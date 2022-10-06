« previous next »
Online El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43280 on: October 6, 2022, 02:35:32 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on October  6, 2022, 02:28:34 pm
Mark Gonzalez was a massive flop if I recall. He was the missing piece of the puzzle.

Naaah he was pretty much just a punt, wasn't expensive at all.

I always think of Chris Kirkland as a massive disappointment. Thankfully we got Pepe not too long after, but I always had an image of him being our number one for years and he was just always injured.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43281 on: October 6, 2022, 02:37:18 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on October  6, 2022, 02:28:34 pm
Mark Gonzalez was a massive flop if I recall. He was the missing piece of the puzzle.

Helped us win a few legends games so wouldn't exactly call him a flop.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43282 on: October 6, 2022, 02:38:53 pm »
How Aquilani hasn't been mentioned more I'll never know. He even got a banner before he'd even played
Offline skipper757

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43283 on: October 6, 2022, 02:40:26 pm »
I think it's the price tag and frustration at his lack of availability, particularly as we've gone through a midfield crisis.  Keita's been overall good for us when he's played.

The issue is that he's our most expensive midfielder ever and was an outstanding player in Germany, and at age 27, we're trying to figure out if we should offer him an extension or he goes on a free.

Bear in mind, we had no midfielders aged 22-26 (until we got Arthur on loan in).  With Gini gone, Hendo aging, Milner aging, etc, Keita should be the midfielder in his prime that's keeping the engine room running.  Instead, he's unavailable again, and we're not sure if he'll play any part in our future.

That's the disappointment.  The injuries, particularly with Guinea, were really a shame as he did get off to a great start in 18-19.  It just seems like when he played, he was just a complementary piece to a great side.  When the great side aged and needed him to be the main midfield option, he was unavailable.

It certainly sours some on his time here, even though he was good, and the availability issues weren't his fault.
Offline Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43284 on: October 6, 2022, 02:45:04 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on October  6, 2022, 02:40:26 pm
I think it's the price tag and frustration at his lack of availability, particularly as we've gone through a midfield crisis.  Keita's been overall good for us when he's played.

The issue is that he's our most expensive midfielder ever and was an outstanding player in Germany, and at age 27, we're trying to figure out if we should offer him an extension or he goes on a free.

Bear in mind, we had no midfielders aged 22-26 (until we got Arthur on loan in).  With Gini gone, Hendo aging, Milner aging, etc, Keita should be the midfielder in his prime that's keeping the engine room running.  Instead, he's unavailable again, and we're not sure if he'll play any part in our future.

That's the disappointment.  The injuries, particularly with Guinea, were really a shame as he did get off to a great start in 18-19.  It just seems like when he played, he was just a complementary piece to a great side.  When the great side aged and needed him to be the main midfield option, he was unavailable.

It certainly sours some on his time here, even though he was good, and the availability issues weren't his fault.

A few years ago I mentioned that being made available for Guinea (enforced or not) and playing with an injury, in order to represent your Country could backfire, potentially curtailing his career in the longer term. As employers, Clubs should have the right to withdraw players if detrimental to their health, or FIFA should request independent verification from one of their specialists
Offline Sharado

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43285 on: October 6, 2022, 02:45:35 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on October  6, 2022, 02:38:53 pm
How Aquilani hasn't been mentioned more I'll never know. He even got a banner before he'd even played

Ha ha, I can't speak for everyone [and certainly not those who made the banner] but my hopes were never high for that boss eyed fascist freak.
Online newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43286 on: October 6, 2022, 02:56:04 pm »
Thought Ryan Babel was ok - just ok. Not a bust, and clearly not a star.

One of those players that you'd read stories that if he was able to understand Rafa's tactics better he could/should have been a star.

He had some really memorable moments though - Real Madrid game in the second leg of the CL was excellent, the first scuffed goal against United to set us on the way to a win, and the breakaway goal against Arsenal in the CL to secure the tie.
Offline skipper757

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43287 on: October 6, 2022, 03:09:22 pm »
Quote from: newterp on October  6, 2022, 02:56:04 pm
Thought Ryan Babel was ok - just ok. Not a bust, and clearly not a star.

