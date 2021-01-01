I'm just baffled at the fact that Jones would somehow be a better "controller" than Bellingham. Maybe since we haven't seen him play in so long now people seem to be forgetting what Curtis was actually like on the field or something? Otherwise they're both really similar players.



Jones is very good at Passing he was the best MFer on completion percentage(at 90.4%) in the team last year very, good at carry the ball under pressure and being able to retain possession along with pressing. Think Gini type but taller and much better passerJude is very good being very aggressive in pressing and going for the ball long with dribble and creating around the box also(Think Gerrard type MF) If Klopp had Prime Gerrard he probably play as 10 for him not 8(like how Gerrard had Xabi and Mascherano behind him). He talented enough where he could score 10 plus goal along with assisting 10 plus in a league campaign. I do think he can learn to be more controlling type but I dont think that maximizes his talent. Like his competition Percentage at Dortmund is in the 49th percentile of midfields at 83.1(this can improveThis is the List of 8s who Klopp had since Dortmund Suhin, Gundogan, Gini, Keita, Thiago all the one he has brought and played in that role(the Left side role next too the 6, The right side role is much more of a 7/10 role), All of them best at linking play from the Defense to the MF along with helping protect the counter. That doesn't seem like Jude skill Set.Yes Jones can play farther ahead also(like he did off the bench today) but he best the Linking play, protecting the counter yes he also creative enough to help create from that role too.