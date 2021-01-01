There are certain transfers though that have contributed to the success of this side. Nunez comes in that group as well, players of an age where they have some experience behind them and proven their ability, albeit with some space to grow. The likes of Mane, Jota for example.



There's little point switching to a focus on sifting through lots of emerging talent when our transfer strategy has been one of the best in the world in recent years (lack of spending aside).



The odd teenager as a backup option like Ramsey or Elliot makes sense, but I'd say we already have plenty of those at the club and our focus right now needs to be players in that 23-25 age range who can immediately come in and contribute to the midfield.



The early warning signs of this 1st post edwards transfer window point to change in strategy. It's maybe too early to tell, but this was the 1st summer window since Edwards was 1st made director, where we have seemingly been in the market for 1st team players and we didn't sign anyone in the mid age (24 - 27), mid price range that had become our staple. Previously If we spent any substantial money we were sure to find 1, 2 or even 3 players from this bracket. What always surprised was how many options we could find, if a werner deal fell thru, we had a jota up our sleeves, apparently neither salah or mane were our 1st choice options, wouldn't be surprised if our 3rd choice alternatives had ended up being mid price, mid age world beaters tooTchouaméni, bellingham or nunez would all have been departures IMO, when we have gone top shelf before , we did it with a Coutinho war chest, that allowed 1 or 2 mid price bargains alongside it.There is of course a reason certain players are valued at 30m and others at 70m. Perhaps Edwards could persuade others in the recruitment team to take a chance or cheaper more seemingly 'flawed' players.If we are gonna continue this lower risk, higher price strategy(60m+) for 1st teamers, we will need to trim the wage bill and put a higher premium on availability