

How much would we get for him? I'd guess not a lot.  He's okay as back up and if homegrown.

I see Arthur is 100% staying. I think that rules out signing a midfielder in Jan.
Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #44767 on: Today at 02:55:47 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:15:16 pm
Ac Milan too....

Reminds me just seen some extremely tenuous links to Tonali,bs propably but a good player at least.
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #44768 on: Today at 03:05:23 pm
"I see Arthur is 100% staying. I think that rules out signing a midfielder in Jan."

You must be joking, he'll only be staying as you probably can't rescind a loan while the player is injured. Strong chance he never sets foot on a field for us again, in an actual game.

And this should have nothing to do with us signing a midfielder in January.
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #44769 on: Today at 03:06:28 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 03:05:23 pm
"I see Arthur is 100% staying. I think that rules out signing a midfielder in Jan."

You must be joking, he'll only be staying as you probably can't rescind a loan while the player is injured. Strong chance he never sets foot on a field for us again, in an actual game.

And this should have nothing to do with us signing a midfielder in January.

It shouldn't but it will.
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #44770 on: Today at 03:07:43 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 03:05:23 pm
"I see Arthur is 100% staying. I think that rules out signing a midfielder in Jan."

You must be joking, he'll only be staying as you probably can't rescind a loan while the player is injured. Strong chance he never sets foot on a field for us again, in an actual game.

And this should have nothing to do with us signing a midfielder in January.

I was about to say who on earth said that :D

Now I see and yeah thats a pretty cast iron source. Disappointing.
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #44771 on: Today at 03:10:34 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:07:43 pm
I was about to say who on earth said that :D

Now I see and yeah thats a pretty cast iron source. Disappointing.

I was accused of being mean to Arthur but I'm guessing 3-4 months injury rehab was not quite what we had in mind with him. And missing a Klopp pre-season AND mid-season break is probably curtains for him.
BobPaisley3

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #44772 on: Today at 03:25:09 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:07:43 pm
I was about to say who on earth said that :D

Now I see and yeah thats a pretty cast iron source. Disappointing.
Who did say it?
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #44773 on: Today at 03:27:38 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 03:25:09 pm
Who did say it?

A poster on RAWK called clinical
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #44774 on: Today at 03:28:29 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 03:25:09 pm
Who did say it?

Klopp confirmed he won't be going back to Italy in January.

Personally don't think it really matters. He's not going to be back until February and is incredibly unlikely to be signed permanently. So I'd be stunned if he saw much if any gametime, and it would be short sighted for Arthur's presence to put us off making a long-term signing in Jan. That's not to say that we will sign someone in Jan, just that Arthur being here shouldn't be a relevant factor in the decision to recruit or not.
BobPaisley3

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #44775 on: Today at 03:29:41 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:27:38 pm
A poster on RAWK called clinical
Legit as they come
BobPaisley3

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #44776 on: Today at 03:30:16 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:28:29 pm
Klopp confirmed he won't be going back to Italy in January.

Personally don't think it really matters. He's not going to be back until February and is incredibly unlikely to be signed permanently. So I'd be stunned if he saw much if any gametime, and it would be short sighted for Arthur's presence to put us off making a long-term signing in Jan. That's not to say that we will sign someone in Jan, just that Arthur being here shouldn't be a relevant factor in the decision to recruit or not.

Agree with you BFD