One of those players that you'd read stories that if he was able to understand Rafa's tactics better he could/should have been a star.

He had some really memorable moments though - Real Madrid game in the second leg of the CL was excellent, the first scuffed goal against United to set us on the way to a win, and the breakaway goal against Arsenal in the CL to secure the tie.

Yep.  Great points (and memories!).

Unfortunately, his time also coincided with H&G, our lack of funding, and Rafa being run out of town.  As Nick mentioned earlier, he put us ahead in Lyon for a must-win CL game, only for us to concede late again.  He also got us back in the game at Chelsea in the CL in 2008 in ET but we couldn't complete the comeback.

Coincided with a time where we couldn't get over the hump, and he didn't develop into a top player.  If we had the squad and money, he'd probably be remembered more fondly as a squad player that contributed to success, but the timing was unfortunate.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43288 on: October 6, 2022, 03:58:29 pm »
Yeah Ryan Babel was okay, he had some ability and his main issue would have been we needed him to be some sort of saviour, when
the reality was a decent-good goal scoring winger, who was not profilic in any part of his job.

The problem with Keita, aside from the injuries, was just when you think he is back for a run in the team, he would break down. And just when you thought Klopp trusted him, he'd hook him for a bad game. This happened after a difficult half against Real Madrid.

If we'd been more ruthless we'd have looked to replace him more than a year ago, instead he's been left lingering in the squad and justifying (for some) why we don't need to invest in new midfielders.

Be simpler for the money men at the club when we clear out Milner, Keita and Oxlade Chamberlain (unlucky guy that is, on a football field).


3 attributes we are looking for in a new midfielder: availability to play! 20-24 years old and hungry to improve and learn Klopp's system but with some top level experience already. See: Caicedo and others.


The Jude Bellingham equation? Well that's the question for FSG, if they sniff they might be selling this club in the next 3-5 years, the outlay on Jude could be considered fairly modest actually. The challenge is keep Liverpool at the very top of the game for the next few years: how does Klopp reckon we do that, and how hard is he prepared to push to make it happen??
Offline kasperoff

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43289 on: October 6, 2022, 04:28:30 pm »
I expected more of Litmanen and Morientes. Also of Smicer, but he made up for it in the CL final.

Paul Ince!
Online Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43290 on: October 6, 2022, 04:38:01 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on October  6, 2022, 04:28:30 pm
I expected more of Litmanen and Morientes. Also of Smicer, but he made up for it in the CL final.

Paul Ince!

Also Babb,Dicks,Scales,Ruddock,Saunders from the era
Offline Aldo1988

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43291 on: October 6, 2022, 04:44:10 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on October  6, 2022, 02:05:02 am
I googled the source and some of the top results were:

Ten Hag to Barcelona
Ferran Torres to Arsenal
Toni Kroos to Man City and
Ansu Fati to Man City

Seems to be a Catalan source so doubt they'd have the inside track unless Barca were interested in him too.

Ah, the old random transfer generator source!
Offline lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43292 on: October 6, 2022, 04:44:15 pm »
I expected a lot from Dean Saunders, after that massive £2.4 million transfer fee!

Did I get that right and am I bloody old now?
 
:(
Offline Aldo1988

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43293 on: October 6, 2022, 04:50:41 pm »
Jimmy Carter, not the American President.
Offline DonkeyWan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43294 on: October 6, 2022, 04:54:44 pm »
This has gonme in a weird direction, but interesting though. Firstly, I think you have to qualify what is meant by a flop. For example, Andy Carroll. Expensive, came with low expectations, failed to meet even those, everyone was relieved when he left. Aquilani, arrived with big expectations and you occasssionally saw glimpses of the player within, but ultimately failed to achieve. That's the thing though, even with a player like Aquilani (or currently Keita) you can see why they were potentially signed, the promise that was there that was never quite delivered on.

