It's Mario Cotegana though, the guy who first broke that he was staying at PSG and did that interview with him.



Como adelanta RMC, Mbappé quiere irse en enero del PSG.Añadimos en@marca- Ya pidió salir ¡en julio! y se le dio la opción del Liverpool, nunca del Madrid- Se siente traicionado y dolido por las promesas incumplidas- En enero parece inviableTranslation: - He already asked out in July! and he was given the option of Liverpool, never Madrid-He feels betrayed and hurt by broken promises-In January he seems unfeasibleIf Cortegana is Tier 1 (as reported; though he is sourcing from RMC), then welcome to Liverpool Kylian. Since Madrid is not feasible and he doesn't want to stay at PSG, and he wants to be mentioned in the same breath as Haaland, just drive up to Kirkby (Peter Odemwingie style). 25 million transfer fee and 80K a week wages should do it!