LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
If FSG sell their penguins stake
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 02:45:21 pm
Also why we should stay well clear of his character.

Yep! wouldn't want him anywhere near our dressing room.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Mbappe's ma is one of us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Mbappe is an absolute helmet. The kind that thinks everybody is holding him back from being the best ever and winning everything in sight with absolutely no irony in the fact he kills chemistry with everybody he plays with. I wouldnt want him here and I think he burned his bridges with Real Madrid. Deserves misery.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Need to get Mbappe so him and Trent can do the goal celebration together 🤣

He comes over a right prick and he is gonna have a job forcing his way out now he signed a new deal.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Mbappe rumours are back?

Just when I thought I was out ... THEY PULL ME BACK IN!!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Perez said he doesn't want him at Madrid as long as he's President.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 03:08:26 pm
Mbappe rumours are back?

Just when I thought I was out ... THEY PULL ME BACK IN!!!

Who told you that? You were never out son.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
But why wouldn't we want a player who expects to have a say in team selection and transfer policy? Look how well it's worked for team chemistry at PSG already.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 03:09:35 pm
But why wouldn't we want a player who expects to have a say in team selection and transfer policy? Look how well it's worked for team chemistry at PSG already.

Julian Ward could do with the help mate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yeah we're not signing Mbappe haha. Nor should we for the price and wages he's on.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:08:31 pm
Perez said he doesn't want him at Madrid as long as he's President.
From DoF Mbappe to President Mbappe?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 03:10:58 pm
From DoF Mbappe to President Mbappe?

Only was is up mate. After that is to own the club.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
lol

It would never happen in a million years.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Can he do it on a cold Thursday night in Tbilisi? 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
We're not getting Mbappe lol

He'll go to City.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:37:57 am
Maddison would be a crazy signing. The likes of Fernandez (a complete shit house, seems like City made), Caicedo are the sorts of players we should be targeting. Players who can get about the pitch and battle.

We have enough creative players in our side.

Who?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:14:12 pm
We're not getting Mbappe lol

He'll go to City.

Liverpool is a city Chaks.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:14:12 pm


He'll go to City.


He'll go to City.

Not sure Pep would be interested in that level of ill discipline.

Reckon PSG will flog him to Barca just to piss off Real.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
The source is Marca, isn't it?  Probably just shit-stirring.

Then again, it seems like the only way Mbappe is happy is if he's at Mbappe FC, and everyone in football must cater to his whims.  Like a bloke who edits other team's players on FM or something.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:55:50 pm
If FSG sell their penguins stake

> Tim Tams.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Would you want Mbappe? Sounds like a troublesome child.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 03:16:24 pm
Not sure Pep would be interested in that level of ill discipline.

Reckon PSG will flog him to Barca just to piss off Real.

Pep would have no say it in.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 03:19:58 pm
The source is Marca, isn't it?  Probably just shit-stirring.

Then again, it seems like the only way Mbappe is happy is if he's at Mbappe FC, and everyone in football must cater to his whims.  Like a bloke who edits other team's players on FM or something.

It's Mario Cotegana though, the guy who first broke that he was staying at PSG and did that interview with him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:23:15 pm
Pep would have no say it in.

I'm sure Pep would have a lot to say  ;D whether it gets heard is another question  ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 03:19:58 pm
The source is Marca, isn't it?  Probably just shit-stirring.

Then again, it seems like the only way Mbappe is happy is if he's at Mbappe FC, and everyone in football must cater to his whims.  Like a bloke who edits other team's players on FM or something.

The sources are all French.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: leinad on Today at 03:24:16 pm
It's Mario Cotegana though, the guy who first broke that he was staying at PSG and did that interview with him.

https://twitter.com/MarioCortegana/status/1579817060028551168

Como adelanta RMC, Mbappé quiere irse en enero del PSG.

Añadimos en
@marca
:

- Ya pidió salir ¡en julio! y se le dio la opción del Liverpool, nunca del Madrid

- Se siente traicionado y dolido por las promesas incumplidas

- En enero parece inviable


Translation:  - He already asked out in July! and he was given the option of Liverpool, never Madrid

-He feels betrayed and hurt by broken promises

-In January he seems unfeasible

If Cortegana is Tier 1 (as reported; though he is sourcing from RMC), then welcome to Liverpool Kylian.  Since Madrid is not feasible and he doesn't want to stay at PSG, and he wants to be mentioned in the same breath as Haaland, just drive up to Kirkby (Peter Odemwingie style).  25 million transfer fee and 80K a week wages should do it!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
I'm expecting some fireworks when Mbappe the player hands in a transfer request to Mbappe the DoF.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:37:31 pm
I'm expecting some fireworks when Mbappe the player hands in a transfer request to Mbappe the DoF.

Mbappe the player will storm out and go crying to his mum, wholl box Mbappe the DOFs ears.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Only possible if we are planning a swap deal Salah + cash Mbappe.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 03:42:24 pm
Only possible if we are planning a swap deal Salah + cash Mbappe.

What are Mbappes current wages? Somewhere not far off Haalands no doubt.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:15:48 pm
Liverpool is a city Chaks.
We've the extra attraction of hosting the Eurovision next year.  Give him a place in the city centre and he can put it up on AirBnB for thousands. Not sure he could turn that down.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:44:00 pm
What are Mbappes current wages? Somewhere not far off Haalands no doubt.
£50k a week. DoF Mbappe isn't very good at this.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Egyptian journo.

https://twitter.com/ismaeelmahmoudd/status/1579824843033575424

Quote
True ✅✅ PSG Idea is to sell Mbappe to Liverpool and get Mo Salah instead. PSG hold a long-term interest in Salah, and he is the top target as a replacement of Mbappe departure.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 03:33:52 pm
https://twitter.com/MarioCortegana/status/1579817060028551168

Como adelanta RMC, Mbappé quiere irse en enero del PSG.

Añadimos en
@marca
:

- Ya pidió salir ¡en julio! y se le dio la opción del Liverpool, nunca del Madrid

- Se siente traicionado y dolido por las promesas incumplidas

- En enero parece inviable


Translation:  - He already asked out in July! and he was given the option of Liverpool, never Madrid

-He feels betrayed and hurt by broken promises

-In January he seems unfeasible

If Cortegana is Tier 1 (as reported; though he is sourcing from RMC), then welcome to Liverpool Kylian.  Since Madrid is not feasible and he doesn't want to stay at PSG, and he wants to be mentioned in the same breath as Haaland, just drive up to Kirkby (Peter Odemwingie style).  25 million transfer fee and 80K a week wages should do it!

He'd be decent cover for Diaz while he's out.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: leinad on Today at 03:50:11 pm
He'd be decent cover for Diaz while he's out.

Agreed.  Also solid cover for Julian Ward.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
lol Mbappe
