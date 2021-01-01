« previous next »
A lot of summers are debated about why we didnt sign more players and some I understand why we didnt act, like summer 2019 for example. I think the one however which i didnt get and put us on the back foot was definitely summer 21 where we only signed Konate. I didnt get at all why all we did was sign one first team player.
A lot of summers are debated about why we didnt sign more players and some I understand why we didnt act, like summer 2019 for example. I think the one however which i didnt get and put us on the back foot was definitely summer 21 where we only signed Konate. I didnt get at all why all we did was sign one first team player.
Well we got Diaz a few months later but your point still stands.
Well we got Diaz a few months later but your point still stands.

A transfer brought forward only because Spurs went in for him. We acted so fair play, but we put ourselves on the back foot all over the field.
Prescient from Aug 2021, if I may say so myself.

Yep. Nailed it.

The club has far too much to do. I cant see how we go from here to competing for the league any earlier than season after next.
The World Cup break is potentially very helpful. It means we'll only have played 16 PL games by New Year, compared to the usual 20. So there's any opportunity to right some wrongs from the summer and get players who can make a difference in the final 22 games of the season.

I think they'll act in January, for various reasons. Wonder if we agreed a deal for someone during the World Cup, could they be allowed to train with us in December (even though they obviously couldn't be registered until 1st January)?
The World Cup break is potentially very helpful. It means we'll only have played 16 PL games by New Year, compared to the usual 20. So there's any opportunity to right some wrongs from the summer and get players who can make a difference in the final 22 games of the season.

I think they'll act in January, for various reasons. Wonder if we agreed a deal for someone during the World Cup, could they be allowed to train with us in December (even though they obviously couldn't be registered until 1st January)?

I dont see it. The problem with the world cup for that line of thought is that we dont get to bring in a player until January. The break is mid-november to mid-December. Klopp will have a mini pre-season and if anything double down and believe his methods and that training time will turn us around.

It takes unique circumstances for us to act. Van Dijk being one, a team being close to signing a player we want (Diaz) being another. We looked all at sea in Jan 21 and yet we never looked like wanting to sign a centreback.
If we don't get UCL football, which right now looks very very unlikely,  we're in big trouble, no money and suddenly the good players will want to move elsewhere. It's almost like we should have strengthened when on top. All the impressive work the last 5 years is slipping away due to lack of investment and you could argue too much loyalty to some players who are no longer good enough.
I dont see it. The problem with the world cup for that line of thought is that we dont get to bring in a player until January. The break is mid-november to mid-December. Klopp will have a mini pre-season and if anything double down and believe his methods and that training time will turn us around.

It takes unique circumstances for us to act. Van Dijk being one, a team being close to signing a player we want (Diaz) being another. We looked all at sea in Jan 21 and yet we never looked like wanting to sign a centreback.

It's obviously very, very possible that you're right. But I'd suggest that the issues that forced us to try and sign someone at the tail end of the summer window are still there, so it stands to reason we'd still want to sign someone. We know, for example, that we tried to get Laimer in the last couple of weeks of the window and that would obviously have been a permanent deal. There's good reason to believe we might have pushed for Caicedo too. So I think we'd go for one now, especially when you consider the changes that are coming in that part of the pitch in the summer when all of Keita, Ox, Milner and Arthur go. We obviously need to buy 2/3 midfielders, so they'll want to get one done IMO. Whether they can get the deal they want is another matter entirely.

Just on Diaz, there was some interesting quotes from Lijnders on that signing a few months back. He basically said the club really, really wanted him in January, but that it looked like they'd then need to wait until summer, until things changed (i.e. Spurs came to the table). So it's true that Spurs forced us to move, but it sounds like we'd have got him earlier in the window if we could have got the fee down to where we wanted.
If we don't get UCL football, which right now looks very very unlikely,  we're in big trouble, no money and suddenly the good players will want to move elsewhere. It's almost like we should have strengthened when on top. All the impressive work the last 5 years is slipping away due to lack of investment and you could argue too much loyalty to some players who are no longer good enough.


We've got plenty of money, the owners just don't want to spend it.

Compare our net spends to others.
It's obviously very, very possible that you're right. But I'd suggest that the issues that forced us to try and sign someone at the tail end of the summer window are still there, so it stands to reason we'd still want to sign someone. We know, for example, that we tried to get Laimer in the last couple of weeks of the window and that would obviously have been a permanent deal. There's good reason to believe we might have pushed for Caicedo too. So I think we'd go for one now, especially when you consider the changes that are coming in that part of the pitch in the summer when all of Keita, Ox, Milner and Arthur go. We obviously need to buy 2/3 midfielders, so they'll want to get one done IMO. Whether they can get the deal they want is another matter entirely.

Just on Diaz, there was some interesting quotes from Lijnders on that signing a few months back. He basically said the club really, really wanted him in January, but that it looked like they'd then need to wait until summer, until things changed (i.e. Spurs came to the table). So it's true that Spurs forced us to move, but it sounds like we'd have got him earlier in the window if we could have got the fee down to where we wanted.

But that thing around Diaz, why not in January? Thats what i meant, the club i dont see wanting to sign in January no matter what Klopp wants.
We've got plenty of money, the owners just don't want to spend it.

Compare our net spends to others.

They don't like to borrow money to invest. Spurs and Arsenal have financed £200m of spending but it looks like it's worked. We were crying out for a midfielder and it was Tchouameni, Bellingham or bust. The fact is, Tchouameni went for £90m and Bellingham will be over £100m. We were never spending that on them anyway. The owners refuse to take any risks but want the best players on the cheap. We got where we are by trusting the scouting department and getting players like Mane, Salah etc. I don't know where we go from here. I feel unless FSG change their approach like Spurs and Arsenal have then we should get used to Europa for a few years. And worse once Newcastle spend their way to the top.

It appears to me at least the owners just aren't that fussed unless the club loses value.
A lot of summers are debated about why we didnt sign more players and some I understand why we didnt act, like summer 2019 for example. I think the one however which i didnt get and put us on the back foot was definitely summer 21 where we only signed Konate. I didnt get at all why all we did was sign one first team player.

That summer was all about risk considering that COVID wasn't over yet. Other clubs did, in hindsight maybe that was the right thing to do but I'll fucking guarantee if we'd started taking loans out the owners would have got absolute pelters from the same people saying we didn't do enough. We hadn't had a proper attendance at that point for practically 18 months (4000 in total at Anfield that season).
I don't see them changing what they've done (in their view quite successfully) in the last 12 years
Think someone on this board said the same thing a few weeks back, but we have outgrown our owners and they were relying on the Super League to be able to compete. They don't have what it takes to keep us at the top.
Think someone on this board said the same thing a few weeks back, but we have outgrown our owners and they were relying on the Super League to be able to compete. They don't have what it takes to keep us at the top.

Will see what they do in January but losing faith in them quite quickly now
That summer was all about risk considering that COVID wasn't over yet. Other clubs did, in hindsight maybe that was the right thing to do but I'll fucking guarantee if we'd started taking loans out the owners would have got absolute pelters from the same people saying we didn't do enough. We hadn't had a proper attendance at that point for practically 18 months (4000 in total at Anfield that season).

It hadnt, but we were on our way to full stadiums and we saw in the Euros that this country was going to open the doors again. Also we didnt have much of a choice because we were facing some really tough decisions around contracts.

At the same time, clearly we have been unlucky because we have been caught on the hop with Salah and Fabinho.
But that thing around Diaz, why not in January? Thats what i meant, the club i dont see wanting to sign in January no matter what Klopp wants.

I think the table will force their hand. When you look back at January 2020, we entered the window top of the league and ended it in third place, well clear of fifth. That was the month we were crying out for a CB during the injury crisis, but my guess is that the club took the view that top four was all but guaranteed. We then took an absolute nosedive in February and March, before recovering and scraping top four.

