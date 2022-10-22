« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1108 1109 1110 1111 1112 [1113]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2212693 times)

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,743
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44480 on: Yesterday at 06:48:38 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 06:46:09 pm
And what is his best position?

He came off a huge injury in December of last year, and yet he didn't play a single minute between February and the Southampton game in May IIRC.
Why does he need a "best position" at 19? He played completely different role for Blackburn and is being used in different ways for us.

Why the fuck would he play in that time frame after such an injury unless needed ( out of options).
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:00:37 pm by The G in Gerrard »
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,219
  • 11,053ft up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44481 on: Yesterday at 06:57:15 pm »
Ah I see we've continued today in a completely calm and reasonable manner. Love to see it.

Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 07:24:31 am
Absolute rubbish. If our recruitment team couldnt find a midfielder that was more suited to our midfield than a 32 year old Jordan Henderson, then the problems run deeper than any of us could imagine. We havent evolved and the obvious issues around that are being borne out on the pitch. We can debate until the cows come home but the on field performances show that we simply arent good enough to be a title contender.

You're equating how the season has turned out and what the situation was during the summer window as being one and the same and that's not remotely true. Trying to sign Tchouameni in no way meant that Klopp didn't view Henderson as a starter. We spent £60m on Nunez and yet Firmino was being picked over him to boot.

Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:29:25 am
Depends whether you mean starting sometimes or all the time. We wanted a player costing £50-£70m in Tchouameni and still have Thiago. I very much would have been sure them two would be on the pitch more often than not.

We'll never know how Tchouameni would have been used but there was plenty of minutes available for him without eating into Henderson's minutes. The point being that if Klopp no longer viewed either Henderson or Fabinho as a starter then nothing was done in pre-season to indicate that transfer or no transfer. Odds are the season wouldn't have played out any differently given those circumstances.

Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Yesterday at 08:32:07 am
Didn't Klopp just start a 21 year old AM who's been out for months in a midfield two in order to not start Hendo?

I love how you state Jones is an AM as if that is a negative or something. All his previous midfield minutes under Klopp then are just null and void? Henderson doesn't have a single game so far this year where he didn't play and only 3 overall where he didn't start.

Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:58:41 am
There seems to be this amazing belief that you could give us Barella, Rodri, De Bruyne, Veratti and any other top midfielder out there and Klopp would say no chance, I am playing Henderson. Its quite laughable.

At the same time, I think we have to remember that it was Klopp who would hound any journalist for even mentioning that we needed a midfielder. Clearly he has set a high bar for incoming midfielders and ultimately its cost us.

You have a weird obsession with Barella for starters. Aside from that all we can go off of is what Klopp and the club choose to do which is extend Henderson when they didn't have to and play him every minute they possibly can since. Clearly Klopp disagrees with you as the only alternative is he's being forced to play him against his will which is laughable.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,251
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44482 on: Yesterday at 07:56:31 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 06:24:41 pm
Fab or Hendo alongside two other mobile midfielders or Thiago and one more isn't enough?

I dont think so. We need all three to be consistent and available. We can carry one of Hendo or Fab in the squad, not two.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,743
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44483 on: Yesterday at 08:42:44 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:56:31 pm
I dont think so. We need all three to be consistent and available. We can carry one of Hendo or Fab in the squad, not two.
Fabinho (ignore his current form) can play numerous positions. Why would we sell?
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,251
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44484 on: Yesterday at 08:45:39 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 08:42:44 pm
Fabinho (ignore his current form) can play numerous positions. Why would we sell?

I just dont think we can go into next season with all of Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, all of whom have big compromises and all earn big money. Add to that Elliott and Jones and I dont think we are looking at what I would call a Klopp midfield.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,368
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44485 on: Yesterday at 08:45:47 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 08:42:44 pm
Fabinho (ignore his current form) can play numerous positions. Why would we sell?

Mainly because of that :D
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,680
  • Legacy fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44486 on: Yesterday at 09:00:38 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:45:39 pm
I just dont think we can go into next season with all of Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, all of whom have big compromises and all earn big money. Add to that Elliott and Jones and I dont think we are looking at what I would call a Klopp midfield.
Its an interesting one because Elliott has been largely excellent this season and will surely be a key part of the squad moving forward. Hes not a typical Klopp midfielder so its intriguing to think of the midfield shape over next few seasons. Possibly 4-2-3-1 with Elliott in the 3 with a combination of Salah, Jota, Carvalho and Diaz.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,743
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44487 on: Yesterday at 09:03:52 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 08:45:47 pm
Mainly because of that :D
That'd be assuming he will never regain that form ;D
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,251
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44488 on: Yesterday at 09:04:38 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 09:00:38 pm
Its an interesting one because Elliott has been largely excellent this season and will surely be a key part of the squad moving forward. Hes not a typical Klopp midfielder so its intriguing to think of the midfield shape over next few seasons. Possibly 4-2-3-1 with Elliott in the 3 with a combination of Salah, Jota, Carvalho and Diaz.

