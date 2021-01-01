« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1078 1079 1080 1081 1082 [1083]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2154850 times)

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,992
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43280 on: Yesterday at 02:35:32 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 02:28:34 pm
Mark Gonzalez was a massive flop if I recall. He was the missing piece of the puzzle.

Naaah he was pretty much just a punt, wasn't expensive at all.

I always think of Chris Kirkland as a massive disappointment. Thankfully we got Pepe not too long after, but I always had an image of him being our number one for years and he was just always injured.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,065
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43281 on: Yesterday at 02:37:18 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 02:28:34 pm
Mark Gonzalez was a massive flop if I recall. He was the missing piece of the puzzle.

Helped us win a few legends games so wouldn't exactly call him a flop.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,380
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43282 on: Yesterday at 02:38:53 pm »
How Aquilani hasn't been mentioned more I'll never know. He even got a banner before he'd even played
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,146
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43283 on: Yesterday at 02:40:26 pm »
I think it's the price tag and frustration at his lack of availability, particularly as we've gone through a midfield crisis.  Keita's been overall good for us when he's played.

The issue is that he's our most expensive midfielder ever and was an outstanding player in Germany, and at age 27, we're trying to figure out if we should offer him an extension or he goes on a free.

Bear in mind, we had no midfielders aged 22-26 (until we got Arthur on loan in).  With Gini gone, Hendo aging, Milner aging, etc, Keita should be the midfielder in his prime that's keeping the engine room running.  Instead, he's unavailable again, and we're not sure if he'll play any part in our future.

That's the disappointment.  The injuries, particularly with Guinea, were really a shame as he did get off to a great start in 18-19.  It just seems like when he played, he was just a complementary piece to a great side.  When the great side aged and needed him to be the main midfield option, he was unavailable.

It certainly sours some on his time here, even though he was good, and the availability issues weren't his fault.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,185
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43284 on: Yesterday at 02:45:04 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 02:40:26 pm
I think it's the price tag and frustration at his lack of availability, particularly as we've gone through a midfield crisis.  Keita's been overall good for us when he's played.

The issue is that he's our most expensive midfielder ever and was an outstanding player in Germany, and at age 27, we're trying to figure out if we should offer him an extension or he goes on a free.

Bear in mind, we had no midfielders aged 22-26 (until we got Arthur on loan in).  With Gini gone, Hendo aging, Milner aging, etc, Keita should be the midfielder in his prime that's keeping the engine room running.  Instead, he's unavailable again, and we're not sure if he'll play any part in our future.

That's the disappointment.  The injuries, particularly with Guinea, were really a shame as he did get off to a great start in 18-19.  It just seems like when he played, he was just a complementary piece to a great side.  When the great side aged and needed him to be the main midfield option, he was unavailable.

It certainly sours some on his time here, even though he was good, and the availability issues weren't his fault.

A few years ago I mentioned that being made available for Guinea (enforced or not) and playing with an injury, in order to represent your Country could backfire, potentially curtailing his career in the longer term. As employers, Clubs should have the right to withdraw players if detrimental to their health, or FIFA should request independent verification from one of their specialists
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,977
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43285 on: Yesterday at 02:45:35 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 02:38:53 pm
How Aquilani hasn't been mentioned more I'll never know. He even got a banner before he'd even played

Ha ha, I can't speak for everyone [and certainly not those who made the banner] but my hopes were never high for that boss eyed fascist freak.
Logged
2 Midfielders in the next window.

Another midfielder and a forward in the window after that. And probably another young CB in the same window.

Anything else is negligent.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,767
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43286 on: Yesterday at 02:56:04 pm »
Thought Ryan Babel was ok - just ok. Not a bust, and clearly not a star.

One of those players that you'd read stories that if he was able to understand Rafa's tactics better he could/should have been a star.

