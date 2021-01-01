I don't know why we weren't in for Casemiro
I'm honestly baffled by this, I dont mean to be too rude
I just cant really fathom how someone could watch our team struggle physically to execute anything close to our intended midfield structure let alone performances all season, entirely on account of fatigue/ageing/injury etc.
It would be like watching Liverpool in 2012 - with Gerrard physically in decline and unable to regularly cover ground, needing legs alongside him and people to tackle, to accommodate him in the 'quarterback' - and thinking 'I don't understand why we haven't signed Riquelme or Poulsen'.
Casemiro cost loads and is getting paid shitloads. We have finite resources, and it feels crazy to think of making an ageing newbie to the league high on the priority list.
At risk of sounding hyperbolic, I'd rather we bought the next Kevin Stewart for free from someones Under 23s and used him occasionally so we had someone who can run and tackle in the short term while we try to find a unicorn (a player who can pass as well as running and tackling).
Not that we have a strict salary cap, but I'd much rather spend low wages on players like that, than give medium wage to someone like Chamberlain who unfortunately doesn't have the tools we need (and is rarely fit to apply them). Also having players like Stewart and Solanke filling in can have the added benefit of focusing the mind of those who have to triage squad management priorities and make recruitment decisions.