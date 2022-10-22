« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2224477 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44680 on: Yesterday at 09:33:02 am »
I think Mo central and potentially replacing Bobby there as an option could be the way forward, so another right winger wouldnt be the worst thing in the world.
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44681 on: Yesterday at 11:49:51 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:33:02 am
I think Mo central and potentially replacing Bobby there as an option could be the way forward, so another right winger wouldnt be the worst thing in the world.

Only issue is there is a real dearth of elite young talent on the RW.

On the LW there are loads youd look at and think there is big potential there like Gakpo, Murdyk even kvaratskhelia at the higher price point.

On the RW though I really dont see much out there who look worth big money and are having top seasons. Literally Saka is the only one I can think of. I thought Moussa Diaby potentially if hed continued his form of last season, where he hit 17 in 42 but this season hes got only 3 in 16.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44682 on: Yesterday at 12:17:42 pm »
Quote from: James... on Yesterday at 11:49:51 am
I thought Moussa Diaby potentially if hed continued his form of last season, where he hit 17 in 42 but this season hes got only 3 in 16.

Underlying numbers are the same as last season
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44683 on: Yesterday at 12:24:53 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 12:17:42 pm
Underlying numbers are the same as last season
Thats cool but goals are worth more than underlying numbers. So unless he starts scoring at the same rate then id have no interest.

Mo Salah and Sadio Mane were consistent goal scorers at Roma and Southampton. Its all well and good saying the underlying numbers are the same but if they dont translate to putting the ball in the net then theyre essentially irrelevent.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44684 on: Yesterday at 12:40:11 pm »
Quote from: James... on Yesterday at 12:24:53 pm
Thats cool but goals are worth more than underlying numbers. So unless he starts scoring at the same rate then id have no interest.

Mo Salah and Sadio Mane were consistent goal scorers at Roma and Southampton. Its all well and good saying the underlying numbers are the same but if they dont translate to putting the ball in the net then theyre essentially irrelevent.

2015 is calling it wants its post back

So without underlying numbers tell us which is Diabys likely level of production going forward .. this season or last season? 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44685 on: Yesterday at 12:40:31 pm »
Quote from: James... on Yesterday at 12:24:53 pm
Thats cool but goals are worth more than underlying numbers. So unless he starts scoring at the same rate then id have no interest.

Mo Salah and Sadio Mane were consistent goal scorers at Roma and Southampton. Its all well and good saying the underlying numbers are the same but if they dont translate to putting the ball in the net then theyre essentially irrelevent.

In his 2 years at Southampton he scored 10 and 11 league goals. Not sure I would call that consistent  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44686 on: Yesterday at 01:04:13 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 12:40:31 pm
In his 2 years at Southampton he scored 10 and 11 league goals. Not sure I would call that consistent  ;D

he was famously not consistant at Southampton. That was one of the knocks on him back then, that 2nd season he scored 3 league goals in 6 months! Then ended with a mad flurry in the last 8 games.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44687 on: Yesterday at 01:13:36 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 12:40:31 pm
In his 2 years at Southampton he scored 10 and 11 league goals. Not sure I would call that consistent  ;D

Thats very consistent for a wide player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44688 on: Yesterday at 01:15:52 pm »
Sad and annoying that most of the posts on the main board around Thiago and his lack of fitness show the immense fuck up we made at not signing a midfielder. What on earth were we thinking?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44689 on: Yesterday at 01:16:43 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:04:13 pm
he was famously not consistant at Southampton. That was one of the knocks on him back then, that 2nd season he scored 3 league goals in 6 months! Then ended with a mad flurry in the last 8 games.

Which is why id judge a player over a season. How does he average out.

He scored 25 goals in all comps in 75 games for Southampton. And had 45 in 87 for Salzburg before that. And had a 1 in 3 record for Senegal at the time.

 I think it was pretty clear he could be relied on to be a consistent goalscorer over a season with scope for improvement on a week to week basis.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44690 on: Yesterday at 04:49:18 pm »
I don't think Mane's goal return at Southampton was too bad. He was young and new to the league, not playing in a great team by any means either. I do remember he was a bit inconsistent in front of goal though. If your best years are ahead of you and you move to a better team you can definitely have a big rise in your numbers. Salah scored 15 and 19 in all competitions in both of his seasons at Roma, then done 44 in his first here.

I remember in Klopp's first season when Mane scored a goal at the end at Anfield, then it felt like he didn't score for months but got a brace against us to win the game. Missed a penalty in that one too if I'm not mistaken.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44691 on: Yesterday at 05:28:58 pm »
Quote from: James... on Yesterday at 11:49:51 am
Only issue is there is a real dearth of elite young talent on the RW.

On the LW there are loads youd look at and think there is big potential there like Gakpo, Murdyk even kvaratskhelia at the higher price point.

On the RW though I really dont see much out there who look worth big money and are having top seasons. Literally Saka is the only one I can think of. I thought Moussa Diaby potentially if hed continued his form of last season, where he hit 17 in 42 but this season hes got only 3 in 16.

I think you have to look at players that may not be playing RW now. Marcus Thuram is playing ST right now but can and has played all across the front line. Jonathan David, another possible example.

Sadio played several roles at Southampton -- left, right, center. Part of why he was a bargain was because he had been played more on the right where he was less effective as a goal scorer, IIRC (it's been a while since I looked at the numbers, so could be a bit imprecise but I know he was undervalued because of being out of ideal position).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44692 on: Yesterday at 06:30:05 pm »
Really hope we take advantage of Inter's financial situation and just offer them what they want for Barella.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44693 on: Yesterday at 06:42:56 pm »
After watching the first half highlights of Inters game, I am firmly onboard the Barella train. Come on FSG make it happen.

