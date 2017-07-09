But we were told in the summer we werent signing anyone because we were putting all our eggs into Bellingham next summer. So we gambled and hoped Bellingham would choose us next summer rather than his team giving us his word that he wanted to join us?



Stupidity and negligence on our part if thats the case.



Told by who? I'm not sure it's correct, even if many fans have come to the conclusion. We know we tried for Tchouameni at the start of the window, and we know we tried for Laimer at the end so not sure how we can say we definitely put all our eggs in the Bellingham basket. Seems very clear that we've made (or are making) a big play for him but I don't believe the club would have felt it was in the bag or anything like that.I actually think the bigger issue is that the club feels top quality midfielders are thin on the ground. Think the main reason we didn't really go for someone else after Tchouameni (other than Laimer in the final week of the window) is that we just didn't think the alternate options were very strong. Or, as has happened before, the ones we liked were a bit underdeveloped and we wanted to be more sure before making a move - see the likes of Kone and Caicedo. That, IMO, is what Klopp meant when talking about wanting to take more risks.