Whereas now, we're languishing in tenth place and five points behind our nearest top six rival, not to mention 14 points off the top. Maybe things look rosier by the end of the year, but I'd be surprised if we'd turned things around enough to be firmly embedded in the top four by New Year. Which makes me think they'll try to invest to boost our chances in the second half of the season.

Again, I could be very wrong on it.
I don't see them changing what they've done (in their view quite successfully) in the last 12 years

I agree.

It's a shame, really

Klopp doesn't need (or want) a budget like AD, or the red twats, but he doesn need proper backing.  A budget like Arsenal or Spurs, would've sufficed.
It hadnt, but we were on our way to full stadiums and we saw in the Euros that this country was going to open the doors again. Also we didnt have much of a choice because we were facing some really tough decisions around contracts.

At the same time, clearly we have been unlucky because we have been caught on the hop with Salah and Fabinho.

Not just football related, but how the fuck could anyone make decisions with the government in this country? True, they opened up for the Euros. That fat pig could just as easily have locked up again for another six months afterwards and called the Euros 'the boost the country needed but now we need to be sensible again'.

They take a lot of stick, some of it rightly so. But I really dont think they deserve stick for being sensible at that time, particularly considering the season we went on to have. In hindsight the summer after we won the CL was maybe when we should have been hammering it but again....we then walked the league in record time the season after so again its hard to say we were majorly wrong.
I think the table will force their hand. When you look back at January 2020, we entered the window top of the league and ended it in third place, well clear of fifth. That was the month we were crying out for a CB during the injury crisis, but my guess is that the club took the view that top four was all but guaranteed. We then took an absolute nosedive in February and March, before recovering and scraping top four.

Whereas now, we're languishing in tenth place and five points behind our nearest top six rival, not to mention 14 points off the top. Maybe things look rosier by the end of the year, but I'd be surprised if we'd turned things around enough to be firmly embedded in the top four by New Year. Which makes me think they'll try to invest to boost our chances in the second half of the season.

Again, I could be very wrong on it.

Or on the flip side, we are so far off that the club doesnt think its worth bothering and overpaying for what would eventually be a Europa League tilt.

We will see. I just dont see it for January. However, the summer, we need to be looking for at least four players from defence, through midfield, and attack.
Not just football related, but how the fuck could anyone make decisions with the government in this country? True, they opened up for the Euros. That fat pig could just as easily have locked up again for another six months afterwards and called the Euros 'the boost the country needed but now we need to be sensible again'.

They take a lot of stick, some of it rightly so. But I really dont think they deserve stick for being sensible at that time, particularly considering the season we went on to have. In hindsight the summer after we won the CL was maybe when we should have been hammering it but again....we then walked the league in record time the season after so again its hard to say we were majorly wrong.

See i didnt see summer 2019 after we won the CL as an issue. I thought we lacked depth, but we front loaded a lot of our spending with Van Dijk in January 2018 and then Keita, Fabinho and Alisson. All the players were mid-20s and we had plenty of youth coming through. I could see then taking it easy.

Summer 2021 was maybe a case of balancing risk but I thought at the time that we went far too much on the side of cautiousness. We also knew we had several players coming into that age where at any moment their legs could drop off.
I agree.

It's a shame, really

Klopp doesn't need (or want) a budget like AD, or the red twats, but he doesn need proper backing.  A budget like Arsenal or Spurs, would've sufficed.

In the last 4 years Arsenal have spent £300m more than us (net). £75m a year more.

In the last 4 years Spurs have spent £325m more (net) than us. c.£80m a year more.


Gross spend isn't much different either. Both clubs have similar wage/revenue ratios.
That summer was all about risk considering that COVID wasn't over yet. Other clubs did, in hindsight maybe that was the right thing to do but I'll fucking guarantee if we'd started taking loans out the owners would have got absolute pelters from the same people saying we didn't do enough.
Do you really think so? I'm not so sure, and curious why you're so vehement.

