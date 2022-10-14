« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Persephone

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:18:38 am
Joyce is right, we've pretty much let our first team stagnate and only added a few new pieces to the puzzle. Since we've won the League, we've signed Thiago, Konate, Diaz, Jota, Nunez and Tsimikas for our first team. That's not enough, I think the best teams consistently add 2-3 first team members every season to keep the squad fresh and competitive.

There has been too much sentimentality and it's hampered us, sometimes players need to be sold even if they don't want to go. The likes of Ox, Milly and Naby could have freed up valuable wages and earned us a few million but now we're going to lose them all for nothing.
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:37:07 am
Good stuff from Joyce. One of the many weird things about our squad succession and planning has been that it looks  like we'd have kept Gini and Mane if we could. So a significant part of our 'first 11' succession plans have been forced on us.
markmywords

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:11:28 am
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 08:18:38 am
Joyce is right, we've pretty much let our first team stagnate and only added a few new pieces to the puzzle. Since we've won the League, we've signed Thiago, Konate, Diaz, Jota, Nunez and Tsimikas for our first team. That's not enough, I think the best teams consistently add 2-3 first team members every season to keep the squad fresh and competitive.

There has been too much sentimentality and it's hampered us, sometimes players need to be sold even if they don't want to go. The likes of Ox, Milly and Naby could have freed up valuable wages and earned us a few million but now we're going to lose them all for nothing.

People keep saying we have been too sentimental and we should have signed 2/3 midfield players, these words have some merit, but the question is who out of our signings should we not have signed, to help make that happen?  As I doubt we would have got too much money for milner, keita or Ox in the last 1 or 2 yrs.

The tough realisation is that Thiago who is the arguably best midfield player we have signed  since Souness, wasn't the right player for us, considering the age and fraility of the other midfield players around him, these are the tough and tight calls our recruitment team have to make
Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:50:41 am
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 09:11:28 am
People keep saying we have been too sentimental and we should have signed 2/3 midfield players, these words have some merit, but the question is who out of our signings should we not have signed, to help make that happen?  As I doubt we would have got too much money for milner, keita or Ox in the last 1 or 2 yrs.

The tough realisation is that Thiago who is the arguably best midfield player we have signed  since Souness, wasn't the right player for us, considering the age and fraility of the other midfield players around him, these are the tough and tight calls our recruitment team have to make
Think it's more of we wanted to refresh the squad who should we have not re-signed or made decisions to move on earlier (Matip, Firmino, Fabinho, Robertson, Henderson and a few more fall in to this) they're the players who you get fees for and are the ones who were and still are contributing but are on the older side of the squad.  If you spend big on talent you've got to find the minutes for them and Milner, Keita, Ox aren't really taking up many minutes.
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:51:51 am
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 09:11:28 am
People keep saying we have been too sentimental and we should have signed 2/3 midfield players, these words have some merit, but the question is who out of our signings should we not have signed, to help make that happen?  As I doubt we would have got too much money for milner, keita or Ox in the last 1 or 2 yrs.

The tough realisation is that Thiago who is the arguably best midfield player we have signed  since Souness, wasn't the right player for us, considering the age and fraility of the other midfield players around him, these are the tough and tight calls our recruitment team have to make

Good questions. Let me throw out some potential errors in judgement from us. Obviously there's misfortune and the benefit of hindsight to throw in here too so it's not a binary, 'these were clear errors' at all.

Ox should never have been given a new contract. Milner has been given at least one too many. Henderson shouldn't have been resigned till he's 35 (I believe it's 35, maybe 34). We should have been (if we weren't, obviously we can't know on this), looking to sell Ox and Keita. On the Keita one, we could have carried him if Gini's replacement had been as robust as Gini, but Thiago is injured about 50% of the time so obviously that didn't happen. We shouldn't have considered Elliot, Carvalho and potentially Jones as 8s in our system given all of them are naturally much more attacking than Klopp has ever wanted from his midfielders (at Liverpool). I'm not sure that means we don't sign Elliot and Carvalho, but it does mean if we sign them we need to realise the depth chart for midfield is misleading.

