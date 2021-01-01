« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1093 1094 1095 1096 1097 [1098]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2186198 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,026
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43880 on: Today at 10:12:34 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 10:07:15 am
I suppose youth is a subjective term. I'm 46 after all, so anyone below 25 is 'youth' to me.
Possibly 'young/younger' is a better word?

I'm not someone who reaches for stats. I tend to talk like I would if I were in the pub before smartphones existed, so I'm aware I can be wrong (and like to learn through conversation).
If I recall correctly, aside from Virgil and Alisson (who have been long established as outliers to our normal recruitment in many ways) and Thiago who was an opportunistic signing (exactly as Klopp has talked about many times over the years), the majority of those players were around 23 when we signed them. Add players like Elliott, Carvalho and Nunez to the mix and it seems clear to me that that is how we've always operated.

I'd also like to add (not singling you out Heels) that a lot of posters in here could benefit from making their posts more conversational rather than confrontational. When you make use of confrontational language, it tends to elicit defensive and counter-confrontational responses. This generally only ever produces arguments.

Conversations are better as people are less likely to 'fight their corner' and instead take your points on more happily.

Apologies.

To me I would say we have invested in players who are just about to enter their prime years whilst having some level of experience. Its still the sort of ages that City buy their players at.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,065
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43881 on: Today at 11:14:20 am »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 09:11:28 am
People keep saying we have been too sentimental and we should have signed 2/3 midfield players, these words have some merit, but the question is who out of our signings should we not have signed, to help make that happen?  As I doubt we would have got too much money for milner, keita or Ox in the last 1 or 2 yrs.

The tough realisation is that Thiago who is the arguably best midfield player we have signed  since Souness, wasn't the right player for us, considering the age and fraility of the other midfield players around him, these are the tough and tight calls our recruitment team have to make

I disagree.  He dragged us to third place, during the that shitshow season, plus we almost won the lot last year.  The issues haven't been who we've signed, it's who we haven't signed, plus giving out some questionable contracts..
« Last Edit: Today at 11:20:02 am by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,026
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43882 on: Today at 11:36:47 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:14:20 am
I disagree.  He dragged us to third place, during the that shitshow season, plus we almost won the lot last year.  The issues haven't been who we've signed, it's who we haven't signed, plus giving out some questionable contracts..

Yep, he was the right signing.

Our signings have been good and we have taken good steps to address the transition in midfield and defence, albeit in defence we had a good hand in the ages of Alisson, Robbo and Trent.

The problem comes down to this summer gone. We just didnt do enough and its cost us and may cost us going forward.
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,093
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43883 on: Today at 11:46:30 am »
Getting just one player in wont fix our problems. Im sure the owners hope it would but weve got to really invest heavily in that midfield.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,682
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43884 on: Today at 11:54:16 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:14:20 am
I disagree.  He dragged us to third place, during the that shitshow season, plus we almost won the lot last year.  The issues haven't been who we've signed, it's who we haven't signed, plus giving out some questionable contracts..

Thiago has been excellent but the issue is if he was signed as a Gini replacement he wasn't going to be half as durable as Gini was. Therefore Gini had to be replaced when he left and he hasn't been.

If Keita had worked out then that wouldn't have been necessary but you can't operate on the requirement that every single transfer works out. We've been lucky that Klopp has got an extremely high hit rate on transfers but nobody is ever 100%. Look at some of the shit Ferguson signed over the years. Guardiola has been able to write off 50 million full backs until he signed more that worked out or can spend 100 mill on a midfielder who hasn't done much and not make any difference.

A lot of our midfield woes come back to Keita and Ox not working out and not being decisive enough to replace them properly (or just not replacing Gini or the ageing legs of Milner/Henderson in the engine room). We're too reliant on every transfer working out exactly as planned and that older players levels don't drop.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:02:54 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,950
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43885 on: Today at 12:32:53 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 10:08:48 am
While I can see the reasoning, I don't agree. A business should be self sustaining. A football club too. Maybe that's old fashioned of me.

We would only be using the money we earned though, FSG would simply be spending some of their money on something that benefits them too.
Logged

Offline gemofabird

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,159
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43886 on: Today at 12:34:28 pm »
Seen this top of forum and thought we were heavily linked to someone. Tut
Logged
The media's the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that's power. Because they control the minds of the masses.

