« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1081 1082 1083 1084 1085 [1086]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2161808 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,866
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43400 on: Today at 07:07:42 am »
A lot of summers are debated about why we didnt sign more players and some I understand why we didnt act, like summer 2019 for example. I think the one however which i didnt get and put us on the back foot was definitely summer 21 where we only signed Konate. I didnt get at all why all we did was sign one first team player.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,534
  • Legacy fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43401 on: Today at 07:09:16 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:07:42 am
A lot of summers are debated about why we didnt sign more players and some I understand why we didnt act, like summer 2019 for example. I think the one however which i didnt get and put us on the back foot was definitely summer 21 where we only signed Konate. I didnt get at all why all we did was sign one first team player.
Well we got Diaz a few months later but your point still stands.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,866
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43402 on: Today at 07:12:35 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 07:09:16 am
Well we got Diaz a few months later but your point still stands.

A transfer brought forward only because Spurs went in for him. We acted so fair play, but we put ourselves on the back foot all over the field.
Logged

Offline Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,751
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #43403 on: Today at 07:23:35 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 02:13:22 am
Prescient from Aug 2021, if I may say so myself.

Yep. Nailed it.

The club has far too much to do. I cant see how we go from here to competing for the league any earlier than season after next.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,703
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43404 on: Today at 08:55:40 am »
The World Cup break is potentially very helpful. It means we'll only have played 16 PL games by New Year, compared to the usual 20. So there's any opportunity to right some wrongs from the summer and get players who can make a difference in the final 22 games of the season.

I think they'll act in January, for various reasons. Wonder if we agreed a deal for someone during the World Cup, could they be allowed to train with us in December (even though they obviously couldn't be registered until 1st January)?
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,866
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43405 on: Today at 09:00:21 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:55:40 am
The World Cup break is potentially very helpful. It means we'll only have played 16 PL games by New Year, compared to the usual 20. So there's any opportunity to right some wrongs from the summer and get players who can make a difference in the final 22 games of the season.

I think they'll act in January, for various reasons. Wonder if we agreed a deal for someone during the World Cup, could they be allowed to train with us in December (even though they obviously couldn't be registered until 1st January)?

I dont see it. The problem with the world cup for that line of thought is that we dont get to bring in a player until January. The break is mid-november to mid-December. Klopp will have a mini pre-season and if anything double down and believe his methods and that training time will turn us around.

It takes unique circumstances for us to act. Van Dijk being one, a team being close to signing a player we want (Diaz) being another. We looked all at sea in Jan 21 and yet we never looked like wanting to sign a centreback.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,495
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43406 on: Today at 09:17:07 am »
If we don't get UCL football, which right now looks very very unlikely,  we're in big trouble, no money and suddenly the good players will want to move elsewhere. It's almost like we should have strengthened when on top. All the impressive work the last 5 years is slipping away due to lack of investment and you could argue too much loyalty to some players who are no longer good enough.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,703
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43407 on: Today at 09:17:40 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:00:21 am
I dont see it. The problem with the world cup for that line of thought is that we dont get to bring in a player until January. The break is mid-november to mid-December. Klopp will have a mini pre-season and if anything double down and believe his methods and that training time will turn us around.

It takes unique circumstances for us to act. Van Dijk being one, a team being close to signing a player we want (Diaz) being another. We looked all at sea in Jan 21 and yet we never looked like wanting to sign a centreback.

It's obviously very, very possible that you're right. But I'd suggest that the issues that forced us to try and sign someone at the tail end of the summer window are still there, so it stands to reason we'd still want to sign someone. We know, for example, that we tried to get Laimer in the last couple of weeks of the window and that would obviously have been a permanent deal. There's good reason to believe we might have pushed for Caicedo too. So I think we'd go for one now, especially when you consider the changes that are coming in that part of the pitch in the summer when all of Keita, Ox, Milner and Arthur go. We obviously need to buy 2/3 midfielders, so they'll want to get one done IMO. Whether they can get the deal they want is another matter entirely.

Just on Diaz, there was some interesting quotes from Lijnders on that signing a few months back. He basically said the club really, really wanted him in January, but that it looked like they'd then need to wait until summer, until things changed (i.e. Spurs came to the table). So it's true that Spurs forced us to move, but it sounds like we'd have got him earlier in the window if we could have got the fee down to where we wanted.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1081 1082 1083 1084 1085 [1086]   Go Up
« previous next »
 