But when I think of outright flops, I think of Djibril Cisse, massive fanfare, lacked in so many areas of his game. The expectation versus the reality. A small part of the fanbase (and I include myself in this group) were desperate for him to morph into the player they imagined he would be and so gave him pass after pass, but the rest were like 'nope, he isn't good enough'. They were right, he was neve going to be good enough, which is why, for me, he will always be the biggest disappointment.
Offline Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43295 on: October 6, 2022, 04:57:07 pm »
Faster than Henry is what sold me on Cisse, maybe they meant Lenny Henry
Online Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43296 on: October 6, 2022, 05:12:35 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on October  6, 2022, 04:38:01 pm
Also Babb,Dicks,Scales,Ruddock,Saunders from the era
I'm old and my memory isn't great but I always thought Scales was alright?

With regards to Kamaldeen Sulemana he was linked to us in January by James Pearce who said we had a list of seven attackers we were looking at. The list did not include Nunez  :P
Offline lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43297 on: October 6, 2022, 05:32:41 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on October  6, 2022, 04:50:41 pm
Jimmy Carter, not the American President.

No, he was more Right wing.
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43298 on: October 6, 2022, 06:07:35 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on October  6, 2022, 02:40:26 pm
I think it's the price tag and frustration at his lack of availability, particularly as we've gone through a midfield crisis.  Keita's been overall good for us when he's played.

The issue is that he's our most expensive midfielder ever and was an outstanding player in Germany, and at age 27, we're trying to figure out if we should offer him an extension or he goes on a free.

Bear in mind, we had no midfielders aged 22-26 (until we got Arthur on loan in).  With Gini gone, Hendo aging, Milner aging, etc, Keita should be the midfielder in his prime that's keeping the engine room running.  Instead, he's unavailable again, and we're not sure if he'll play any part in our future.

That's the disappointment.  The injuries, particularly with Guinea, were really a shame as he did get off to a great start in 18-19.  It just seems like when he played, he was just a complementary piece to a great side.  When the great side aged and needed him to be the main midfield option, he was unavailable.

It certainly sours some on his time here, even though he was good, and the availability issues weren't his fault.

I think you make some fair points. The injury issues he's dealt with certainly aren't his fault, even though it's added to the frustration with him not living up to the hype or coming close to justifying the fee we paid for him.

But I think last season may have been the final straw for a lot of fans though, as he only missed 8 games due to injury. And when you take into consideration that we played 63 games last season in all comps and he barely managed to play 2,000 minutes, that's pretty damning. Klopp appeared to lose trust in him even when fit, which was the vast majority of the season. And when Klopp lost trust in him, I believe a lot fans may have too, myself included.
Offline eddiedingle

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43299 on: October 6, 2022, 06:43:28 pm »
Aquilani was the missing link. Put the ball near Ngog and the goal and it's going in. Too much talk of them somewhere else
Online Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43300 on: October 6, 2022, 06:49:50 pm »
Quote from: eddiedingle on October  6, 2022, 06:43:28 pm
Aquilani was the missing link. Put the ball near Ngog and the goal and it's going in. Too much talk of them somewhere else

El Hadji Diouf bought on the back of a decent World Cup for £10m(among others),turned out a well below average player and a twat.
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43301 on: October 6, 2022, 07:24:57 pm »



Collymore, thought he was going to be incredible and he was pretty good but never lived up to his talent
Offline Bob Sacamano

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43302 on: October 6, 2022, 08:24:17 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on October  6, 2022, 02:28:34 pm
Mark Gonzalez was a massive flop if I recall. He was the missing piece of the puzzle.

He was the best player in Chile though.
Offline John C

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43303 on: October 6, 2022, 09:49:40 pm »
Has this turned in to a transfers we regret thread?
Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43304 on: October 7, 2022, 12:40:23 pm »
Quote from: John C on October  6, 2022, 09:49:40 pm
Has this turned in to a transfers we regret thread?
No but it has turned into a transfer thread we regret.
Offline Notorious IT

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43305 on: October 7, 2022, 01:53:23 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on October  6, 2022, 06:49:50 pm
El Hadji Diouf bought on the back of a decent World Cup for £10m(among others),turned out a well below average player and a twat.

Deal was agreed before the world cup, was it not?
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43306 on: October 7, 2022, 01:57:16 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on October  6, 2022, 06:49:50 pm
El Hadji Diouf bought on the back of a decent World Cup for £10m(among others),turned out a well below average player and a twat.

