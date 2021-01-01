« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1098 1099 1100 1101 1102 [1103]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2196924 times)

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,007
  • RedOrDead
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44080 on: Today at 10:05:50 pm »
Its fine though lads, mac has been shoving it down our throats that all this team needs is one additional centre mid.
Logged

Online Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,799
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44081 on: Today at 10:07:25 pm »
Logged

Online Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,799
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44082 on: Today at 10:08:16 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 10:05:50 pm
Its fine though lads, mac has been shoving it down our throats that all this team needs is one additional centre mid.

We're so fine at CM that we've totally changed our shape and are shoving Salah RW so that we only have to play 2 of them.

2 wins in a row, one of them against City, has massively helped us and I reckon we can pickup at least 7 points from the next 4 which gets us too the world cup. Then we simply must buy a CM in January if we want to give ourselves a good shot at top 4.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:15:21 pm by Knight »
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,741
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44083 on: Today at 10:15:04 pm »
From the moment we've sold Mane and signed Nunez, it was obvious that the 4-3-3 is a thing of the past. I don't know if our main system for the future will be the 4-2-3-1 or the 4-4-2, but in both cases we won't be using 3 midfielders. Therefore, start discussing wide attacking players, since we won't be signing another central midfielder on top of Bellingham ...
Logged

Online Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,799
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44084 on: Today at 10:16:41 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:15:04 pm
From the moment we've sold Mane and signed Nunez, it was obvious that the 4-3-3 is a thing of the past. I don't know if our main system for the future will be the 4-2-3-1 or the 4-4-2, but in both cases we won't be using 3 midfielders. Therefore, start discussing wide attacking players, since we won't be signing another central midfielder on top of Bellingham ...

The moment we sold Mane, who was our 9 for much of last season, and replaced him with another 9, it was obvious the 4-3-3 is a thing of the past? The formation we started off playing this season until we were so abject to were forced to change it?
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,392
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44085 on: Today at 10:19:47 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:15:04 pm
From the moment we've sold Mane and signed Nunez, it was obvious that the 4-3-3 is a thing of the past. I don't know if our main system for the future will be the 4-2-3-1 or the 4-4-2, but in both cases we won't be using 3 midfielders. Therefore, start discussing wide attacking players, since we won't be signing another central midfielder on top of Bellingham ...

Heard you saying this a few times earlier. Would love to have Bellingham but even again looking at it today, we only have one midfielder I'd trust alongside him and that's Thiago.

A player Klopp admitted tonight, he hooked him off when he saw him stretching a bit!

We need a couple of players, unless Fabinho is getting new 'Go Go Gadget' legs from the cyborg shop or something :)
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,087
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44086 on: Today at 10:23:05 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:15:04 pm
From the moment we've sold Mane and signed Nunez, it was obvious that the 4-3-3 is a thing of the past. I don't know if our main system for the future will be the 4-2-3-1 or the 4-4-2, but in both cases we won't be using 3 midfielders. Therefore, start discussing wide attacking players, since we won't be signing another central midfielder on top of Bellingham ...

You are ridiculous. You said last season don’t bother even talking about signing an attacker because we would sign Mbappe. Since then Mbappe stayed and we signed three attackers.

You really think we are stopping with 1 midfielder? Fine if you do but to say don’t bother talking about it? You chat some complete and utter shite.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,741
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44087 on: Today at 10:24:01 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:19:47 pm
Heard you saying this a few times earlier. Would love to have Bellingham but even again looking at it today, we only have one midfielder I'd trust alongside him and that's Thiago.

A player Klopp admitted tonight, he hooked him off when he saw him stretching a bit!

We need a couple of players, unless Fabinho is getting new 'Go Go Gadget' legs from the cyborg shop or something :)

Fabinho is still 28. Since then is that "too old" for a midfielder?
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,840
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44088 on: Today at 10:24:11 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:07:25 pm
Thiago.

Thought so just wanted to be sure.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,741
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44089 on: Today at 10:26:20 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:23:05 pm
You are ridiculous. You said last season dont bother even talking about signing an attacker because we would sign Mbappe. Since then Mbappe stayed and we signed three attackers.

You really think we are stopping with 1 midfielder? Fine if you do but to say dont bother talking about it? You chat some complete and utter shite.

I can see you are really terrified by the prospect of us signing Bellingham. It will completely ruin your dark little World. I am not going to argue with you ...
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,440
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44090 on: Today at 10:27:31 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:18:28 am
You may have realised this already but Red doesn't think we play with 2 8s, so he's talking about the 'controlling' 8, Thiago's position. If Thiago were 5 years younger just Bellingham would be realistic but given his age, Fabinho's worrying form and Henderson's drop-off we really need 2 CMs, one a bit like Bellingham and one who can play 6 or 8. Are we going to have the money to blow £150 million plus on 2 CMs?
Im talking about the role. even with in 433 one of the 8 roles is to be behind the ball and the other is more 10ish. Xavi and Iniesta both played 8 but Iniesta was much more the 10 of those two.
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44091 on: Today at 10:30:30 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:55:31 pm
It's so frustrating because we already knew we had significant issues without him last season.
Yep, just got to hope it's rectified in Jan. Given you'd think we'll want at least 2 CM's over the next 2 windows it makes even more sense to get 1 in Jan so we aren't settling in two at the same time next summer. Plus, there's still a CL there to win this season.
Logged

Online Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,799
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44092 on: Today at 10:30:45 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 10:27:31 pm
Im talking about the role. even with in 433 one of the 8 roles is to be behind the ball and the other is more 10ish. Xavi and Iniesta both played 8 but Iniesta was much more the 10 of those two.