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,549
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43887 on: Today at 12:51:39 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:12:34 am
Apologies.

To me I would say we have invested in players who are just about to enter their prime years whilst having some level of experience. Its still the sort of ages that City buy their players at.


No probs :)

I'd say that there may be similarities in recruitment styles with us and City but the huge difference, the one that can make all the difference, is that the transfers we consider outliers in money and age and wot-not (and so out of reach for us most of the time), tend to be more normal for them.

Like you say, we have bought younger players ready to take the next step (which is never garunteed) but City seem to be able to buy players in a similar age range who are already pretty much top level.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,026
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43888 on: Today at 12:57:32 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 12:51:39 pm
No probs :)

I'd say that there may be similarities in recruitment styles with us and City but the huge difference, the one that can make all the difference, is that the transfers we consider outliers in money and age and wot-not (and so out of reach for us most of the time), tend to be more normal for them.

Like you say, we have bought younger players ready to take the next step (which is never garunteed) but City seem to be able to buy players in a similar age range who are already pretty much top level.

See I disagree because thats the sort of players we have gone for. Fabinho,Alisson, Van Dijk, Salah, Keita were those players and you would argue so are Diaz and Nunez.

We have made ourselves out to be some plucky under dogs but then recently we were top 3 in wages given out.

We have record revenues and can spend. Really Klopp and his transfer team had no excuse not to sign anyone this summer.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:59:38 pm by killer-heels »
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,724
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43889 on: Today at 01:10:28 pm »
I know that some posters don't like the concept of developing young players, but I still think that Elliott, Carvalho and Jones have a bright future with us ...
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,026
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43890 on: Today at 01:16:48 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:10:28 pm
I know that some posters don't like the concept of developing young players, but I still think that Elliott, Carvalho and Jones have a bright future with us ...

They do, but only a portion of our success has been based on that fact. Generally, its buying excellent players who are ready to go.
Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,243
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43891 on: Today at 01:17:20 pm »
Pretty depressing seeing how Tchouameni has started for Madrid, can see why we wanted him so much as he is an absolute monster defensively

We without doubt need an addition in January (plus 1 or 2 next summer) and there was clearly a sizeable budget there for it. Caicedo or Fernandez are two clear options I think for that left 8 position I think we need filling earliest
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,026
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43892 on: Today at 01:22:34 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 01:17:20 pm
Pretty depressing seeing how Tchouameni has started for Madrid, can see why we wanted him so much as he is an absolute monster defensively

We without doubt need an addition in January (plus 1 or 2 next summer) and there was clearly a sizeable budget there for it. Caicedo or Fernandez are two clear options I think for that left 8 position I think we need filling earliest

I dont think it classes as depressing, for one the lure of Madrid trumps all, so losing a player to them isnt anything to stress about and will happen again in the future, certainly with Bellingham.

The issue was that for some reason, be it arrogance, luck etc. we didnt move on. If we apply the same decision making going forward then we will be in big trouble.
Logged

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,549
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43893 on: Today at 01:39:59 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:57:32 pm
See I disagree because thats the sort of players we have gone for. Fabinho,Alisson, Van Dijk, Salah, Keita were those players and you would argue so are Diaz and Nunez.

We have made ourselves out to be some plucky under dogs but then recently we were top 3 in wages given out.

We have record revenues and can spend. Really Klopp and his transfer team had no excuse not to sign anyone this summer.

The wages thing - I understood it that we're happy to pay high wages as a retention thing to players who prove it, but do not like to pay lots in fees or initial wages.

I suppose my bias here is that I don't like the focus on spending money these days. I get it has huge relevancy and that it has been a thing for decades, I just feel like it has almost become bigger than the game itself in the public domain and don't like to focus much on it. I hate the term 'football purist' because it's proper wanky and sounds so elitist, but if you remove all of that and take the term on good faith, then that's probably what I am.

Probably why I love our approach and boss and why I'm probably departing when he does.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,724
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43894 on: Today at 01:42:34 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:16:48 pm
They do, but only a portion of our success has been based on that fact. Generally, its buying excellent players who are ready to go.