And yes, we shouldn't have bought Thiago given we weren't then going to sign another CM for 3 seasons (assuming we don't sign one in January). We'd have been fine with him as a 'luxury' player at this stage in career but in reality he's been the glue holding our midfield together too much of the time ever since he arrived. And at this point he's probably past his athletic peak.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:54:12 am by Knight »
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:25:49 am
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:51:51 am
Good questions. Let me throw out some potential errors in judgement from us. Obviously there's misfortune and the benefit of hindsight to throw in here too so it's not a binary, 'these were clear errors' at all.

Ox should never have been given a new contract. Milner has been given at least one too many. Henderson shouldn't have been resigned till he's 35 (I believe it's 35, maybe 34). We should have been (if we weren't, obviously we can't know on this), looking to sell Ox and Keita. On the Keita one, we could have carried him if Gini's replacement had been as robust as Gini, but Thiago is injured about 50% of the time so obviously that didn't happen. We shouldn't have considered Elliot, Carvalho and potentially Jones as 8s in our system given all of them are naturally much more attacking than Klopp has ever wanted from his midfielders (at Liverpool). I'm not sure that means we don't sign Elliot and Carvalho, but it does mean if we sign them we need to realise the depth chart for midfield is misleading.

And yes, we shouldn't have bought Thiago given we weren't then going to sign another CM for 3 seasons (assuming we don't sign one in January). We'd have been fine with him as a 'luxury' player at this stage in career but in reality he's been the glue holding our midfield together too much of the time ever since he arrived. And at this point he's probably past his athletic peak.
Jones is an 8 type. Elliott and Carvalho are much 10 type. One issue is a little unlucky on  not predictable injuries, Jones was getting games and doing well in the first half of the season then has freaky eye injury then Covid and didnt get as much time in the second half then has not played this with what seemed to be stress injury. Elliott same thing last year with his Leg injury. Keita was managed much better last season with injury and that has not happened this season. Ox has to agree to leave, obv it probably a mix of not getting the value/somewhere he would want to play, I think they gave him the extension expecting he would be able to perform after that injury with the security to rehab and not rush to get back, also has not worked well.
Persephone

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:31:28 am
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 09:11:28 am
People keep saying we have been too sentimental and we should have signed 2/3 midfield players, these words have some merit, but the question is who out of our signings should we not have signed, to help make that happen?  As I doubt we would have got too much money for milner, keita or Ox in the last 1 or 2 yrs.

The tough realisation is that Thiago who is the arguably best midfield player we have signed  since Souness, wasn't the right player for us, considering the age and fraility of the other midfield players around him, these are the tough and tight calls our recruitment team have to make
Milner, Ox, Naby just on wages would have saved us at least 10mil a season. We probably could have gotten a small fee for Naby and Ox. Thiago was a vanity choice, not because he's not brilliant but because he's likely to miss at least 25% of the season. We needed new midfielders as soon as we won the League, the signs were already there that we'd need a refresh but with FSG being tight those needs were shoved to back in order to buy 1 CB as our major purchase in 2 seasons.

lamonti

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:32:31 am
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 08:18:38 am
Joyce is right, we've pretty much let our first team stagnate and only added a few new pieces to the puzzle. Since we've won the League, we've signed Thiago, Konate, Diaz, Jota, Nunez and Tsimikas for our first team. That's not enough, I think the best teams consistently add 2-3 first team members every season to keep the squad fresh and competitive.

There has been too much sentimentality and it's hampered us, sometimes players need to be sold even if they don't want to go. The likes of Ox, Milly and Naby could have freed up valuable wages and earned us a few million but now we're going to lose them all for nothing.

