Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2181483 times)

mickeydocs

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43800 on: Yesterday at 12:02:26 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:35:28 am
It's a shame that some fans don't remember 2010. That is probably why they are suggesting the club should take loans in order to fulfill their wet dreams about shiny new toys. FSG have kept 100% of their promise when they took over the club 12 years ago. If you are not satisfied with that, there is always Man City or Chelsea to consider as the club you support ...
Tired of your super fan bullshit.
The owners have massively underinvested in the squad and this has created problems with the squad, particularly in midfield.
The vast majority of reds are calling this out.
Calling FSG out on their lack of investment does not mean we want a sugar daddy that throws money at all problems.
However we do expect investment in the squad to help compete for honours.
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Skeeve

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43801 on: Yesterday at 12:22:06 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:35:28 am
It's a shame that some fans don't remember 2010. That is probably why they are suggesting the club should take loans in order to fulfill their wet dreams about shiny new toys. FSG have kept 100% of their promise when they took over the club 12 years ago. If you are not satisfied with that, there is always Man City or Chelsea to consider as the club you support ...

How about the owners take on the costs of stadium improvements freeing up that money for the squad, it is not like those improvements don't improve the value of their investment after all.
BER

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43802 on: Yesterday at 12:54:53 pm »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Yesterday at 12:02:26 pm
Tired of your super fan bullshit.
The owners have massively underinvested in the squad and this has created problems with the squad, particularly in midfield.
The vast majority of reds are calling this out.
Calling FSG out on their lack of investment does not mean we want a sugar daddy that throws money at all problems.
However we do expect investment in the squad to help compete for honours.

Equally tired of your 'stupid fan' bullshit.

"Massively underinvested"

:lmao
Knight

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43803 on: Yesterday at 01:14:08 pm »
For some reason I genuinely thought AL and Peter are the same person but now Peter is defending FSG and now I think I must have got entirely the wrong end of the stick at some point. Apologies both!
Classycara

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43804 on: Yesterday at 01:32:37 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:35:28 am
It's a shame that some fans don't remember 2010. That is probably why they are suggesting the club should take loans in order to fulfill their wet dreams about shiny new toys. FSG have kept 100% of their promise when they took over the club 12 years ago. If you are not satisfied with that, there is always Man City or Chelsea to consider as the club you support ...

It's a shame that PeterTheRed doesn't remember 2021. That is probably why they are foolishly having a go at people's generalised/made up viewpoints, shouting into the void at noone in particular for things he himself did repeatedly:

having a go at FSG ownership and insisting they must sell up, saying he was fed up with Klopp being outsmarted by shit managers, begging for 'shiny new toys' all the way through the transfer windows (before he threw his toys out the pram in a tantrum).

Given his lack of satisfaction, and his suggestion that those unsatisfied fans support Chelsea/Man City, then I can only hope for Pete's sake he decided on Man City (given he said Potter was a shit manager ;) )

Let's just leave Peter to project onto others in peace
Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43805 on: Yesterday at 02:31:33 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:35:28 am
It's a shame that some fans don't remember 2010. That is probably why they are suggesting the club should take loans in order to fulfill their wet dreams about shiny new toys. FSG have kept 100% of their promise when they took over the club 12 years ago. If you are not satisfied with that, there is always Man City or Chelsea to consider as the club you support ...

What a colossal load of shit. Liverpool FC are not FSG. Saying you have to support another team is incendiary. Weird behaviour to turn the ownership into a cult.
rawcusk8

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43806 on: Yesterday at 02:44:49 pm »
I think its fair to say theyre not the worst owners in the world, far from it, I think theyre quite good, but, as Jurgen said we wish they would take more risks with the transfers. Its obvious we needed midfielders and again we dicked around (like we did with the CB situation) and relied on players that are too old, too young or too injury prone. Bringing in a loan signing was not the answer at all and its been proven to be the case since hes now long term injured but all this will be forgiven if the murmours about Bellingham prove to be true. For the record I think we need more than one midfielder and I just wish FSG give Klopp the money he deserves so we can enjoy the last few years we have left of him with a squad thats capable instead of asking him to continuously perform well over the top against the financial dopers.
El Lobo

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43807 on: Yesterday at 03:18:15 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 02:44:49 pm
I think its fair to say theyre not the worst owners in the world, far from it, I think theyre quite good, but, as Jurgen said we wish they would take more risks with the transfers. Its obvious we needed midfielders and again we dicked around (like we did with the CB situation) and relied on players that are too old, too young or too injury prone. Bringing in a loan signing was not the answer at all and its been proven to be the case since hes now long term injured but all this will be forgiven if the murmours about Bellingham prove to be true. For the record I think we need more than one midfielder and I just wish FSG give Klopp the money he deserves so we can enjoy the last few years we have left of him with a squad thats capable instead of asking him to continuously perform well over the top against the financial dopers.

