

IMO it's all about balance. Two midfielders who are good defensively then Jones can be a great option on the left of midfield in the future but if we see Harvey as starter for us in midfield then simply Jones can't be a starter otherwise the balance will be off and our midfield will struggle to defend. Unless you are City who can afford buy all the technical players who can keep the ball very well then you basically need at least two midfielders who are really good defensively. We clearly want a technical creative player higher up which we have too because of Nunez as one of the reasons, we think Harvey can play this role very well. Now it's the other two positions where we really need to be ruthless IMO, Fabinho doesn't have the pace for this role and Thiago isn't reliable.