Barefoot Doctor

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 08:30:05 am
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 07:33:00 am
But we were told in the summer we werent signing anyone because we were putting all our eggs into Bellingham next summer. So we gambled and hoped Bellingham would choose us next summer rather than his team giving us his word that he wanted to join us?

Stupidity and negligence on our part if thats the case.

Told by who? I'm not sure it's correct, even if many fans have come to the conclusion. We know we tried for Tchouameni at the start of the window, and we know we tried for Laimer at the end so not sure how we can say we definitely put all our eggs in the Bellingham basket. Seems very clear that we've made (or are making) a big play for him but I don't believe the club would have felt it was in the bag or anything like that.

I actually think the bigger issue is that the club feels top quality midfielders are thin on the ground. Think the main reason we didn't really go for someone else after Tchouameni (other than Laimer in the final week of the window) is that we just didn't think the alternate options were very strong. Or, as has happened before, the ones we liked were a bit underdeveloped and we wanted to be more sure before making a move - see the likes of Kone and Caicedo. That, IMO, is what Klopp meant when talking about wanting to take more risks.
plura

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 08:36:15 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:15:58 am
I don't think we will need confirmation, I am pretty sure we will move on anyway. We probably have already moved on. After what happened with Tchouaméni we are not in a position to wait until the summer in terms of contacting players. Of course I don't believe we will sign anyone in Winter but will in Summer, but after what happened last summer i believe we will want some deals lined up now.

Im sure the confirmation is more for us hanging here on rawk so we dont have to see his name on every page.
killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 08:47:32 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:30:05 am
Told by who? I'm not sure it's correct, even if many fans have come to the conclusion. We know we tried for Tchouameni at the start of the window, and we know we tried for Laimer at the end so not sure how we can say we definitely put all our eggs in the Bellingham basket. Seems very clear that we've made (or are making) a big play for him but I don't believe the club would have felt it was in the bag or anything like that.

I actually think the bigger issue is that the club feels top quality midfielders are thin on the ground. Think the main reason we didn't really go for someone else after Tchouameni (other than Laimer in the final week of the window) is that we just didn't think the alternate options were very strong. Or, as has happened before, the ones we liked were a bit underdeveloped and we wanted to be more sure before making a move - see the likes of Kone and Caicedo. That, IMO, is what Klopp meant when talking about wanting to take more risks.

It will be interesting to see how they handle it. Normally they set themselves a high bar but lets be honest, you dont have to be a really top midfielder to get into our team at the moment. Are we going to bring ourselves to get those 7 out of 10 performers?
killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 08:47:55 am
Quote from: plura on Today at 08:36:15 am
Im sure the confirmation is more for us hanging here on rawk so we dont have to see his name on every page.

Yep that is going to be fun.
clinical

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 08:49:07 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:30:05 am
Told by who? I'm not sure it's correct, even if many fans have come to the conclusion. We know we tried for Tchouameni at the start of the window, and we know we tried for Laimer at the end so not sure how we can say we definitely put all our eggs in the Bellingham basket. Seems very clear that we've made (or are making) a big play for him but I don't believe the club would have felt it was in the bag or anything like that.

I actually think the bigger issue is that the club feels top quality midfielders are thin on the ground. Think the main reason we didn't really go for someone else after Tchouameni (other than Laimer in the final week of the window) is that we just didn't think the alternate options were very strong. Or, as has happened before, the ones we liked were a bit underdeveloped and we wanted to be more sure before making a move - see the likes of Kone and Caicedo. That, IMO, is what Klopp meant when talking about wanting to take more risks.

Agree. This is the problem we face though. We don't want to take the underdeveloped players, we wait one season and then they're worth so much we can't afford them due to the ridiculous market. So we wait again. FSG/The club want the likes of Bellingham for like £40m. Just not happening.
killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 08:53:58 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:49:07 am
Agree. This is the problem we face though. We don't want to take the underdeveloped players, we wait one season and then they're worth so much we can't afford them due to the ridiculous market. So we wait again. FSG/The club want the likes of Bellingham for like £40m. Just not happening.

