Our manager has only ever played him as one, almost all his senior starts have been as a midfielder ...he's been one of our better midfielders this season too - at 19. So this sentiment is a bit odd no?
Again, I am asking people who think Harvey is one of our better midfielders to provide exactly what he is good and again, I get nothing.
Is he good defensively? No, when he plays in a three, our right side is easily targeted because he fails to track his runner that overloads Trent, his defensive numbers are to put it bluntly, shambolic.
Is he quick? No, his stats show he is not quick.
Yes, he has good ball control and is tidy on the ball, but rarely does ever possess a threat to the opposition (4 big chances created in 11 games & 1.1 key passes/game) suggest that against the kind of defense that will usually play against us, he is still not creative enough so far.
I am not saying he won't have a solid career ahead of him, I am just saying that the more I see of him, the more I remember Suso who also had similar characteristics as Harvey and whose best position was not known by almost all managers that coached him. So far, I am yet to be convinced that Harvey has what it takes to be a starter in a team that regularly wants to compete for the PL and reach the latter stages of the CL which is what we're aiming for.