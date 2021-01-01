This squad needs 3-4 Konate-style* signings and I believe

a substantial heavy-hitter in midfield.



*young, hungry, on the cusp of greatness





Will we get them, who knows? If they do nothing at all this January, I would have to question

Klopp and say he's being too accepting. Still the man for the job but he can stir some shit, now might the time..?



I think we will act in January, it's just whether we get caught in the trap of indecisiveness/stubbornness before a last minute panic splurge (i.e. Kabak/Davies/Arthur) or actually box clever which we're capable of doing as well.End the Bellingham delusion and get the player/players we need now, we should be negotiating now to have players lined up for the start of Jan.Konate/Thiago/Nunez/Jota is a pretty good spine but our only real first team ready signings in the last 4summers (Diaz as well in Jan who replaced Mane). If we'd have made 2 of those calibre of signings each summer rather than 1 in 2021 and 2022 or 0 in 2019) then we'd be in a much healthier state, without even touching the sides to what the likes of United spend.