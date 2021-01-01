« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1074 1075 1076 1077 1078 [1079]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2141969 times)

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,205
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43120 on: Today at 12:14:06 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 09:57:34 pm
Hard to disagree with much of this fair summation of our level of under investment in the playing squad and the factors that have led to it

https://twitter.com/mochatra/status/1576652421262381056?s=46&t=MK09DeK064rBDPiAa4h4hw

Change is needed

Yeah it is, still think we are better than we are showing atm but we needed more in the summer. For the midfield (which is the biggest issue) we are at a natural inflection point next summer- Naby, Ox, Milner all are leaving and a decision needs to be made over Jones too. We need 2 minimum quality athletic young robust midfielders about to enter their prime- looking at Bellingham, Caicedo, Kone, Barella and would love us to go for Guimaraes
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,037
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43121 on: Today at 12:25:41 am »
I can see us signing three midfielders before the end of next summer, with one of them a Bosman.

The contract expirations will thin the herd. But there are further question marks beyond that, and the reset for our midfield might go deeper.

Its a solid point that we are better than what weve shown so far this season though. Mind you, more of a top four challenging team than a title challenging one, this season, is my expectation, before a midfield overhaul and getting the balance right up front sees us pushing higher again next time.

No need to turn on each other. It looks like a bit of a transitional season, but theres plenty to play for.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,687
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43122 on: Today at 06:46:16 am »
Some Samie tier links to Musiala.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,547
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43123 on: Today at 07:29:05 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:46:16 am
Some Samie tier links to Musiala.

Is there a Google translate for this post?
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,310
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43124 on: Today at 08:33:19 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:29:05 am
Is there a Google translate for this post?


Made perfect sense to me but if we think we're
signing Jamal Musiala from Bayern Munich, I'd put
the chances close to 0%.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,592
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43125 on: Today at 08:51:12 am »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:14:06 am
We need 2 minimum quality athletic young robust midfielders about to enter their prime- looking at Bellingham, Caicedo, Kone, Barella and would love us to go for Guimaraes

You can have one! ................maybe, on loan, last day
Logged

Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,561
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43126 on: Today at 09:51:10 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 08:33:19 am
Made perfect sense to me but if we think we're
signing Jamal Musiala from Bayern Munich, I'd put
the chances close to 0%.

Close to 0% but not actually 0? So maybe 0.5%? Meaning there's a chance?
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,310
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43127 on: Today at 11:06:48 am »
Quote from: plura on Today at 09:51:10 am
Close to 0% but not actually 0? So maybe 0.5%? Meaning there's a chance?

If he gets food poisoning at his favorite Munich restaurant and falls in love with a beautiful Scouse girl, then (YES!) I'd say there is a chance!

Is the boy 18 or 19? He's cutting it up for Bayern, in a key attacking role and they love him. I'm sure they'd happily pop a £175 million tag on him, as is the way in 2022 and anyone aside from the mad Chelsea owner will jog onwards.


***Update, sorry he is 17 and has not signed a new contract. Putting the figure up to 1-2%***
« Last Edit: Today at 11:12:07 am by lionel_messias »
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43128 on: Today at 11:14:35 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:46:16 am
Some Samie tier links to Musiala.

No chance although..
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1074 1075 1076 1077 1078 [1079]   Go Up
« previous next »
 