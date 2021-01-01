Yup don't really disagree with any of that - I think its noteworthy that Klopp put Elliot in pre injury last season as first choice... then did it again this season and (contrary to his reputation) he doesn't like starting young players ... my gut feel is that he wanted to transition the system to on with more attacking passing in midfield. Thiago was the first indication as his is continued faith in Keita and then Elliot. All of this would be as a response to our press being made redundant by the amount teams were dropping off / bus parking vs us a couple of years ago

My point is that an assessment of what our 4-3-3 is as being conditional on 2 defensive 8s is probably a bit out of date - the problem is now I honestly have no fucking idea what we're trying to do. This weird 442 hybrid looks pretty bad to me and our defensive problems seem permenant no matter what the line up.So it becomes tough to be definitive on Harveys role and whether we can get away with his defensive limitations (as he is today rather than in 3 years) without knowing what system we're playing.

If we're playing an actual 442 and want the wide midifelders to be wide then that suits him far less than the AM in a 433 for example...



As this is the transfer thread I don't know where it leaves our planning / buying either and the club seemed decently confused about it in the summer.

There probably isn't a single midfielder on the books you could be confident of being first choice 2 seasons from at a 'top 4' club level which is decently terrifying



Yep agree with a lot of this, particularly around have no clue what our system even is anymore. You look at the midfielders we've ended up with and they're alldifferent to one another, and not in a good "oh we have different options for different scenarios way", but in a what the fuck was the plan way. It's hard to look at any selection of three and argue they compliment each other.The worry for me is we need to now go and re-build the midfield, but Harvey's role influences what we do - if he's ear-marked for that RCM spot it arguably changes what we need from a DM and maybe even LCM/FB. Mind you he's not alone in that respect to be fair, the same applies to others - if we're sticking with Fabinho or Henderson as #6s, I think we probably need to go out and buy a new athletic box-to-box RCM (maybe even LCM). Is the long-term plan to replace Thiago with a similar player (difficult) or go back to a more Wijnaldum-like player, and what impact does that have on the midfield as a unit? Hell what is the short-term plan there, because he'll miss plenty of games in a given season.As much as it maybe seems like I'm singling Elliott out, it's partly because alongside Jones, he will be our only "midfielder" under 30 this time next year and so he represents the future direction of the side. I think if he were part of a more settled midfield group, we'd have all the time in the world to figure out what his best role is and therefore what else we needed to add. As it is, the midfield is on its knees and needs an urgent overhaul if we are to stay competitive. As talented as he, it feels a bit of a risk to build the next midfield around Elliott when he's started about 10 games there with mixed success - could be we have 1/3 of our next great midfield for a pittance - I hope it turns out that way. But equally that might not happen. We've left ourselves in a position where we are far too reliant on the adaptation of a young player and I don't think it benefits us or him.