LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Egyptian36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #44000 on: Today at 03:10:35 am

IMO it's all about balance. Two midfielders who are good defensively then Jones can be a great option on the left of midfield in the future but if we see Harvey as starter for us in midfield then simply Jones can't be a starter otherwise the balance will be off and our midfield will struggle to defend. Unless you are City who can afford buy all the technical players who can keep the ball very well then you basically need at least two midfielders who are really good defensively. We clearly want a technical creative player higher up which we have too because of Nunez as one of the reasons, we think Harvey can play this role very well. Now it's the other two positions where we really need to be ruthless IMO, Fabinho doesn't have the pace for this role and Thiago isn't reliable.
anandg_lfc

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #44001 on: Today at 03:27:07 am
Both Zubimendi and Enzo fernandez will fit into a 3 man or two man midfield. They are young and have great potential to be world class.
Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #44002 on: Today at 03:50:13 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 02:50:46 am
YOu dont want a MF who behind the ball to be making a lot of tackles to take themself out of position bc of it. opta has him at 54% of ground duels won. Im guessing his tackle % is probably over 50 for tackles too. both record them differently.

I don't really get your point as a successful tackles mean you and your team has the ball. If the player takes themselves out of position and fails at the tackle then they don't get credited for a tackle.

Fbref has his tackles % around 50 as well. Just 50% of 1 is less than one so not sure what your point there is either.

If you had N'golo Kante on your team you'd be telling him to not go win the ball and instead just let the other team keep it as he stays in position?
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #44003 on: Today at 04:28:44 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 03:50:13 am
I don't really get your point as a successful tackles mean you and your team has the ball. If the player takes themselves out of position and fails at the tackle then they don't get credited for a tackle.

Fbref has his tackles % around 50 as well. Just 50% of 1 is less than one so not sure what your point there is either.

If you had N'golo Kante on your team you'd be telling him to not go win the ball and instead just let the other team keep it as he stays in position?
I would rather not say he bad at defense just bc he doesnt go tackle. Kante great pressuring and tackling. Klopp would not be playing him in the same role as Thiago if he didnt think he could do the defensive work there.
