Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43720 on: Today at 11:45:55 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:44:01 am
No, its more like theyre actually a toxic person who cant compensate for a terrible personality, regardless of how good they may look.

Who, Mbappe?

What makes him a toxic terrible person...? Considering a lot of his issues seem to be around Messi and Neymar who you know....could easily be described the same.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43721 on: Today at 11:46:44 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:39:58 am
Him supposedly wanting out might mean Real Madrid focus on that deal and not on signing Bellingham. Could be favourable to us.

Don't think Perez will go back in for Mbappe after the public embarrassment he felt in the Summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43722 on: Today at 11:56:22 am
Quote from: Cruiser on Today at 11:27:30 am
Mbappe is a speed merchant, a classless wanker and a cancer in the dressing room. No thanks.

https://youtu.be/ar0njkDqPMY
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43723 on: Today at 11:57:23 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:45:55 am
Who, Mbappe?

What makes him a toxic terrible person...? Considering a lot of his issues seem to be around Messi and Neymar who you know....could easily be described the same.

I mean it's not a great move when part of his new contract is terms for how the team is to be shaped as Mbappe likes, his kick off now is because they didn't deal with other players as he liked, or if he is going up to his own players saying stuff like "It's not good enough to be sorry, you have to make the pass to me"

He is a fantastic player but he has a massive ego this season; to some degree this may be right, and for a team like PSG definitely, but any player who feels they are bigger than everyone else involved, which Mbappe seems to think at PSG, then I wouldn't necessarily want them here despite how good they are.

Like as much as a knobhead I think he is I don't think Haaland seems himself as bigger than the team and club itself in City. I do think Mbappe thinks that with PSG
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43724 on: Today at 12:03:15 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:45:55 am
Who, Mbappe?

What makes him a toxic terrible person...? Considering a lot of his issues seem to be around Messi and Neymar who you know....could easily be described the same.

A player making demands about how the club should be run is more than enough reason to avoid that player at all costs IMO, indulging that sort of attitude can only go one way and considering our scoring numbers under Klopp I'm not sure we'd even get much out of it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43725 on: Today at 12:05:25 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:39:58 am
Him supposedly wanting out might mean Real Madrid focus on that deal and not on signing Bellingham. Could be favourable to us.

Or they just sign both which is most likely scenario
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43726 on: Today at 12:12:58 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:45:55 am
Who, Mbappe?

What makes him a toxic terrible person...? Considering a lot of his issues seem to be around Messi and Neymar who you know....could easily be described the same.

Plenty of mounting evidence, including earlier in the season when he didnt receive a pass and just turned his back and stopped trying. Thats exactly what we need and look for.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43727 on: Today at 12:24:48 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:34:33 am
Not wanting to summon Peter, but isn't saying 'Nah dont want Mbappe here' a bit like saying 'Margot Robbie? No ta, bet her breath stinks and her accent is annoying'.

There are things you may want to experience with Margot Robbie but giving her a 5-year contract may not be one of them.

To be honest, the thing with Mbappé is he had the footballing world at his feet due to his age and athleticism. Decided to be an absolute twat and whoever advised him to stay at PSG
has no brain cells when it comes to football.

The more realistic fantasy for Liverpool (Please Robbie Fowler) is 2-3 young hungry midfielders (20-24 year-olds) in the mould of Camavinga or Valverde - whoever recruits midfielders at Madrid, get him too!

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43728 on: Today at 12:31:47 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:57:23 am
I mean it's not a great move when part of his new contract is terms for how the team is to be shaped as Mbappe likes, his kick off now is because they didn't deal with other players as he liked, or if he is going up to his own players saying stuff like "It's not good enough to be sorry, you have to make the pass to me"

He is a fantastic player but he has a massive ego this season; to some degree this may be right, and for a team like PSG definitely, but any player who feels they are bigger than everyone else involved, which Mbappe seems to think at PSG, then I wouldn't necessarily want them here despite how good they are.

Like as much as a knobhead I think he is I don't think Haaland seems himself as bigger than the team and club itself in City. I do think Mbappe thinks that with PSG

Pretty sure his major problem with PSG is that they promised him they would bring in a true #9 so that he could play wide.  Then they didn't bring in a player to play that position so he is having to do it when he thinks he's at his best in a wide area.  I don't know if that is completely accurate but teams making promises to start players is nothing new. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43729 on: Today at 12:34:14 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:31:47 pm
Pretty sure his major problem with PSG is that they promised him they would bring in a true #9 so that he could play wide.  Then they didn't bring in a player to play that position so he is having to do it when he thinks he's at his best in a wide area.  I don't know if that is completely accurate but teams making promises to start players is nothing new. 

