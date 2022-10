Why would we have not given him up? Its very likely that the guy from Monaco was on a list above Bellingham and we moved onto Bellingham after the deal didnt happen.



Sorry but I have not seen anything to suggest the club would ever invest that much money in two players in successive summers, without some big sales to fund it.



I guess we will never find out.



We were briefing about Bellingham before Tchouameni came up. They are completely different players who play in different positions. It’s like saying oh we agreed a Keita deal for £55m in 2017 so we won’t be signing Fabinho in 2018.It’s blindingly obvious they are looking to revamp this midfield with multiple players. Tchouameni was the priority before Nunez is my take on it. If Tchouameni comes in I think we sign a cheaper forward to replace Mane or simply keep him the extra year.