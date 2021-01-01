Dunno, there are maybe some questions going forward around a lot of our players who are 30 and above. There are some really good forwards about and with Salahs numbers dropping and Firmino possibly off, we could and should be looking at another good attacker.



We've spent the bulk of the last few years in attack with basically a first choice front three + Origi, now we've got Salah/Diaz/Jota/Nunez/Firmino and Carvalho/Elliot as added depth, that should be pretty nuts but unfortunately problems in other areas have maybe overshadowed the depth we have there.The defence is a bit older but I'd say the age profile is fine there, and we now have actual fullback depth assuming Ramsey settles. Maybe we need to think a bit about Gomez/Matip given the injury issues both suffer from and the former seemingly declining a bit, but I wouldn't say there's any urgency there right now.I know letting players age out has caused us problems in midfield but Firmino is in great form and there's a reason teams still double/triple up on Salah.