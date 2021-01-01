I disagree. He dragged us to third place, during the that shitshow season, plus we almost won the lot last year. The issues haven't been who we've signed, it's who we haven't signed, plus giving out some questionable contracts..



Thiago has been excellent when available, like many players we have signed and Klopp should have had extra money to spend down the yrs, by the infrastructure expenses which should have been absorbed by FSG.But they don't do that , so the lack of funding was entirely predictable, knowing that funds are scarce and that we had an old team in 2020, we had 7/8 players who could be said to be in our 1st 11 who were 29 yrs old approx.Adding thiago, another 29 yr old to the mix, just exacerbates the problem. How are we gonna fund the replacement of all these guys getting older at the same time? Not to mention his lack of availability, which has added miles onto the clock of people like fabinho and henderson et al, who could have been rested more by someone more durable. Having a fit 3rd option, could have given klopp the confidence to rest henderson and play the likes of curtis jones, knowing fab and another were alongside him.We wouldn't need 3 new midfielders this summer, as many are saying, if the thiago money (which is alot more than 25m, considering his wages) had been used wiser. If we only needed 1 or 2 new midfielders instead if 3 this summer our small budget wouldn't be so stretched, I say all this to show how difficult life is for our recruitment team, for any other top 6 side thiago would be a near perfect signing, with our tight margins, he hasn't quite been good/effective enough