I think as a fanbase we probably need to start thinking about what we're going to be happy with moving forward. Because yes, they could/should have spent more in terms of transfers and could have done the stadium improvements/training ground improvements differently. But its what we wanted after the cancers....self sufficiency.

What with the footballing world being perfectly happy with sportswashers, its hard to see how we continue to compete unless we have similar owners. Klopp is a miracle worker. With more money to spend he could have performed bigger miracles. Sure. But once he's gone, and in the grand scheme of things it won't be long, its hard to see anyone close to that level (because I dont really think there are many/any) and so how much you spend is going to dictate even more how successful a club can be. They're putting us in a good position....if FFP was a thing. But its not. And as much as people say they should take out loans, put their own money in etc.....its still not going to be enough to maintain what we've done over the last 5/6 years moving forward.
Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43808 on: Yesterday at 03:28:27 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:18:15 pm
I think as a fanbase we probably need to start thinking about what we're going to be happy with moving forward. Because yes, they could/should have spent more in terms of transfers and could have done the stadium improvements/training ground improvements differently. But its what we wanted after the cancers....self sufficiency.

What with the footballing world being perfectly happy with sportswashers, its hard to see how we continue to compete unless we have similar owners. Klopp is a miracle worker. With more money to spend he could have performed bigger miracles. Sure. But once he's gone, and in the grand scheme of things it won't be long, its hard to see anyone close to that level (because I dont really think there are many/any) and so how much you spend is going to dictate even more how successful a club can be. They're putting us in a good position....if FFP was a thing. But its not. And as much as people say they should take out loans, put their own money in etc.....its still not going to be enough to maintain what we've done over the last 5/6 years moving forward.

If theyre not willing to go for it they may as well sell. I think the market is already outstripping what they can cope with and the value of their asset will only go one way if we stop competing at the top. Theyre probably in the sweet spot of value of the club compared to their material wealth and how they can remain competitive in the future. Id sell if I was them.
Kop Kings

  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43809 on: Yesterday at 03:44:57 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:35:28 am
It's a shame that some fans don't remember 2010. That is probably why they are suggesting the club should take loans in order to fulfill their wet dreams about shiny new toys. FSG have kept 100% of their promise when they took over the club 12 years ago. If you are not satisfied with that, there is always Man City or Chelsea to consider as the club you support ...

Thanks John
tubby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43810 on: Yesterday at 03:50:22 pm »
Love Mac Red talking about transfer wet dreams when nearly all his posts are in the transfer threads.
PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43811 on: Yesterday at 03:56:38 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:18:15 pm
I think as a fanbase we probably need to start thinking about what we're going to be happy with moving forward. Because yes, they could/should have spent more in terms of transfers and could have done the stadium improvements/training ground improvements differently. But its what we wanted after the cancers....self sufficiency.

What with the footballing world being perfectly happy with sportswashers, its hard to see how we continue to compete unless we have similar owners. Klopp is a miracle worker. With more money to spend he could have performed bigger miracles. Sure. But once he's gone, and in the grand scheme of things it won't be long, its hard to see anyone close to that level (because I dont really think there are many/any) and so how much you spend is going to dictate even more how successful a club can be. They're putting us in a good position....if FFP was a thing. But its not. And as much as people say they should take out loans, put their own money in etc.....its still not going to be enough to maintain what we've done over the last 5/6 years moving forward.

Well, with the Russian oligarchs under sanctions, we will have to settle for a Saudi prince, I suppose. And we do have a tradition of green 2nd/3rd kits ...
El Lobo

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43812 on: Yesterday at 03:58:14 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 03:56:38 pm
Well, with the Russian oligarchs under sanctions, we will have to settle for a Saudi prince, I suppose. And we do have a tradition of green 2nd/3rd kits ...

