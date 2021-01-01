« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1076 1077 1078 1079 1080 [1081]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2149658 times)

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,761
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43200 on: Today at 06:01:32 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 05:58:43 pm
Highest points per game of any Liverpool player of all time I think? The club have won every trophy going in his time here. Obviously it's a team game but I'm sure you can find a bigger flop if you really put your mind to it.

Easily - Andy Carroll - literally and figuratively.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43201 on: Today at 06:07:50 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:01:32 pm
Easily - Andy Carroll - literally and figuratively.

No way. Andy Carroll for all his faults performed in some massive games and we got half his fee back in the end. Keita cost £50m and will walk away for free without any memorable moments. Hes battling with Benteke for the biggest flop in Liverpool history when the cost, availability and performance level are accounted for.
Logged

Offline CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,247
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43202 on: Today at 06:18:33 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 06:07:50 pm
No way. Andy Carroll for all his faults performed in some massive games and we got half his fee back in the end. Keita cost £50m and will walk away for free without any memorable moments. Hes battling with Benteke for the biggest flop in Liverpool history when the cost, availability and performance level are accounted for.

All three are terrible picks for biggest flop in Liverpool history. None of them even come close!
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,105
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43203 on: Today at 06:31:40 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 05:54:43 pm
Pound for pound, the biggest flop for Liverpool. No doubt once he leaves, he'll try and pin the blame on Liverpool, but he's been such a dissapointment. Hope the offer of a new contract isn't true

haha, what a mad shout.

Yes hugely dissapointing he ended up such an unreliable crock and not played more, but considering he has contributed to some huge wins and trophies in this clubs history, he is nowhere near that.

Markovic, Balotteli, Downing, Aquilani - likes of those players top the charts.  Achieved nothing - cost a lot but sold for little (or nothing).

Lucky the club got money back on other big money (for the time) but shit transfers like Carroll, Benteke, Sakho to name 3.

 
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,965
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43204 on: Today at 06:34:52 pm »
Mental. Some real self projections in some of these posts :D
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,105
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43205 on: Today at 06:37:19 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 06:07:50 pm
No way. Andy Carroll for all his faults performed in some massive games and we got half his fee back in the end. Keita cost £50m and will walk away for free without any memorable moments. Hes battling with Benteke for the biggest flop in Liverpool history when the cost, availability and performance level are accounted for.

:lmao

Not sure you will catch many with that  ;D
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43206 on: Today at 06:40:09 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:37:19 pm
:lmao

Youll catch a few with that  ;D

Double against Man City, FA Cup final goal against Chelsea when he changed the game and FA Cup semi-final winner against Everton. Theyre huge games. Games that youre remembered for when youre long gone.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,761
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43207 on: Today at 06:47:22 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 06:40:09 pm
Double against Man City, FA Cup final goal against Chelsea when he changed the game and FA Cup semi-final winner against Everton. Theyre huge games. Games that youre remembered for when youre long gone.

That's basically the sum total of his contribution. We lost the FA cup though.

Keita at least was a relatively useful part of the CL, PL, FA, League cup, World Club Cup, Uefa Super Cup, and community shield winning sides.

And not a drunk to boot.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,105
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43208 on: Today at 06:50:36 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 06:40:09 pm
Double against Man City, FA Cup final goal against Chelsea when he changed the game and FA Cup semi-final winner against Everton. Theyre huge games. Games that youre remembered for when youre long gone.

I barely remember any of them, none ended up with a shiny trophy.  He barely helped the team win fuck all.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43209 on: Today at 06:51:05 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:47:22 pm
That's basically the sum total of his contribution. We lost the FA cup though.

Keita at least was a relatively useful part of the CL, PL, FA, Carling, World Club Cup, Uefa Super Cup, and community shield winning sides.

And not a drink too boot.

Most Liverpool players will pass through this club without having even one of those kind of moments in a red shirt. When you do things can be as important as how many. That Liverpool team was also not very good, so its harsh to compare what Keita has won. He wouldve won very little if he was around at that time too. Im just here to defend Carroll, he doesnt rank anywhere near the top of our flops in my opinion. A flawed character probably but he did some good bits and I like him as a person :D
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43210 on: Today at 06:52:02 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:50:36 pm
I barely remember any of them, none ended up with a shiny trophy.  He helped the team win fuck all.

Theyre not exactly obscure moments but I cant be bothered to argue it anymore.
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,176
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43211 on: Today at 06:52:52 pm »
Yeah he is pound for pound one of the biggest flops. I was raving about the guy, thought he was the missing link. Potentially one of the best midfield of his generation in Klopps heavy metal football. At least we got some money back from Caroll, this guys gonna walk on a free and then moan that he wasn't given the chance
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,105
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43212 on: Today at 06:54:48 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 06:52:02 pm
Theyre not exactly obscure moments but I cant be bothered to argue it anymore.

no argument! Just really thought you where taking the piss. Cos it just seemed an utterly bonkers comparison or whatever the word is. Carroll is one of Liverpool's worst ever signings.

