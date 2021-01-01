People keep saying we have been too sentimental and we should have signed 2/3 midfield players, these words have some merit, but the question is who out of our signings should we not have signed, to help make that happen? As I doubt we would have got too much money for milner, keita or Ox in the last 1 or 2 yrs.



The tough realisation is that Thiago who is the arguably best midfield player we have signed since Souness, wasn't the right player for us, considering the age and fraility of the other midfield players around him, these are the tough and tight calls our recruitment team have to make



Good questions. Let me throw out some potential errors in judgement from us. Obviously there's misfortune and the benefit of hindsight to throw in here too so it's not a binary, 'these were clear errors' at all.Ox should never have been given a new contract. Milner has been given at least one too many. Henderson shouldn't have been resigned till he's 35 (I believe it's 35, maybe 34). We should have been (if we weren't, obviously we can't know on this), looking to sell Ox and Keita. On the Keita one, we could have carried him if Gini's replacement had been as robust as Gini, but Thiago is injured about 50% of the time so obviously that didn't happen. We shouldn't have considered Elliot, Carvalho and potentially Jones as 8s in our system given all of them are naturally much more attacking than Klopp has ever wanted from his midfielders (at Liverpool). I'm not sure that means we don't sign Elliot and Carvalho, but it does mean if we sign them we need to realise the depth chart for midfield is misleading.And yes, we shouldn't have bought Thiago given we weren't then going to sign another CM for 3 seasons (assuming we don't sign one in January). We'd have been fine with him as a 'luxury' player at this stage in career but in reality he's been the glue holding our midfield together too much of the time ever since he arrived. And at this point he's probably past his athletic peak.