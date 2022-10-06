Yeah Ryan Babel was okay, he had some ability and his main issue would have been we needed him to be some sort of saviour, when

the reality was a decent-good goal scoring winger, who was not profilic in any part of his job.



The problem with Keita, aside from the injuries, was just when you think he is back for a run in the team, he would break down. And just when you thought Klopp trusted him, he'd hook him for a bad game. This happened after a difficult half against Real Madrid.



If we'd been more ruthless we'd have looked to replace him more than a year ago, instead he's been left lingering in the squad and justifying (for some) why we don't need to invest in new midfielders.



Be simpler for the money men at the club when we clear out Milner, Keita and Oxlade Chamberlain (unlucky guy that is, on a football field).





3 attributes we are looking for in a new midfielder: availability to play! 20-24 years old and hungry to improve and learn Klopp's system but with some top level experience already. See: Caicedo and others.





The Jude Bellingham equation? Well that's the question for FSG, if they sniff they might be selling this club in the next 3-5 years, the outlay on Jude could be considered fairly modest actually. The challenge is keep Liverpool at the very top of the game for the next few years: how does Klopp reckon we do that, and how hard is he prepared to push to make it happen??