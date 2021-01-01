« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #44040 on: Today at 08:39:10 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:33:36 pm
You're all dicks, how many times does Mac need to explain himself?

Just the first part of that sentence would have sufficed.
Online Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #44041 on: Today at 09:06:00 pm
I think people need to move past the idea that youth signings are brought in with the expectation of them becoming regular starters. Youngsters are a great way to pad the squad and to make money through developing them and moving them on. Only the very, very best eventually becoming regulars.

I remember people freaking out over us selling Brewster because they were so certain he was going to be our main forward for the next decade, and there have been many more like him.

We should not be going into seasons with an insufficient squad because we're worried youth players won't get enough opportunities, if they're of the required level they'll eventually break through, and if they're not we can't be leaving the squad short as that'll only lead us to missing out on all manner of success and possibly talent as a result.

Maybe Klopp has an iron clad plan for Elliot and Carvalho, or maybe the club saw an opportunity to bring in some young talent for a lot less than they're worth and decided to take it and see where it leads.
Online RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #44042 on: Today at 09:12:35 pm
How is anyone thinking Bellingham is realistic expecting us to shell out the fee and wages needed?

We talk a lot about the lack of available funds in comparison to other sides and the reasons for this but then the discussion of players who are way out of our price range pops up with no real logical explanation of how we would afford them despite the track record of our spending suggesting it isn't viable arises.

I'd love Bellingham here as he's outstanding... but realistically, much like Mbappe but obviously less so, how would we afford it?
Online Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #44043 on: Today at 09:20:09 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:12:35 pm
How is anyone thinking Bellingham is realistic expecting us to shell out the fee and wages needed?

We talk a lot about the lack of available funds in comparison to other sides and the reasons for this but then the discussion of players who are way out of our price range pops up with no real logical explanation of how we would afford them despite the track record of our spending suggesting it isn't viable arises.

I'd love Bellingham here as he's outstanding... but realistically, much like Mbappe but obviously less so, how would we afford it?

I think the hope is that he'd want to play for us enough that he would accept van Dijk level wages instead of aiming for Sancho/Mbappe type numbers.
Online RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #44044 on: Today at 09:24:44 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 09:20:09 pm
I think the hope is that he'd want to play for us enough that he would accept van Dijk level wages instead of aiming for Sancho/Mbappe type numbers.

I think that's part of what makes it so unrealistic, were it just that then you could argue it's potentially possible, he seems a bright lad and like has his head screwed on. It's when you then delve into the territory of hoping for this AND Dortmund taking a fee that isn't eye-watering that it becomes extremely unlikely. They could ask for £100 million plus and get it with the sides who would be interested so what's stopping them doing exactly that
Online Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #44045 on: Today at 09:29:53 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:24:44 pm
I think that's part of what makes it so unrealistic, were it just that then you could argue it's potentially possible, he seems a bright lad and like has his head screwed on. It's when you then delve into the territory of hoping for this AND Dortmund taking a fee that isn't eye-watering that it becomes extremely unlikely. They could ask for £100 million plus and get it with the sides who would be interested so what's stopping them doing exactly that

I actually think we'd be willing to go that high, we've paid plenty of big fees in the past and if we're convinced he's in that tier of top 10 in the world then we could go for it. We haven't been big spenders but if you assume that a lot of that has been down to a mix of covid and money spent on infrastructure, then we should be at a point now where our spending can really start to increase, provided we get back into the top four.
