Tepid, I'll make sure your balls are hanging off the Tower of London if we sign Mbappe.
You do it to yourselves and thats what really hurts
Klopp just confirmed Keita's out of tomorrow's game. Naby's got the bends.
Only Chelsea can afford him. Even City will struggle with wage bill since they have Haaland.
Ok mate. Mo Salah is as good as ever.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
"Will we win many trophies together?""Yes, Kylian, but the most important thing is that we will prove Tepid wrong."
Page created in 0.03 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.49]