That was different. The midfield landscape has changed for us in a way not even we would have imagined. Fabinho may well be finished, Henderson’s defensive game no longer exists and there was still talk about us wanting to keep Keita and unless we are just a bunch of trolls, that wont be happening.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:56:09 am by killer-heels »
clinical

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:07:08 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:53:58 am
That was different. The midfield landscape has changed for us in a way not even we would have imagined. Fabinho may well be finished, Hendersons defensive game no longer exists and there was still talk about us wanting to keep Keita and unless we are just a bunch of trolls, that wont be happening.

We need a whole new midfield now. Thiago is the best player there by miles but considering his injury record he's a nice to have.

We should have been all over Guimaraes for £33m plus add ons. And we should have binned the like of Ox years ago. Keita, Ox and Milner need to go now and also would be tempted to sell Jones or Fabinho too. Even both if decent offers came in.
James...

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:08:36 am
The question id love answered is why can United spend like City yet we cant even spend like West Ham?

Take a look at the revenues. Our revenue is neck and neck with them and has been for a few years now and is expected to exceed them in the next accounts. They can drop £150m net every single season and nobody bats an eyelid. Yet the idea of us spending that even once is met with oh dont be ridiculous type responses.

Why can they spend and we cant? Their wage bill is higher than ours too so that isnt an excuse, and their loan repayment are higher too.
clinical

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:12:07 am
Quote from: James... on Today at 09:08:36 am
The question id love answered is why can United spend like City yet we cant even spend like West Ham?

Take a look at the revenues. Our revenue is neck and neck with them and has been for a few years now and is expected to exceed them in the next accounts. They can drop £150m net every single season and nobody bats an eyelid. Yet the idea of us spending that even once is met with oh dont be ridiculous type responses.

Why can they spend and we cant? Their wage bill is higher than ours too so that isnt an excuse, and their loan repayment are higher too.

They increase their debt to do it. FSG don't want to do that. They didn't even want to loan money for the training ground and anfield road end I believe both are being paid directly by clubs funds. It's keeping the club financially secure, but underinvestment means less money coming in through being in the best competitions and sponsorships reduce. SOmetimes investment is needed and it's been the case for a few years. Yes we've done brilliantly but it was all pointing to this happening sooner or later.
Simplexity

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:32:09 am
Wow I can't believe we aren't getting Bellingham, who could have possibly guessed this would happen?

Either the club is stupid or arrogant, not sure which I'd prefer.
lolowalsh

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:56:00 am
It was obvious we weren't getting him. I just hope he goes to Madrid instead of Chelsea/City.
clinical

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:03:59 am
The media is partly to blame. Just like with Mbappe rumours. Rather than calling a spade a spade they made up reasons for the lack of squad planning from the management team and owner investment. We were probably never seriously in for Bellingham anyway.
killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:06:03 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:03:59 am
The media is partly to blame. Just like with Mbappe rumours. Rather than calling a spade a spade they made up reasons for the lack of squad planning from the management team and owner investment. We were probably never seriously in for Bellingham anyway.

The Echo will be gutted.
Henry Gale

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:08:32 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:03:59 am
The media is partly to blame. Just like with Mbappe rumours. Rather than calling a spade a spade they made up reasons for the lack of squad planning from the management team and owner investment. We were probably never seriously in for Bellingham anyway.

I'm sure we were interested and Klopp would love him but put him in the same category as the Mbappe interested.
clinical

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:09:46 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:06:03 am
The Echo will be gutted.