He had some really memorable moments though - Real Madrid game in the second leg of the CL was excellent, the first scuffed goal against United to set us on the way to a win, and the breakaway goal against Arsenal in the CL to secure the tie.
Logged

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,146
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43287 on: Yesterday at 03:09:22 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 02:56:04 pm
Thought Ryan Babel was ok - just ok. Not a bust, and clearly not a star.

One of those players that you'd read stories that if he was able to understand Rafa's tactics better he could/should have been a star.

He had some really memorable moments though - Real Madrid game in the second leg of the CL was excellent, the first scuffed goal against United to set us on the way to a win, and the breakaway goal against Arsenal in the CL to secure the tie.

Yep.  Great points (and memories!).

Unfortunately, his time also coincided with H&G, our lack of funding, and Rafa being run out of town.  As Nick mentioned earlier, he put us ahead in Lyon for a must-win CL game, only for us to concede late again.  He also got us back in the game at Chelsea in the CL in 2008 in ET but we couldn't complete the comeback.

Coincided with a time where we couldn't get over the hump, and he didn't develop into a top player.  If we had the squad and money, he'd probably be remembered more fondly as a squad player that contributed to success, but the timing was unfortunate.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,316
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43288 on: Yesterday at 03:58:29 pm »
Yeah Ryan Babel was okay, he had some ability and his main issue would have been we needed him to be some sort of saviour, when
the reality was a decent-good goal scoring winger, who was not profilic in any part of his job.

The problem with Keita, aside from the injuries, was just when you think he is back for a run in the team, he would break down. And just when you thought Klopp trusted him, he'd hook him for a bad game. This happened after a difficult half against Real Madrid.

If we'd been more ruthless we'd have looked to replace him more than a year ago, instead he's been left lingering in the squad and justifying (for some) why we don't need to invest in new midfielders.

Be simpler for the money men at the club when we clear out Milner, Keita and Oxlade Chamberlain (unlucky guy that is, on a football field).


3 attributes we are looking for in a new midfielder: availability to play! 20-24 years old and hungry to improve and learn Klopp's system but with some top level experience already. See: Caicedo and others.


The Jude Bellingham equation? Well that's the question for FSG, if they sniff they might be selling this club in the next 3-5 years, the outlay on Jude could be considered fairly modest actually. The challenge is keep Liverpool at the very top of the game for the next few years: how does Klopp reckon we do that, and how hard is he prepared to push to make it happen??
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,173
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43289 on: Yesterday at 04:28:30 pm »
I expected more of Litmanen and Morientes. Also of Smicer, but he made up for it in the CL final.

Paul Ince!
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43290 on: Yesterday at 04:38:01 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 04:28:30 pm
I expected more of Litmanen and Morientes. Also of Smicer, but he made up for it in the CL final.

Paul Ince!

Also Babb,Dicks,Scales,Ruddock,Saunders from the era
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:41:17 pm by Tobelius »
Logged

Online Aldo1988

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 20
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43291 on: Yesterday at 04:44:10 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 02:05:02 am
I googled the source and some of the top results were:

Ten Hag to Barcelona
Ferran Torres to Arsenal
Toni Kroos to Man City and
Ansu Fati to Man City

Seems to be a Catalan source so doubt they'd have the inside track unless Barca were interested in him too.

Ah, the old random transfer generator source!
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,316
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43292 on: Yesterday at 04:44:15 pm »
I expected a lot from Dean Saunders, after that massive £2.4 million transfer fee!

Did I get that right and am I bloody old now?
 
:(
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Aldo1988

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 20
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43293 on: Yesterday at 04:50:41 pm »
Jimmy Carter, not the American President.
Logged

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,428
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43294 on: Yesterday at 04:54:44 pm »
This has gonme in a weird direction, but interesting though. Firstly, I think you have to qualify what is meant by a flop. For example, Andy Carroll. Expensive, came with low expectations, failed to meet even those, everyone was relieved when he left. Aquilani, arrived with big expectations and you occasssionally saw glimpses of the player within, but ultimately failed to achieve. That's the thing though, even with a player like Aquilani (or currently Keita) you can see why they were potentially signed, the promise that was there that was never quite delivered on.

