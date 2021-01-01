« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1106 1107 1108 1109 1110 [1111]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2210082 times)

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,020
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44400 on: Today at 12:46:40 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 12:44:04 pm
I would just give Drinks Sangria £40m to buy us a centre-mid in January.

I would have done 24 hours ago but he's declared his love for Taylor Swift since then so it's a no for me now.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44401 on: Today at 01:03:31 pm »
With all the talk of midfield reinforcement it's easy to forget our defence has been all over the shop this year, our first choice centre backs are both in their 30's and the others are injury prone. Would anyone be up for Milan Skriniar on a free in the summer (or a cut-price fee in January)?
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,823
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44402 on: Today at 01:09:33 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:13:29 am
This squad needs 3-4 Konate-style* signings and I believe
a substantial heavy-hitter in midfield.

*young, hungry, on the cusp of greatness


Will we get them, who knows? If they do nothing at all this January, I would have to question
Klopp and say he's being too accepting. Still the man for the job but he can stir some shit, now might the time..?

I think we will act in January, it's just whether we get caught in the trap of indecisiveness/stubbornness before a last minute panic splurge (i.e. Kabak/Davies/Arthur) or actually box clever which we're capable of doing as well.

End the Bellingham delusion and get the player/players we need now, we should be negotiating now to have players lined up for the start of Jan.

Konate/Thiago/Nunez/Jota is a pretty good spine but our only real first team ready signings in the last 4summers (Diaz as well in Jan who replaced Mane). If we'd have made 2 of those calibre of signings each summer rather than 1 in 2021 and 2022 or 0 in 2019) then we'd be in a much healthier state, without even touching the sides to what the likes of United spend.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:18:42 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,213
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44403 on: Today at 01:12:09 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:03:31 pm
With all the talk of midfield reinforcement it's easy to forget our defence has been all over the shop this year, our first choice centre backs are both in their 30's and the others are injury prone. Would anyone be up for Milan Skriniar on a free in the summer (or a cut-price fee in January)?

No.
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44404 on: Today at 01:14:43 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:03:31 pm
With all the talk of midfield reinforcement it's easy to forget our defence has been all over the shop this year, our first choice centre backs are both in their 30's and the others are injury prone. Would anyone be up for Milan Skriniar on a free in the summer (or a cut-price fee in January)?

Yeah I do think we need to replace one of Matip/Gomez in summer. The defence have been horribly exposed by the midfield going awol all season, so I dont think its as drastic an upgrade as that but still should be looked at.

Saliba hasnt signed a new deal yet, though thats a pipe dream. Maybe were still keeping tabs on Carmo after his move to Porto? 65, aerially dominant CB fast as hell  ticks the boxes certainly and weve tried to buy him before.
Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44405 on: Today at 01:18:20 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:03:31 pm
With all the talk of midfield reinforcement it's easy to forget our defence has been all over the shop this year, our first choice centre backs are both in their 30's and the others are injury prone. Would anyone be up for Milan Skriniar on a free in the summer (or a cut-price fee in January)?

It just doesn't feel a priority for the next two windows in my opinion. Will be something for summer 24 probably but its midfield and another wide forward as the only thoughts for the next 12 months
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,823
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44406 on: Today at 01:20:41 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 01:18:20 pm
It just doesn't feel a priority for the next two windows in my opinion. Will be something for summer 24 probably but its midfield and another wide forward as the only thoughts for the next 12 months

We lost three forwards in the summer and only signed one. Despite a few injuries, Ox being our only offensive option from the bench when we needed a goal was grim. Last season you had Minamino or Origi not even able to make the bench at times.

Main issues with defence is we are spread a bit thin as our back up RB is our 4th choice CB and our CB's are injury prone. Virg is also our only real option on that left side.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44407 on: Today at 01:26:46 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:20:41 pm
We lost three forwards in the summer and only signed one. Despite a few injuries, Ox being our only offensive option from the bench when we needed a goal was grim. Last season you had Minamino or Origi not even able to make the bench at times.

Main issues with defence is we are spread a bit thin as our back up RB is our 4th choice CB and our CB's are injury prone. Virg is also our only real option on that left side.

We signed two really in Nunez and Carvalho. The problem with the balance of our forwards is we are a pacy wide player short in my opinion. At the end of the season I'd let Bobby leave and add a 21-23 year old quick wide forward, ideally left footed who can play both sides- maybe a mid-priced option like Mudryk?

The defence has been exposed by the shambles in front of them- I think with some stability in the team we are fine for now. The decision for 2024 is who to replace Matip with
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44408 on: Today at 01:31:12 pm »
Not signing two replacements for Origi and Minamino is fine. They played about 300 league minutes between them, you don't need 7-8 senior forwards when the idea was to play 3 at a time. It's just a waste and I'm not even sure we'd have been able to register them
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,213
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44409 on: Today at 01:37:40 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 01:26:46 pm
We signed two really in Nunez and Carvalho. The problem with the balance of our forwards is we are a pacy wide player short in my opinion. At the end of the season I'd let Bobby leave and add a 21-23 year old quick wide forward, ideally left footed who can play both sides- maybe a mid-priced option like Mudryk?

The defence has been exposed by the shambles in front of them- I think with some stability in the team we are fine for now. The decision for 2024 is who to replace Matip with

I really like Gvardiol at Leipzig for the centre back position.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,441
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44410 on: Today at 01:44:59 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:37:40 pm
I really like Gvardiol at Leipzig for the centre back position.
He's a big red as well.

Chelsea bid £90 million for him but RB didn't want to sell that late in the window, i'm guessing they'll be back for him in one of the next 2 windows.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,832
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44411 on: Today at 01:45:29 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 01:31:12 pm
Not signing two replacements for Origi and Minamino is fine. They played about 300 league minutes between them, you don't need 7-8 senior forwards when the idea was to play 3 at a time. It's just a waste and I'm not even sure we'd have been able to register them
What if the 3-6 get injured though? I'd rather have 10-12 players for each position just in case.
Logged

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,495
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44412 on: Today at 01:47:36 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:37:40 pm
I really like Gvardiol at Leipzig for the centre back position.

Looks a top  young player
« Last Edit: Today at 01:51:04 pm by rocco »
Logged

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,495
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44413 on: Today at 01:50:45 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 01:44:59 pm
He's a big red as well.

Chelsea bid £90 million for him but RB didn't want to sell that late in the window, i'm guessing they'll be back for him in one of the next 2 windows.

Doesnt he have a realise clause of £43.6million which kicks in next season
« Last Edit: Today at 01:52:46 pm by rocco »
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44414 on: Today at 01:51:55 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 01:50:45 pm
Doesnt he have a realise clause of £43.6million

If he does we should be all over that, regardless of money needed to reenergise the midfield.
Logged

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,678
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44415 on: Today at 01:52:42 pm »
Why get a centre back? Move Fabinho to there eventually.
Logged

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,495
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44416 on: Today at 01:53:06 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 01:51:55 pm
If he does we should be all over that, regardless of money needed to reenergise the midfield.

Kicks in next season

Expecting a lot of clubs all over that , Chelsea Spurs and United all linked
« Last Edit: Today at 01:55:41 pm by rocco »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1106 1107 1108 1109 1110 [1111]   Go Up
« previous next »
 