Anyone seen much of the midfield lad at Benfica? Was reading a bit about him and supposedly his defensive numbers stack up quite well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44694 on: Yesterday at 06:43:12 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 06:30:05 pm
Really hope we take advantage of Inter's financial situation and just offer them what they want for Barella.
Bit of an oxymoron there, isn't it ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44695 on: Yesterday at 07:01:22 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 06:30:05 pm
Really hope we take advantage of Inter's financial situation and just offer them what they want for Barella.

I'm not going to have you negotiate any big deals for me in the future, if that's okay :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44696 on: Yesterday at 07:41:21 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 06:42:56 pm
After watching the first half highlights of Inters game, I am firmly onboard the Barella train. Come on FSG make it happen.

Anyone seen much of the midfield lad at Benfica? Was reading a bit about him and supposedly his defensive numbers stack up quite well.

Enzo Fernandez or Luis? I dont know much about Luis but I watched PSG vs Benfica and I really liked the look of Fernandez. Good on the ball, aggressive and a bit of a shit house. Seemed very much a Man City player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44697 on: Yesterday at 09:38:45 pm »
The list of players who could improve us in central midfield is probably quite a large one.

Forwards look good though, especially when we everyone is back fit.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44698 on: Yesterday at 10:09:04 pm »
Tap in merchant saying:
Newcastle plans for Bruno Guimarães remain very clear and won't change: the club wants to offer him a new long term contract with salary improved, as reported last month. 🚨⚪️⚫️ #NUFC
Many top clubs are interested in signing Bruno in 2023 but Newcastle want to keep him

Anyone reckon he has a buyout which may explain why he was keen to go to a relegation threatened club?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44699 on: Yesterday at 10:14:35 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 10:09:04 pm
Tap in merchant saying:
Newcastle plans for Bruno Guimarães remain very clear and won't change: the club wants to offer him a new long term contract with salary improved, as reported last month. 🚨⚪️⚫️ #NUFC
Many top clubs are interested in signing Bruno in 2023 but Newcastle want to keep him

Anyone reckon he has a buyout which may explain why he was keen to go to a relegation threatened club?

If he has a buy out clause, he should be right at the top of our list but considering they paid £40 million for him, so highly doubt there would be one in there, if there is it would be £70-80 mil
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44700 on: Yesterday at 10:15:16 pm »
If he does I hope were all over it, hes pretty much a complete CM and has stepped up coming into Premier League.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44701 on: Yesterday at 10:33:00 pm »
Quote from: James... on Yesterday at 11:49:51 am
Only issue is there is a real dearth of elite young talent on the RW.

On the LW there are loads youd look at and think there is big potential there like Gakpo, Murdyk even kvaratskhelia at the higher price point.

On the RW though I really dont see much out there who look worth big money and are having top seasons. Literally Saka is the only one I can think of. I thought Moussa Diaby potentially if hed continued his form of last season, where he hit 17 in 42 but this season hes got only 3 in 16.

Mateus Cardoso Lemos Martins ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44702 on: Yesterday at 10:36:00 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 10:09:04 pm
Tap in merchant saying:
Newcastle plans for Bruno Guimarães remain very clear and won't change: the club wants to offer him a new long term contract with salary improved, as reported last month. 🚨⚪️⚫️ #NUFC
Many top clubs are interested in signing Bruno in 2023 but Newcastle want to keep him

Anyone reckon he has a buyout which may explain why he was keen to go to a relegation threatened club?
.

We should have grabbed him straight from France, surely Newcastle double his wages, especially if they get top 4.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44703 on: Yesterday at 10:37:43 pm »
I wouldnt mind a bit of Timber
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44704 on: Yesterday at 10:52:15 pm »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Yesterday at 10:37:43 pm
I wouldnt mind a bit of Timber

Look at your belly tiers mate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44705 on: Yesterday at 11:26:53 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 10:36:00 pm
.

We should have grabbed him straight from France, surely Newcastle double his wages, especially if they get top 4.

According to some there was no better player than our current midfielders available in europe other than Tchouameni, if he had been mentioned by anyone in the summer they'd be shot down by the usual suspects
brilliant player but the ship has sailed on that one






Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44706 on: Yesterday at 11:33:46 pm »
Barcelona out of the CL.
Wonder will go for De Jong. Wages maybe an issue he would have to take a wage cut
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44707 on: Yesterday at 11:51:04 pm »
Bruno Guimarães  and De Jong. Too much to ask for?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44708 on: Yesterday at 11:51:31 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 11:33:46 pm
Barcelona out of the CL.
Wonder will go for De Jong. Wages maybe an issue he would have to take a wage cut

Depends on a lot of factors; Barca would have to be willing to take a loss on him and likely pay him a hefty chunk to cover deferred wages and such, and we'd either need a free run at him or for him to be convinced by the project here.

Given the wage complications I don't think it's a deal we'd look at in January either way, one for the summer if we look at it at all.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44709 on: Today at 01:07:29 am »
Buy Kenneth Taylor.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44710 on: Today at 01:29:18 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 01:07:29 am
Buy Kenneth Taylor.

More than likely will end up reunited with EtH..
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44711 on: Today at 04:25:20 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 01:07:29 am
Buy Kenneth Taylor.

I'd rather us sign Jurrien Timber if it's an Ajax player we're going for.