James Pearce is the worst for it. The amount of articles basically insinuating the club were waiting for Bellingham to become available. Just admit we've done brilliantly the last 5 years but we've fucked up here. And the owners and the management are most likely to blame together. Klopp has so much credit in the bank he should get plenty of time to fix it. However FSG have got to change their approach now as per Spurs and Arsenal. If they don't they should just leave.
MD1990

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:12:34 am
Our lack of business from 2019-2022 is really costing us now.

I hope Klopp & FSG learn you cannot stand still in football.
Another thing is athleticism is crucial in the modern game & especially with how we want to play.

We have made some very good signings like Konate,Diaz & Nunez in that regard.
We need quite a few more to add to the squad. At least 2 physically imposing midfield players.
I think Thiago & Eliott can be even better surrounded by pace around them.

If Fabinho doesn't recover his form I would look to sell in the summer.
We cant just keep holding onto to players so long when they are not justying there wages.
i.e Keita & Ox are somehow at the club over 5 years.

rawcusk8

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:17:23 am
Will be difficult to bring in Bellingham for a bunch of reasons, I dont believe that hes already decided to go to Madrid but time will tell. For our part, I assumed we didnt buy a midfielder and did a desperate dip into the loan market and got a guy thats barely played because we had someone lined up. If thats not the case and FSG have fucked up again by not investing when it was so obvious they needed to spend big, we really have an issue with the owners that are going to see Us fall behind our rivals.
Legs

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:19:20 am
If Grealish cost £100m then it was clear Dortmund are going to want that as a minimum as he is much younger.

We should just go get Ward-Prowse for RCM role and another CM whoever that maybe.

I think its clear we've badly messed up so now (next 9 months) is the tine to fix that we dont need superstars just players who fit the system
Henry Gale

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:22:50 am
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 09:32:09 am
Wow I can't believe we aren't getting Bellingham, who could have possibly guessed this would happen?

Either the club is stupid or arrogant, not sure which I'd prefer.

Well I refuse to believe the club thought they would be able to get Bellingham for about 60-70m in the summer.
Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:23:41 am
 If we thought he was worth waiting for that obviously means hes an outstanding player = price will rise. If we thought his price wouldnt rise he would obviously have got an injury or just not played well = wouldnt have been worth waiting for. Absolutely no logic whatsoever but anybody who is shocked Ive got some yellow snow to sell you.
killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:35:53 am
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 10:22:50 am
Well I refuse to believe the club thought they would be able to get Bellingham for about 60-70m in the summer.

I dont know about the club but thats the sort of figures that some fans on here thought it might be.
JackWard33

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:36:36 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 01:01:14 am
When we ended last season it was basically a rotation of 4 with Hendo, Fabinho, Thiago and Keita. You could give Tchouamenis minutes that went to everybody else and not disturb that.  You could give Tchouamenis all those minutes plus Keitas minutes and again the remaining 3 would get their minutes. I think the tell here is that if they really wanted to limit the minutes of those main 3 then they would have still gotten someone else once Tchouamenis decision happened. They didnt as I dont think Arthur counts in that equation.

Forgive me as Im in Cabo on shitty internet that they charge $20 a day for but Im pretty sure Hendo on a per game basis isnt appreciably different from minutes played when you exclude the ones he wasnt even in the squad for. There isnt a single game that he was in the squad and didnt play and as noted he started almost all of them. This isnt about should that be happening but more to highlight this was the plan.

Henderson played 76% of league minutes last season.. so far he's played 61% of league minutes - he also didn't start the biggest league game of the season - so far so he is being used more as a rotation option already - without a CM signing.
More than that though if me sitting in my pyjamas looking at fbref and watching games can see his defensive ability has cratered then there's no chance Klopp and team can't see it (and that it started last season)

We can't prove anything either way about their plan.... but from what we know they wanted to do and what they are doing I think its decently clear the idea was Henderson would be a rotation option and a chunk of his minutes would be taken by a new 6/8 signing and playing an out an out AM more... the one that will have surprised them is Fabinho and that's given us a monumental head ache

More importantly - congrats on being in Cabo
JackWard33

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:39:23 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:23:41 am
If we thought he was worth waiting for that obviously means hes an outstanding player = price will rise. If we thought his price wouldnt rise he would obviously have got an injury or just not played well = wouldnt have been worth waiting for. Absolutely no logic whatsoever but anybody who is shocked Ive got some yellow snow to sell you.

