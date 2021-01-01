« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

So... Howard Phillips

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #44440 on: Today at 03:32:21 pm
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 03:31:15 pm
Has there been a source saying that Bellingham is especially interested in us? We seem to talk about him alot on here like some kind of foregone conclusion.

Same as Mbappe.
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #44441 on: Today at 03:44:55 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:31:12 pm
We have 5 attackers and 3 of whom are more comfortable in the striker position and thats Jota, Bobby and Nunez. Diaz and Salah are our wingers but we need someone else who can play out wide with a bit of pace and physicality, in place of Bobby.

Two signings are too few for this squad. We should forget Bellingham, spread the money around.
So we play a different formation slightly as we have recently?

We buy quality which is what you've suggested. Bellingham is that.
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #44442 on: Today at 03:45:31 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:47:46 pm
Summer 2018 possibly? Alisson, Fabinho, Keita (deal agreed earlier but thats when he arrived), Shaqiri. Anyone else?
Our best window that then.
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #44443 on: Today at 03:46:08 pm
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 03:31:15 pm
Has there been a source saying that Bellingham is especially interested in us? We seem to talk about him alot on here like some kind of foregone conclusion.
If he isn't interested that'd be more concerning than anything?
So... Howard Phillips

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #44444 on: Today at 03:47:18 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 03:46:08 pm
If he isn't interested that'd be more concerning than anything?

Hell be interested in seeing who is offering the highest wages.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #44445 on: Today at 03:53:17 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 03:44:55 pm
So we play a different formation slightly as we have recently?

We buy quality which is what you've suggested. Bellingham is that.

Its not about formations, its about qualities we need. Also Klopp wants us to be flexible and that is an area of the field we are lacking options. We definitely are an attacker light and will be if we rightly let Firmino go.

Bellingham is that, but there is no universe we are signing Bellingham and signing 2 more quality footballers. Not unless there are significant sales. There is zero evidence the club has the money or the intent to do that. Therefore if faced with Bellingham vs 3/4 really good players, Id prefer the latter.
Legs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #44446 on: Today at 04:02:42 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:47:18 pm
Hell be interested in seeing who is offering the highest wages.

Exactly no chance he is coming here.

Im in the camp of signing a few CMs for around £30m mark whoever that might be !
Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #44447 on: Today at 04:06:08 pm
Whoever they sign, it'll probably be someone who hasn't been name dropped in here yet
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #44448 on: Today at 04:12:42 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 04:06:08 pm
Whoever they sign, it'll probably be someone who hasn't been name dropped in here yet

I think there's a very good chance at Fernandez - we seem to have a very good relationship with Benfica, and while everyone is scrambling around for Bellingham I can see us picking him up (not cheap but I can see it)

After that, yeah I think it is up in the air - Caicedo is a decent shout but I think someone completely out the blue is more likely, but maybe not an unknown player, just not accounted for here
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #44449 on: Today at 04:14:53 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 04:12:42 pm
I think there's a very good chance at Fernandez - we seem to have a very good relationship with Benfica, and while everyone is scrambling around for Bellingham I can see us picking him up (not cheap but I can see it)

After that, yeah I think it is up in the air - Caicedo is a decent shout but I think someone completely out the blue is more likely, but maybe not an unknown player, just not accounted for here

I watched Benfica against PSG and I really liked Fernandez. To me he seems tailor made for City in that he has an all round set of excellent qualities (aggressive, good on the ball, technically very good) plus he is a massive shithouse.
please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #44450 on: Today at 04:19:06 pm
Really hope Madison is being looked at. He'll help a lot creatively against low block defenses.
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #44451 on: Today at 04:22:03 pm
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 04:19:06 pm
Really hope Madison is being looked at. He'll help a lot creatively against low block defenses.