Trouble for him is he is paid 50X the wages of the average League 1 player and he doesn't want to play striker. Not a good look, Kylian.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43730 on: Today at 12:37:25 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:34:14 pm
Trouble for him is he is paid 50X the wages of the average League 1 player and he doesn't want to play striker. Not a good look, Kylian.

Like I said, teams making promises to start players for them to sign with them is nothing new.  The problem is, the club then has to keep those promises or stuff like this happens.  As someone else has already said, whoever advised Mbappe to resign with PSG gave him some terrible advice. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43731 on: Today at 12:41:32 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:31:47 pm
Pretty sure his major problem with PSG is that they promised him they would bring in a true #9 so that he could play wide.  Then they didn't bring in a player to play that position so he is having to do it when he thinks he's at his best in a wide area.  I don't know if that is completely accurate but teams making promises to start players is nothing new.

The insult, having to to play as the 9 alongside Messi and Neymar!

His ego is clearly out of control, he picked this manager and is criticising him in the press a few months later.

Barca pulling more levers or selling their soul a stake to the Suadi's to fund a deal is my tinfoil theory.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43732 on: Today at 12:42:47 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:31:47 pm
Pretty sure his major problem with PSG is that they promised him they would bring in a true #9 so that he could play wide.  Then they didn't bring in a player to play that position so he is having to do it when he thinks he's at his best in a wide area.  I don't know if that is completely accurate but teams making promises to start players is nothing new.

That's fine to a degree, but also when he is like "I want you to buy a striker, and sell Neymar, and buy a CB, and I feel betrayed you didn't" that's a bit more. That's less encroaching on his own position and now saying sell a player because I don't like him, and buy a CB because I think we need one (and as such my point of view on transfers is above the Sporting Directors)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43733 on: Today at 12:44:15 pm
Oh god no not more Mbappe talk.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43734 on: Today at 12:44:20 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 08:05:08 pm
Good work mate. You've registered here 2 days and already you're on my ignore list. That's a speed that Mo  Mbappé would be proud of

Im devastated.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43735 on: Today at 01:37:52 pm
Given the massive transfer fees and the relative lack of money outside the PL, players having release clauses or running their contracts down is the best way to get leverage.  For example, forget signing players from top clubs, most good Spanish, Italian, and German clubs couldn't afford players from Villa, Leicester, and the like these days.  Thus, running contracts down is the best way to secure a move.  Or have a release clause.

Haaland and his entourage did this.  They were going to get paid one way or the other.  Might as well plan a future they want.

Mbappe had this at his fingertips.  He ran his contract down, which at least gave him some options.  But he decided he wanted money and control (aka play DoF too).  Well, he's "stuck" unhappily at PSG while Haaland is the talk of the football world (as much as we don't like it).

All Kylian had to do was tone it down, and leave for Real or a PL club (even us).  Establish a new "rivalry" with Haaland, and stay in the headlines for the right reasons.  Instead, he signs his new contract, giving him record-breaking money and far too much control.  But he's still unhappy?

Looks like Qatar will have to shell out 50 million to sign his mate or something.

I wonder if post-WC PSG will begin to tone things down.  The advertising for the World Cup and having Mbappe, Messi, and Neymar (three stars on the three top teams) was perfect for Qatar.  Post-WC, though, is Messi really going to stick around?  Is Mbappe really going to be there long-term?  Neymar's getting older too.  Can see some shake-up or a new "project."
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43736 on: Today at 01:55:47 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:42:47 pm
That's fine to a degree, but also when he is like "I want you to buy a striker, and sell Neymar, and buy a CB, and I feel betrayed you didn't" that's a bit more. That's less encroaching on his own position and now saying sell a player because I don't like him, and buy a CB because I think we need one (and as such my point of view on transfers is above the Sporting Directors)

I don't disagree with you but, at the same time, it's really the fault of the club for making him all of those promises.  They really put him above the club which can certainly create major problems, as we are seeing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43737 on: Today at 02:34:53 pm
Mbappe seems like a problem character, I don't think that's what we need for insane transfer fee. I bet he will push his way for Real Madrid anyways.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43738 on: Today at 02:39:24 pm
Couldnt give a toss about drama that follows Mbappe, though a move to Liverpool would be pretty nice, despite all the fire and smoke, cannot see us ever paying the sort of wages he wants.