Well, if you buy 2 excellent midfielders, on top of Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson, who are already here, you are pretty much giving up on Elliott, Carvalho and Jones ...
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,026
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43895 on: Today at 01:43:33 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:42:34 pm
Well, if you buy 2 excellent midfielders, on top of Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson, who are already here, you are pretty much giving up on Elliott, Carvalho and Jones ...

Rubbish.

Anyway, I support Liverpool FC. We are a club built to win and that is the first priority, always. I am not sacrificing that and dont want us to sacrifice that for development.
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,416
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43896 on: Today at 01:45:43 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 01:39:59 pm
Probably why I love our approach and boss and why I'm probably departing when he does.

Makes me sad seeing people say this. I'm sure everyone has their reasons. Still sad.
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,243
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43897 on: Today at 01:51:14 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:22:34 pm
I dont think it classes as depressing, for one the lure of Madrid trumps all, so losing a player to them isnt anything to stress about and will happen again in the future, certainly with Bellingham.

The issue was that for some reason, be it arrogance, luck etc. we didnt move on. If we apply the same decision making going forward then we will be in big trouble.

I meant depressing in a football sense as I think he would have solved some of our issues this season.

Agree with the draw of Madrid being so big, I think that we were all agreed to sign Tchou with him and Monaco and then Madrid lost out on Mbappe and blew us out of the water, which would feed into the lack of alternatives. Certainly agree we need to have learnt a lot from the summer- on having alternative options and that nothing is done until its signed
Logged

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,513
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43898 on: Today at 02:00:13 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 01:17:20 pm
Pretty depressing seeing how Tchouameni has started for Madrid, can see why we wanted him so much as he is an absolute monster defensively

We without doubt need an addition in January (plus 1 or 2 next summer) and there was clearly a sizeable budget there for it. Caicedo or Fernandez are two clear options I think for that left 8 position I think we need filling earliest

I dont know much at all about Tchouameni but in my head he was more box-to-box. What does it say about Fabinho and/or our system if we were after a pure defensive minded player?
Logged
JFT96.

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,026
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43899 on: Today at 02:01:18 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:42:34 pm
Well, if you buy 2 excellent midfielders, on top of Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson, who are already here, you are pretty much giving up on Elliott, Carvalho and Jones ...

I don't necessarily agree with that.  If we bring in 2 midfielders I'd think they would be brought in to replace Fab, Thiago, Hendo not the 3 youngsters.  Those 3 are going to be given time to develop as long as Klopp is manager. 
Logged

Online PatriotScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 710
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43900 on: Today at 02:02:54 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 02:00:13 pm
I dont know much at all about Tchouameni but in my head he was more box-to-box. What does it say about Fabinho and/or our system if we were after a pure defensive minded player?

That we need to rotate and stop rinsing our midfield players? Because if Fabinho had been rotated more then his legs wouldn't currently look like they have gone nor would he look so immobile right now.

Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,243
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43901 on: Today at 02:04:31 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 02:00:13 pm
I dont know much at all about Tchouameni but in my head he was more box-to-box. What does it say about Fabinho and/or our system if we were after a pure defensive minded player?

I think we wanted him so much as he can do both sides to an elite level. But what we have needed and missed so much this season is physicality, energy and defensive nous in midfield
Logged

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,513
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43902 on: Today at 02:07:19 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 02:02:54 pm
That we need to rotate and stop rinsing our midfield players? Because if Fabinho had been rotated more then his legs wouldn't currently look like they have gone nor would he look so immobile right now.



I couldnt imagine we would spend £80m on a player who would split mins with Fabinho - both because of the transfer fee and Fabinhos quality.

I was trying to ask, perhaps clumsily, was a switch of system on the cards at some stage or would we have tried to utilise Tchouameni or Fab in a different role.
Logged
JFT96.

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,990
  • RedOrDead
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43903 on: Today at 02:14:24 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:43:21 am
Well, that is if we ignore the fact that Nunez, Carvalho, Ramsay and Arthur have arrived only a couple of months ago. The reality is, the only thing we need is replacing Keita and AOC with a top midfielder. We tried this summer with Tchouameni, and we will try again with Bellingham. Once that is done, we will once again have the team capable of challenging on all fronts, like last season, without being financed by a dictatorship regime ...