Keita for all his issues, did still manage to help the club achieve some incredible things.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,958
  • 11,053ft up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43213 on: Today at 06:54:56 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 06:52:52 pm
Yeah he is pound for pound one of the biggest flops. I was raving about the guy, thought he was the missing link. Potentially one of the best midfield of his generation in Klopps heavy metal football. At least we got some money back from Caroll, this guys gonna walk on a free and then moan that he wasn't given the chance

And? Just sounds petty to me as I doubt Naby wanted it that way either. His body not being able to hold up isn't really anyone's fault.
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,176
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43214 on: Today at 06:55:54 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 06:07:50 pm
No way. Andy Carroll for all his faults performed in some massive games and we got half his fee back in the end. Keita cost £50m and will walk away for free without any memorable moments. Hes battling with Benteke for the biggest flop in Liverpool history when the cost, availability and performance level are accounted for.

Got good money back for Carroll,  this Keita fella came with a massive premium and a bit extra on top then spends a large amount of that time on the physios table or jetting off to help Guinea then pulling a hammy getting off the plane.

I guess it's our fault for having such high expectations on the kid, a less combative league will suit him just fine
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,176
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43215 on: Today at 06:57:15 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:54:56 pm
And? Just sounds petty to me as I doubt Naby wanted it that way either. His body not being able to hold up isn't really anyone's fault.

Yeah I am, so what. Its normal to have such high expectations for an elite player.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,105
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43216 on: Today at 06:57:34 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 06:52:52 pm
Yeah he is pound for pound one of the biggest flops. I was raving about the guy, thought he was the missing link. Potentially one of the best midfield of his generation in Klopps heavy metal football. At least we got some money back from Caroll, this guys gonna walk on a free and then moan that he wasn't given the chance

the club did, you didnt. Why would that matter to you? Liverpool getting a fee for an awful signing like Carroll doesnt mean much to me. Winning the CL, Prem, club world cup, FA Cup etc, that means a lot more, Keita helped in achieving those wins, even if the contribution wasnt as much as we hoped.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43217 on: Today at 06:59:05 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 06:55:54 pm
Got good money back for Carroll,  this Keita fella came with a massive premium and a bit extra on top then spends a large amount of that time on the physios table or jetting off to help Guinea then pulling a hammy getting off the plane.

I guess it's our fault for having such high expectations on the kid, a less combative league will suit him just fine

I think hes a good player, he was a beast at Leipzig. Schalkes sporting director described him as 2 players. He had a big reputation for a reason. That was justified. I dont think anybody could say hes done what we wouldve hoped in a Liverpool shirt though. Some of it his fault, most of it not.
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,176
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43218 on: Today at 06:59:24 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:57:34 pm
the club did, you didnt. Why would that matter to you? Liverpool getting a fee for an awful signing like Carroll doesnt mean much to me. Winning the CL, Prem, club world cup, FA Cup etc, that means a lot more, Keita helped in achieving those wins, even if the contribution wasnt as much as we hoped.

Oh this bollocks again. Yes we don't earn anything from the club, so why get angry with people's post

I'm still waiting on this award by the way as other posters seem to be getting
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,105
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43219 on: Today at 07:00:11 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 06:59:24 pm
Oh this bollocks again. Yes we don't earn anything from the club, so why get angry with people's post

I'm still waiting on this award by the way as other posters seem to be getting

eh?

Maybe you will edit that so it makes sense.

Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,176
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43220 on: Today at 07:01:04 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 06:59:05 pm
I think hes a good player, he was a beast at Leipzig. Schalkes sporting director described him as 2 players. He had a big reputation for a reason. That was unjustified. I dont think anybody could say hes done what anybody wouldve hoped in a Liverpool shirt though. Some of it his fault, most of it not.

Hes an excellent player when fit, was/still hoping we get to see that. But last year on his contract and he will leave on a free. Best to cut the band aid off and let him walk. Wasn't meant to be
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,176
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43221 on: Today at 07:01:28 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:00:11 pm
eh?

Maybe you will edit that so it makes sense.



Go back a few pages. Thanks
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,105
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43222 on: Today at 07:02:05 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 07:01:28 pm
Go back a few pages. Thanks

narr, youre alright.   Leave you to it - whatever that is!
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,176
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43223 on: Today at 07:03:01 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:02:05 pm
narr, youre alright.   Leave you to it - whatever that is!

Cool
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,509
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43224 on: Today at 07:04:45 pm »
We've missed Keita this season but that's ultimately why he's a flop as he's been injured too much.l, not because he's been a poor footballer.

Obviously he's not been the player we waited a year for and spent a fortune on (he was hyped more than Tchouameni). On the pitch he's been somewhere between decent and good.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,307
  • Save us Fowler
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43225 on: Today at 07:05:27 pm »
Keita isn't even in the top 10 of 'pound for pound biggest flops' in Liverpool's history.
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,176
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43226 on: Today at 07:08:32 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:04:45 pm
We've missed Keita this season but that's ultimately why he's a flop as he's been injured too much.l, not because he's been a poor footballer.

Obviously he's not been the player we waited a year for and spent a fortune on (he was hyped more than Tchouameni). On the pitch he's been somewhere between decent and good.