Yeah beyond them really liking Bellingham (who doesn't) and probably enquiring when Tchouameni said no... its mostly nonsense

If you had to bet for your life whether a) we didn't sign a high profile CM because the one we wanted wasn't available so we spent the budget on Nunez then scrabbled around for a CM fill in or b) we didn't sign a high profile CM because we've got 100 million to spend on a midfielder but wanted to wait a year for Bellingham to be available ...... I'm not sure many people are betting b
clinical

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:51:20 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:39:23 am
Yeah beyond them really liking Bellingham (who doesn't) and probably enquiring when Tchouameni said no... its mostly nonsense

If you had to bet for your life whether a) we didn't sign a high profile CM because the one we wanted wasn't available so we spent the budget on Nunez then scrabbled around for a CM fill in or b) we didn't sign a high profile CM because we've got 100 million to spend on a midfielder but wanted to wait a year for Bellingham to be available ...... I'm not sure many people are betting b

Fekir and Alisson all over. Not a chance we were spending >£160m on Nunez, Tchouameni, Ramsay and Carvalho after spending £45m on Diaz in Jan. It's trurly madness that people think otherwise.
Sharado

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:52:12 am
Sumner 2018 - ideal
Summer 2019 - not ideal but hey ho
Summer 2020 - half decent, not perfect
Summer 2021 - not enough
Summer 2022 - surreal

Just wild how unsustainable this whole thing has been. Chickens firmly home to roost now.
Sharado

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 11:07:01 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:51:20 am
Fekir and Alisson all over. Not a chance we were spending >£160m on Nunez, Tchouameni, Ramsay and Carvalho after spending £45m on Diaz in Jan. It's trurly madness that people think otherwise.

Appreciate this is complete heresay but my mate that supports stoke maintains at the time it was Butland/Fekir or Shaq/Allison.

Thank fuck for Nabil's knees.
Legs

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 11:08:10 am
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 10:52:12 am
Sumner 2018 - ideal
Summer 2019 - not ideal but hey ho
Summer 2020 - half decent, not perfect
Summer 2021 - not enough
Summer 2022 - surreal

Just wild how unsustainable this whole thing has been. Chickens firmly home to roost now.

We have gone from going for titles to busting a gut for CL footy could end up in the Europa soon too.

Footy moves quickly we went from 8th to title winners and CL finals in short space of time really but if you dont maintain the standards its back to Thursday nights in Turkey.
JackWard33

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 11:12:15 am
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 11:07:01 am
Appreciate this is complete heresay but my mate that supports stoke maintains at the time it was Butland/Fekir or Shaq/Allison.

Thank fuck for Nabil's knees.

The twist in the tale with that madness is he's barely missed a game or a minute for Betis!
clinical

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 11:16:00 am
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 11:07:01 am
Appreciate this is complete heresay but my mate that supports stoke maintains at the time it was Butland/Fekir or Shaq/Allison.

Thank fuck for Nabil's knees.
I can believe that. We've spent over £60m net in one summer since FSG took over and that was when we sold Coutinho in the prior January. So to think we were signing Nunez AND Tchouameni this summer was pure delusion. 
anandg_lfc

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 11:30:25 am
Michael edwards going to united of all clubs does not look that great.
Dench57

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 11:34:56 am
Please Mikey, not like this.
lionel_messias

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 11:38:38 am
Quote from: anandg_lfc on Today at 11:30:25 am
Michael edwards going to united of all clubs does not look that great.

Edwards getting a large transfer budget to work with, over there? Deary fuck, I think I may reach for the whisky.
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias
