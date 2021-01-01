« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1083 1084 1085 1086 1087 [1088]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2163362 times)

Online naka

  • Lennart Skoglund Ultra
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,440
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43480 on: Today at 01:45:23 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:49:28 am
FSG won't change their philosophy.
they have too
their strategy was based on continued champions league qualification/ super league
next year we will have neither so their asset will depreciate
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,536
  • Legacy fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43481 on: Today at 01:53:21 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:49:28 am
FSG won't change their philosophy.
Is Tony Barrett still the go between? Be interesting to see what hes feeding back to them at the moment.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,492
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43482 on: Today at 01:58:50 pm »
Quote from: naka on Today at 01:45:23 pm
they have too
their strategy was based on continued champions league qualification/ super league
next year we will have neither so their asset will depreciate

Based on nothing but a feeling i think FSG will be looking to buy both a NFL and a NBA franchise soon enough.

Don't know if that'd mean putting LFC up for sale but the finances of running an American sport franchise look a lot more predictable than the corrupt UEFA,FIFA,FA's ruled football,FFP dead and the emergence of despot state owners to compete with who have 100 times or more wealth than the traditional owners/owner groups.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:00:50 pm by Tobelius »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1083 1084 1085 1086 1087 [1088]   Go Up
« previous next »
 