But when I think of outright flops, I think of Djibril Cisse, massive fanfare, lacked in so many areas of his game. The expectation versus the reality. A small part of the fanbase (and I include myself in this group) were desperate for him to morph into the player they imagined he would be and so gave him pass after pass, but the rest were like 'nope, he isn't good enough'. They were right, he was neve going to be good enough, which is why, for me, he will always be the biggest disappointment.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,185
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43295 on: Yesterday at 04:57:07 pm »
Faster than Henry is what sold me on Cisse, maybe they meant Lenny Henry
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,783
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43296 on: Yesterday at 05:12:35 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 04:38:01 pm
Also Babb,Dicks,Scales,Ruddock,Saunders from the era
I'm old and my memory isn't great but I always thought Scales was alright?

With regards to Kamaldeen Sulemana he was linked to us in January by James Pearce who said we had a list of seven attackers we were looking at. The list did not include Nunez  :P
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,316
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43297 on: Yesterday at 05:32:41 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 04:50:41 pm
Jimmy Carter, not the American President.

No, he was more Right wing.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,570
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43298 on: Yesterday at 06:07:35 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 02:40:26 pm
I think it's the price tag and frustration at his lack of availability, particularly as we've gone through a midfield crisis.  Keita's been overall good for us when he's played.

The issue is that he's our most expensive midfielder ever and was an outstanding player in Germany, and at age 27, we're trying to figure out if we should offer him an extension or he goes on a free.

Bear in mind, we had no midfielders aged 22-26 (until we got Arthur on loan in).  With Gini gone, Hendo aging, Milner aging, etc, Keita should be the midfielder in his prime that's keeping the engine room running.  Instead, he's unavailable again, and we're not sure if he'll play any part in our future.

That's the disappointment.  The injuries, particularly with Guinea, were really a shame as he did get off to a great start in 18-19.  It just seems like when he played, he was just a complementary piece to a great side.  When the great side aged and needed him to be the main midfield option, he was unavailable.

It certainly sours some on his time here, even though he was good, and the availability issues weren't his fault.

I think you make some fair points. The injury issues he's dealt with certainly aren't his fault, even though it's added to the frustration with him not living up to the hype or coming close to justifying the fee we paid for him.

But I think last season may have been the final straw for a lot of fans though, as he only missed 8 games due to injury. And when you take into consideration that we played 63 games last season in all comps and he barely managed to play 2,000 minutes, that's pretty damning. Klopp appeared to lose trust in him even when fit, which was the vast majority of the season. And when Klopp lost trust in him, I believe a lot fans may have too, myself included.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline eddiedingle

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 607
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43299 on: Yesterday at 06:43:28 pm »
Aquilani was the missing link. Put the ball near Ngog and the goal and it's going in. Too much talk of them somewhere else
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43300 on: Yesterday at 06:49:50 pm »
Quote from: eddiedingle on Yesterday at 06:43:28 pm
Aquilani was the missing link. Put the ball near Ngog and the goal and it's going in. Too much talk of them somewhere else

El Hadji Diouf bought on the back of a decent World Cup for £10m(among others),turned out a well below average player and a twat.
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,212
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43301 on: Yesterday at 07:24:57 pm »



Collymore, thought he was going to be incredible and he was pretty good but never lived up to his talent
Logged

Offline Bob Sacamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,150
  • Alleged Manc and/or Gooner
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43302 on: Yesterday at 08:24:17 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 02:28:34 pm
Mark Gonzalez was a massive flop if I recall. He was the missing piece of the puzzle.

He was the best player in Chile though.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,979
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43303 on: Yesterday at 09:49:40 pm »
Has this turned in to a transfers we regret thread?
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43304 on: Today at 12:40:23 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:49:40 pm
Has this turned in to a transfers we regret thread?
No but it has turned into a transfer thread we regret.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1078 1079 1080 1081 1082 [1083]   Go Up
« previous next »
 