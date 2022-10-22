Absolute rubbish. If our recruitment team couldnt find a midfielder that was more suited to our midfield than a 32 year old Jordan Henderson, then the problems run deeper than any of us could imagine. We havent evolved and the obvious issues around that are being borne out on the pitch. We can debate until the cows come home but the on field performances show that we simply arent good enough to be a title contender.



Depends whether you mean starting sometimes or all the time. We wanted a player costing £50-£70m in Tchouameni and still have Thiago. I very much would have been sure them two would be on the pitch more often than not.



Didn't Klopp just start a 21 year old AM who's been out for months in a midfield two in order to not start Hendo?



There seems to be this amazing belief that you could give us Barella, Rodri, De Bruyne, Veratti and any other top midfielder out there and Klopp would say no chance, I am playing Henderson. Its quite laughable.



At the same time, I think we have to remember that it was Klopp who would hound any journalist for even mentioning that we needed a midfielder. Clearly he has set a high bar for incoming midfielders and ultimately its cost us.



Ah I see we've continued today in a completely calm and reasonable manner. Love to see it.You're equating how the season has turned out and what the situation was during the summer window as being one and the same and that's not remotely true. Trying to sign Tchouameni in no way meant that Klopp didn't view Henderson as a starter. We spent £60m on Nunez and yet Firmino was being picked over him to boot.We'll never know how Tchouameni would have been used but there was plenty of minutes available for him without eating into Henderson's minutes. The point being that if Klopp no longer viewed either Henderson or Fabinho as a starter then nothing was done in pre-season to indicate that transfer or no transfer. Odds are the season wouldn't have played out any differently given those circumstances.I love how you state Jones is an AM as if that is a negative or something. All his previous midfield minutes under Klopp then are just null and void? Henderson doesn't have a single game so far this year where he didn't play and only 3 overall where he didn't start.You have a weird obsession with Barella for starters. Aside from that all we can go off of is what Klopp and the club choose to do which is extend Henderson when they didn't have to and play him every minute they possibly can since. Clearly Klopp disagrees with you as the only alternative is he's being forced to play him against his will which is laughable.