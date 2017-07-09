Ideally FFP would have been enforced so clubs had to live to their means. If thats how it would have been, then it is difficult to imagine better owners than the ones we have, and I dont think theres another club that would have won as much as us IF clubs had to live to their means.



Since that isnt going to be enforced, and we are living in an age of money-no-object sports washing, it is hard to see what the answer is. Other clubs are ahead of us financially, artificially, so the temptation to get sore with the owners is there. As fans we put up suggestions, which is fine, but lets think about that.



We are commenting on how these world class business people need to manage their money better, or manage their asset better. Most of us dont operate at anything like their level, but we have suggestions and solutions for them as to how they need to improve. Then again, its what fans do, because we also comment on how the world class football people at the club need to do their job better! Its just how it is.



Perhaps the European super League, in another guise that is better thought out and more sporting, might be the answer to the sports washing clubs?



In the meantime, even in spite of such an unfair set up that the custodians of the game have allowed, we fight on.



It would be lovely to bloody Man Citys nose on Sunday, but unfortunately I dont have too many hopes for the league title this season, as we appear to be in transition towards building Klopps second great side.



Still, we might be playing really well by the time of the CL knockout stages, and I would love to win old big ears again while the sports washers look on, enviously.