Elliott is fine but when your base is that you are starting the five I mentioned, when three of them now have significant compromises, that it becomes a problem in terms of balance.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,743
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44489 on: Yesterday at 09:05:13 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:45:39 pm
I just dont think we can go into next season with all of Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, all of whom have big compromises and all earn big money. Add to that Elliott and Jones and I dont think we are looking at what I would call a Klopp midfield.
You have them 3. Elliott and Jones + 2 (at a push 3) more midfielders and that is more than enough surely?
Logged

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,680
  • Legacy fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44490 on: Yesterday at 09:07:06 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:04:38 pm
Elliott is fine but when your base is that you are starting the five I mentioned, when three of them now have significant compromises, that it becomes a problem in terms of balance.
Absolutely. Which leads us back to what we all know, we need some lads in there with a bit of durability. Imagine a 25 year old Wijnaldum.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,743
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44491 on: Yesterday at 09:09:38 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 09:07:06 pm
Imagine a 25 year old Wijnaldum.
What was he like in his first season at Newcastle?
Logged

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,680
  • Legacy fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44492 on: Yesterday at 09:19:14 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:09:38 pm
What was he like in his first season at Newcastle?
Well Klopp bought him in after that season so cant have been too bad.
Logged

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,424
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44493 on: Yesterday at 09:27:51 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:05:13 pm
You have them 3. Elliott and Jones + 2 (at a push 3) more midfielders and that is more than enough surely?
A team that wants to compete for the title can't carry Elliot (who is definitely not a midfielder btw), Jones, Henderson and Fabinho. You're asking for more results like last night's.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,061
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44494 on: Yesterday at 09:39:21 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:05:13 pm
You have them 3. Elliott and Jones + 2 (at a push 3) more midfielders and that is more than enough surely?

Definitely not.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,743
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44495 on: Yesterday at 09:40:43 pm »
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,137
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44496 on: Yesterday at 10:45:19 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 09:27:51 pm
A team that wants to compete for the title can't carry Elliot (who is definitely not a midfielder btw),

Our manager has only ever played him as one, almost all his senior starts have been as a midfielder  ...he's been one of our better midfielders this season too - at 19. So this sentiment is a bit odd no?
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,305
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44497 on: Yesterday at 11:06:44 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:45:19 pm
Our manager has only ever played him as one, almost all his senior starts have been as a midfielder  ...he's been one of our better midfielders this season too - at 19. So this sentiment is a bit odd no?

Totally
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,410
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44498 on: Yesterday at 11:18:56 pm »
Re: criticism of Elliot. C'mon. You can see the talent there in his calmness
on the ball and his touch. He just should have been
brought into a team that was otherwise functioning better. Both the attack and the
godawful options in midfield mean we're playing Harvey too much and with
too much responsibility on a 19 year old. Our recruitment team need hailing over coals for the fucking
state of our midfield. Klopp puts out a midfield versus a scrappy Forrest with Jones, Elliot and Carvalho in it?

Absolute state of that is a joke, to be honest.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Mr Dilkington

  • would rather be too cold than too hot
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,405
  • Never buy the Sun
    • www.level3football.com
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44499 on: Yesterday at 11:35:26 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 06:57:15 pm
I love how you state Jones is an AM as if that is a negative or something. All his previous midfield minutes under Klopp then are just null and void? Henderson doesn't have a single game so far this year where he didn't play and only 3 overall where he didn't start.

Ok let's try again then. Why did Klopp play Curtis Jones, a player who has literally never played in a double pivot in his career over Hendo? And isn't it fairly obvious why it's a negative? Playing an advanced midfielder with little to no ball winning ability in a double pivot is generally going to be a negative. And it was - go figure. And yet, Klopp still chose to start him there ahead of Henderson. A player you seemingly think Klopp believes to be undroppable. It's a strange argument.
Logged
You change all the lead, sleeping in my head, as the day grows dim, I hear you sing a golden hymn.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,862
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44500 on: Today at 12:11:41 am »
Ourselves and Real Madrid are after Moukoko of Dortmund according to reports tonight. His deal is up in the summer.
Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,278
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44501 on: Today at 12:21:33 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:11:41 am
Ourselves and Real Madrid are after Moukoko of Dortmund according to reports tonight. His deal is up in the summer.

Available on a free next summer would be a great deal- allowing us to focus funds on midfield
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1108 1109 1110 1111 1112 [1113]   Go Up
« previous next »
 