I got the impression that we bought Diouf because Auxerre wouldnt sell us our main target Cisse?
Offline G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43307 on: October 7, 2022, 02:16:50 pm »
We chose Diouf over Anelka, which was a big mistake, both footballing and character.
Online Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43308 on: October 7, 2022, 02:18:37 pm »
Quote from: Notorious IT on October  7, 2022, 01:53:23 pm
Deal was agreed before the world cup, was it not?

Could be,could be.I had in my head we bought him and Diao on the back of their WC performances,apologies if so.
Online El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43309 on: October 7, 2022, 02:21:33 pm »
Christ what an absolute clusterfuck that summer was. Pretty sure we were very strongly linked with Michael Essien as well. Imagine Anelka and Essien instead of Diouf and Diao....
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43310 on: October 7, 2022, 02:23:40 pm »
Quote from: Bob Sacamano on October  6, 2022, 08:24:17 pm
He was the best player in Chile though.

He also got absolutely dicked around by the work permit system. He should have moved earlier, but playing in La Liga and for the Chilean national team wasn't enough to grant him a work permit, so we had to loan him out to Real Sociedad until he qualified for a Spanish passport.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43311 on: October 7, 2022, 02:25:17 pm »
I really wanted us to sign Simao.




Guess times don't change all that much, eh  ;D
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43312 on: October 7, 2022, 02:27:25 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on October  6, 2022, 11:26:04 am
Babel was poor and thought he was the new Thierry.

Not sure if he was going to be the new Henry. There were times were it would click; there were other times when it looked like there was a disconnect between his brain and his feet. One of those players that had the attributes, but for whatever reason he never became anything more than a very good player for some teams at his peak, rather than a great one.
Offline Zee_26

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43313 on: October 7, 2022, 02:50:06 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on October  7, 2022, 02:23:40 pm
He also got absolutely dicked around by the work permit system. He should have moved earlier, but playing in La Liga and for the Chilean national team wasn't enough to grant him a work permit, so we had to loan him out to Real Sociedad until he qualified for a Spanish passport.

Yeah the work permit situation was really bizarre especially considering that around the same time United signed those Brazilian twins straight from the Fluminese youth team! Really felt like we were being dicked around by the league then (probably still are).
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43314 on: Today at 09:58:58 am »
Morientes you could tell was quality but hed lost half a yard by the time he joined us and it never quite worked for him here. A shame because he was clearly a very good footballer.

Cisse was hugely disappointing. Yes the injuries were horrific and likely limited his ability to develop, but he was hugely hyped, had scored goals for fun in France and when he did get here, what transpired was we had a very quick striker with rather poor technical ability and a lack of the clinical finishing hed shown abundantly before the move. £14m or whatever he cost was a massive outlay for us in those days too.

Anelka being ditched for Diouf still stands out as the worst transfer decision of the Houllier era. Do we win the league in 2002/03 with Anelka instead of Diouf? Maybe not, but wed have given ourselves a much better chance. I feel like people dont remember how good Anelka was - quick, intelligent, good finisher and a really good foil for Heskey. He went on to score exactly 100 Pl goals after he left us. It was always talk of his attitude and value but Diouf turned out to be a more heinous version of the chatter thats followed Anelka throughout his career. Apart from one early game v Southampton I literally cannot
Remember Diouf ever being any good for us.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43315 on: Today at 11:28:25
Quote from: Bob Sacamano on October  6, 2022, 08:24:17 pm
He was the best player in Chile though.

Eric the Eel was the best freestyle swimmer in Equatorial Guinea. Just saying.
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43316 on: Today at 11:33:34 am »

Enjoyed the trip down memory lane but lets look ahead to January

Midfield is clearly the first priority, who is available and a fit for our system?

Berge
Bellingham
Barella
Caicedo
Kone
Fernandez
Laimer
Neuhaus
Ramsey
Rice
Ruiz
Sangare
Tielemens

Of those which players are the best system fit, age profile and gettable?

personally think 2 out of Kone / Sangare / Caicedo are the types we should be going after
Online Songs to Sing

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43317 on: Today at 11:50:57 am »
I wonder why they didnt go for Bruno G