They weren't stagnant last year. The lack of new blood is a big issue. I think the toll of last year's efforts and disappointments is also huge. And I think the World Cup is a distraction. And they all get together and fuck us.
Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 12:06:45 pm
Agree with all these posts. I think it's high time we moved Julian Ward on.
IgorBobbins

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 01:23:34 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 12:06:45 pm
Agree with all these posts. I think it's high time we moved Julian Ward on.
Bring back Ian Ayre to be in charge of our transfers. Its the only way.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 05:32:22 pm
Quote
Kylian Mbappe's team is considering TERMINATING his contract with PSG by paying a hefty fee that will free him of the two + one year extension he signed. Leaving him open to sign for whatever club wants him, as they assess possible solutions.

[@LEquipe]
James...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 05:42:47 pm
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 09:11:28 am
People keep saying we have been too sentimental and we should have signed 2/3 midfield players, these words have some merit, but the question is who out of our signings should we not have signed, to help make that happen?  As I doubt we would have got too much money for milner, keita or Ox in the last 1 or 2 yrs.

The tough realisation is that Thiago who is the arguably best midfield player we have signed  since Souness, wasn't the right player for us, considering the age and fraility of the other midfield players around him, these are the tough and tight calls our recruitment team have to make

Well firstly we could easily have got money for Keita and Ox. But the problem is it wasnt the ridiculously excessive fee that we always seem to put on our squad players. How long did it take to sell Wilson? Grujic? Origi walked for free. Moreno. Sturridge. Lallana. Even the likes of Laruci we priced out.

We should have taken reasonably fees and moved on.

However, even if we hadnt sold them we should still have had money for players. We signed one bloody player in the summer of 2021. Then this summer we had a net spend of £10m. Its pathetic and it isnt a surprise we cant keep up with City when you spend like we do.

Klopp is right. Nobody can match their spend. But we proved we didnt have to. What we do need to do however to keep matching them on the field and spending like Norwich and Bournemouth aint gonna get the job done.

We should be match the likes of Spurs, Arsenal etc. And honestly, I still dont know how we literally have revenue to the level of United - more in the next accounts is predicted - yet nobody bats an eyelid at the dropping £100m+ net EVERY SINGLE SUMMER and £300k a week on countless players yet we can barely even do a third of that transfer spend each summer and the one time we did do 300k wages it took nearly 18 months of negotiation for a Balon Dor top 5 regular.
tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 06:17:22 pm
Why would PSG ever accept a contract termination with Mbappe, even if he tries to buy out his contract?  They spent ridiculous amounts in getting him to re-sign, they're desperate for him to stay there.

He's completely fucked himself.
Logged
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:19:03 pm
By re-signing Salah and signing Nunez, we have obviously moved on from Mbappe, so he is not worth discussing. The real question is, do we have a deal in place with Bellingham for next summer?
Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:31:35 pm
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:34:16 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:19:03 pm
By re-signing Salah and signing Nunez, we have obviously moved on from Mbappe, so he is not worth discussing. The real question is, do we have a deal in place with Bellingham for next summer?

Most likely no.
Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:37:18 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 08:18:38 am
Joyce is right, we've pretty much let our first team stagnate and only added a few new pieces to the puzzle. Since we've won the League, we've signed Thiago, Konate, Diaz, Jota, Nunez and Tsimikas for our first team. That's not enough, I think the best teams consistently add 2-3 first team members every season to keep the squad fresh and competitive.

There has been too much sentimentality and it's hampered us, sometimes players need to be sold even if they don't want to go. The likes of Ox, Milly and Naby could have freed up valuable wages and earned us a few million but now we're going to lose them all for nothing.

I don't agree with the general thrust of this.

We can't compete with City in a money brawl. Our only option has been to invest in youth and hope we can continue to be competitive while they grow into the team, risking a few fallow years if that doesn't happen, before we come back again.

That's how most successful teams operate when they don't have such reserves of outside capital.

I'm fine with that. We should absolutely be run like a football club, not a hollow success machine.
Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:38:16 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:19:03 pm
By re-signing Salah and signing Nunez, we have obviously moved on from Mbappe, so he is not worth discussing.