Its the Chinese we're after
Dench57

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43813 on: Yesterday at 04:08:26 pm »
give it Musky
ScouserAtHeart

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43814 on: Yesterday at 04:11:12 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 03:28:27 pm
If theyre not willing to go for it they may as well sell. I think the market is already outstripping what they can cope with and the value of their asset will only go one way if we stop competing at the top. Theyre probably in the sweet spot of value of the club compared to their material wealth and how they can remain competitive in the future. Id sell if I was them.

Well that's depressing
DelTrotter

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43815 on: Yesterday at 04:14:46 pm »
I think they'll keep us for years, we are pretty much the biggest you can get in ya list of sports clubs so can't see them letting us go. And they'll hope the value will go up if theres changes in the future with super league or tv deals. Does feel like we are totally reliant on having a genius in charge and hitting every transfer, not really a long term way of sustainable success but that's not their fault it's the premier leagues.
G Richards

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43816 on: Yesterday at 04:27:08 pm »
Ideally FFP would have been enforced so clubs had to live to their means. If thats how it would have been, then it is difficult to imagine better owners than the ones we have, and I dont think theres another club that would have won as much as us IF clubs had to live to their means.

Since that isnt going to be enforced, and we are living in an age of money-no-object sports washing, it is hard to see what the answer is. Other clubs are ahead of us financially, artificially, so the temptation to get sore with the owners is there. As fans we put up suggestions, which is fine, but lets think about that.

We are commenting on how these world class business people need to manage their money better, or manage their asset better. Most of us dont operate at anything like their level, but we have suggestions and solutions for them as to how they need to improve. Then again, its what fans do, because we also comment on how the world class football people at the club need to do their job better! Its just how it is.

Perhaps the European super League, in another guise that is better thought out and more sporting, might be the answer to the sports washing clubs? 

In the meantime, even in spite of such an unfair set up that the custodians of the game have allowed, we fight on.

It would be lovely to bloody Man Citys nose on Sunday, but unfortunately I dont have too many hopes for the league title this season, as we appear to be in transition towards building Klopps second great side.

Still, we might be playing really well by the time of the CL knockout stages, and I would love to win old big ears again while the sports washers look on, enviously.
lionel_messias

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43817 on: Yesterday at 04:49:00 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 04:27:08 pm
Ideally FFP would have been enforced so clubs had to live to their means. If thats how it would have been, then it is difficult to imagine better owners than the ones we have, and I dont think theres another club that would have won as much as us IF clubs had to live to their means.

Since that isnt going to be enforced, and we are living in an age of money-no-object sports washing, it is hard to see what the answer is. Other clubs are ahead of us financially, artificially, so the temptation to get sore with the owners is there. As fans we put up suggestions, which is fine, but lets think about that.

We are commenting on how these world class business people need to manage their money better, or manage their asset better,  which seems odd to me, but on the other hand not really, because as fans we also comment on how the world class football people at the club need to do their job better! Its just how it is. We offer opinion on what world class sporting people and business people need to do to improve, while (in my case right now) sitting in an armchair drinking a cup of coffee!

Perhaps the European super League, in another guise that is better thought out and more sporting, might be the answer to the sports washing clubs? 

In the meantime, even in spite of such an unfair set up that the custodians of the game have allowed, we fight on.

It would be lovely to bloody Man Citys nose on Sunday, but unfortunately I dont have too many hopes for the league title this season, as we appear to be in transition towards building Klopps second great side.

Still, we might be playing really well by the time of the CL knockout stages, and I would love to win old big ears again while the sports washers look on, enviously.

I know where you are coming from and you make good points about the sporting expertise. But I do think some of the so-called arguments are over now:

We absolutely need 2-3 new midfielders, there is no getting around that. We might need another right back as well and so whoever runs the club has to stump up the money.

The figures are all there to see on levels of investment compared to revenue - FSG don't borrow for stands and infrastructure costs -maybe they should I don't know. But without a level of investment that is related to the football transfer market, we will fall behind others who have either borrowed or, as everyone knows have Black Gold money.


