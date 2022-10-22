Ok let's try again then. Why did Klopp play Curtis Jones, a player who has literally never played in a double pivot in his career over Hendo? And isn't it fairly obvious why it's a negative? Playing an advanced midfielder with little to no ball winning ability in a double pivot is generally going to be a negative. And it was - go figure. And yet, Klopp still chose to start him there ahead of Henderson. A player you seemingly think Klopp believes to be undroppable. It's a strange argument.



I know it was a while ago, but Klopp dropped him after the Fulham performance first game of the season



Aside from all that, I don't think it's entirely clear what your point is, broadly speaking. There were plenty of signs last season that Henderson wasn't undroppable/playing every available minute.



Just like the other poster you're equating the now to the summer transfer window. Just because his performances so far this season makes people think he should be dropped didn't mean Klopp or the club were looking to drop him as a starter entering the season. This should be pretty easy to understand, the circumstances then and the circumstances now aren't one and the same.As far as Jones, he's played as a central midfielder for Klopp has he not? If you can't play him now when the older players clearly aren't up to the task anymore then when could you ever play him?Henderson has been fit for 12 PL or CL games, he has started 10 of those.For last season, there's rotation and then dropping. Given a choice Klopp was going to play Henderson last season as much as he could whatever us fans thought of how Hendo was actually doing. There is nothing to indicate that was going to be any different this season. Just because we were possibly going to sign one midfielder doesn't change that especially as the club clearly will attempt to sign players to replace those leaving on "free's" before they do actually leave if possible. So my point is that the only way we were going to sign 3-4 players and change how this season has gone so far is if Klopp was willing to move on from some of the older players which he clearly was not ready to do.That doesn't even get to Trent who clearly is taking as much off the table as he's putting on with some of his performances. There is no transfer that was going to fix that or Gomez putting in one of the worst CB performance I've ever seen in a red shirt.