Pretty much nothing in this thread has been worth discussing ;D
markmywords

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:51:38 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 09:50:41 am
Think it's more of we wanted to refresh the squad who should we have not re-signed or made decisions to move on earlier (Matip, Firmino, Fabinho, Robertson, Henderson and a few more fall in to this) they're the players who you get fees for and are the ones who were and still are contributing but are on the older side of the squad.  If you spend big on talent you've got to find the minutes for them and Milner, Keita, Ox aren't really taking up many minutes.

Well said , to get the 2/3 midfielders needed to refresh, would require possibly not buying Thiago and/or selling Fabinho or henderson et al!  I.e a decison not without cost or consequence, IF we could do it

People have forgotten how hard we tried (and failed) to sell Origi, Klopp spoke publically about this.
The reality is Rodgers tried selling henderson before and therein lies the problem, getting buyers ain't easy, making people join (likely) weaker teams isn't always easy either.  People thinking we can simply sell the likes of keita/ox are being overly simplistic, especially when you consider their wages. 

Getting rid, is possibly harder than purchasing, as 99% of players we buy will see us as a step up, whilst 99% of those who leave might see their next move as a step down.  You would have to let of lot of players see out their deals to free up enough cash to get the 2/3 midfielders many are talking about.  Probably milner, firmino, matip, ox, maybe henderson as well. And if matip goes to fund your midfield renewal, we would be walking around with the same number of centre backs as we had in 2020/1, should we allow another 3 squad players walk to fund a 4th centre back?

killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:55:27 pm
In terms of sales and generating money, there may need to be a discussion around Fabinho.
Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:13:35 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:55:27 pm
In terms of sales and generating money, there may need to be a discussion around Fabinho.

Give us a blow by blow.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:02:27 pm
SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:06:24 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 08:18:38 am
Joyce is right, we've pretty much let our first team stagnate and only added a few new pieces to the puzzle. Since we've won the League, we've signed Thiago, Konate, Diaz, Jota, Nunez and Tsimikas for our first team. That's not enough, I think the best teams consistently add 2-3 first team members every season to keep the squad fresh and competitive.

you win today's prize for arguing against yourself.  :)

we won the league in 2020 so we have indeed added "2-3 first team members" since then.
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:19:57 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 07:37:18 pm
I don't agree with the general thrust of this.

We can't compete with City in a money brawl. Our only option has been to invest in youth and hope we can continue to be competitive while they grow into the team, risking a few fallow years if that doesn't happen, before we come back again.

That's how most successful teams operate when they don't have such reserves of outside capital.

I'm fine with that. We should absolutely be run like a football club, not a hollow success machine.

This is odd because its not how successful teams operate if you look at Utd or Liverpool in the past. If we take Utd under Ferguson as a model, and we probably should given their financial strength was organically created, like ours, and Ferguson was a long serving manager, like ours, then your narrative doesnt quite fit. You have more and less successful seasons yes, and sustaining 90+ every season is unsustainable, yes. But you still sign prime age players and seek to strengthen from a position of strength. You evolve, both on and off the pitch and you move players on when its time. You dont need to leave yourself with no prime age midfielders having not signed one in 5 seasons, like weve done. And when you mess up your squad succession (which in the end Utd did and Ferguson left them with massive problems in midfield) you sometimes very much fail to come back from that. Of course I dont think were United of the post Fergie years because Klopp is still here and weve plenty of opportunity to bring in players.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:23:18 pm by Knight »
Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:31:06 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:55:27 pm
In terms of sales and generating money, there may need to be a discussion around Fabinho.

It's hard to say with Fabinho, he's never been incredibly quick but when our midfield is functioning well he's excellent, he could be declining very early but it's also possible he's just exhausted and horribly exposed right now.

