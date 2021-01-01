I dont see it. The problem with the world cup for that line of thought is that we dont get to bring in a player until January. The break is mid-november to mid-December. Klopp will have a mini pre-season and if anything double down and believe his methods and that training time will turn us around.



It takes unique circumstances for us to act. Van Dijk being one, a team being close to signing a player we want (Diaz) being another. We looked all at sea in Jan 21 and yet we never looked like wanting to sign a centreback.



It's obviously very, very possible that you're right. But I'd suggest that the issues that forced us to try and sign someone at the tail end of the summer window are still there, so it stands to reason we'd still want to sign someone. We know, for example, that we tried to get Laimer in the last couple of weeks of the window and that would obviously have been a permanent deal. There's good reason to believe we might have pushed for Caicedo too. So I think we'd go for one now, especially when you consider the changes that are coming in that part of the pitch in the summer when all of Keita, Ox, Milner and Arthur go. We obviously need to buy 2/3 midfielders, so they'll want to get one done IMO. Whether they can get the deal they want is another matter entirely.Just on Diaz, there was some interesting quotes from Lijnders on that signing a few months back. He basically said the club really, really wanted him in January, but that it looked like they'd then need to wait until summer, until things changed (i.e. Spurs came to the table). So it's true that Spurs forced us to move, but it sounds like we'd have got him earlier in the window if we could have got the fee down to where we wanted.