Yeah fair enough and I think using 'role' language is helpful for distinguishing the 2 8s because they're clearly do different things. Plus putting it in role language makes clear how unsuited someone like Henderson is for that position too because he's never been a 10, and yet him alongside Fabinho and Thiago asks him to be one. Although obviously at points that RCM position has also included a significant amount of, 'cover Trent' included within it.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,580
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44093 on: Today at 10:31:23 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:23:05 pm
You are ridiculous. You said last season dont bother even talking about signing an attacker because we would sign Mbappe. Since then Mbappe stayed and we signed three attackers.

You really think we are stopping with 1 midfielder? Fine if you do but to say dont bother talking about it? You chat some complete and utter shite.

Not to mention a couple of days ago he was doing depth charts for a 3 man midfield and saying we won't sign more than one midfielder because it would block Elliot and Carvalho's path to the first team. It's almost like he's picking a contradictory stance and then working backwards from there to justify it.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,440
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44094 on: Today at 10:41:57 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:22:08 pm
I'm just baffled at the fact that Jones would somehow be a better "controller" than Bellingham. Maybe since we haven't seen him play in so long now people seem to be forgetting what Curtis was actually like on the field or something? Otherwise they're both really similar players.
Jones is very good at Passing he was the best MFer on completion percentage(at 90.4%) in the team last year very, good at carry the ball under pressure and being able to retain possession along with pressing. Think Gini type but taller and much better passer
Jude is very good being very aggressive in pressing and going for the ball long with dribble and creating around the box also(Think Gerrard type MF) If Klopp had Prime Gerrard he probably play as 10 for him not 8(like how Gerrard had Xabi and Mascherano behind him). He talented enough where he could score 10 plus goal along with assisting 10 plus in a league campaign. I do think he can learn to be more controlling type but I dont think that maximizes his talent. Like his competition Percentage at Dortmund is in the 49th percentile of midfields at 83.1(this can improve

This is the List of 8s who Klopp had since Dortmund Suhin, Gundogan, Gini, Keita, Thiago all the one he has brought and played in that role(the Left side role next too the 6, The right side role is much more of a 7/10 role), All of them best at linking play from the Defense to the MF along with helping protect the counter. That doesn't seem like Jude skill Set.
Yes Jones can play farther ahead also(like he did off the bench today) but he best the Linking play, protecting the counter yes he also creative enough to help create from that role too.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,440
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44095 on: Today at 10:54:20 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:30:45 pm
Yeah fair enough and I think using 'role' language is helpful for distinguishing the 2 8s because they're clearly do different things. Plus putting it in role language makes clear how unsuited someone like Henderson is for that position too because he's never been a 10, and yet him alongside Fabinho and Thiago asks him to be one. Although obviously at points that RCM position has also included a significant amount of, 'cover Trent' included within it.
Yes and Think Jude would be very good in that same Role Henderson has played or even the Firmino has played(Like he almost showing up on the heat map as the central 10 even if he pressed from Striker role like the City game heat map he was behind Salah). Elliott also one for that same role even if might be more of 4-4-2/4231 and clearer in those role and there ways for them to play together. I think Carvalho was brought to play to be more of the 10 behind the central striker(Nunez and now Salah is playing more central too) but he is versatile and play either role on the wing too.
Not as sure on Jude in the same role as Thiago but I feel good at Jones in that role as he keep getting time there(he was obv on the wing today because he just coming back from injury along with where it fit within the game
Logged

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,007
  • RedOrDead
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44096 on: Today at 10:59:30 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:15:04 pm
From the moment we've sold Mane and signed Nunez, it was obvious that the 4-3-3 is a thing of the past. I don't know if our main system for the future will be the 4-2-3-1 or the 4-4-2, but in both cases we won't be using 3 midfielders. Therefore, start discussing wide attacking players, since we won't be signing another central midfielder on top of Bellingham ...

It wasnt a thing of the past, we kept persisting with a 433 until it was clear, we no longer have the legs in midfield to cover the spaces anymore and we were too wide open at the back which is the reason we switched to a 442. Even klopp came out and said we needed to reinvent ourselves because the way we were playing with the personnel we had wasnt working.

 Try and spin it out anyway you want..
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,741
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44097 on: Today at 10:59:57 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:31:23 pm
Not to mention a couple of days ago he was doing depth charts for a 3 man midfield and saying we won't sign more than one midfielder because it would block Elliot and Carvalho's path to the first team. It's almost like he's picking a contradictory stance and then working backwards from there to justify it.

It is called flexibility. Elliott, Carvalho and Jones (on top of Bellingham, Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson) can play the No.8 roles in the 4-3-3, if we use that setup. They can also play the wide attacking roles in the 4-2-3-1 and the 4-4-2. We do have the players for all 3 systems. We are lacking just one top quality central midfielder. You can very easily switch this ...

GK: Alisson/Kelleher

RB: TAA/Ramsay
CD: Konate/Gomez
CD: Van Dijk/Matip
LB: Robertson/Tsimikas

MF: Bellingham/Elliott
DM: Fabinho/Henderson
MF: Thiago/Jones

FW: Salah/Carvalho
ST: Nunez/Firmino
FW: Diaz/Jota

... into a 4-2-3-1 or a 4-4-2.

Personally, I'd also like another younger right-sided left-footed attacking player, but that is not so much of a priority, since Elliott can easily become that player ...
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,619
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44098 on: Today at 11:06:38 pm »
I would rather Kone than Bellingham if were considering price and profile.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,741
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44099 on: Today at 11:14:05 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:06:38 pm
I would rather Kone than Bellingham if were considering price and profile.

Fuck the price. We need to sign a player who will be the main man of our midfield for the next 10 years. Kone is talented, but Bellingham is a Ballon d'Or material. The most talented English player since Gerrard ...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1098 1099 1100 1101 1102 [1103]   Go Up
« previous next »
 