If he is declining physically there's also a conversation to be had about moving him into defense, he's been really good there in the past and that would solve one depth problem while we focus our budget on another.
Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:13:48 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:19:57 pm
This is odd because its not how successful teams operate if you look at Utd or Liverpool in the past. If we take Utd under Ferguson as a model, and we probably should given their financial strength was organically created, like ours, and Ferguson was a long serving manager, like ours, then your narrative doesnt quite fit.

Maybe I'm going crazy but I could have sworn it was generally accepted that Fergie created (essentially) 3 teams and that between these, there were some more fallow years. I mean didn't Utd fail to win the league (or even get too close) for 3 years in there somewhere?

So either I've gone crazy and am remembering things that never happened, or it fits my 'narrative'
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:24:32 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 08:18:38 am
Joyce is right, we've pretty much let our first team stagnate and only added a few new pieces to the puzzle. Since we've won the League, we've signed Thiago, Konate, Diaz, Jota, Nunez and Tsimikas for our first team. That's not enough, I think the best teams consistently add 2-3 first team members every season to keep the squad fresh and competitive.

We have won the league title in 2020 (28 months ago).

Since then, we have added Tsimikas, Thiago, Jota, Konate, Diaz, Nunez, Ramsay and Carvalho to our first 22 (plus Arthur), and lost Clyne, Lovren, Lallana, Wijnaldum, Shaqiri, Mane, Minamino, Origi and N.Williams from our first 22.

That is quite a turnover ...
markmywords

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 01:07:32 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:55:27 pm
In terms of sales and generating money, there may need to be a discussion around Fabinho.

It's interesting considering what the other poster was saying earlier. IN AUG 2021 we gave henderson a 4 yr extension, and fabinho a 5 yr extension

It's like Klopp is scarred by what happened at dortmund and so looks to tie players down to long contracts a little too eagerly
Sheer Magnetism

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:02:41 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:24:32 pm
We have won the league title in 2020 (28 months ago).

Since then, we have added Tsimikas, Thiago, Jota, Konate, Diaz, Nunez, Ramsay and Carvalho to our first 22 (plus Arthur), and lost Clyne, Lovren, Lallana, Wijnaldum, Shaqiri, Mane, Minamino, Origi and N.Williams from our first 22.

That is quite a turnover ...
There's one player in that group that's started more than 20 league games in a season over that 28 months. Nunez, Ramsay, Arthur and Carvalho have started five between them. So not really much of a turnover at all is it?
« Last Edit: Today at 02:04:30 am by Sheer Magnetism »
Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 07:55:08 am
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 07:37:18 pm
I don't agree with the general thrust of this.

We can't compete with City in a money brawl. Our only option has been to invest in youth and hope we can continue to be competitive while they grow into the team, risking a few fallow years if that doesn't happen, before we come back again.

That's how most successful teams operate when they don't have such reserves of outside capital.

I'm fine with that. We should absolutely be run like a football club, not a hollow success machine.

While it is true that we cannot compete with them if it comes down to purely money, it still seems awfully shortsighted of our owners to be so restrictive with the spending, infrastructure spending should be coming at least partially out of their pockets since it directly increases the value of their asset and would free up necessary funds to overhaul a midfield that is crying out for it.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 08:05:23 am
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 07:37:18 pm
I don't agree with the general thrust of this.

We can't compete with City in a money brawl. Our only option has been to invest in youth and hope we can continue to be competitive while they grow into the team, risking a few fallow years if that doesn't happen, before we come back again.

That's how most successful teams operate when they don't have such reserves of outside capital.

I'm fine with that. We should absolutely be run like a football club, not a hollow success machine.

Since when has investing in youth been our approach, or at least our main approach? Is this a new thing that nobody has told us about? I would hardly class Alisson, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Wijnaldum, Salah, Mane, Jota and Diaz as youngsters when we signed them.
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 08:52:43 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 10:31:06 pm
It's hard to say with Fabinho, he's never been incredibly quick but when our midfield is functioning well he's excellent, he could be declining very early but it's also possible he's just exhausted and horribly exposed right now.

