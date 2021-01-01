When we signed Keita it was at great expense and to a lot of fanfare. He is a talented footballer, no doubt about it. He has shown glimpses of his quality and helped the team to win some of the biggest trophies in the game. Talk of him being the biggest flop we have had is wide of the mark.



But the flop talk has some credence due to the disappointment we have had, in relation to expectations.



He has been injured and unavailable far too much. Part of it is bad luck. Part of it is his international team. Part of it is, I suspect, that he is not very well suited for the physicality of the Prem. And I think a small part of it is the player himself, possibly not being willing to play through some level of pain (purely guesswork on my part).



How much he plays for us between now and his departure remains to be seen. Probably very little, and that underscores the point, because we could have really used a fit and firing Naby Keita.



He seems a bit too surly for me, and I suspect that when he does leave it will be with a few excuses and probably a little sting in the tail, about not getting enough chances or being trusted enough or whatever.



His departure will be part of our midfield reset, so at that point, I'm looking forward to it.