My recollection from the time the club has taken loans from our owners was that almost everyone saw it for what it was - a cashflow thing, well within the clubs' means and taking advantage of cheap loans, to help maintain competitiveness while spending money on capital investment.

And also recall in 2020 when it emerged FSG opted to take the furlough money (as they were entitled to) from the government, that there was a big backlash to that - centred on us being a financial juggernaut who should be taking care of itself rather than taking government money to cover what for them were measly costs for stadium staff etc. I also recall people in those conversations suggesting that if cashflow did reach a precipice (which I don't believe it ever did, though at the time that couldn't be known for sure) the club could potentially take a favourable loan (within means) from the owners to help ride out short term bumps.

There were also quite a number of people commenting that they were surprised the owners weren't supporting the club's infrastructure investment (ARE) this summer, in the way they did the Main Stand.

Those things make me think that you might be wrong about people kicking off if the club took another loan out. Granted some people over the summer seemed to have a misplaced understanding of how a company budgets, and equated all debt to being a terrible thing - but from recollection these were posters who were saying the club was right not to be entering the market place to turnaround our midfield, so those people are out of the scope of those you were talking about.

Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:37:58 am
We hadn't had a proper attendance at that point for practically 18 months (4000 in total at Anfield that season).
Think there's some important context missing in saying 18 months. There were quite extended gaps, including after the end of season - it was 23 home games that we hadn't had a proper attendance for.
That summer was all about risk considering that COVID wasn't over yet. Other clubs did, in hindsight maybe that was the right thing to do but I'll fucking guarantee if we'd started taking loans out the owners would have got absolute pelters from the same people saying we didn't do enough. We hadn't had a proper attendance at that point for practically 18 months (4000 in total at Anfield that season).

Many were saying to do just that and take advantage of clubs needing to sell. We were in such a great position to do it. Yes we had brilliant season after so maybe it wasn't such a bad decision there and then but the knock on consequences are where we are now. Aging squad with loads to do.
Do you really think so? I'm not so sure, and curious why you're so vehement.

My recollection from the time the club has taken loans from our owners was that almost everyone saw it for what it was - a cashflow thing, well within the clubs' means and taking advantage of cheap loans, to help maintain competitiveness while spending money on capital investment.

And also recall in 2020 when it emerged FSG opted to take the furlough money (as they were entitled to) from the government, that there was a big backlash to that - centred on us being a financial juggernaut who should be taking care of itself rather than taking government money to cover what for them were measly costs for stadium staff etc. I also recall people in those conversations suggesting that if cashflow did reach a precipice (which I don't believe it ever did, though at the time that couldn't be known for sure) the club could potentially take a favourable loan (within means) from the owners to help ride out short term bumps.

There were also quite a number of people commenting that they were surprised the owners weren't supporting the club's infrastructure investment (ARE) this summer, in the way they did the Main Stand.

Those things make me think that you might be wrong about people kicking off if the club took another loan out. Granted some people over the summer seemed to have a misplaced understanding of how a company budgets, and equated all debt to being a terrible thing - but from recollection these were posters who were saying the club was right not to be entering the market place to turnaround our midfield, so those people are out of the scope of those you were talking about.

I wouldnt have said it if I didnt think so :)

Quote
Think there's some important context missing in saying 18 months. There were quite extended gaps, including after the end of season - it was 23 home games that we hadn't had a proper attendance for.

:D

There's absolutely no context missing. We played Atletico in March 2020, COVID happened and we then didn't have a full attendance until the first game of the 21/22 season in late August 2021. Facts, nothing more, nothing less.
Thing is, even if there are excuses for previous summers there is absolutely zero excuses, or valid one anyway for being so cautious this summer. We can cut the club slack for a lot of things but the excuse of the right players not being available is not an excuse, its a massive cop out.
Thing is, even if there are excuses for previous summers there is absolutely zero excuses, or valid one anyway for being so cautious this summer. We can cut the club slack for a lot of things but the excuse of the right players not being available is not an excuse, its a massive cop out.