GK: Alisson/Kelleher

RB: TAA/Ramsay
CD: Konate/Gomez
CD: Van Dijk/Matip
LB: Robertson/Tsimikas

MF: Bellingham(?)/Elliott
DM: Fabinho/Henderson
MF: Thiago/Jones

FW: Salah/Carvalho
ST: Nunez/Firmino
FW: Diaz/Jota

Of course, we could always demand that FSG sell the club to some dictatorship regime, so we can get all the shiny new toys we want, but personally I am not very much in favor of this option ...

You genuinely believe this squad only needs one player :lmao

With how aging our midfield is you think one would be enough to get us to high press again or that VVD and Matip being a year older are reliable enough? Youre absolutely bonkers if you think one player is all itll take to get us back challenging.

This team needs at least 3-4 players minimum to get us back into contention. It lacks athleticism in midfield and while Bellingham would help with that, one wouldnt be enough
Logged

Online markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,091
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43904 on: Today at 02:29:16 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:14:20 am
I disagree.  He dragged us to third place, during the that shitshow season, plus we almost won the lot last year.  The issues haven't been who we've signed, it's who we haven't signed, plus giving out some questionable contracts..

Thiago has been excellent when available, like many players we have signed and Klopp should have had extra money to spend down the yrs, by the infrastructure expenses which should have been absorbed by FSG. 

But they don't do that , so the lack of funding was entirely predictable, knowing that funds are scarce and that we had an old team in 2020, we had 7/8 players who could be said to be in our 1st 11 who were 29 yrs old approx. 

Adding thiago, another 29 yr old to the mix, just exacerbates the problem.  How are we gonna fund the replacement of all these guys getting older at the same time?  Not to mention his lack of availability, which has added miles onto the clock of people like fabinho and henderson et al, who could have been rested more by someone more durable.  Having a fit 3rd option, could have given klopp the confidence to rest henderson and play the likes of curtis jones, knowing fab and another were alongside him.

We wouldn't need 3 new midfielders this summer, as many are saying, if the thiago money (which is alot more than 25m, considering his wages) had been used wiser.  If we only needed 1 or 2 new midfielders instead if 3 this summer our small budget wouldn't be so stretched,  I say all this to show how difficult life is for our recruitment team, for any other top 6 side thiago would be a near perfect signing, with our tight margins, he hasn't quite been good/effective enough
« Last Edit: Today at 02:30:52 pm by markmywords »
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,531
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43905 on: Today at 02:29:45 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 02:14:24 pm
You genuinely believe this squad only needs one player :lmao

With how aging our midfield is you think one would be enough to get us to high press again or that VVD and Matip being a year older are reliable enough? Youre absolutely bonkers if you think one player is all itll take to get us back challenging.

This team needs at least 3-4 players minimum to get us back into contention. It lacks athleticism in midfield and while Bellingham would help with that, one wouldnt be enough

I doubt he really believes his own post, his priority is just on being a contrarian superfan.
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,865
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43906 on: Today at 02:42:59 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:10:28 pm
I know that some posters don't like the concept of developing young players, but I still think that Elliott, Carvalho and Jones have a bright future with us ...

That they do, but even blind Freddie can see that our midfield severely lacks in dynamism and physicality which is not the key strengths of those three. There's a reason we were prepared to throw the kitchen sink at Tchouameni before he opted for Madrid. 
Logged

Online PatriotScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 710
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43907 on: Today at 02:51:28 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 02:07:19 pm
I couldnt imagine we would spend £80m on a player who would split mins with Fabinho - both because of the transfer fee and Fabinhos quality.

I was trying to ask, perhaps clumsily, was a switch of system on the cards at some stage or would we have tried to utilise Tchouameni or Fab in a different role.

I think his addition would have given is the option to play both as a double pivot or they rotate. What we don't know is whether this change of system has been enforced through injuries or it was planned? Would Jurgen have changed system because of Tchouameni and he wanted that dynamism and defensive prowess alongside Fab or would he have stuck to 433 and rotated more? Is it a lucky/happy coincidence that the system has changed because of injuries?



Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,531
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43908 on: Today at 02:57:00 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 02:07:19 pm
I couldnt imagine we would spend £80m on a player who would split mins with Fabinho - both because of the transfer fee and Fabinhos quality.

