I would say we need better than that. We can't be as picky as we have been but we still need to be selective.
We would be spending a lot of money on the midfield so we need to get it right, but it most definitely cannot be the one guy and no one else.
We can't spend £100-150 million on a midfield (which is likely what we would have to spend on 2 or 3 midfielders) and end up getting players that don't lift us above those teams around us
Id argue it would. At the moment, the only midfielders performing anywhere near their ability is Thiago and Eliott, and there are still questions about the former's age, injury record and the latter's positioning and defensive ability.
The rest, well you can count on one hand the number of good games each have had this season. If we had some solid, 7 out of 10 midfielders then with our defenders, keeper, full backs and attackers who are all top class, we would have been higher in the table.
Also we have no choice but to buy 2 or possibly 3 midfielders. We cannot buy one and wait for others. We are long past that now due to not acting in summer 21 and summer 22.