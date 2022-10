The Arthur Melo signing proved we needed someone, even if it was on par with Ben Davies for suitability. The thing is, if we’re ten points plus back from fourth when the window opens, there’s very little point making changes unless it’s somebody we’ve been going after for a while.



I still don't think 4th is gone at 10 points difference, just means a neat perfect second half of the season is needed (which we can do)I am confident of United, Chelsea, Spurs dropping points in that time, we just have to make sure we don't drop much either.If we act in January we can still get 4th. Further, we may be able to get someone better if we are still somewhat in the fight for Europe, rather than not in it at all