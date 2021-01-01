That summer was all about risk considering that COVID wasn't over yet. Other clubs did, in hindsight maybe that was the right thing to do but I'll fucking guarantee if we'd started taking loans out the owners would have got absolute pelters from the same people saying we didn't do enough.

We hadn't had a proper attendance at that point for practically 18 months (4000 in total at Anfield that season).

Do you really think so? I'm not so sure, and curious why you're so vehement.My recollection from the time the club has taken loans from our owners was that almost everyone saw it for what it was - a cashflow thing, well within the clubs' means and taking advantage of cheap loans, to help maintain competitiveness while spending money on capital investment.And also recall in 2020 when it emerged FSG opted to take the furlough money (as they were entitled to) from the government, that there was a big backlash to that - centred on us being a financial juggernaut who should be taking care of itself rather than taking government money to cover what for them were measly costs for stadium staff etc. I also recall people in those conversations suggesting that if cashflow did reach a precipice (which I don't believe it ever did, though at the time that couldn't be known for sure) the club could potentially take a favourable loan (within means) from the owners to help ride out short term bumps.There were also quite a number of people commenting that they were surprised the owners weren't supporting the club's infrastructure investment (ARE) this summer, in the way they did the Main Stand.Those things make me think that you might be wrong about people kicking off if the club took another loan out. Granted some people over the summer seemed to have a misplaced understanding of how a company budgets, and equated all debt to being a terrible thing - but from recollection these were posters who were saying the club was right not to be entering the market place to turnaround our midfield, so those people are out of the scope of those you were talking about.Think there's some important context missing in saying 18 months. There were quite extended gaps, including after the end of season - it was 23 home games that we hadn't had a proper attendance for.