I was trying to ask, perhaps clumsily, was a switch of system on the cards at some stage or would we have tried to utilise Tchouameni or Fab in a different role.

I think we probably would've used Tchouameni as an #8, we don't necessarily require players in that position to be great in attack, as long as they can win and retain possession well.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,724
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43909 on: Today at 03:31:48 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 02:01:18 pm
I don't necessarily agree with that.  If we bring in 2 midfielders I'd think they would be brought in to replace Fab, Thiago, Hendo not the 3 youngsters.  Those 3 are going to be given time to develop as long as Klopp is manager. 

Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson will be with us for at least 2 seasons. If we buy 2 top class midfielders on top of them, there will not be enough playing time for Elliott, Carvalho and Jones to develop. Sorry to piss on the wet dream of this thread, but that is the reality ...
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,026
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43910 on: Today at 03:35:50 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:31:48 pm
Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson will be with us for at least 2 seasons. If we buy 2 top class midfielders on top of them, there will not be enough playing time for Elliott, Carvalho and Jones to develop. Sorry to piss on the wet dream of this thread, but that is the reality ...

So? If you think we just need two midfielders then you are mad.

It could mean Henderson playing less, but the fact is we need more than one. Having 6 midfielders and 3 of them being Thiago, Henderson, Jones with their injury issues is mad.

If we only want 6, then we need to lose Jones. We can get better than him.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,531
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43911 on: Today at 03:40:03 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:31:48 pm
Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson will be with us for at least 2 seasons. If we buy 2 top class midfielders on top of them, there will not be enough playing time for Elliott, Carvalho and Jones to develop. Sorry to piss on the wet dream of this thread, but that is the reality ...

So assuming we need 6 midfielders for the three positions for adequate depth, you're happy with Elliot, Jones and Carvalho making up three of those 6, and Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson filling out the rest? Or are you thinking those six plus one new signing?
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,724
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43912 on: Today at 03:40:53 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:35:50 pm
If we only want 6, then we need to lose Jones. We can get better than him.

Like I said ...

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:10:28 pm
I know that some posters don't like the concept of developing young players, but I still think that Elliott, Carvalho and Jones have a bright future with us ...
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,026
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43913 on: Today at 03:41:46 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:40:53 pm
Like I said ...


Yeah fine, if we have a choice of developing players vs winning games and trophies, I choose winning games and trophies.

You prioritise just developing players.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,724
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43914 on: Today at 03:41:57 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 03:40:03 pm
So assuming we need 6 midfielders for the three positions for adequate depth, you're happy with Elliot, Jones and Carvalho making up three of those 6, and Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson filling out the rest? Or are you thinking those six plus one new signing?

Those 6 plus one top class midfielder, like Bellingham ...
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,531
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43915 on: Today at 03:43:44 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:41:57 pm
Those 6 plus one top class midfielder, like Bellingham ...

That's an absolutely atrocious set of options, there's no way you actually believe that.
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,913
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43916 on: Today at 04:03:59 pm »
He's probably the only Liverpool fan I have come across that thinks we only need to sign one midfielder lol. And this despite Elliott and Carvalho not being natural CM's. We need a minimum of 2 cm's and I would argue 3 especially as there is every chance Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Milner will leave in the summer, not to mention Henderson and Thiago will be another year into their 30's.  It's clear as day we lack energy in the central area of the pitch and buying one midfielder isn't going to be enough.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,674
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43917 on: Today at 04:06:24 pm »
WE NEED 4 NEW CENTRAL MIDFIELD PLAYERS!
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,196
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43918 on: Today at 04:07:26 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 04:03:59 pm
He's probably the only Liverpool fan I have come across that thinks we only need to sign one midfielder lol. And this despite Elliott and Carvalho not being natural CM's. We need a minimum of 2 cm's and I would argue 3 especially as there is every chance Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Milner will leave in the summer, not to mention Henderson and Thiago will be another year into their 30's.  It's clear as day we lack energy in the central area of the pitch and buying one midfielder isn't going to be enough.

He doesnt
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021
Pages: 1 ... 1093 1094 1095 1096 1097 [1098]   Go Up
« previous next »
 