FSG is not Liverpool Football Club and the overall value of the club is still directly connected to have a winning football team on the field. Yes, we won two trophies but this tired looking squad will be measured by League titles and Champions League trophies, and Klopp has what, 3 years left?
Dave McCoy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43818 on: Yesterday at 05:09:12 pm »
It's a lot of angst over basically 3 clubs in the world that have no relation to reality because "political" reasons. Doesn't really matter what else you do as long as that is true, you'll never find someone that has a similar motivation because the end goals for them is just to brag instead of having your entire country treated on an equal basis with other great powers. You have to say that Qatar buying PSG has been something of a master stroke politically for them. Macron calling Mbappe and doing sweetheart deals for BeIn. For a country that just has some oil and an airbase for us Americans that's not a bad deal.
So... Howard Phillips

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43819 on: Yesterday at 05:13:20 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:58:14 pm
Its the Chinese we're after

Nah.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Britains richest man has tried to buy Chelsea and United and being rebuffed.

Apparently he still wants to buy a PL club.
G Richards

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43820 on: Yesterday at 05:14:59 pm »
I completely agree, the team needs more. I think its a fair point to say the midfield has been misjudged - lots of bodies, and lots of wages going out, but not enough quality or athleticism getting onto the pitch. 2-3 midfielders needed in an overhaul, and it is fair to say one of them should have come in last summer, and we left ourselves short.

We did do some good business over the last year which will presumably be part of the next team Klopp is building - Diaz and Nunez being the main two, but Carvalho and hopefully Ramsey too, will be good youngsters for us. Konate before that too.

But the lack of a quality midfielder is the glaring omission.

If by the end of the summer 2023 window the midfield is not refreshed, it is looking negligent to me, and questions on what the owners are doing will intensify. My hope is we sign one in January to boost the second half of the season, then go further in the summer to set it up for years to come.
Machae

  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43821 on: Yesterday at 05:49:16 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 05:13:20 pm
Nah.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Britains richest man has tried to buy Chelsea and United and being rebuffed.

Apparently he still wants to buy a PL club.

Tony Evans tweeted this week, that FSG are open to selling (told personally), but the price is/was 'unrealistic'.

As long as Liverpool continue making top 4 and remain semi competitive, im sure FSG would be happy.
Dave McCoy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43822 on: Yesterday at 05:57:34 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 05:49:16 pm
Tony Evans tweeted this week, that FSG are open to selling (told personally), but the price is/was 'unrealistic'.

As long as Liverpool continue making top 4 and remain semi competitive, im sure FSG would be happy.

Yeah, sure.....
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43823 on: Yesterday at 06:01:12 pm »
He didn't say that conversation took place recently but a few years ago.
Egyptian36

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43824 on: Yesterday at 06:45:22 pm »
I honestly believe with different normal owners the past years would have been really tough for the club with no success. FSG were smart, hired the right people who can find good value in the market and a world class manager with a track record of overachieving, got lucky a little bit because of Barca stupidity but most importantly they are running the club the right way and the club is healthy financially and commercially, an area others failed at before and it's effecting us till now. What they did is a big achievement, challenging clubs backed by countries.

Having said that I think they were naive thinking FFP will make a big difference or that the TV rights to be sold on a club-by-club basis or the transfers market will stay the same or that we will always generate enough money from sales. Other clubs are richer than before and finding ways to invest more money and even mid-table clubs now have better players and can attract more quality players. The transfers market isn't the same it's becoming harder and harder to find good value , as soon as a player show signs he can be a top player clubs go crazy, how much Enzo Fernandez is worth now ?

More money made available or a change to our recruitment strategy where we can spot top players very early I don't know but FSG need to adapt.
Agent99

  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43825 on: Yesterday at 08:19:57 pm »
Aldo1988

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43826 on: Yesterday at 08:35:52 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 05:13:20 pm
Nah.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Britains richest man has tried to buy Chelsea and United and being rebuffed.

Apparently he still wants to buy a PL club.

No thanks, from his Wiki page...

"Ratcliffe is not only a supporter of Manchester United F.C., but also a Chelsea F.C season ticket holder."

And also this...

