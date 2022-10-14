Think it's more of we wanted to refresh the squad who should we have not re-signed or made decisions to move on earlier (Matip, Firmino, Fabinho, Robertson, Henderson and a few more fall in to this) they're the players who you get fees for and are the ones who were and still are contributing but are on the older side of the squad. If you spend big on talent you've got to find the minutes for them and Milner, Keita, Ox aren't really taking up many minutes.
Well said , to get the 2/3 midfielders needed to refresh, would require possibly not buying Thiago and/or selling Fabinho or henderson et al! I.e a decison not without cost or consequence, IF we could do it
People have forgotten how hard we tried (and failed) to sell Origi, Klopp spoke publically about this.
The reality is Rodgers tried selling henderson before and therein lies the problem, getting buyers ain't easy, making people join (likely) weaker teams isn't always easy either. People thinking we can simply sell the likes of keita/ox are being overly simplistic, especially when you consider their wages.
Getting rid, is possibly harder than purchasing, as 99% of players we buy will see us as a step up, whilst 99% of those who leave might see their next move as a step down. You would have to let of lot of players see out their deals to free up enough cash to get the 2/3 midfielders many are talking about. Probably milner, firmino, matip, ox, maybe henderson as well. And if matip goes to fund your midfield renewal, we would be walking around with the same number of centre backs as we had in 2020/1, should we allow another 3 squad players walk to fund a 4th centre back?