However, out of interest, would you do a straight swap with Mo for Mbappe? Thats a toughie.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43739 on: Today at 02:49:50 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:45:55 am
Who, Mbappe?

What makes him a toxic terrible person...? Considering a lot of his issues seem to be around Messi and Neymar who you know....could easily be described the same.

Is there a reason why Messi has this reputation?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43740 on: Today at 02:53:12 pm
I don't want him here, the guy has the ego the size of Saturn, did you see the antics when he didn't a through ball and he stopped running sulking.

Seems his ego is dented because Haaland has taken the top spot for best young attacker on the planet, do Real even need him with Vinicius jr?

He made his bed, he's fully taken sportswashed blood soaked money and being a DoF.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43741 on: Today at 02:54:10 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 01:37:52 pm
Given the massive transfer fees and the relative lack of money outside the PL, players having release clauses or running their contracts down is the best way to get leverage.  For example, forget signing players from top clubs, most good Spanish, Italian, and German clubs couldn't afford players from Villa, Leicester, and the like these days.  Thus, running contracts down is the best way to secure a move.  Or have a release clause.

Haaland and his entourage did this.  They were going to get paid one way or the other.  Might as well plan a future they want.

Mbappe had this at his fingertips.  He ran his contract down, which at least gave him some options.  But he decided he wanted money and control (aka play DoF too).  Well, he's "stuck" unhappily at PSG while Haaland is the talk of the football world (as much as we don't like it).

All Kylian had to do was tone it down, and leave for Real or a PL club (even us).  Establish a new "rivalry" with Haaland, and stay in the headlines for the right reasons.  Instead, he signs his new contract, giving him record-breaking money and far too much control.  But he's still unhappy?

Looks like Qatar will have to shell out 50 million to sign his mate or something.

I wonder if post-WC PSG will begin to tone things down.  The advertising for the World Cup and having Mbappe, Messi, and Neymar (three stars on the three top teams) was perfect for Qatar.  Post-WC, though, is Messi really going to stick around?  Is Mbappe really going to be there long-term?  Neymar's getting older too.  Can see some shake-up or a new "project."

Based on nothing at all, I have a strange feeling Salah ends up there at some point. If Mbappe does indeed move, I think they'll want a well known superstar to replace him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43742 on: Today at 02:57:08 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 02:53:12 pm
I don't want him here, the guy has the ego the size of Saturn, did you see the antics when he didn't a through ball and he stopped running sulking.

Seems his ego is dented because Haaland has taken the top spot for best young attacker on the planet, do Real even need him with Vinicius jr?

He made his bed, he's fully taken sportswashed blood soaked money and being a DoF.

I agree with your sentiments, but I'd want him here purely because he's a brilliant player who will benefit the team for a year or two until he has another strop.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43743 on: Today at 03:47:19 pm
Argentinian Defensive Mid.

Quote
Liverpool are keeping an eye on Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez. [@Estadio_ED]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43744 on: Today at 03:50:10 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:47:19 pm
Argentinian Defensive Mid.

Well the last one was pretty good so sign him up I say.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43745 on: Today at 03:52:01 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:47:19 pm
Argentinian Defensive Mid.

28 years old so I would be somewhat surprised.

But then again who knows. Anyone know who he is? Had he been any good in La Liga?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43746 on: Today at 04:02:26 pm
I wouldn't normally suggest a Leicester player since they seem a bit of a pain to buy from, but with their current form and financial issues I'd like to see us enquire about Ndidi. With them close to losing Tielemans on a free I wonder if they'd be so desperate to shoot down offers for another player who looks a level above them, but he does have 2 1/2 years on his contract so not exactly a desperate situation for them yet.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43747 on: Today at 04:08:13 pm
Id be interested to see Mbappe at a real club in a real league with a real manager.

No offence but playing for PSG under managers who have zero power just completely emboldens him to behave however he wants because there is no real focus on a week to week basis is there? He knows theyll win, the managers tactics dont matter. The focus isnt really on true football development.

If he was working under someone like Klopp though, and in a league like England where you cant just show up and coast, and the environment is a real footballing environment then I do wonder if that would focus his mind a bit. Particularly interesting would be how hed see himself in relation to Haaland.

Is it a coincidence that Haaland joins the biggest league in the world and has everyone talking about him and Mbappe all of a sudden is annoyed and unhappy? I wonder if he feels like hes lost his stature a little to Haaland now Haalands PR has clearly gone through the roof now hes in the Premier League.