If he is declining physically there's also a conversation to be had about moving him into defense, he's been really good there in the past and that would solve one depth problem while we focus our budget on another.

It's a bit like Barca and Busquets. He was great when they had a functioning midfield and declined when the midfield went to shit and he was also ran into the ground. Now he's just too old.

He needs the midfield sorting around him but if it's a few seasons of transition he'll be into his 30s by the time it sorts itself out. And Henderson and Thiago (who are already in their 30s) are going to be around for a bit longer.

Logged
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 08:58:32 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:24:32 pm
We have won the league title in 2020 (28 months ago).

Since then, we have added Tsimikas, Thiago, Jota, Konate, Diaz, Nunez, Ramsay and Carvalho to our first 22 (plus Arthur), and lost Clyne, Lovren, Lallana, Wijnaldum, Shaqiri, Mane, Minamino, Origi and N.Williams from our first 22.

That is quite a turnover ...

We've fucked up badly with the midfield and not done enough at right back, relying almost exclusively on Trent for several years.

The issue is if we prioritise one area (i..e the attack with Mane/Salah/Firmino ageing) we neglect others.

A lot of it comes back to the complacency of no signings in 2019 (and one in 2021 wasn't enough). You need to keep on top of the squad a lot more, otherwise you end up needing to make a load of signings at once.
Logged
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:43:21 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 02:02:41 am
There's one player in that group that's started more than 20 league games in a season over that 28 months. Nunez, Ramsay, Arthur and Carvalho have started five between them. So not really much of a turnover at all is it?

Well, that is if we ignore the fact that Nunez, Carvalho, Ramsay and Arthur have arrived only a couple of months ago. The reality is, the only thing we need is replacing Keita and AOC with a top midfielder. We tried this summer with Tchouameni, and we will try again with Bellingham. Once that is done, we will once again have the team capable of challenging on all fronts, like last season, without being financed by a dictatorship regime ...

GK: Alisson/Kelleher

RB: TAA/Ramsay
CD: Konate/Gomez
CD: Van Dijk/Matip
LB: Robertson/Tsimikas

MF: Bellingham(?)/Elliott
DM: Fabinho/Henderson
MF: Thiago/Jones

FW: Salah/Carvalho
ST: Nunez/Firmino
FW: Diaz/Jota

Of course, we could always demand that FSG sell the club to some dictatorship regime, so we can get all the shiny new toys we want, but personally I am not very much in favor of this option ...
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:50:09 am
Of course we ignore that Peter
Logged
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:57:06 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:43:21 am
Well, that is if we ignore the fact that Nunez, Carvalho, Ramsay and Arthur have arrived only a couple of months ago. The reality is, the only thing we need is replacing Keita and AOC with a top midfielder. We tried this summer with Tchouameni, and we will try again with Bellingham. Once that is done, we will once again have the team capable of challenging on all fronts, like last season, without being financed by a dictatorship regime ...

GK: Alisson/Kelleher

RB: TAA/Ramsay
CD: Konate/Gomez
CD: Van Dijk/Matip
LB: Robertson/Tsimikas

MF: Bellingham(?)/Elliott
DM: Fabinho/Henderson
MF: Thiago/Jones

FW: Salah/Carvalho
ST: Nunez/Firmino
FW: Diaz/Jota

Of course, we could always demand that FSG sell the club to some dictatorship regime, so we can get all the shiny new toys we want, but personally I am not very much in favor of this option ...

The squad just isn't durable enough and it's an ageing squad in many areas (another year older next season).

If we'd got the midfielder we needed in the summer, it likely would have kept things ticking over this season, even just for the freshness purposes and takes away the bad feeling (even Van Dijk was shouting for a midfielder in the summer and Klopp constantly fielding questions about it).

We went above and beyond again last season, in what was a very grueling season physically and mentally. The squad needed refreshing. We needed two midfielders really while moving on the likes of Ox and Keita to make the space. Especially with the way we play under Klopp, we need to refresh things a lot more than we do.
Logged
