Dunno, there are maybe some questions going forward around a lot of our players who are 30 and above. There are some really good forwards about and with Salahs numbers dropping and Firmino possibly off, we could and should be looking at another good attacker.
We've spent the bulk of the last few years in attack with basically a first choice front three + Origi, now we've got Salah/Diaz/Jota/Nunez/Firmino and Carvalho/Elliot as added depth, that should be pretty nuts but unfortunately problems in other areas have maybe overshadowed the depth we have there.
The defence is a bit older but I'd say the age profile is fine there, and we now have actual fullback depth assuming Ramsey settles. Maybe we need to think a bit about Gomez/Matip given the injury issues both suffer from and the former seemingly declining a bit, but I wouldn't say there's any urgency there right now.
I know letting players age out has caused us problems in midfield but Firmino is in great form and there's a reason teams still double/triple up on Salah.