Yeah and it's not like Tachouameni went late August. We had all summer to work on alternatives. FSG just FSGing.
Yeah and it's not like Tachouameni went late August. We had all summer to work on alternatives. FSG just FSGing.

Id love to blame them for it because guess what, American venture capitalists dont really rank high up in me wanting to go to the well for them. But this time, everybody takes the blame and that includes Ward and Klopp.
Id love to blame them for it because guess what, American venture capitalists dont really rank high up in me wanting to go to the well for them. But this time, everybody takes the blame and that includes Ward and Klopp.

Klopp's own words were that he wished sometimes the owners took more risks. Sounds to me there were alternatives but they wanted Bellingham for a tube of pringles or nothing. Now I'm not saying Klopp or anyone else is blame free. But those words did speak volumes. I think he would have had to be very frustrated at the time to say anything negative about his bosses, but he did. 
Thing is, even if there are excuses for previous summers there is absolutely zero excuses, or valid one anyway for being so cautious this summer. We can cut the club slack for a lot of things but the excuse of the right players not being available is not an excuse, its a massive cop out.

No absolutely right. And as you say, that blame game includes everyone involved in the decision. We cant pat ourselves on the backs for 'waiting for the right player' and being so successful with our signings if we're then leaving ourselves short with that decision. Lets also be clear, again though, that this season goes way, way beyond not signing a couple of midfielders in the summer.
There's absolutely no context missing. We played Atletico in March 2020, COVID happened and we then didn't have a full attendance until the first game of the 21/22 season in late August 2021. Facts, nothing more, nothing less.
Didn't say it wasn't factual, but it's clearly not the best way to represent lost revenue unless deliberately trying to overemphasise it (which I didn't say you were). We missed 23 home games. Last season it looks like we played around 30 games, over a nine month period. That's why using the time (including months of no football) didn't seem the best to me.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:18:01 am
I wouldnt have said it if I didnt think so :)
That's good. Doesn't seem remotely likely to me, and seems a little inconsistent with what we've seen on rawk in the past (and this summer), but obviously we don't always have to agree and disagreements in opinion in good faith are no bad thing.
Didn't say it wasn't factual, but it's clearly not the best way to represent lost revenue unless deliberately trying to overemphasise it (which I didn't say you were). We missed 23 home games. Last season it looks like we played around 30 games, over a nine month period. That's why using the time (including months of no football) didn't seem the best to me.

We didnt miss 23 home games, we missed 29 (I can't imagine you're wanting to include games where we had 2000 fans in the ground in a discussion about lost revenue due to COVID). So nearly as many as last season when we played every game possible and we clearly didnt that season. It spread over two seasons, odd that you'd take such umbrage with what was a pretty sensible statement but more and more that seems to be your thing.

Quote from: Classycara on Today at 10:30:27 am
That's good. Doesn't seem remotely likely to me, and seems a little inconsistent with what we've seen on rawk in the past (and this summer), but obviously we don't always have to agree and disagreements in opinion in good faith are no bad thing. 

I'd suggest its very likely. Amusing that you think its not because of what we've seen on RAWK in the past. What we've seen on RAWK in the past is that there are a good number of posters who are capable of absolutely incredibly hyperbole when it comes to the owners. Sure there were maybe some advocating taking a loan. Many, and I dont need to name names as we know who they are, would have caused mayhem if it had turned out that we'd taken loans out and put debt on the club.
The owners are going to have to put in a lot of their equity or take out a monster loan this summer. A tiny net spend wont fix this. Weve got ourselves into the worst of all worlds. No assets we want rid of or can sell at their peak value, a loss of Champions League revenue potentially, an aging and weakest team for several seasons and an inflated market. If we dont go huge now we could be left behind for a long, long time. This is drastic. If coaching could fix a lot of these problems Klopp wouldve found it by now.