A flop in terms of expectation, potential and money spent on him. Sure there's easily worse players than him through the history of playing for Liverpool, that's pretty obvious

No matter who the player is, whenever they're signed I always have high expectations, but the furore around Keita was unreal and its just a shame it hasn't worked

« Last Edit: Today at 07:13:42 pm by Machae »
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,039
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43227 on: Today at 07:19:31 pm »
When we signed Keita it was at great expense and to a lot of fanfare. He is a talented footballer, no doubt about it. He has shown glimpses of his quality and helped the team to win some of the biggest trophies in the game. Talk of him being the biggest flop we have had is wide of the mark.

But the flop talk has some credence due to the disappointment we have had, in relation to expectations.

He has been injured and unavailable far too much. Part of it is bad luck. Part of it is his international team. Part of it is, I suspect, that he is not very well suited for the physicality of the Prem. And I think a small part of it is the player himself, possibly not being willing to play through some level of pain (purely guesswork on my part). 

How much he plays for us between now and his departure remains to be seen. Probably very little, and that underscores the point, because we could have really used a fit and firing Naby Keita.

He seems a bit too surly for me, and I suspect that when he does leave it will be with a few excuses and probably a little sting in the tail, about not getting enough chances or being trusted enough or whatever.

His departure will be part of our midfield reset, so at that point, I'm looking forward to it.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,349
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43228 on: Today at 07:40:18 pm »
Keita Carrol

Won league, won champions league, won FA cup, won league cup vs..errr a few big games


Utter fucking insanity some of you really are.

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,176
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43229 on: Today at 08:02:37 pm »
In the history of all time greats, only Lauren Robert comes close to the wizardry of Andy Carrolls left foot
« Last Edit: Today at 08:05:27 pm by Machae »
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43230 on: Today at 08:08:34 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 01:07:45 pm
I don't think that it is even so much a case of us wanting to wait until they have at least slightly proven themselves at a suitable level, it seems more likely that we are considering how much development and playing time they will need to realise their potential, many of these players would simply not stand any chance of getting as much as they need and could easily end up being loaned multiple times before we make a small profit on selling them.

To be fair thats all further down in my post
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,780
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43231 on: Today at 08:17:04 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 05:54:43 pm
Pound for pound, the biggest flop for Liverpool. No doubt once he leaves, he'll try and pin the blame on Liverpool, but he's been such a dissapointment. Hope the offer of a new contract isn't true
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,176
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43232 on: Today at 08:23:47 pm »
God you're slow, conversations moved on to Carroll now you tool
« Last Edit: Today at 08:26:33 pm by Machae »
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,780
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43233 on: Today at 08:40:17 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 08:23:47 pm
God you're slow, conversations moved on to Carroll now you tool
Bit of a dickhead aren't you?
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,176
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43234 on: Today at 08:43:31 pm »
 :wave

Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,176
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43235 on: Today at 08:48:09 pm »
Bellinghams value just going up and up. Talking north of Dembele figures now
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43236 on: Today at 08:55:55 pm »
Could we ever afford him anyway?

Every summer we talk about how we cant afford this that and the other, but were gonna pull upwards of 100m from nowhere for one player (plus the wages that have to be included in discussions about any players now) while having numerous other gaps in the squad to fill. Comes across as Mbappe round 2
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,176
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43237 on: Today at 09:00:29 pm »
If we didn't have an ageing squad with multiple players leaving on a free, then it may have been a possibility, but given that we may need to replace a few, then it is extremely unlikely
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,478
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43238 on: Today at 09:01:07 pm »
Dortmund may get the £150m or whatever they said earlier.
Logged

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,222
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43239 on: Today at 09:06:54 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 07:19:31 pm
When we signed Keita it was at great expense and to a lot of fanfare. He is a talented footballer, no doubt about it. He has shown glimpses of his quality and helped the team to win some of the biggest trophies in the game. Talk of him being the biggest flop we have had is wide of the mark.

But the flop talk has some credence due to the disappointment we have had, in relation to expectations.

He has been injured and unavailable far too much. Part of it is bad luck. Part of it is his international team. Part of it is, I suspect, that he is not very well suited for the physicality of the Prem. And I think a small part of it is the player himself, possibly not being willing to play through some level of pain (purely guesswork on my part). 

How much he plays for us between now and his departure remains to be seen. Probably very little, and that underscores the point, because we could have really used a fit and firing Naby Keita.

He seems a bit too surly for me, and I suspect that when he does leave it will be with a few excuses and probably a little sting in the tail, about not getting enough chances or being trusted enough or whatever.

His departure will be part of our midfield reset, so at that point, I'm looking forward to it.

He seems surly? I'd be interested to hear if you've ever heard him say anything other than "yes, lad". He's a very shy and humble guy by all accounts.

I think you're just projecting your frustrations about his injuries onto him and coming up with something about his personality when that has nothing to do with it.

If you're thinking of that agent talk criticising Klopp, Malick Kebe is not and never has been Keita's agent.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:08:50 pm by JasonF »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1076 1077 1078 1079 1080 [1081]   Go Up
« previous next »
 