"In 1985, Ratcliffe married Carol Pieroni; they have two sons, Martin and Tyler."
cdav

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43827 on: Yesterday at 08:36:48 pm »
I really like Caicedo the more I see, a bit like a younger Gini.
Adeemo

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43828 on: Yesterday at 09:26:30 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 08:36:48 pm
I really like Caicedo the more I see, a bit like a younger Gini.

He looks absolutely outstanding.
Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43829 on: Yesterday at 09:28:41 pm »
Quote from: Adeemo on Yesterday at 09:26:30 pm
He looks absolutely outstanding.

Missed the boat now the money clubs will circle. Potter will want him at Chelsea and money no object there.
Asam

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43830 on: Yesterday at 10:45:02 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 08:35:52 pm
No thanks, from his Wiki page...

"Ratcliffe is not only a supporter of Manchester United F.C., but also a Chelsea F.C season ticket holder."

And also this...

"In 1985, Ratcliffe married Carol Pieroni; they have two sons, Martin and Tyler."

 :lmao
Asam

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43831 on: Yesterday at 10:46:15 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:28:41 pm
Missed the boat now the money clubs will circle. Potter will want him at Chelsea and money no object there.

if we want him hes certainly obtainable, I wouldnt rule him out
Asam

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43832 on: Yesterday at 10:50:14 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 05:14:59 pm
I completely agree, the team needs more. I think its a fair point to say the midfield has been misjudged - lots of bodies, and lots of wages going out, but not enough quality or athleticism getting onto the pitch. 2-3 midfielders needed in an overhaul, and it is fair to say one of them should have come in last summer, and we left ourselves short.

We did do some good business over the last year which will presumably be part of the next team Klopp is building - Diaz and Nunez being the main two, but Carvalho and hopefully Ramsey too, will be good youngsters for us. Konate before that too.

But the lack of a quality midfielder is the glaring omission.

If by the end of the summer 2023 window the midfield is not refreshed, it is looking negligent to me, and questions on what the owners are doing will intensify. My hope is we sign one in January to boost the second half of the season, then go further in the summer to set it up for years to come.

That would make sense, sign a top midfielder in January and then add one more in the summer, we should also consider another wide forward for the right as cover for salah assuming the youngsters we do have arent quite at the level yet

The midfield signings we make will define next season for us.
Stockholm Syndrome

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43833 on: Yesterday at 11:01:37 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 05:13:20 pm
Nah.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Britains richest man has tried to buy Chelsea and United and being rebuffed.

Apparently he still wants to buy a PL club.

I mean he's better than an oil state but isn't he a major Tory/ERG/Brexit knobhead.

I know it's just the situation with football at the moment,  but I hardly find the prospect of being the toy of an high net worth individual to be a great prospect to aspire to, nor do I believe in taking on debt for short term goals, but both options are better than an oil state or other tyrannical government, and self sustaining system is being outpaced by others and no longer savoury for fans, so what else is there to do?

I wouldn't want Ratcliffe though I think he's a real dickhead.
BarryCrocker

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43834 on: Today at 12:31:37 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 05:13:20 pm
Nah.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Britains richest man has tried to buy Chelsea and United and being rebuffed.

Apparently he still wants to buy a PL club.

Go French and get Bernard Arnault. Then we drop in a proper LV logo onto this.


Suareznumber7

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43835 on: Today at 01:26:32 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 03:28:27 pm
If theyre not willing to go for it they may as well sell. I think the market is already outstripping what they can cope with and the value of their asset will only go one way if we stop competing at the top. Theyre probably in the sweet spot of value of the club compared to their material wealth and how they can remain competitive in the future. Id sell if I was them.

The value of their asset is only going to go one way, but it's not the way you think it is.  There's a reason why so many American businessmen are willing to shell out hundreds of millions on football clubs. 
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43836 on: Today at 01:34:20 am »
Quote
Joao Felix is considering leaving Atletico Madrid in January. He believes that Simeone is going to continue him on the bench next season and sees his situation as unsustainable.

[@PartidazoCope]
Egyptian36

  
  
  
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43837 on: Today at 01:43:34 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:28:41 pm
Missed the boat now the money clubs will circle. Potter will want him at Chelsea and money no object there.

We should do whatever it takes to bring Brighton scouts or whoever was behind these deals or Newcastle did it already?
Caicedo and Alister for 15m or so. Imagine if we had them as a squad players.