We dont another number 10, Elliott, Jones, Carvalho all can play that role, we need hard working box to box midfielders who can run all day long and play high pressure football
Legs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #44452 on: Today at 04:40:17 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 04:22:03 pm
We dont another number 10, Elliott, Jones, Carvalho all can play that role, we need hard working box to box midfielders who can run all day long and play high pressure football

Correct.

Someone like Ward-Prowse would be a good option for us good player, runs non stop and never injured.

We not sign him though imo but he is just someone who I think suits us.
James...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #44453 on: Today at 04:44:34 pm
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 03:18:56 pm
You missed the whole Salah is in decline shit he's still backing up.

Looks like Salah is backing it up too.
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #44454 on: Today at 04:49:05 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:47:18 pm
Hell be interested in seeing who is offering the highest wages.
Not necessarily
So... Howard Phillips

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #44455 on: Today at 04:50:28 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 04:49:05 pm
Not necessarily

Well well find out next summer.
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #44456 on: Today at 04:51:01 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:53:17 pm
Its not about formations, its about qualities we need. Also Klopp wants us to be flexible and that is an area of the field we are lacking options. We definitely are an attacker light and will be if we rightly let Firmino go.

Bellingham is that, but there is no universe we are signing Bellingham and signing 2 more quality footballers. Not unless there are significant sales. There is zero evidence the club has the money or the intent to do that. Therefore if faced with Bellingham vs 3/4 really good players, Id prefer the latter.
Again I'd point to keeping Bobby for another year or two (he's done well so far whether it fits people's agendas or not).

Get Tielemans (for example) and Bellingham just leaves one other central midfielder and our squad isn't improved?
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #44457 on: Today at 04:51:29 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:50:28 pm
Well well find out next summer.
For sure ;D
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #44458 on: Today at 04:52:08 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 04:49:05 pm
Not necessarily

He will definitely be interested in us. Who wouldnt be? We are a massive club with an amazing manager, amazing players and the main thing we have backed it up with success which the world would have seen with 3 recent CL final appearances.

But being attractive was never the problem. The money is.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #44459 on: Today at 04:55:17 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 04:51:01 pm
Again I'd point to keeping Bobby for another year or two (he's done well so far whether it fits people's agendas or not).

Get Tielemans (for example) and Bellingham just leaves one other central midfielder and our squad isn't improved?

He has done well, but we need to start transitioning to a younger squad and his legs could go at any moment. We have an opportunity to let him go and we should take it.

Tielemans and Bellingham would not resolve our main midfield problem which is that we need bags of energy, aggressiveness and defensive ability.
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #44460 on: Today at 04:57:15 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:52:08 pm
He will definitely be interested in us. Who wouldnt be? We are a massive club with an amazing manager, amazing players and the main thing we have backed it up with success which the world would have seen with 3 recent CL final appearances.

But being attractive was never the problem. The money is.
That's up to the finance people to make it work though. We can surely structure a deal if we really want that player?
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #44461 on: Today at 04:59:46 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 04:57:15 pm
That's up to the finance people to make it work though. We can surely structure a deal if we really want that player?

I know lots of people believe we cant but I do believe that even at £100m we could put something together to get him. But I dont believe at all that we can put up that level of money and then sign two or three players on top of that, which quite frankly is what we need.

We have gaps now in the squad due to conservative moves in previous windows. We need to make more changes and Id rather we spread the money out and get a number of really good players than just one.
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #44462 on: Today at 05:01:16 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:55:17 pm
He has done well, but we need to start transitioning to a younger squad and his legs could go at any moment. We have an opportunity to let him go and we should take it.

Tielemans and Bellingham would not resolve our main midfield problem which is that we need bags of energy, aggressiveness and defensive ability.
We aren't going to resolve any "issues" we have in January and the summer.

Keeping Bobby. Getting one person or deal agreed in Jan and then a midfielder or two in summer is not beyond the realms of possibility. Forward line can be looked at Jan 2024 onwards. Jota, Bobby, Salah, Nunez and Diaz is fine for next 18 months+ with youth as an option.
