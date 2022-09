If we get another forward (I think we need one to replace Bobby) it needs to be a wide forward- ideally someone who can play both sides. Someone like Mudryk?



Yep we definitely need a winger. Jota is our best striker and Nunez would be his back up but whilst Jota does well off the left we only really have Carvalho, Salah and Diaz so we could do with another.Its another reason why the Bellingham chat is mad. We are probably needing 3 good players next summer and the sums just dont add up.